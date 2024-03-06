Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Itchy skin rashes are unsightly and uncomfortable, but you don’t need to put up with them forever. To help you find quick relief, start with this list of the best creams for itchy skin rash.

What Causes Itchy Skin Rash?

There are a few different reasons your skin might break out into an itchy rash:

Atopic Dermatitis: Also called eczema, this skin condition is often genetic and results in uncomfortable symptoms, including itching and skin rashes. Those with eczema may also have dry, cracked skin, raised bumps, and a thicker skin texture. This condition is most common in those who have other allergies and sensitivities. Eczema symptoms often come and go and have a bunch of different triggers.

Contact Dermatitis: Like atopic dermatitis, this skin condition can result in itchy rashes, among other uncomfortable symptoms. These symptoms typically appear in response to your skin having contact with something that sets it off. This can be anything from a certain fabric or laundry detergent to products containing fragrances or irritating substances like nickel.

Psoriasis: This autoimmune condition results in an itchy rash that develops in certain body areas. Psoriasis can be genetic.

Hives: Hives are allergic reactions to anything from environmental triggers to medications. They come with raised welts all over the skin that are red and itchy.

Infections: Some viruses, like chicken pox, result in itchy skin rashes. Bacterial infections may also cause rashes.

What Can You Do for an Itchy Skin Rash?

While the exact treatment depends on the underlying cause, here are a few ways to eliminate an itchy skin rash:

Antihistamines: If rashes are caused by allergic reactions, sometimes antihistamines will do the trick. To figure out if this is the case for you, consult a doctor who can run tests to determine the cause of your rash.

Prescription Medications: For certain causes of rashes, like bacterial infections or psoriasis, prescription medications can be effective. Again, you’ll need to consult with your doctor to determine if that is the right step for you.

Prevention Methods: If you’re aware of what triggers your rashes—like eating a certain food or using a certain product—then take preventative measures to keep rashes away. Avoid allergens and irritants when possible, and wash your hands or whatever part of your skin comes into contact with them as soon as it happens.

Creams: For instant and lasting relief for most itchy skin rashes, you can try different creams, like the ones on this list. Some contain ingredients specifically targeting itching, hydrating to improve dryness, or even addressing the issue behind your itchy rash.



What to Look for in a Cream for Itchy Skin Rash

When checking out this list of the best creams for itchy skin rash, keep a few things in mind. One is the type of product you’d like to use. There are three main types of products you’ll find on the market: lotions, creams, and balms.

Lotions provide moisture and healing ingredients in a somewhat lightweight formula, ensuring hydration and comfort without a sticky residue. Creams have a richer feel to them and are more medicinal, although they might feel too heavy for some. Then there are balms, which are the most occlusive of all, meaning they often sit on the skin rather than sinking in right away. As you look for a product, think about which kind of experience you’re hoping for.

Now let’s think about what to look for in a formula of a product designed to alleviate itching. You want hydrating ingredients, of course, like shea butter and hyaluronic acid, which will get rid of dryness and improve the moisture barrier to keep irritation away. Colloidal oatmeal and aloe vera are important soothing ingredients to look for, as they will help skin feel better quickly. You may also want ingredients like calamine or hydrocortisone, which are designed to fix itching fast.

If you have eczema or psoriasis, look for hypoallergenic formulas built for people with your type of skin issue. The National Eczema Association seal of approval is a big plus, as are formulas without artificial fragrance, dyes, or other harsh ingredients. With easily irritated skin, the cleaner the formula the better!

The final thing you should look for in the products you use for itchy rash skin is additional benefits. It’s fine to have a product you to treat itchy rashes specifically, but it’s even better to have a product you can apply to your skin all over and reap some serious benefits from.

Maybe you’d like to tackle signs of aging, improve your skin’s moisture retention, or help fade dark spots and turn up the brightness. Keep these things in mind as you look through products.

No matter the cause of your itchy skin rash, here is your solution! Blu Atlas’ Body Lotion is loaded with ingredients your skin loves and is free from all the ones it doesn’t. You’ll find two natural scent options—fruity Coconut Apricot or refreshing Classic—plus an unscented option.

With a safe, naturally derived formula, input from a medical advisory board, and a luxurious feel that will upgrade your moisturizing experience, you can see why this tops the list of the best creams for itchy skin rash!

Shea butter is the most important ingredient in this formula, providing a protective layer over the skin and soothing all that itching with its numerous fatty acids. The antioxidants and vitamins in jojoba oil also help you achieve relief quickly, and the nutrient-rich seaweed extract ensures blissed-out skin.

Vegan squalane—not derived from shark liver—lends its anti-inflammatory properties to your skin, getting rid of irritation and redness while also providing lightweight moisture that won’t clog your pores. Since this combination of ingredients is so effective, make this your go-to every day—itchy skin rash or not!

Insect bites, eczema, sensitive skin, and other causes of itchy skin rash don’t stand a chance when you have CeraVe’s Itch Relief Moisturizing Cream. This formula, approved by the National Eczema Association, restores the skin’s natural moisture barrier to keep the skin calm while also providing an external analgesic to tamp down on itching and discomfort quickly.

This product takes care of itching from multiple angles, providing the topical analgesic, moisturizers, and moisture barrier-supporting ingredients needed to help skin feel relaxed. Ceramides support the barrier, while glycerin, petrolatum, dimethicone, and hyaluronic acid ensure hydrated skin. You can find this moisturizing cream at most drugstores and supermarkets.

By treating rough, dry skin and providing 48-hour relief, this Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream from La Roche-Posay provides relief to those with highly reactive, itchy skin. Its formula is so mild that it’s safe for those with eczema and even for baby skin, making for a great product the whole family can use worry-free.

Whenever you get a La Roche-Posay product, you also get the benefits of the brand’s prebiotic thermal water, which is soothing and protective. Ceramides take on the task of supporting a healthy skin barrier, shea butter soothes and smooths, while niacinamide helps with hydration and discoloration. This cream is best for those with rough, dry, eczema-prone skin.

Similar to the CeraVe product above, this Itch Relief lotion from Sarna contains pramoxine hydrochloride, an effective ingredient used for its anti-itch properties. With a topical analgesic for medicated relief and a few hydrating ingredients, this lotion will fix your rash in no time. Because it’s fragrance-, dye-, and paraben-free, this product is also safe for sensitive skin—and the National Eczema Association agrees!

Sometimes you need a little extra help to stop itching in its tracks, which is when Gold Bond’s Medicated Anti-Itch Body Lotion comes in handy. It’s designed to relieve itching and pain, which may result from irritants like bug bites, sunburn, and minor wounds. This works great as an aftersun lotion, so make sure to pack it for all your outdoor adventures!

Praximone hydrochloride makes an appearance in this formula to treat itching and pain, and menthol works as a counterirritant, providing that tingling and cooling sensation that takes your focus off the itching. Vitamin E helps your skin retain moisture, aloe counteracts inflammation and irritation, oat kernel extract subdues redness, and glycerin helps moisturize skin.

When you have eczema, itchy rashes on your skin are the norm. That’s why this Honest Eczema Cream is one of the best creams for itchy skin rash—it targets eczema and heals skin gently yet effectively. It’s designed for babies, so you know it doesn’t contain any harmful ingredients. Just colloidal oatmeal, that powerful soother that works on redness, inflammation, and eczema-related discomfort of all kinds.

Safflower seed and coconut oils contain fatty acids that moisturize and also properties that help relieve your skin of rashes. There’s comforting shea butter, jojoba esters that soften, squalane for anti-inflammatory help, and even aloe and allantoin that help skin release irritation. You’ll want this lotion around whenever your eczema acts up!

Sometimes it takes a steroid to relieve itching, which is when it’s time to pull out the Aveeno Maximum Strength Anti-Itch Cream. With a dose of hydrocortisone, this cream helps inflamed skin fast. The ingredient works by triggering your skin to lessen inflammation and may take a few days to have a full effect.

In addition to the topical steroid, this crema contains oat kernel oil, flour, and extract for an extra anti-inflammatory boost. Aloe makes it in here to condition and soothe skin, and glycerin helps moisturize. While you don’t want this to be your daily lotion by any means, it’s certainly helpful if your rashes only respond to steroids.

Eucerin is a brand that offers a number of solutions for dry, sensitive, and even eczema-prone skin. So it’s no wonder that they’ve come up with a miraculous Skin Calming Cream, a product that takes care of itching and leaves you with moisturized skin for around 24 hours. The formula is gentle, as it doesn’t contain fragrance or dyes, and absorbs instantly without leaving a greasy film behind.

Colloidal oatmeal is the helpful skin soother in this cream, as it binds to the skin and secures moisture in place while also contributing to anti-inflammatory efforts. The rest of the ingredients are moisturizers, replenishing your skin’s moisture stores in the hopes that hydration will also combat itching.

This product from Curél is activated by water, so it’s best applied to damp skin after showering. Since your pores are open after showering, this also means that the formula will be able to penetrate, bringing moisture and relief deep down. Moisture barrier repairing ingredients work to protect skin from future itching, so you get treatment for now and prevention for later.

An advanced ceramide complex made up of the lipids naturally found in your skin creates a protective layer to keep irritants out and moisture in. Oatmeal extract provides plenty of soothing power, and vitamin E helps the skin retain moisture to ensure that dryness won’t cause an itchy rash.

There’s shea butter for its emollient properties and even olive fruit oil to ensure proper moisture. All you need to do is apply this to your damp skin, towel off as you always would, and head into your day itch-free!

Giving itchy, irritated skin a quick fix is great, but what about strengthening skin to help it stand up to irritation over time? That’s what this moisturizing cream from Cetaphil does, treating dry, sensitive skin to lasting moisture and encouraging the skin to be more resilient, helping it overcome issues in the future.

The problem with many moisturizing creams is that they’re so thick and heavy you feel like you’re bathing in cooking oil. Luckily, Cetaphil has made a formula that seeps into the skin quickly, bringing glycerin, niacinamide, and panthenol to keep the skin moisturized without feeling greasy. Sunflower and sweet almond oils are also in here, providing hydration and powerful soothing properties to ensure that the skin feels better.

When you’ve developed an itchy rash, it’s like a form of torture. Your skin burns and begs to be scratched, but scratching only makes the rash worse. You try to distract yourself to avoid scratching, but your mind just jumps right back to the sensation on your skin. Cortizone 10 is definitely one of the best creams for itchy skin rash, providing fast relief that lasts 10 hours while also giving you 24 hours of hydration.

In addition to powerful hydrocortisone, the cream also contains aloe vera for its soothing properties, plus vitamins A and E to keep the moisture barrier effective. Glycerin, dimethicone, petrolatum, and jojoba esters ensure lasting moisture, and matricaria flower extract also helps calm irritated skin.

If you’re more in the market for a product you can use all the time, not only when rashes appear, Bliss Body Lotion is a great choice. This unscented lotion contains all the moisturizing and soothing ingredients you need to improve your skin’s condition and get rid of itching, and it works great for daily use to encourage healthy, happy skin over time.

The key is what the brand calls a “vita-shea blend,” meaning a combination of rich shea butter and a bunch of different vitamins. These vitamins provide skin with many benefits—everything from boosting luminosity and controlling sebum production to helping skin retain moisture and protecting it from free radical damage. To ensure that the skin gets all the moisture it needs, there’s also coconut oil in here.

Ointments are typically greasier than creams, providing occlusive benefits on the surface of the skin rather than sinking in. While this means that Vanicream’s Moisturizing Ointment may feel a little greasy on the skin, it certainly will hydrate and improve your skin’s itchy rash. The formula is free of fragrance, lanolin, paraben, formaldehyde, dye, and gluten—and although it’s a thick formula, it won’t clog your pores.

What’s great about this Intensive Balm is that it can be used both on the face and body, so even if your itchy skin rash is on your face, you don’t have to worry about this product irritating your skin further or leading to a breakout. It provides instant and lasting comfort to nourish, strengthen, and soothe the skin in a hurry.

Some of the ingredients here are high-tech, like the patented skin barrier therapy solution—a complex that was designed by researchers to maintain the whole skin ecosystem. Lipigenium technology also ensures that the moisture barrier carries on and does what it’s supposed to do, stopping irritation from occurring, and a D.A.F. patented complex that makes the skin less reactive over time.

As for the helpful ingredients you’ll actually recognize? Sunflower seed oil, canola oil, and glycerin are just a few of them, which add to the product’s hydrating and soothing benefits.

While this treatment is pricey compared to most of the products on this list, it works wonders on even the most riled-up of skin. Highly concentrated colloidal oatmeal acts as a skin saver, and ground cherry provides the same relief that steroids do but without their harshness.

Oat lipids revitalize skin with fatty acids, shea butter and niacinamide ensure moisture, and banana leaf provides antioxidant benefits that keep damage at bay and even combat aging. Mushroom extract is included for its anti-inflammatory benefits as well.

This product is a luxurious spot treatment, giving targeted relief to rashes, redness, itching, and irritation of all kinds. If you’re prone to itchy rashes, you’ll want to stow a bottle of this in your car or desk just in case one pops up unexpectedly.

This ointment is a multi-tasker, providing calm in the wake of all kinds of skin disasters and protecting skin from future harm. It was tested by both pediatricians and dermatologists to ensure safety and is even gentle enough for infants. While we recommend the fragrance-free option for those with sensitive skin or eczema, it also comes in a bright lavender rosemary fragrance if you’d like a calming olfactory experience.

Colloidal oatmeal is the hero ingredient in this formula, protecting the barrier and working against eczema and skin irritations. Jojoba esters improve the texture of rough patches of skin, and camellia leaf encourages inflammation to go down, increasing your skin comfort. Honeysuckle and cucumber extract also provide natural relief from itching, while mango extract gets rid of bacteria and avocado helps hydrate.

Eczema giving you the itch? Try Glad Skin Eczema Cream. In a week-long study, dermatologists found that this product improved 91% of testers’ eczema symptoms thanks to its ability to balance the skin microbiome for greater health and less discomfort. While you may feel an improvement right away or within a couple of days, you’re sure to feel better within about a week of use.

Check out the ingredient list of this product and you’ll see much of the same stuff that’s in anti-itch products everywhere. Hydrating petrolatum, glycerin, mineral oil, and colloidal oatmeal. What sets the formula apart is the inclusion of the brand’s microbalance smart protein, designed to heal the skin’s microbiome to stop irritation in its tracks.

If your itchy skin rash happens to occur on your hands, reach for Eczema Honey’s Oatmeal Hand Cream. It outsmarts redness, itching, and irritation with a blend of naturally-derived ingredients like aloe vera, honey, and colloidal oatmeal.

Vitamin E and avocado oil form a protective moisture layer on the top of your skin, and cocoa and shea butter work in harmony to protect the skin from oxidative stress and smooth its texture. There’s sunflower seed oil, a powerful anti-inflammatory agent, in here as well.

You’ve probably heard of manuka honey, a superfood from New Zealand that has powerful antibacterial properties. That’s a main ingredient in this cream, as its enzymes have the potential to keep skin hydrated and also support healing. To calm aggravated skin, there’s also aloe vera and shea butter, plus coconut oil for its penetrating moisture, hemp seed oil to reduce redness, and cehami flower extract, an Australian favorite used to treat discomfort.

O’Keeffe’s produces this hearty formula for guaranteed itch relief that lasts a full two days. It even continues to improve skin after you’ve showered! The goal of this lotion is to reverse dryness, getting rid of irritation and itching thanks to a renewed moisture barrier. It takes some intense hydrators to accomplish this task, so the formula contains glycerin, shea butter, dimethicone, and beeswax, among other regenerative ingredients.

Eczema flare-ups are no fun, especially when they come along with itching. This gentle lotion is another favorite for children, as it contains mild ingredients that desensitize skin and stop itching. In a 14-day study, 97% of participants said their baby’s itchiness had resolved after using this product. It’s thanks to barrier-repairing squalane, soothing colloidal oatmeal, ceramides, and shea butter.

In case lotions, creams, and ointments aren’t your thing, we’ve included this Eau Thermale from Avène, which you can spray directly onto affected areas for instant comfort. With a neutral pH, this spray has the potential to calm and restore the skin’s balance. The key ingredient? Thermal spring water, which is packed with minerals, and postbiotic microflora that improve the skin microbiome and promote calm.

Here we have an overnight recovery balm, which you can slather all over your red, irritated face to wake up with a well-balanced complexion. Enzymatically activated natural oils, like almond, borage, linseed, and olive, provide lipids that promote a healthy skin barrier.

Jojoba and sunflower oils bring hydration, beta-glucan resolves dryness-related irritation, tocopherol works on moisture retention, and moringa stops harmful bacteria from creating even more trouble.

Rounding up our list is this CliniCalm 1% formula, which contains hydrocortisone to stop itching so you can focus your attention on more important things. To keep skin youthful and balanced, this formula also contains a number of innovative ingredients, like asiaticoside, that support the prevention collagen break down.

Hyaluronic acid rushes skin with moisture, and honey and lipids reinforce the moisture barrier to stop future rashes from forming. Linseed oil, sunflower oil, and aloe barbadensis leaf ensure you get back to feeling great rather than wanting to crawl out of your own skin.