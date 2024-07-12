Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to go anywhere IRL or scroll on social media without seeing someone in a tenniscore-inspired outfit. Frankly, we’re happy the sportswear trend is having such a big moment, especially after Zendaya‘s iconic Challengers press run. This trend doesn’t seem like it’s going anywhere anytime soon. If you want to try your hand at tenniscore, you can snag sporty pieces during Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Related: Almost Time! Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best Early Deals and More Just days to go! Amazon Prime Day 2024 is always one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and it’s only gotten better. It’s become a summer staple, allowing us to nab pricey wish list items for less, stock up on basic essentials and discover new must-haves from small businesses. Whether you’re a seasoned […]

The two-day sale kicks off on July 16, but you can shop tenniscore-inspired looks on sale right now! Are you ready to serve? Scroll ahead to check out the best tenniscore deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Tenniscore Skirt Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: We adore this tennis skirt because it’s so unique. It has a round hemline around the front and features sporty pleats on the back!

Best Prime Day Tenniscore Dress Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: This bold olive green dress has so many chic accents we can’t keep up. Not only does it have built-in shorts, but it has the cutest cross-strap detail on the back!

Best Prime Day Tenniscore Shirt Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing says tennis like actual tennis rackets. This comfy sweatshirt is ideal for chilly summer nights!

Best Prime Day Tenniscore Sneaker Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: These retro sneakers a hit among celebs like Emily Ratajkowski. No matter what you wear, you’ll look like you’re heading to the court!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us