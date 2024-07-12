Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that summer is here, many of Us are styling shorts, skirts and dresses with chic sneakers. We love the versatile trend so much, but there’s one thing we need for it to go off without a hitch. Enter no-show socks! They’re an underrated accessory beloved by celebs like Kyle Richards. They fit seamlessly and are pretty much undetectable.

Related: Almost Time! Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best Early Deals and More Just days to go! Amazon Prime Day 2024 is always one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and it’s only gotten better. It’s become a summer staple, allowing us to nab pricey wish list items for less, stock up on basic essentials and discover new must-haves from small businesses. Whether you’re a seasoned […]

No-show socks are so trendy, but many shoppers have a hard time finding a good pair that will stay put. Nothing feels worse than walking around all day with your sock constantly sliding down into your shoe. With that in mind, we took a trip to Amazon, where we rounded up the best no-show socks that shoppers love. From bestselling options to ones that have been purchased thousands of times in the past month, check out the best no-show socks! Act fast. Some styles are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Wernies Non-Slip Socks

This eight-pack of no-show socks is made from elastic and breathable material that won’t budge during outdoor activities. This bestselling set has more than 78,000 ratings and was purchased more than 5,000 times in the past month. One five-star reviewer raved, “These fit beautifully! They are not too thick or thin. They are nice and soft, and the silicone keeps the heels from falling down. Very stretchy for a good fit that isn’t too tight.”

Get the Wernies Non-Slip Socks for just $17 at Amazon! Please note prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Idegg Anti-Slid Socks

Wonder what makes these ankle socks so special? They feature an invisible liner that keeps them sturdy and secure. “These socks are great! They have a grip in the back of the heal to help them stay in place,” one shopper shared. “They are super soft and are not visible when wearing sneakers. Even though Gen Z says high socks are the trend, I will always be a low sock /ankle sock girl. Will be repurchasing these socks for sure.”

Get the Idegg Anti-Slid Socks for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Wisvooo Nylon Non-Slip Socks

Pull these anti-slip socks out when you’re rocking chic flats or heels. They’re made of thin nylon fabric so they’re lightweight and won’t fit uncomfortably in closed-toe shoes. “I love these!!! They fit perfectly and unlike sports socks, they stay in place,” one reviewer explained. “I’m elderly and have worn something on my feet before putting on shoes. I’ve tried for several years to find something that would work. I have finally found it!!!”

Get the Wisvooo Nylon Non-Slip Socks for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Eedor Non-Slip Ankle Socks

Looking for a lightweight option that’s sure to stay put? Snag these low-profile socks. They have an elastic band and silicon grips for extra security. One shopper had nothing but good things to say after wearing them on vacation. “No slip at all! Wore these on vacation with sneakers. They are the best. No blisters, and they didn’t slip off but were a true no-show sock. I ordered more!!”

Get the Eedor Non-Slip Ankle Socks for just $18 (originally $21) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Heatuff Invisible Liner Socks

Love crisp all-white socks? Snag this six-pair set. Not only are they made of breathable, skin-friendly material, but they also have a double silicone anti-slip heel grip to prevent movement. Plus they’re designed with arch support. “I have ordered these twice because I keep giving mine away to grandkids,” one customer wrote. “I love that these socks stay up and don’t ride down into your shoe. Stays on [the] heel! I also love that they are thinner under laces so it doesn’t feel bulky. They didn’t shrink when washed. These are very comfortable without being hot and bulky.”

Get the Heatuff Invisible Liner Socks for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Faybox Low-Cut Invisible Footies

Do you spend hours at the gym? Perhaps you’re a lover of workout classes. If so, these footies are right up your alley. More than 1,000 shoppers purchased these socks in the past month. The six-pack set is an undisputed hit with shoppers. It even has Amazon’s trusted “customers usually keep this item” badge, noting that this set has fewer returns than average compared to similar products. “These socks are the perfect amount of thick but not too hot,” a shopper wrote. “They have a sticky part on the heel that holds the sock up on the back of the foot and is the perfect no-show sock!”

Get the Faybox Low-Cut Invisible Footies for just $10 (originally $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Toes Home Ultra-Low Cut Liner Socks

These lightweight socks not only fit comfortably on the heel, but they’re a sustainable find. According to Amazon, these socks earned a sustainability badge for being made with chemicals safe for human health and the environment. One customer was so impressed, they had to spread the word to their friends. “These are fit not to slip off!! They have a “grip” on the heel that keeps them on all day,” the reviewer said. “I have been sharing these with all my friends! Very well made and wear well!!”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Toes Home Ultra-Low Cut Liner Socks for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2024, but are subject to change.