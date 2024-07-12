Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Now that we’re in the throes of summer, there are so many exciting sales to shop. If you’re anything like Us, you’ve been scrolling through pages and pages of great deals during classic savings events like Amazon Prime Day 2024. We’ve loaded up on tenniscore-inspired ensembles and rich mom sunnies, but now we’re focused on household and pantry essentials.
When you think of big sales, you probably think of stocking up on high-end pieces and pricey tech items. However, now is an ideal time to stock up on products that you’ll need around the house. Think about it. Items like toilet tissue, can openers and sheets, are always in use, right? You might as well put them into your cart before you run out.
Not only can you snag everything from cleaning products to cooking devices (we’re obsessing over rice cookers) on sale, but you can also get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $50 on qualified products for a limited time offer! Read ahead to discover 51 deals you don’t want to miss ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
Best Prime Day Cleaning Product Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: No matter how much we prepare, accidents happen when we least expect it. Stock up on cleaning essentials like this spot remover, just in case someone mistakenly spills something!
- Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray — was $9, now $5!
- Windex Glass and Window Cleaner Spray Bottle — was $4, now $3!
- Weiman Leather Cleaner & Conditioner Wipes With UV Protection — was $6, now $5!
- Tide To Go Pen Instant Spot Remover — was $5, now $3!
- O-Cedar Easy-Wringing Microfiber Spin Mop— was $40, now $35!
- Scotch-Brite Zero Scratch Scrub Sponges — was $10, now $6!
- OxiClean Odor Blasters Versatile Odor and Stain Remover Powder — was $11, now $14!
- Clorox Toilet Plunger with Hideaway Storage Caddy — was $21, now $13!
- Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Pods — was $21, now $19!
Best Prime Day Pantry Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Is there anything better than a yummy treat that tastes good and is healthy too? These chewy, high-protein cookies are handy for all your snack cravings!
- ZeroWater 10-Cup Ready-Pour 5-Stage Water Filter Pitcher — was $38, now $28!
- OTOTO Vino Spooky Bat Bottle Opener and Agatha Kitchen Spoon Rest — was $49, now $26!
- Mind Reader Single Serve Coffee Pod Storage — was $25, now $14!
- Mind Reader E-Z Board Disposable Plastic Cutting Board — was $10, now $8!
- Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener — was $35, now $30!
- Ziploc Gallon Food Storage Slider Bags — was $12, now $11!
- Death Wish Coffee, Espresso Roast Pods — was $30, now $28!
- Goodcook Good Cook 3-Piece Plastic Funnel Set — was $8, now $2!
- ThermoPro TP19H Digital Meat Thermometer — was $25, now $17!
- Dixie Large Paper Plates — was $30, now $29!
Best Prime Day Appliance and Device Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re an at-home mixologist who loves making frozen cocktails or an aspiring barista who tests out viral smoothie recipes, you can whip up icy treats in this viral blender!
- Toshiba Rice Cooker — was $90, now $75!
- Clorox Air Purifier — was $100, now $90!
- Amazon eero Max 7 Mesh Wifi Router — was $600, now $450!
- Midea Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven — was $250, now $180!
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K — was $50, now $39!
- Arzopa Portable Monitor — was $170, now $130!
- Blink Video Doorbell — was $60, now $30!
- Mageasy CoverBuddy — was $65, now $50!
- Altec Lansing HydraMotion Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — was $60, now $30!
Best Prime Day Bedroom Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Hot sleepers, rise! Your time has come. This cooling comforter set has double-sided cooling technology to keep you cool while you catch up on your beauty rest!
- Eli & Elm Ultra Comfort Memory Foam Body Pillow — was $145, now $130!
- California Design Den Queen Size Sheet Set — was $70, now $63!
- Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert — was $42, now $26!
- Budding Joy 90L Large Storage Bags — was $45, now $25!
- Wlive 9-drawer Dresser— was $116, now $80!
- Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows — was $34, now $28!
- Hlivelood White Dresser for Bedroom with LED Lights — was $260, now $160!
- Mesqool Digital Projection Alarm Clock — was $28, now $19!
- Sweetcrispy Arched Full Length Mirror — was $49, now $40!
- Vtrin Shoe Rack with Covers 10 Tiers — was $40, now $30!
Best Prime Day Bathroom Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: If there’s one thing every household needs, it’s toilet tissue. This two-ply tissue pack is butter-soft and delivers a gentle clean!
- Quip Smart Sonic Toothbrush — was $60, now $45!
- Charmin Ultra Strong Toilet Paper — was $11, now $8!
- Drano Max Gel Drain Clog Remover and Cleaner for Shower or Sink — was $18, now $15!
- Air Wick Plug in Scented Oil Refill — was $13, now $11!
- Greater Goods Digital AccuCheck Scale — was $35, now $30!
- Fartvolus Electric Spin Scrubber Cleaning Brush — was $50, now $30!
- Docrok All-Purpose Stainless Steel Shower Squeegee — was $15, now $13!