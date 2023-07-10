Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In the wonderful world of footwear, no-show socks are currently all the rage. They’re practical, comfortable and elevate your shoe style even more. However, finding a good pair of no-show socks can be a slippery slope — literally. Some slip off your ankle and you’re left tugging at them all day, while others don’t give your foot the comfort you crave.

When it comes to a comfortable sock which won’t slip off, Kyle Richards knows best. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, revealed in an Amazon Live video earlier this month that the IDEGG No-Show Socks are the cream of the crop.

Get the IDEGG No-Show Socks from Amazon starting at $14! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Halloween Kills actress explained her friends playfully poke fun at her when her “socks [are] showing” — and even admitted it’s a “dorky vibe.” Richards took their advice to heart, and praised the IDEGG No-Show Socks: “These are great, these no-show socks. They come in a package of six!”

The Housewives of The North Pole star — who’s currently making major headlines — continued to joke, “The aesthetic is not good, guys, if you’re wearing a sock with your workout shoes… They shouldn’t show.”

The IDEGG No-Show Socks feature high-elastic threads that are breathable, will absorb sweat while preventing odor and hug your arches. They will tuck perfectly into your shoes and appear invisible while you have sneakers on. The socks are also built with three silicone strips on the inside of the ankle to ensure they won’t slip off while you’re working out. They can even be machine washed, and the silicone will not be damaged or fall off!

The accessory ranges in sizes from small to large, and comes in all sorts of colors and patterns. From a solid white pack, to rainbow designs and tie dye, you’re sure to find one — or multiple — designs which suit your personal style.

No surprise here: These socks are super highly rated — at 4.7 stars — and there’s a reason why! Take a look at these ecstatic customer reviews for the scoop:

One shopper wrote, “These no shows are very nice and comfy. They don’t slip off the feet and the little silicone strips on the heel help keep them in place. They’ve held up well to a few washes now too. The inner toe seam isn’t bothersome at all. A second gushed, “These socks fit better than any socks I have ever bought! It has slight rubbery anti-skid marks on the ankles, so they don’t slide down like other athletic socks often do. They wash perfectly – even the anti-skid grips stay good-as-new.”

Sick of your socks showing or slipping down? Shop the IDEGG No-Show Socks from Amazon!

