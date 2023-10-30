Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Body odor has been public enemy number one for a long time. It stinks, both in literal and figurative ways. Even if the smell isn’t so bad, the stickiness and spill effect on your clothes is uncomfortable.

Deodorants are the only products that can keep the odor of sweat away when you’re going about your days between showers. The only problem is that you have so many to choose from, and some deodorants are much better than others. So, how can you tell the difference?

What Makes a Deodorant Good for Body Odor?

Deodorants reduce the odor created by the sweat on your body. The primary way they do this is through antimicrobial agents in their formulations.

Your body odor comes from bacteria that are released to break down the sweat on your skin. Your body begins to perspire (sweat) in order to control your body temperature when it’s too hot. That sweat then causes irritation and bacteria are released to control the spread of sweat. Those bacteria produce a foul smell that we all know as body odor.

A deodorant ensures that antimicrobial agents are applied to the sweating skin. Those agents kill, or at least slow down the odor-causing bacteria. A good deodorant does this job with a light touch that doesn’t irritate you. But a good deodorant is also strong enough at this function to ensure people can’t pick up on any odor your body may have produced.

Remember, sweat doesn’t smell bad on its own and should not smell right away. The only reason sweat smells bad is that it produces a breeding ground for very smelly bacteria to thrive. This is why many deodorant products also contain antiperspirants. Antiperspirants are anti-sweat products that normally use aluminum compounds or alternatives to clog sweat pores.

A good deodorant doesn’t necessarily need to be an antiperspirant. But it’s a good bonus to have if you sweat a lot, and if the antiperspirant agents are healthy. Antiperspirant deodorants thus simultaneously tackle sweat and the odors that sweat produces. So some (high-quality) antiperspirant properties can make a deodorant more effective.

One important factor when considering a deodorant is its longevity. Good deodorants last a long time after being applied. Many deodorant products promise 48 hours or even 72 hours of protection. A great deodorant doesn’t need to last nearly that long. However, you shouldn’t need to re-apply any deodorant more than once per day, showers and other externalities excepted.

Personal preferences also matter a lot. What’s irritating and a bit smelly for someone else might be a great deodorant choice for you! When it comes to the smells the human body produces, there’s always a lot of variation from person to person.

Last but most important, consider your personal sensitivities and allergies. Some deodorant and especially antiperspirant agents can cause irritation. But allergies come in many forms and even some of the highest-quality products may be a disaster for your skin. This is why patch testing is so important.

You know you’re having a sensitivity issue or allergic reaction when you experience inflammation, rashes, redness, itchiness and other obvious skin problems.

The Best Deodorants for Body Odor

Without further ado, let’s look at the overall best deodorants for body odor in 2023!

We think it’s only natural that this list should start off with the highest-quality natural deodorant formulation. Blu Atlas Deodorant is a natural product meant for anyone struggling with body odor. It’s an aluminum-free option, which is great for people with sensitivities. Despite that, it offers natural antiperspirant properties!

Instead of the regular, strong-smelling chemical treatments, Blu Atlas takes a lighter and more strategic approach. Natural bamboo extract and sage leaf extract are used to neutralize odor. These natural antimicrobial agents help kill various types of bacteria and fungi, including the odor-producing ones. Bamboo extract, also known as “bamboo kun” helps kill the bacteria and fungi causing odor and discomfort. Sage leaf extract offers similar benefits, including multiple antimicrobial compounds on its own.

One concern that may pop up with natural skin care products regards their efficiency. As far as natural formulations go, Blu Atlas Deodorant offers one of the strongest natural alternatives to synthetic ingredients. Customers report a massive reduction in body odor and sweat after applying Blu Atlas Deodorant.

If you’re already sold on natural products for health, ethical and other concerns, you should be sold on Blu Atlas Deodorant after a quick investigation of its ingredients. The “natural” label is easy to slap onto any kind of product nowadays. But Blu Atlas Deodorant goes the full way and contains 99% natural origin ingredients. These include ingredients derived from natural sources such as plants, fruits and minerals.

In line with Blu Atlas’s business philosophy, their deodorant is aluminum-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and sulfate-free. It’s also a 100% vegan product with a commitment to cruelty-free testing and manufacturing. This makes it an even better option if you’re committed to purchasing ethical products.

The reports from Blu Atlas customers align with what you’d expect from the ingredient list. The volcanic ash and other natural ingredients attack unwanted bacteria. The volcanic ash helps tighten pores while absorbing oil and sweat. This provides a natural antiperspirant effect while the other ingredients work together to kill the odor-causing bacteria. Bamboo extract is also known for anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce inflammation, redness and bumps. The addition of horsetail and other extracts drive these benefits home.

While Blu Atlas primarily markets towards men, Blu Atlas Deodorant is unisex and produces a pleasant, neutral and natural scent. You end up being cleaner, smelling better and having healthier skin.

For its excellent quality, uniqueness, ethical commitments and overall amazing results, Blu Atlas Deodorant is our first choice for controlling body odor in 2023!

Degree Men Ultraclear is a widely available option. Of course that doesn’t mean it’s a better option. However, looking at the formulation and the results produced for customers, it’s among the best options you can find and its popularity is just a bonus.

Most users of Degree Men Ultraclear stick buy it for its strong overall value. In addition to what it provides, customers mention that it doesn’t do any of the bad things that some deodorants are known to do. No staining, no weird colors on your clothes, no strange feeling upon skin contact with clothes. Nothing like that.

Instead, customers report an approximately 24-hour period without BO ruining their day. It’s a long-lasting deodorant that comes with fully recyclable packaging as an added bonus. In addition to the packaging being recyclable, the formulation is relatively unimpactful on the environment.

The formulation for this antiperspirant deodorant includes several aluminum salts. These act to clog your sweat glands and keep your underarms cleaner for hours, or even days.

Degree Men Ultraclear also produces a pleasant scent that effectively masks any body odor that was there when you applied it. Most customer reviews suggest that you wouldn’t know that the user was ever sweating after they applied the deodorant.

As with popular versions of many types of products, Degree Men Ultraclear stands out for the simple little things. It’s a well-designed stick applicator. That means it’s exceedingly easy and comfortable to apply it evenly over the entire surface you need covered. The efficiency is guaranteed when you can so easily spread it out.

For excellent 48-hour protection from sweat and body odor, Degree Men Ultraclear is a good option. But for its little touches that count, its healthier formulation, and the company’s attention to detail, Degree Men Ultraclear is our number two choice.

Fatco Stank Stop Natural Deodorant is effective and leaves a pleasant, natural scent without any artificial fragrances. The anti-odor effects Fatco provides through this product are based on the antibacterial properties of organic coconut oil. This natural anti-microbial agent attacks all those same bacteria that cause body odor after perspiration.

Instead of a typical aluminum compound for antiperspirant effects, aluminum-free baking soda does the job. The result is a neutral-smelling solution that works well for men and women equally. The scent of scotch pine and coriander makes this a nice choice, even on the hottest summer days.

Fatco uses natural and high-quality ingredients. The tallow they use comes from grass fed, pasture raised cows. The company states a preference for working exclusively with local and ethical farmers and ranchers. So, while it’s not vegan, that company has a good ethical commitment that’s acceptable for many customers.

As is always crucial when considering skincare products of any kind, what’s lacking is as important as what’s present in the bottle. Stank Stop Natural Deodorant is aluminum-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and free of any artificial fragrances.

The point about the smell is one of the most commonly reported satisfactions customers report after using Stank Stop Natural Deodorant. It’s a natural smell that won’t irritate most people, which is a great bonus.

For a great, well-rounded natural solution to body odor that leaves a great scent, Stank Stop Natural Deodorant is our third choice.

Kosas Chemistry Deodorant is a popular, inexpensive and natural deodorant. It doesn’t contain any aluminum or baking soda for its antiperspirant effect. Instead, Kosas Cosmetics takes a more natural approach.

What Kosas Chemistry Deodorant delivers is a blend of alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs). These lower the pH levels of your skin, which makes it more difficult for sweat to produce those odor-causing bacteria. It’s a simple formula; more AHA = fewer bacteria = less odor.

This pathway to reducing BO has some other interesting benefits. The AHA blend also has brightening and exfoliating properties. It improves the feeling of your skin and even helps prevent ingrown hairs. The formulation was made to deal with sweat, BO and the feeling of your skin all at once.

Customers report a healthy and nice-smelling result following a lightweight application that dries quickly. The comfort it brings, with the lack of remaining moisture or staining of any kind, is what keeps customers coming back. It’s not the strongest option and may not help people with the most severe sweat. But it’s a lightweight option for the average person who wants to beat back BO without any of the discomfort that can arise during that fight.

In addition, this natural deodorant is completely vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free and phthalate-free. The packaging is 100% recyclable too. It’s a natural deodorant option, through and through.

Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant comes in several natural fragrances. They’re all similar, but their scents differ in ways that matter to customers. You’ll find a few other differences besides the scents, too. This fifth entry on our list is for the charcoal and magnesium deodorant.

Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant – Charcoal & Magnesium is formulated with activated charcoal and magnesium. These are slightly less common active ingredients in deodorants, but they’re both well-regarded alternatives to aluminum-based deodorant formulations.

Activated charcoal, while it sounds grimy, is actually just a form of carbon treated with oxygen. Oxygen treatment makes the charcoal more porous, so it can easily be applied over a large area where it absorbs odor-causing agents. Activated charcoal performs similar roles in a number of skincare products. But when it’s included in a deodorant, its antibacterial and antifungal properties can be even more well-appreciated.

Magnesium has many positive effects. But as a deodorant ingredient, it blocks many of the odor-causing bacteria that we’ve been talking about. It’s a pH-balancing ingredient that makes your skin less welcoming to those bacteria. It’s part of a natural solution for long-term anti-odor protection.

Apart from this unique path to deodorizing your underarms, Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant – Charcoal & Magnesium produces a subtle natural scent in place of the odors it helps fight. It’s a natural scent emitted from the essential oils. This product is meant to smell like freshly fallen rain. Customers report relief from BO and irritation. The primary ingredients must help with the latter, but the formulation itself is among the best aluminum-free options for attaining the same results.

One possible benefit, or downside (depending on your preference), is that this is a cream deodorant. Most deodorants are sticks, which makes them easier and faster to apply. This cream can be applied more intensely for deeper penetration of your skin, but whether you appreciate that is up to you.

Kiehl’s Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant & Deodorant Cream is a good option for deodorizing skin that’s smelly but sensitive. It’s an unscented deodorant that claims to be good for 24 hours of protection. Surprisingly, many customers say it’s more efficient than that, offering great protection for longer. One tube can last a long time, and given the price, many people do stretch it out to get their money’s worth.

If you like light, non-sticky cream deodorants, then that’s another benefit for you. It’s a non-staining option, too. While the cream part is a matter of preference, it does make for more thorough application. Your sweat and BO has nowhere to hide.

Instead of BO, what Kiehl’s Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant & Deodorant Cream leaves behind is a scent most customers can enjoy. The scent isn’t the result of artificial fragrances, either. Instead, it’s a natural result of the orange, lemon and linseed extracts.

Kiehl’s Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant & Deodorant Cream uses an aluminum chlorohydrate compound for its antiperspirant effects. This is a choice that not everyone appreciates, but it’s certainly an effective way to stop sweat from forming.

Some other effects customers report is soothed and softened skin. Underarm hair is also made to feel softer. These effects provide a more comfortable effect while the formulation is also busy fighting sweat and BO.

Tom Ford Oud Wood Deodorant Stick is a premium deodorant stick (with a premium price to match). It does the job you’d expect a good deodorant to do. But what sets it apart is the formulation, which surrounds the namesake ingredient, oud wood.

Oud wood is a rare and expensive ingredient. It’s a resinous wood found in the Agar tree, and it has a unique scent. For that reason, it has a long history of being used in perfumes and incense. But it’s also used in some other product types, such as this Tom Ford Oud Wood Deodorant Stick.

As the main active deodorant ingredient, oud wood is a strong odor neutralizer. It attacks the bacteria that cause body odor. It then leaves an exotic woodsy scent that’s being embraced by more cologne brands.

So, Tom Ford Oud Wood Deodorant Stick has the antimicrobial properties to neutralize BO and a woodsy scent to replace it. Both of these factors stick around for a long time, too. Customers report feeling clean and fresh for the entire day. Most customers (mainly men) also report really enjoying the unique smell that isn’t as common as other deodorant scents.

To round out the scent, the formulation also includes sandalwood, vetiver, tonka bean and amber. The result is a smoky wooden smell that has a warm feel to it. It’s a fragranced product, too, with parfum included. Most customers love the smell, but if you have sensitivities to fragrances, try a small amount at first to make sure it doesn’t irritate your skin.

We also want to give Tom Ford bonus points for their commitment to abstaining from animal testing.

Perspirex Plus for Men Extra-effective Antiperspirant is a clinical strength roll-on deodorant. It’s a strong one, too, so don’t mind the small size. You don’t need as much of it as you would most other kinds of roll-on deodorant. The company, Perspirex, claims that you get 5 days of protection per application. Customer feedback confirms that claim.

Perspirex Plus for Men Extra-effective Antiperspirant was formulated for people with extreme sweat issues. As a clinical strength product, it’s appropriate for many people with disorders that cause extreme sweat. It’s meant to be applied to tackle odor that weaker products can’t remove and mask. Namely, the researchers were targeting hyperhidrosis.

The antiperspirant effects of Perspirex Plus for Men Extra-effective Antiperspirant are also very strong. Testing demonstrated a 65% reduction in sweat after application, over double the FDA’s standard of 30% for the right to label a product as antiperspirant.

In addition to these great effects, customers report some negatives. The formulation is very strong and may sting for a while. This seems to be the only recurring complaint. However, many customers said that after a period of pain, the deodorant continued providing protection for days. This is why Perspirex Plus for Men Extra-effective Antiperspirant and similarly strong clinical alternatives are meant to be applied once ahead of bedtime every several nights.

Certain Dri Clinical Strength Antiperspirant is another clinical strength option for those of you who need a more powerful solution. It’s a 12% aluminum chloride formulation that’s meant to offer 72 hours of protection.

Like other clinical strength deodorants, Certain Dri Clinical Strength Antiperspirant is meant to be applied at night a bit ahead of bedtime. It must be applied on completely dry armpits to avoid more serious discomfort. It may sting and produce itchiness and discomfort at first. But then it continues providing protection from sweat and odor for several days.

Certain Dri Clinical Strength Antiperspirant is the most popular option on this list apart from Old Spice. It’s a clinical option that simply works for people with more serious requirements for their deodorants. Most happy customers reported an hour or so of irritation after the first application. But after that, sweat and BO are nowhere to be found. Most customers claim to not experience noticeable levels of armpit sweat for days after applying it.

Among the most popular options on our list, Old Spice Aluminum-Free Deodorant is a strong and easily found option for dealing with BO. It’s marketed towards the athlete, and is an inexpensive choice.

For many customers, Old Spice Aluminum-Free Deodorant is the first and last deodorant they ever use. It’s a controversial and often-mocked brand, but that speaks more to how ubiquitous it is than anything.

The most common customer feedback for Old Spice Aluminum-Free Deodorant is that it simply stops their sweat and removes their BO. That’s it. While it isn’t labeled as an antiperspirant, many customers report that it keeps them from sweating and cools them off a bit.

Old Spice that their product provides 48-hour protection, a middle ground in terms of longevity. It doesn’t stain clothes in weird ways, which many similarly inexpensive deodorants do.

While it doesn’t claim to be a natural deodorant, Old Spice provides some aluminum-free antiperspirant effects, protecting from sweat and smell alike.

One other commonly commented on feature is the scent that Old Spice produces. This is a more controversial aspect of the product, and many people either love it or hate it. In the end, it’s a question of preferences and whether you’re sensitive to this type of smell. For most people who use it, Old Spice Aluminum-Free Deodorant’s smell seems to be a big positive.

Milk + Honey Cream Deodorant is another nourishing skincare product from Milk + Honey. Of course, it also does an amazing job of neutralizing BO with a natural formulation.

This natural deodorant was formulated for women but can work for some men as well. It’s made with organic shea fruit butter, beeswax and coconut oil. These ingredients work to moisturize the skin in your underarms and prevent irritation. It’s a nice addition for anyone who has naturally sensitive and dry skin.

The odor that’s killed with Milk + Honey Cream Deodorant is replaced with a nice scent of vanilla and coconut. These ingredients do more for smell and moisturization than anything else. For antiperspirant effects, food-grade baking soda is there to save the day. It naturally destroys odor and absorbs excess wetness.

The Lowdown

Quite a few high-quality deodorants are out there. We’ve gone over a good and diverse selection of products for people with different kinds of issues. Some others that we didn’t cover might be the right fit for your skin and unique odor.

While all of the deodorants on this list are great choices for different reasons, overall we’ve chosen Blu Atlas Deodorant as our best deodorant for body odor in 2023. It does everything you need a deodorant to do, and it does it excellently. It’s a powerful natural solution to powerful, natural body odor. That said, we highly recommend trying any of these excellent deodorants out.

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 17 Best Face Moisturizers for Eczema Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Dealing with eczema symptoms (which can include itching, burning, stinging and rashes) is never fun. And, as eczema sufferers know all too well, experiencing those symptoms on your face takes the frustrations to a whole new […]

Related: The Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul High-End Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re in the midst of the third annual Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul — and it’s the best one yet! From now through November 5, you can nab major markdowns on your favorite beauty brands! We previously curated a list […]

Related: 10 Best Smelling Body Lotions for Men Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While we’re all guilty of ignoring our skin from time to time (some of us more than others), it’s key to remember that the skin is our body’s largest organ. And just like we’re told to […]