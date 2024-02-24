Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Ever wonder why we sweat? Often a physiological response that compensates for increased metabolic rates during that intense gym workout at the end of the day, sweating is a mechanism that helps cool our body down. However, in pathological states like hyperhidrosis (a condition defined by excess sweating), sweating can feel like more of a curse than a blessing. This salt-based solution encourages bacteria to release pungent chemicals—a key culprit for underarm malodor. Consequently, individuals are left feeling judged, with their self-esteem often jeopardized by this highly prevalent condition.

To give a bit more context, hyperhidrosis is caused by the overactivation of the sympathetic nervous system—a network of involuntary nerves that heighten the fight-or-flight response. As such, in more severe cases, individuals may opt to have surgical removal of these nerves (sympathectomy) to reduce sweating and associated body odor. However, if you’re looking for a less invasive treatment to keep this condition at bay, then feel free to browse through our curated list of the 22 best deodorants for hyperhidrosis.

P.S. To clarify, we have decided to include antiperspirants on our list of the 22 Best Deodorants for Hyperhidrosis, as many deodorants are actually formulated with antiperspirants, which is confusing, we know!

When it comes to Blu Atlas’s Deodorant, one application a day truly does keep hyperhidrosis at bay. While new on the scene, Blu Atlas has been making a mark on the skincare industry, and one product we think truly lives up to the hype is their odor-prevention deodorant.

Blu Atlas’s deodorant features a unique blend of bamboo extract and volcanic ash, which act as a sponge to soak up excess sweat, without blocking your pore. So, your skin can still breathe and maintain its normal physiological function, but you walk away with dry pits! In addition to this, these ingredients respectively display antibacterial and soothing properties, which create an underarm environment unfavorable to bacteria, without damaging your skin barrier.

To back up these ingredients, the team at Blu Atlas has utilized the power of sage leaf—an organic plant-derived extract with antibacterial, antifungal, and astringent properties. While this extract also helps to prevent bacterial growth and survival within your underarm region, it additionally acts as an antioxidant to help protect your skin barrier and as a deodorizer to keep you smelling clean and fresh. Lastly, to help calm irritations that arise from shaving and daily movement, the team at Blu Atlas has incorporated horsetail extract within their deodorant. As a herbal anti-inflammatory agent, horsetail helps to soothe irritated skin and promote healing. This product is perfect for those suffering from skin sensitivities or the occasional mishap when waxing.

Ultimately, if you have been looking for a natural, aluminum-free deodorant that can prevent excessive sweating and unwanted odors, without upsetting your body’s natural processes, then the Blu Atlas Deodorant is the one for you!

Key ingredients: Bambusa arundinacea (bamboo) stem extract, volcanic ash bentonite, horsetail extract, and sage leaf

Benefits: Prevents excess sweating, combats bacterial-induced odor, and soothes irritated skin

The secret behind this funk-fighting deodorant is a five-ingredient blend of Shikimic acid, Mandelic acid, Lactic acid, Hyaluronic acid and aloe vera juice – which act in synergy to eliminate odors, prevent bacterial growth and keep your underarm skin hydrated.

To prevent odors, this product has been formulated with a selection of AHAs (lactic, mandelic, and shikimic acid) that create an environment that inhibits bacterial growth and survival, limiting the bacteria’s ability to release funky chemicals in the first place. As AHAs are commonly used in skincare as chemical exfoliants, this product additionally tackles skin discoloration within your underarm region, which truly is an added bonus if you ask us!

While at first glance, this list might sound a little intimidating for those of us with sensitive skin, the team at Kosas has made sure to keep your underarm region nourished and calm by fortifying this product with hyaluronic acid and aloe vera. These ingredients respectively help draw moisture out of the surrounding environment to keep your skin cells hydrated and soothe any irritation. Plus, as it is available in three delightful scents (Serene Clean, Fragrance Free, and Beachy Clean), this product is well worth a try in our books!

Key ingredients: Shikimic acid, mandelic acid, lactic acid, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera juice

Benefits: Prevent bacterial-induced malodor, and maintain underarm hydration

Looking to stay fresh for the next 24 hours? Then Kiehl’s Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant & Deodorant Cream is what you need! Conditioned with a blend of unscented ingredients, with aluminum chlorohydrate and witch hazel being the more bioactive compounds. Although there has been scientific dispute around the use of aluminum for hyperhidrosis, it goes without saying that this elemental metal is here to stay.

Regardless, aluminum obstructs the network of tubes that release sweat onto the skin’s surface. This plug dramatically reduces the output of sweat and ensures underarms are kept fresh and free of unwanted stench! A unique ingredient within this product, witch hazel, derives from the Hamamelis virginiana plant, which assists in purifying, and softening sweat-producing regions. As an astringent agent, witch hazel draws moisture out of tissues causing temporary tightening of the skin. This is beneficial as it constricts pores and puts a brake on uncontrolled hyperhidrosis. Hence, it is no surprise that Kiehl’s Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant & Deodorant Cream deserves a spot on the 22 Best Deodorants for Hyperhidrosis.

Key ingredients: Aluminum chlorohydrate and witch hazel

Benefits: Antiperspirant, hydrating, and softens skin

Nothing quite gets us down faster than finding your fresh black tee marked by deodorant residue! Luckily, the masterminds at Briogeo have got you covered with their B. Well Tea Tree + Eucalyptus Clean Deodorant, which is tough on odors and not your clothing or skin

Formulated with nature’s best antibacterial agent, tea tree acts as a powerful broad-spectrum antimicrobial, which damages the cellular walls of bacteria—ultimately preventing them from growing or even surviving in your underarm region. Coconut oil then helps to soothe and hydrate irritated and temperamental skin without blocking your pores. Lastly, to keep you smelling luxurious and fresh, this product is formulated with high-quality eucalyptus oil.

If we haven’t convinced you to try this product yet, then the 90% of users who felt this deodorant reduced body odor following eight hours of use in a clinical trial might be able to instead.

Key ingredients: Eucalyptus and tea tree

Benefits: Antibacterial activity and support a fresh bodily odor

To keep you smelling as clean as your skin looks, the world-renowned dermo-cosmetic brand La Roche Posay has developed its very own Physiological Deodorant, which is targeted at those of us suffering from sensitive skin.

A key ingredient is Zinc gluconate, which functions as a bacteria-killing compound, thereby neutralizing the foul odor that accompanies hyperhidrosis. The combination of Allantoin, a mild moisturizer that focuses on soothing irritated skin ensures that sweat-prone areas are less aggravated and softer. So, if you are in search of a quick and easy fix for your secretory surplus, then the team at La Roche Posay has got you covered.

Key ingredients: Zinc gluconate and allantoin

Benefits: Bactericidal activity and moisturizing capabilities

Commonly found on the TikTok trending section of the internet, the brand Glossier is renowned for developing natural and beautifully packaged skincare and makeup products that truly speak for themselves. While you may be confused as to why this brand has been included on our list today, you have got to trust us when we say the Glossier Deodorant is not a product to scroll past!

With a coconut oil base to moisturize your underarm region, magnesium hydroxide to combat odor-causing bacteria, superfruit elderberry extract to heal, and potato starch to absorb extra sweat, the Glossier deodorant is truly primed to tackle problematic underarm regions.

And to top it all off, this deodorant is just as good for you as it is for the environment, as all four scents (Sandstone, Glossier You, Orange Blossom Neroli, and Unscented) within their range happen to be refillable. So, once you are done with one, you can easily try out a new scent until you find the one that is perfect for you!

Key ingredients: Magnesium hydroxide, potato starch, elderberry extract, and coconut oil

Benefits: Antibacterial, hydrating, and scented to keep your pits fresh

If you’re Looking for a herbal-based product, then the Malin+Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant has got you sorted! Infused with natural eucalyptus extract, and anti-odor agents such as citronellyl, this deodorant covers all possible skin types. Eucalyptus serves as a potent antimicrobial agent, which depletes the microbial population responsible for the production of foul odor. Meanwhile, Citronellyl, a synthetic odor-neutralizing compound, works by antagonizing the effect of pungent odorants within the air, revitalizing those problematic underarm regions.

No matter the occasion, the Malin+Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant will keep you as fresh as a daisy. So give it a try and tell us what you think!

Key ingredients: Eucalyptus and citronellyl

Benefits: antimicrobial properties and odor-neutralizing

When it comes to Drunk Elephants’ Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream, one dollop a day truly keeps sweaty pits at bay! This no-nonsense deodorant is formulated to include naturally derived arrowroot powder to mop up excess sweat, while Mandelic acid tackles any stubborn bacteria.

On top of all this, the Sweet Pitti Deodorant features a blend of shea butter, marula oil, and mongongo oil, which work to respectively strengthen the barrier of your skin and keep it hydrated and nourished. So, this deodorant has you covered at any point of the day (or night). Plus, with packaging as cute as that, who wouldn’t be reaching for this product daily?

Key ingredients: Arrowroot powder, mandelic acid, shea butter, marula oil, and mongongo oil

Benefits: Absorbs excess sweat, holds antibacterial properties, and hydrates underarm skin

Fed up with the inconvenience of consistently applying your deodorant throughout the day? If you said yes, then the Perspi-Guard Maximum Strength Antiperspirant Spray is for you! Concentrated with an aluminum-based formula designed specifically to extinguish those sweaty pits of any odor-producing capabilities, the Perspi-Guard Maximum Strength Antiperspirant Spray can provide long-term relief with a once or twice-weekly dose being advised. In addition, this solution is ultra-gentle on the skin, and is thus perfectly suited for non-suffers too!

Key ingredients: Aluminum-based compounds

Benefits: Blunts sweat production

As we all know, when it comes to having sensitive skin, trying out a new product can be a truly terrifying process—and one that can end in disaster at times. However, to help us out, the team at MooGoo has made sure to keep their products as transparent as can be, with this holding true for their Fresh Cream Deodorant.

With a short list of ingredients that’s free from aluminum, parabens, and other common irritants, this company’s range of lightly scented deodorants is tough on bacteria and sweat, and not your delicate underarm region.

Key ingredients: Magnesium Hydroxide (Milk of Magnesia) and Xanthan Gum (Food Grade Thickener)

Benefits: Targets odor-causing bacteria, gentle formulation is ideal for sensitive skin

Formulated to provide round-the-clock protection from sweat, smells, and everything in between, it is clear that when it comes to the underarm region, Dove’s clinical protection range truly isn’t messing around. Through the inclusion of aluminum-based ingredients within its formula, the clinical protection range is highly efficacious at preventing excess sweating in the first place, which in turn stops bacterial growth in your underarm region, and did we mention this product works for up to 96 hours?

However, as a brand that prides itself on its large selection of moisturizers, Dove hasn’t forgotten to keep your underarm region skin nourished too, with this range being fortified with various ingredients to soothe and moisturize this delicate region of skin.

Key ingredients: Aluminum-based ingredients

Benefits: Antiperspirant with moisturizing properties

Want to experience zero sweat and restore confidence? Well, the clinical strength antiperspirant by Capre exceeds all expectations! We’re talking about Carpe’s Underarm Antiperspirant Stick, a scientifically developed product that has repeatedly proven to be the leading over-the-counter sweat treatment for those with hyperhidrosis. Apply daily and say farewell to those smelly underarms without any side effects of oral-based medications.

Supplemented with eucalyptus oil and moisturizing agents that soothe the skin and reduce chafing, the team at Capre has done its bit to improve the outcome for patients living with hyperhidrosis. We hope this has instilled a level of excitement, as this product is a wise candidate of choice for individuals dissatisfied with their current therapeutic management.

Key ingredients: Eucalyptus oil and moisturizing agents

Benefits: Combats odor-producing bacteria while keeping the skin nourished

If you have been fruitlessly searching for a deodorant derived from natural ingredients, free from irritants that frustrate sensitive skin, and, most importantly, actually effective in keeping you sweat-free and smelling fresh, then you are in luck. Not only does Weleda’s range of 24-hour Roll on Deodorants match up to this description, but they have won the approval of dermatologists and general consumers when it comes to keeping sweat and smells at bay—without causing harm to your skin or the environment.

Available in a variety of scents designed to please the whole family, Weleda has truly kept to its word when it comes to making natural and inclusive products that are fit for all.

Key ingredients: Hamamelis virginiana (witch hazel), water, and glycerin

Benefits: Provides 24-hour protection from body odor

With long-lasting protection for up to 72 hours, the Roll-On Antiperspirant by Certain Dri is yet another product to combat hyperhidrosis. This fragrance-free deodorant contains 12% aluminum chloride, making it one of the more potent and effective antiperspirants on the market. This has the downside of causing mild irritation and redness, so it should be met with caution for those with sensitive skin.

It should be applied sparingly before bedtime, such that you wake up with dry underarms and without a pool of sweat seeping through your bedsheets.

Key ingredients: 12% aluminum chloride

Benefits: Potent antiperspirant with 72-hour protection against sweat and odors

When it comes to deodorants, we all know we have experienced the big three; white stains on black clothing, yellow stains on white clothing, and odor regardless of how much product you apply. Well, no need to worry; the team at Uriage has taken these all into account when designing their own Power 3 Deodorant. Formulated with aluminum to prevent sweating, an antibacterial complex that kills odor-producing bacteria, and Uriage’s own thermal water to soothe, this hypoallergenic alcohol-free is your underarm region’s newest bestie.

And if you don’t quite believe us yet, these numbers truly speak louder than words as 86% of users noticed a reduction in perspiration, 95% an anti-white stain action, and 100% an anti-yellow stain action. You can sleep easy knowing this product won’t be harsh on your skin or your clothes!

Key ingredients: Uriage thermal water, aluminum chlorohydrate, a complex of anti-bacterial and anti-enzyme ingredients, and bisabolol

Benefits: Antiperspirant with anti-stain and soothing properties

Do you struggle through the summer months to keep your sweaty pits contained? Thankfully, with the Rexona Clinical Protection Antiperspirant Cream, you no longer have to. As a household brand, Rexona has been paving the way for novel, more effective deodorants, and antiperspirants—and trust us, this one doesn’t disappoint. The sweat-fighting technology is achieved by a range of ingredients, the most prominent being aluminum zirconium and hydrating compounds. Together these assist in keeping your sweat-prone areas dry without damaging your skin’s natural oils.

This summer-resistant antiperspirant cream ensures you can enjoy that beach day without worrying about the consequences of your overactive sweat glands.

Key ingredients: Aluminum zirconium and hydrating compounds

Benefits: Strong antiperspirant with pro-hydrating properties

When designing a product, the process of balancing luxury and practicality is no small feat. However, when you look at the Deodorant by the team at Aesop, they have clearly achieved this with ease. Formulated with zinc ricinoleate to absorb excess moisture, wasabi extract to protect your skin barrier from environmental stress, all while killing bacteria, and a blend of essential oils to keep you fresh, what isn’t to love?

From the packaging to the milky lotion texture, everything about this herbaceous deodorant screams luxury, making it the perfect product for those wanting to tackle excess sweat while ultimately smelling like a million dollars.

Key ingredients: Zinc ricinoleate, wasabi extract, and a blend of essential oils

Benefits: Luxurious deodorant with skin barrier-strengthening properties

When it comes to designing a wildly successful deodorant, MegaBabe truly knows where to start. Once, you had to wait in line with 5000 other lovelies to purchase it; this brand has never once looked back when revolutionizing underarm products.

The secret behind this internet sensation is a blend of ingredients that work to keep bacteria and sweat at bay, all while nourishing your skin. Specifically, the natural deodorizer with antimicrobial properties known as saccharomyces ferment filtrate plays a key role in eliminating bacteria, while willow bark extract gets to work absorbing excess sweat. A blend of skincare superstars, including caffeine, squalane, green tea, colloidal oatmeal, coconut, and vitamin E, boost your natural skin barrier, soothing underarm irritation and keeping your pits hydrated.

Available in four equally divine scents (Rosy Pits, Beachy Pits, Sunny Pits, and Soapy Pits), the Megababe Daily Deodorant is the perfect way to fight the symptoms of hyperhidrosis.

Key ingredients: Saccharomyces ferment filtrate, willow bark, caffeine, squalane, green tea, colloidal oatmeal, coconut, and vitamin E

Benefits: Deodorant with antibacterial, moisturizing, skin barrier restoring, and soothing properties

Free from nasties such as baking soda which irritate the skin, the vegan and aluminum deodorant by Mario Badescu is a great alternative for those wanting to harness the power of botanicals when battling hyperhidrosis.

To combat perspiration, this product contains tapioca starch, a well-known extract of the cassava plant. This natural ingredient is a great aluminum alternative as it can absorb sweat without blocking the pores themselves. To add to these deodorants actions, a unique blend of sage, cucumber, and ginger root oils have been infused into this product to neutralize underarm odors and soothe skin irritated by shaving, daily abrasion, or environmental exposure.

Key ingredients: Tapioca starch, sage, cucumber, and ginger root oil

Benefits: Antiperspirant and natural moisturizer

When it comes to being a brand that puts both you and the environment first, the team at Ethique really said say less! If you have wanted a cruelty-free, vegan, palm oil-free deodorant made from fairly traded and sustainably sourced ingredients, and packaged without plastic, then the Ethique Solid Deodorants are just what is missing from your current routine. Unlike liquid or gel deodorants, these sticks are undiluted and highly concentrated—meaning a little goes a long way! Within this product, three key ingredients (magnesium hydroxide, zinc oxide, and bamboo) work in unison to create an underarm environment unfavorable to odor-causing bacteria and is prepared to absorb excess sweat.

One thing we love about this product is the convenient packaging, which makes this deodorant perfect to pop in your bag on the go or take traveling when you are light on space.

Key ingredients: Magnesium hydroxide, zinc oxide, and bamboo

Benefits: Kills those sweat-harboring bacteria

Whether you are after a deodorant to combat odors, an antiperspirant to tackle more stressful days, or an extra-strength antiperspirant suited to those suffering from conditions such as hyperhidrosis, the team at Harry’s has you sorted.

Formulated with high efficacy and potency aluminum salt (20%) to prevent the excess sweating caused by hyperhidrosis, and allantoin to moisturize and soothe irritated skin, the Odor & Enhanced Sweat Control Extra-Strength Antiperspirant is truly primed and ready to tackle even the most persistent cases of sweating.

Available in four signature scents, Redwood, Shiso, Stone, and Fig, the team at Harry’s has put male maintenance first when it comes to designing a luxurious product for any fellas fighting hyperhidrosis.

Key ingredients: 20% aluminum salt and allantoin

Benefits: Antiperspirant and deodorizer which acts for up to 48 hours post application

If you are after a dermatologically tested and supported deodorant, which is safe for all members of the family regardless of age, then we could not recommend the Vanicream Antiperspirant / Deodorant enough!

Free from nasties and irritants such as fragrance, dye, parabens, and lanolin, which wreak havoc on those with sensitive or eczema-prone skin, this deodorant is designed for use on all types of skin. Within this product, 20% aluminum acts to prevent sweating, while a selection of hydrating agents works tirelessly to hydrate and soothe easily irritated skin.

This may not be the toughest product on our list for hyperhidrosis, but it’s one of the gentlest on your skin.

Key ingredients: Aluminum zirconium trichlorohydrex GLY 20% (anhydrous)

Benefits: Antiperspirant that is suitable for sensitive, damaged, or eczema-prone skin

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between a deodorant and an antiperspirant?

A deodorant (meaning without odor) is described as a substance that aims to conceal or mask unpleasant bodily odors, while antiperspirants are defined by their physiological antagonism of sweat secretion. However, nowadays both terms are used interchangeably, partly due to most products claiming to exhibit both properties. Nevertheless, their etymology is rather distinct and remains used in clinical practice.

Does the type of formulation matter? (that is: roll-on, spray, gel, etc.)

As of yet, no clinical study outlines the best type of deodorant to use; therefore, whether it is a stick, roll-on, gel, cream, aerosol, or any other formulated product, personal preference trumps any anecdotal evidence. Yet, it should be duly noted that aerosols tend to leave the driest residue, while sticks can provide a film-like sheath and are generally more practical. Ultimately, trial and error, according to your needs, desires, and wants, is the more appropriate way to choose the best deodorant for you!

What are things that you should avoid?

Baking soda should be an ingredient to steer away from. As an alkaline agent (basic on the pH scale), baking soda with prolonged contact can raise the pH of the skin. This can aggravate the skin surface, causing irritation, redness, and severe dry patches/abrasions. So, despite being an excellent antiperspirant, baking soda tends to do more harm than good.

What is so bad about aluminum?

Although aluminum has been recognized for its antiperspirant activity, concerns over breast cancer and neurodegenerative conditions with prolonged exposure caused the public to rethink what products are safe. However, according to the American Cancer Society, no studies have found a correlation between breast cancer incidence and aluminum exposure.

With respect to neurodegenerative conditions, with Alzheimer’s being of particular interest, no convincing evidence between aluminum exposure and the development of Alzheimer’s disease has been established. This just goes to show that pseudo-science (false science) propagated by the media is causing drastic consequences for the public; hence ongoing data collection is needed to put these rumors to rest.

How do I get the most out of my deodorant?

To achieve stark benefits with your chosen deodorant, sticking to a stepwise routine is paramount.

