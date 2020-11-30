Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Thanksgiving is over, and that means it is officially the holiday season! Some of Us started getting into the holiday spirit the day after Halloween, while others took a Christmas in July approach — but at this point, we can all agree that we’ve entered the time for festive lights, elves on shelves and, most importantly, some Mariah Carey on repeat!
If you haven’t bought yourself new holiday decor for the year and are now worried that time is already running out, do not fear. Amazon still has so many options that will ship to you — fast! We’ve collected some of the best deals from the most popular categories for you to shop through, so let’s get started!
Cyber Monday Holiday Tree and Garland Deals
- Evergreen Classics Christmas Trees are now up to 25% off!
- National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Garland is now 32% off!
- Hypestar Artificial Decorative Light Tree is now 20% off with Prime!
- National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree is now 38% off!
Cyber Monday Holiday Decor Lights Deals
- Sanniu LED String Lights are now 30% off!
- Vont Starry Fairy Lights are now 20% off with Prime!
- LOKASS Christmas Lights are now 20% off with Prime!
- EAMBRITE 5ft. LED Fairy Tree is now 23% off with Prime!
- Pooqla LED Marquee Letter Lights Sign is now 20% off with Prime!
Funny Cyber Monday Holiday Decor Deals
- Serenity Home Goods Friends Christmas Ornament is now 26% off!
- AoGer 2020 Quarantine Christmas Ornament is now 22% off!
- Cardboard People Buddy the Elf Life Size Cardboard Cutout is now 7% off!
- Kmuysl Christmas Gnome Decorations (2-Piece) are now 30% off!
- Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, Secret Santa Scent is now 14% off!
- KDO Funny Wood Middle Finger Ornament is now 35% off!
- Dobor 12-Piece Grinch Christmas Stickers are now 30% off!
- Meenew Women’s Ugly Christmas Leggings are now 20% off with Prime!
Cyber Monday Indoor Holiday Decor Deals
- Hicarer Hanging “Let it Snow” Sign is now 12% off!
- Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Balsam & Cedar is now 46% off!
- SKL Home Woodland Winter Shower Curtain is now 25% off!
- The Dreidel Company Happy Hanukkah Banners are now 25% off!
- Zion Judaica Hanukkah Menorah is now 18% off!
- iMucci 4-Pack 18-Inch Santa Claus Christmas Cartoon Pillow Covers are now 20% off with Prime! Click the coupon to save an extra 10%!
- Feuille Christmas Table Runners are now 20% off with Prime!
- Seckon Christmas Ornament Storage Box is now 20% off with Prime!
- Best Choice Products Pre-lit Hand-Painted Ceramic Tabletop Christmas Tree is now 5% off!
- The Elf on the Shelf 2019 Accessory Value Pack is now 20% off with Prime!
Outdoor Holiday Decor Cyber Deals
- Esgarden Hanging Solar Lanterns are now 20% off with Prime!
- HueLiv Christmas Snowflake Projector String Lights are now 21% off with Prime!
- Oriental Cherry Joy Sign is now 27% off with Prime!
