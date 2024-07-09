Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
You’ve been dealing with those shabby old appliances too long. Take advantage of these Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals and make preparing and storing food or making coffee and espresso something to look forward to instead of dread.
Below are some of our favorite kitchen Prime Day deals, but the savings don’t stop there. You can find more of the sale’s best discounts here.
Best Prime Day 2024 Kitchen Deals
Best Prime Day Instant Pot Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Deals
Tired of toiling over a hot oven? These pressure cookers and air fryers make preparing meals quicker, easier, and fun. Pick one up, and you’ll quickly find it at the centerpiece of your meal prep experience.
- Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 – was $170, now $150!
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 – just $136!
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 – just $100!
- Instant Vortex Plus 6QT ClearCook Air Fryer – just $120!
- COSORI Air Fryer 6 Qt, 9-in-1 – just $120!
Best Prime Day Food Storage and Tupperware Deals
Food waste is a huge problem, and it’s hard to fix it without proper storage. Fortunately, there are a ton of excellent food containers on sale this Prime Day to help you prevent wastage and save money.
- Bandesun Divided Serving Tray with Lid and Handle – was $30, now $20!
- JoyJolt JoyFul 12 Count Pantry Kitchen Storage Containers – was $70, now $40!
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers – just $40!
- Airtight 24-piece Food Storage Containers with Lids – was $53, now $36!
- Stock Your Home 25x 9×13 Aluminum Pans with Covers – just $26!
Best Prime Day Coffee and Espresso Machine Deals
Unleash your inner java monster with these great deals on coffee and espresso machines. From basic models to industrial-grade presses, Prime Day has you covered.
- Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker – was $90, now $70!
- CASABREWS Espresso Machine 20 Bar, Professional Espresso Maker with Milk Frother – just $140!
- L’OR Barista System Coffee and Espresso Machine Combo by Philips – was $190, now $160!
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine – was $750, now $700!
- PHILIPS 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine – just $753!
