10 Pairs of Cozy Socks From Barefoot Dreams, Bombas and More

While the leaves are still intact and it’s not too chilly just yet, autumn has arrived, and now is the best time to line your wardrobe with some fall fashion essentials. While we’re all about finding the best jeans, jackets, sweaters and dresses to get us through the cooler months, we’re also considering revamping our sock drawer. In an effort to find pairs that will actually keep our feet warm as things cool off, we’ve done some research and found the best socks for fall.

If you’re struggling to find the big difference between summer and fall socks, these pairs are thicker alternatives you can wear while chilling at home or slip on with your UGG boots. Fuzzy pairs will keep your feet from freezing as you sleep, while crew socks ensure your toes and ankles won’t rub against bulky boots. Brands like Barefoot Dreams, Bombas, Cozy Earth, and more offer endless comfy sock options that will seamlessly work with the rest of your wardrobe. To help you save time, we’re rounding up the best cozy socks to buy for fall — starting at $10!

Best Cozy Socks for Fall

Best Overall: Bombas is known for selling quality pairs of socks. From crew styles to this chunky pick, the brand has created some of the most comfortable and durable pairs on the market — $20 at Bombas!

Bombas is known for selling quality pairs of socks. From crew styles to this chunky pick, the brand has created some of the most comfortable and durable pairs on the market — $20 at Bombas! Best Ankle Socks: Barefoot Dreams’ warm ankle socks are made of a soft polyester and spandex blend that makes lounging a dream. They’re snug without being too tight and pair wonderfully with clogs or your favorite boots — $18 at QVC!

Best Ankle Socks: Barefoot Dreams' warm ankle socks are made of a soft polyester and spandex blend that makes lounging a dream. They're snug without being too tight and pair wonderfully with clogs or your favorite boots — $18 at QVC!

Most Affordable: These plush socks feel like clouds for your feet. They're so comfortable and luxe that shoppers say they love sleeping in them — $10 (originally $15) at Amazon!

Athletic Crew Socks: The Lululemon Crew-Length Ragg Socks are ideal for throwing on with sneakers for a crisp morning walk or running errands. Hitting right above the ankle, they're made with a soft, cotton-blend knit that's soft and breathable — $24 at Lululemon!

UGG Socks: It's worth it to grab some cozy UGG socks to go with your new boots for fall. They're super soft, according to reviewers, but somehow they stay put all day. Right now, they're available in six colors and prints — $20 at Amazon!

Best Cozy Slouchy Socks: If you're looking for slouchy socks to add to your rotation, the Softies Slouchy Marshmallow Socks should be on your list. They'll add some interest to your leggings outfits and provide traction if you're rocking them sans shoes — $19 at Amazon!

Peppy, Preppy Pairs: Graphic socks are a small way to bring joy to your day. The Polo Bear Crew Sock pack includes three different designs — one with the Polo Bear, one pair with a buffalo check plaid pattern, and one pair with a festive snowflake-and-reindeer motif — $34 at Ralph Lauren!

Best for Everyday Wear: A modern crew length option, these socks from celeb-loved brand Cozy Earth will become your everyday favorite. They are made with 73% polyester, 25% Viscose from bamboo and 2% elastane, a combo that creates the softest feel — $36 (originally $45) at Cozy Earth!

Vintage-Inspired: Alo's Unisex Half Crew Throwback Sock has a classic, striped design that will pop against any outfit. They hit right at the ankles and feature comfy cushioning that's perfect for those on their feet all day — $28 at Alo!

Best Splurge: It's no secret that cashmere can cost a fortune and spending over $30 doesn't make sense for one pair of socks. But if you want to treat yourself, pick up this pair from Amazon. The Karen Thomas socks are made with 100% cashmere to keep feet cozy and warm — $56 at Amazon!