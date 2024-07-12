Your account
Game, Set, Match! Serve Athleisure-Inspired Style With the Best Prime Day 2024 Tenniscore Deals

By
Tenniscore Prime Day Deals
Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

It’s hard to go anywhere IRL or scroll on social media without seeing someone in a tenniscore-inspired outfit. Frankly, we’re happy the sportswear trend is having such a big moment, especially after Zendaya‘s iconic Challengers press run. This trend doesn’t seem like it’s going anywhere anytime soon. If you want to try your hand at tenniscore, you can snag sporty pieces during Amazon Prime Day 2024.

The two-day sale kicks off on July 16, but you can shop tenniscore-inspired looks on sale right now! Are you ready to serve? Scroll ahead to check out the best tenniscore deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Tenniscore Skirt Deals

Tennis SKirt
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: We adore this tennis skirt because it’s so unique. It has a round hemline around the front and features sporty pleats on the back!

Best Prime Day Tenniscore Dress Deals

Tennis Dress
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This bold olive green dress has so many chic accents we can’t keep up. Not only does it have built-in shorts, but it has the cutest cross-strap detail on the back!

Best Prime Day Tenniscore Shirt Deals

Positano Tennis Sweatshirt
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing says tennis like actual tennis rackets. This comfy sweatshirt is ideal for chilly summer nights!

Best Prime Day Tenniscore Sneaker Deals

Reebok women's Club C 85 Vintage Walking Shoe
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: These retro sneakers a hit among celebs like Emily Ratajkowski. No matter what you wear, you’ll look like you’re heading to the court!

