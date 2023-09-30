Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether it is due to the summer heat or simply having a natural predisposition to sweat, there is nothing worse than feeling damp and uncomfortable when you are trying to go about your day. Sweating is a totally normal process, however, it can be annoying and ruin your confidence if it happens to excess. Unfortunately, an increase in sweat usually increases your chances of producing body odor, which can make you feel self-conscious and can also be unpleasant for the people around you. Luckily there are deodorants available that can help you tackle this problem, and keep you smelling fresh and feeling dry all day long.

There are so many products out there for women, so it can be tricky figuring out which ones are actually worth your time and money. To give you a helping hand, we have collated a list of the best deodorants for sweaty women, helping you get ready to tackle your next workout or hot day with confidence.

The number one best deodorant for sweaty women on our list is the Classic Deodorant from Blu Atlas. This is an outstanding product that will change the game for you when it comes to excessive sweat and body odor. This product has been formulated with naturally derived bamboo leaf and sage extract, two ingredients that have been applauded for their ability to neutralize odors. Not only will this deodorant keep you smelling fresh, it will also work to keep your underarms dry throughout the day thanks to the addition of absorbent volcanic ash. The best part is that this clean deodorant is made with 99% naturally derived ingredients, is vegan and is free from any aluminum and parabens, so even the health conscious can happily use this powerhouse product. The scent is very neutral and not overpowering, meaning it will pair well with your perfumes and colognes. This is a product that checks all the boxes and will have you feeling clean, dry and shower-fresh all day long.

About the brand: Don’t let the fact that Blu Atlas is a men’s brand put you off, women all over the world are loyal users of their clean, vegan products. From skincare to haircare, this New York-based brand is committed to providing high quality personal care products that are free from any harsh and unnecessary chemicals, without compromising on price or quality of ingredients. Each individual product is meticulously designed and formulated to be clean yet effective as possible, providing you with naturally-derived solutions that will easily slot into your daily personal care routine.

If you haven’t used a Degree product at some point in your life, you’re missing out. There is a reason they produce some of the most popular deodorants in the world, and their Invisible Solid Shower Clean Antiperspirant Deodorant is no exception. Acting as both a sweat and odor blocker, this is the ideal product for the sweaty woman. It will cover all your bases and give you a massive 24 hours worth of protection. This is a particularly powerful deodorant, employing the properties of 18.2% Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY to actively block sweat throughout the day, so if you have a significant sweating problem, this is the ideal product for you. It uses Degree’s exclusive encapsulated technology to work with your body by using specially formulated fragrance capsules that dissolve whenever you sweat, releasing fragrance slowly throughout the day and ensuring you’re covered for an extended period of time.

Additionally, this formula is designed to be invisible, meaning it goes on clear and won’t leave behind those annoying white or yellow stains on your clothes that you often get with other products. The scent is extremely neutral and fresh, allowing you to pair it with your favorite perfume or cologne. This deodorant really will have you feeling ‘shower clean’ all day long, so if you’re looking to stay dry throughout the whole day, give this product a go.

About the brand: No matter where you are in the world, you will probably recognize the Degree logo. Whether you know it as Degree, Rexona or Sure, you will know one thing for sure – these products work, and they work well. Degree has established itself as the leading brand when it comes to providing clinical protection from sweat and body odor and has an extremely wide range of products that will suit just about anyone. The other fantastic part is that these products are extremely affordable, making fresh, dry and odor-free underarms accessible to almost everyone.

Next on our list of the best deodorants for sweaty women is the Power 3 Clinical Strength Deodorant from Uriage. Using a clinical strength product almost guarantees you results, and this product will definitely help you get your sweating under control. This anti-perspirant deodorant uses trace elements and mineral salts to kill bacteria on the skin, keeping you odor-free and smelling your best all through the day.

It also has anti-perspirant properties, using aluminum salts to effectively block and prevent your sweat glands from releasing sweat onto the skin, keeping you feeling dry no matter how hot your body gets. Despite the clinical strength of this deodorant, it is actually an extremely gentle formula, making it a great choice for those who have sensitive or easily irritated skin. It is enriched with the classic Uriage Thermal water to provide soothing and calming properties, making this the perfect product to apply after shaving as it won’t cause any stinging or irritation.

The formula is designed to go on clear, meaning you won’t even notice you’re wearing it, and that it won’t leave white or yellow stains on your clothes. If you have sensitive skin as well as a sweat problem, this is the ideal deodorant for you and will make you feel like you just got out of the shower all day long.

About the brand: Drawing from its French origins, Uriage is a brand that aims to bring the high-tech and quality approach to skincare of its motherland to the rest of the world. Each product is infused with their famous Uriage Thermal water that contains skin-boosting trace elements and minerals that will help to transform your skin in the best possible way. The products are all extremely affordable, making the brand a good choice if you’re looking for the best bang for your buck.

What could be better than a product specifically designed by a dermatologist, especially if you’re someone who suffers from sensitive skin or eczema? DERMAdoctor have created just the product for you – an antiperspirant deodorant that has an ultra gentle formula so you don’t need to worry about irritating your skin. This comes in the form of their Total Nonscents Ultra Gentle Antiperspirant Deodorant. This deodorant is water based, making it stand out against other deodorants who are usually alcohol-based. Alcohol-based formulas are usually not sensitive skin friendly, which is why it can be hard to find a deodorant that works for sensitive skin.

This deodorant packs an absolute punch when it comes to defeating sweat, harnessing the abilities of aluminum salts to block sweat and keep your underarms dry for long periods of time. Aluminum salts also work to neutralize odor, keeping you smelling great as well. The formula also has some skincare elements to it, containing brightening ingredients that will work to remedy any discoloration or darkness that may have occurred in your underarm area. If you’re wanting a product that will not only keep you dry, but will boost your confidence in the way your underarms look and smell, look no further than this deodorant.

About the brand: Designed and tested by dermatologists, DERMAdoctor products will deliver proven results that will change the way you think about skincare. Each product is backed with sound scientific and medical research in order to bring you the best quality products possible that will work with your skin. No matter what your concern or target area is, DERMAdoctor will have something that will work for you.

If you haven’t used a powdered deodorant before, the Lush Greeench Deodorant might confuse you a little bit. However, if you have ever used a Lush product before, you will know that they deliver consistent products that truly work. The Greeench deodorant is a great choice for women who struggle with excessive sweating thanks to its unique formula that is designed to keep you dry all day long. The star ingredients are the finely ground magnesium trisilicate and sodium bicarbonate powders that absorb any moisture that is present on the skin where it is applied. This means that as you sweat throughout the day, these powders will work to absorb the moisture, making you more comfortable. This deodorant also has some great deodorizing ingredients, using antimicrobial tea tree, cleansing and aromatic rosemary, and anti-bacterial sage to kill off any bacteria that is on the skin and eliminate odor from the source. This is a completely natural product, and it contains no harsh chemicals or unnecessary ingredients that will do more harm to your skin than good. If you’re someone who sweats a lot but also has skin that reacts to super strong, chemical-based deodorants, this is a good option for you.

About the brand: Lush is a global beauty company with over 951 stores worldwide, as well as a loyal and devoted fan base. Their ethos is providing clean, plant-based products that still allow you to incorporate a little bit of luxury into your everyday routine. Every product is 100% vegetarian and is formulated with naturally derived ingredients, allowing people with all skin and lifestyle types to enjoy their products.

Cream-based formulas have seen a recent rise in popularity within the skincare and beauty world, as users are enjoying the way products can be gently applied and absorbed into the skin. There are now even deodorants that are employing this formula, with the Biotherm Deo Pure Antiperspirant Cream being one of our favorites currently on the market. Don’t let the cream formula fool you – this product uses a tri-mineral complex to completely destroy bacteria and bad smells, as well as providing strong antiperspirant effects that will keep you feeling your freshest all through the day. The cream formula means it melts into the skin, leaving behind no residue and preventing your clothes from becoming stained after use. It also has a beautifully subtle floral scent, pairing well with delicate perfumes, or as just a fragrance on its own. Additionally, this deodorant is free from any alcohol and has been tested to ensure it is 100% hypoallergenic, making it a great product for just about anyone. The tube packaging makes it easy to pop into your bag to take on the go, meaning you can be protected from sweat no matter where you are.

About the brand: Drawing on the healing and soothing properties of water, Biotherm creates gentle and calming products that are kind to your skin. The French brand infuses each product with their signature Life Plankton™ probiotic, a powerful ingredient that works deep within your skin to heal it from the inside out and create long lasting results. If you’re looking to treat your skin with the best, and only the best, Biotherm is the brand for you.

Sweaty women need to fret no longer, as the Duradry AM Deodorant & Antiperspirant is here to banish all your sweaty problems away. Duradry have created a deodorant so powerful, it performs at the same level as prescription strength antiperspirants, giving sweat a 0% chance of breaking through your pores and ruining your day. The star ingredient is aluminum chloride, which works to melt into pores and stop any sweat from being released onto the skin. This is an extremely effective ingredient, and you will find that using it will likely keep your underarms bone dry throughout the day. This deodorant is actually recommended for those who suffer from hyperhidrosis as it is just that powerful. The formula is extremely creamy and is easily absorbed into your skin, leaving no room for stains or residue ruining your clothes. Duradry also makes this deodorant in a travel size, meaning you can take this wherever you go, and never have to worry about sweating through your clothes again.

About the brand: Duradry aims to bring you ‘safe, affordable, and effective’ deodorants that will help you tackle excessive sweating head on. Their deodorants are packed with the strongest ingredients possible to give you the best chance of keeping your underarms cool and dry all through the day and night.

Another one of the best deodorants for sweaty women is the Vanicream Antiperspirant Deodorant. This classic product is loved by many for a good reason – it is tough on sweat and smell, but extremely gentle on skin. The formula keeps your underarms dry by using aluminum tetrachlorohydrex, which is a mix of non-reactive metals and amino acids. It works by trapping the droplets of your sweat as they try to exit your pores, keeping the area dry. Intercepting the sweat before it reaches the surface of the skin also means that bacteria cannot get to the sweat and therefore no odor will be produced in the area in which it is applied.

As well as being super powerful, this product is very gentle, and is free from all fragrances, dyes, phthalates, parabens, plant extracts and aluminum chloride. This means it is a great deodorant for anyone who struggles with easily irritated skin. The creamy formula does take a while to fully absorb into the skin, however once it does, it will protect you for over 24 hours. What more could you want than a product that you only have to apply once in the morning? Vanicream deodorants are easy to find, you should be able to pick this one up in most major drug or grocery stores.

About the brand: Vanicream has been committed to providing products for those with sensitive skin since 1975. Founded by two pharmacists, the brand only uses the best and latest research and ingredients in their products, which has given the brand a formidable reputation and a loyal fanbase.

The Certain Dri Extra Strength Clinical Deodorant and Antiperspirant is currently one of the strongest products available over the counter, so if you have a serious sweat problem, and nothing seems to be working, we recommend you give this deodorant a try. 25% aluminum sesquichlorohydrate is the star player in this formula. It works by plugging pores and preventing sweat from exiting the skin and causing wet patches and odor in your underarms. While this might sound like any other formula, there is a key difference here – aluminum sesquichlorohydrate has been shown to protect you from sweat for up to 72 hours. Yes, that’s a potential three whole days worth of protection from just one application of this product! You will struggle to find many other products that offer this kind of protection, and if you’re someone who has constantly dealt with excessive sweat, this will give you a significant peace of mind.

You might be thinking that a product of this strength would be extremely harsh on skin, however it is actually sensitive-skin friendly. Additionally, the “powder fresh” scent is extremely subtle and neutral and can be paired with your favorite cologne or perfume without disrupting it. This is the ideal deodorant for everyday wear as you will be completely protected from all sweat and will marvel at how dry your underarms stay throughout the day.

About the brand: Certain Dri are one of the few over the counter brands that offer deodorants and antiperspirants that are strong enough to compete with prescription strength products. They understand how disruptive and difficult it can be to struggle with excessive sweating on a daily basis, and are committed to providing you with effective solutions that will give you confidence and peace of mind throughout the day.

Completing our roundup of the best deodorants for sweaty women is the Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant Deodorant. Dove products are synonymous with quality, and this deodorant is no exception. Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY is the main ingredient and works to block your sweat, keeping underarms dry and cool. Like all Dove products, this deodorant is packed with 25% moisturizing ingredients to keep your underarms hydrated and soothed. This is particularly useful as sometimes these sweat blocking ingredients can leave skin dry and itchy. It also makes this a good product to apply post-shave, as you will be nourishing your skin and not causing any stinging or irritation to occur. Our favorite feature of this product is that it will protect you for up to 48 hours, so you can rest assured that you will be pit-stain free from morning to night.

About the brand: As one of the most successful personal care brands in the world, Dove regularly meets and exceeds expectations of what skin-friendly, safe and affordable products look like. Delivering consistent quality across their entire range of products, it is no wonder that Dove is a household name when it comes to personal care and beauty products.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Do We Sweat?

Sweating is a natural process that our bodies carry out to regulate our temperature. It occurs when our internal body temperature rises above a certain level, and is designed to have a cooling effect to bring our temperature back down.

When our internal temperature does get past a certain point, our hypothalamus (a part of our brain) tells the sweat glands in our skin to start releasing sweat to cool us down. The sweat is released onto our skin, however the process doesn’t end there. Your body then works to evaporate this sweat off your skin, and it does this by using excess body heat. Using your excessive heat to evaporate the sweat is what brings your body temperature down and cools you off, not the sweat itself, which is a common misconception.

Normally, we sweat during activities that increase our body temperature. This includes exercise, being out in the sun on a hot day, or eating spicy food. Some people also sweat when they are under emotional stress, particularly when they are nervous or anxious.

Unfortunately, some people suffer from a condition called hyperhidrosis, which means you sweat much more than the average person. No true cause has been found for this, but some studies have linked it to obesity, hormonal changes, menopause and certain medications. This condition can be very embarrassing and make you feel extremely self conscious, as often the excessive sweating is noticeable. It can also be a nuisance on a day to day basis, as often the sweat can soak through clothes and leave noticeable stains.

What Does Sweat Have to Do With Body Odor?

The worst part about sweating excessively is the fact that it can increase the strength and likelihood of you producing body odor. Sweat itself is completely odorless, however it is a key component in the process of making body odor.

Sweat contains protein molecules, and when it is released onto the skin, it is met with the bacteria that lives on the skin’s surface. This bacteria breaks down the protein molecules into an acid, and this is what causes the unpleasant smell associated with body odor. It can occur anywhere on the body, however odor is most likely to come from places with highly active sweat glands, including underarms, feet, belly button and groin. As you can imagine, the more sweat you produce, the higher your chances for body odor are.

As a Sweaty Woman, What Should I Look For in a Deodorant?

Luckily, there are a range of deodorants available that can help you as a sweaty woman. There are several key things to take into account when choosing a deodorant.

Firstly, it is a good idea to pick a deodorant that also works as an antiperspirant. Deodorant on its own works by using an alcohol based formula to turn the skin slightly acidic, which makes it impossible for the odor-causing bacteria to survive and thus preventing any odor. However, all this does is stop the smell, it doesn’t block sweat. This means you need to look for an antiperspirant deodorant. Antiperspirant works by plugging the pores on the skin where it is applied, stopping sweat from escaping and keeping your underarms dry and fresh. As a sweaty woman, this is exactly what you need as not only will you control odor, you will control your sweat as well, leaving you to simply get on with your day.

If you’re someone who is devoted to their perfumes and colognes, you will also need to take into account the scent of your deodorant. Try to pick a deodorant that complements your favorite fragrances, as otherwise you run the risk of creating a mixed up scent. There are lots of different deodorant fragrances out there, so make sure you shop around to find the right one for you. Perhaps your favorite perfume makes a complementary deodorant to go with it?

If you’re a fragrance purist, you might want to opt for a fragrance free deodorant so as to not disrupt the scent of your perfume at all. Don’t worry, these deodorants work just as well as their scented counterparts, so you don’t need to worry about a drop in quality.

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

