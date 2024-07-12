Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’re in the throes of summer, there are so many exciting sales to shop. If you’re anything like Us, you’ve been scrolling through pages and pages of great deals during classic savings events like Amazon Prime Day 2024. We’ve loaded up on tenniscore-inspired ensembles and rich mom sunnies, but now we’re focused on household and pantry essentials.

When you think of big sales, you probably think of stocking up on high-end pieces and pricey tech items. However, now is an ideal time to stock up on products that you’ll need around the house. Think about it. Items like toilet tissue, can openers and sheets, are always in use, right? You might as well put them into your cart before you run out.

Not only can you snag everything from cleaning products to cooking devices (we’re obsessing over rice cookers) on sale, but you can also get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $50 on qualified products for a limited time offer! Read ahead to discover 51 deals you don’t want to miss ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Cleaning Product Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: No matter how much we prepare, accidents happen when we least expect it. Stock up on cleaning essentials like this spot remover, just in case someone mistakenly spills something!

Best Prime Day Pantry Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Is there anything better than a yummy treat that tastes good and is healthy too? These chewy, high-protein cookies are handy for all your snack cravings!

Best Prime Day Appliance and Device Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re an at-home mixologist who loves making frozen cocktails or an aspiring barista who tests out viral smoothie recipes, you can whip up icy treats in this viral blender!

Best Prime Day Bedroom Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Hot sleepers, rise! Your time has come. This cooling comforter set has double-sided cooling technology to keep you cool while you catch up on your beauty rest!

Best Prime Day Bathroom Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: If there’s one thing every household needs, it’s toilet tissue. This two-ply tissue pack is butter-soft and delivers a gentle clean!