10 Best Deodorants for Women Who Sweat a Lot

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you sweat a lot, you know how difficult it can be to find a deodorant that really works. In many cases, the deodorant smells lovely but doesn’t provide the protection you need. On the other hand, it can be difficult to find strong, powerful deodorants with a pleasant fragrance. With so many choices on the market, it’s nearly impossible to choose. What’s more, often the most powerful deodorants for people who sweat a lot are aimed at men, and they often have quite masculine fragrances. Luckily for you, we’re here to help.

Our list of the best deodorants for women who sweat a lot has a perfect option for you, regardless of your needs and preferences. Whether you’re looking for a fragranced or unfragranced option, spray or roll-on, this list has you covered. At the end, we’ll even go over some frequently asked questions about deodorants and sweating, to ensure you are armed with the knowledge you need to choose the ideal deodorant.

Let’s get going with our list!

Taking out our top spot of the best deodorant for women who sweat a lot, this Blu Atlas product is incredibly powerful – and smells great too! One of the key features of this deodorant is that it’s aluminum-free. But why does this matter? Well, aluminum stops sweating by plugging the sweat glands. This can be an issue for people with sensitive skin, causing inflammation or redness. Blu Atlas doesn’t rely on artificial ingredients to mask the problem of excess sweating. Instead, it features 96% naturally derived ingredients. Let’s go through a few of these components to break down what each of them does.

Firstly, bamboo stems reduce inflammation and balance the skin, preventing any damage. Unlike harmful artificial ingredients like aluminum, this addition actually improves and cares for your skin. Volcanic ash is also added to help soak up any sweat or oils naturally. What’s more, the deodorant also comes with a natural fragrance. You can choose from the classic Blu Atlas scent or the Coconut Apricot option. Additionally, there is an unfragranced version of this product. This is great for people who have allergies or fragrance sensitivities. For some people, any added fragrance, no matter how natural, can cause their skin to flare. It’s always great to know that you have a choice.

Blu Atlas’ deodorant is a crowd favorite, with 200 or more 5-star reviews and glowing customer recommendations. While it was initially targeted more toward men, it’s growing as a unisex brand. All the scents offered are suitable for men or women. Loyal customers love that all Blu Atlas products are vegan and cruelty-free. The brand is also serious about what it puts into its products. They refuse to include artificial additives like parabens, sulfates, or phthalates. This means Blu Atlas products are great for your skin – just ask the panel of board-certified dermatologists that advise Blu Atlas.

Here’s a bit of a unique addition to our list. While Dove is an incredibly popular deodorant brand, you may not know that they now offer an eco-friendly refillable deodorant. You may be wondering how this all works. Well, this starter pack comes with a sturdy stainless steel case, as well as a deodorant refill. When you finish the refill, you can just swap it out for another, with minimal waste. In fact, this product has been designed to last you for life. What a great alternative to single-use deodorants! You might be wondering about any waste produced by packaging the refills. Rest assured; the minimal plastic wrapping is made from 98% recycled plastic. It can also be recycled itself.

The great thing about the refillable deodorant is that there are a couple of different refill choices in two fantastic scents. You can pick from Cucumber & Green Tea or Coconut & Pink Jasmine. If you prefer something a bit simpler, there’s also the original sensitive hypoallergenic choice with minimal fragrance. We’ve specifically picked this range because the formula is fantastic for those who experience excessive sweating or body odor. All refill options are aluminum-free, which is excellent for those with sensitive skin, as discussed above. Additionally, they are alcohol-free. Although alcohol is a common ingredient in deodorants, it can be overly drying and cause skin damage.

Many people associate Dove with their incredibly moisturizing products. Well, this deodorant lives up to the Dove name as they’ve incorporated ¼ moisturizers into each refill. This means that not only will you get all-day sweat protection, but your underarms will also be left smooth and hydrated. You can be assured that this product is suitable for your skin, as it has been tested by dermatologists. It’s ideal if you have any sensitivities or are prone to redness.

Another unique choice, this deodorant from Biotherm comes in a cream formulation. This product is great for people who sweat a lot, as its incredible formula features a specially-designed mineral complex to minimize moisture and odor. Biotherm really care about the ingredients they include in their products. This is why they have chosen to leave out harmful, drying compounds like alcohol. The formula is also suitable for people with allergies or sensitive skin. There are no extreme fragrances or dyes that could trigger skin flare-ups.

Unlike many deodorants, the Pure Antiperspirant Cream applies easily and dries down quickly. It also doesn’t leave anything behind, so your dark clothes are safe. It even contains moisturizing ingredients to help maintain the skin and prevent any damage. As mentioned, this is an antiperspirant, therefore, it contains aluminum salts. This is a controversial ingredient that some people love and some hate. However, if you find you’re not aluminum-sensitive, it’s quite a powerful ingredient that minimizes excessive sweating.

Now this is a different formulation than most of us are used to. If you’re looking more for a roll-on deodorant, Biotherm have some fantastic choices. They have a Deo Pure Roll-On range. There are three different choices here. There is the traditional roll-on, the invisible roll-on, and the natural protect option. We love the natural protect choice because it contains a variety of soothing ingredients like aloe vera, to calm the skin. It also uses as many naturally-derived ingredients as possible. This product even has the tick of approval from Ecocert, giving you the assurance that it’s an organic product.

You may have heard of Sol de Janeiro, as their Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is an incredibly popular cult product. The brand really knows how to make a powerful moisturizer with an intoxicating fragrance. This has translated well to their Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant. Not only does it provide all-day odor protection, but it also smells incredible.

Sol de Janeiro are very careful about what they put in their products, and this deodorant is no exception. It is aluminum-free because as we know, aluminum isn’t the best for sensitive skin due to its pore blocking powers. They’ve also chosen to leave out baking soda from their ingredients list – but what’s the issue with baking soda? The answer is that it’s actually quite alkaline, which means it has a high pH. This can disrupt the natural pH of the skin and cause itching, redness, and irritation.

This product is made up of 98% ingredients of natural origin, so no harsh chemicals or nasties are included. One of the key active ingredients is papaya enzyme. This acts like a scrub to remove dead skin and leave you feeling fresh. It’s also great for those who shave, as it prevents ingrown hairs. Tapioca starch is amazing for those who sweat a lot, as it soaks up sweat and oils. This product also contains a variety of hydrating, moisturizing ingredients including coconut oil and Brazilian Bacuri Butter. These additions are designed to prevent any irritation, especially when it’s associated with shaving.

If you know Sol De Janeiro, you’ll know they are all about the fragrance. So what is this trademark scent? It features nutty top notes, with a rich vanilla and sandalwood base, peppered with floral tones. And we can vouch for the smell – it’s simply addictive and lasts all day. This means you get total odor protection as well as an amazing, perfume-like fragrance. What’s more, this is actually a sustainable choice. Once you’ve bought one deodorant, you can simply keep the plastic packaging and replace the deodorant with a refill. Additionally, the deodorant is cruelty-free and vegan.

While this deodorant has been designed for people who suffer from skin discoloration, it’s also perfect for people who sweat a lot. This is because it provides all-day sweat protection with a clinical-strength formula. If you prefer a water-based formula, this option is for you. Being water-based, it’s less likely to trigger or irritate the skin, even if you use it directly after shaving. Dermadoctor products are unique due to the “Dermadoctor difference.” This means that all their products are free of animal testing and don’t feature a range of harmful ingredients. These include gluten, dyes, and oils – basically, anything that could damage your skin.

If you suffer from underarm discoloration, you’ll love this deodorant. This can be an embarrassing and annoying problem that can be nearly impossible to eliminate. It can also get worse over time, which can be distressing. But the Total Nonscents deodorant will stop this issue in its tracks with part of Dermadoctor’s specialist collection, which has been designed with this specific skin concern in mind. It reduces discoloration with a dermatologist-tested and recommended brightening formula.

As the name Total Nonscents suggests, it contains no fragrance and no dyes. This might be alarming to people who sweat a lot or are concerned about body odor. Many of us are used to masking our sweat with strong fragrances. However, when you have a clinical-strength formula, you really don’t need to hide behind artificial scents, and you’ll be left feeling fresh and dry. It’s great to be able to forgo fragrance, as this can trigger skin sensitivities, especially if you’re applying multiple times a day. If you really miss fragrance, you could try using a few sprays of your favorite perfume; this way, you won’t be damaging your delicate underarm.

Another fragrance-free option, this powerful antiperspirant deodorant from Vanicream really packs a punch. If you’ve heard of Vanicream, you probably know them for their moisturizers designed for sensitive skin. Therefore, this deodorant is as much skincare as it is sweat prevention. Not only will this clinical-strength formula keep you drier for longer, it will also leave your underarms feeling soft and hydrated. Unlike some deodorants, this product applies dry, and you don’t have to wait and wait for it to dry down. Therefore, you can start your day and just get going.

Vanicream’s motto for its products is “the most important ingredient is trust”. For Vanicream, this means that every ingredient they include, or leave out, is very well thought out. The deodorant doesn’t contain dyes, fragrances, parabens, lanolin, formaldehyde, or gluten. All of these are potentially sensitizing ingredients. Unlike many natural products, it also doesn’t feature botanical extracts or essential oils. Although these may be natural, they can often trigger skin allergies or cause irritation. The product also contains no baking soda or talc – in fact, it’s so gentle that even kids can use it.

If you have sensitive skin and deal with excessive sweating, why not try a full Vanicream routine? This can help to rebalance the skin and minimize any irritation you may experience, both in the underarm and all over the body. Some of the brand’s best products include the Vanicream Cleansing Bar and the Gentle Body Wash. The great thing about the cleansing bar is that it’s a plastic-free alternative that thoroughly moisturizes the skin. However, the Gentle Body Wash in a liquid formulation is just as good and super-convenient.

This eco-friendly, recyclable deodorant comes in four incredible scents. From the bright rose option pictured above to fresh coconut to woody sequoia, there’s truly something for everyone. Not only does it smell amazing, but it’s also super effective. In fact, 90% of customers said that it absorbed their sweat, and nearly everyone surveyed said that it left no residue behind. Amazingly, every person interviewed said it didn’t irritate their skin. With these glowing reviews, you can be sure that this deodorant will fight sweat and keep you dry all day long.

If you’re switching from a more traditional deodorant, you might find that you have some excess buildup or residue. This is especially true if you use harsher products containing ingredients like aluminum. If this is you, you might need a reset when you start using this clean product. Interestingly enough, Beautycounter recommends using their Counter+ Charcoal Facial Mask on the underarm to kickstart your new beauty routine. For a plastic-free alternative, try the Counter+ Charcoal Cleansing Bar.

As we mentioned, this product is very eco-friendly. Beautycounter is committed to minimizing the footprint of their products, so they’ve made the product refillable. You can keep the sturdy case and add any of the four fragrances as a refill. Plus, both the stick and the cardboard box can be recycled. This deodorant contains a range of potent ingredients. It utilizes cornstarch and baking powder to naturally soak up sweat and oils, keeping you clean and dry. Additionally, ingredients like coconut, shea butter, and beeswax help to condition and hydrate the skin.

One quick warning about this product – it’s a more natural choice. This means that when you first start using it, you might go through a bit of a transition period where your skin is getting used to more natural ingredients. This can mean you can have a temporary slight odor. Therefore, it’s a great idea to use the mask or cleansing bar mentioned above to give you that initial reset.

Here’s a fantastic, convenient spray deodorant if you’re looking for 24-hour protection against sweat and body odor. Take it from us; finding an unscented spray option can be challenging. This means that people with sensitive skin or fragrance sensitivities can be limited in their deodorant options. This product has a mineral-based formula, which means it uses natural minerals rather than harsh artificial ingredients that could harm the skin. For instance, it’s free of aluminum chloride and parabens. Moreover, it’s vegan and cruelty-free, making it a more ethical choice.

Some harsher deodorants work by stopping the sweating process. However, this can be an issue because it’s natural for us to sweat – it cools us down and keeps the skin healthy and balanced. Instead, this product focuses on the bacteria that cause our sweat to smell bad. It also preemptively reduces body odor by creating a natural barrier to this bacteria, which means it’s a safer product for the skin. It’s even been tested by dermatologists to ensure this is the case. It’s also a clean, hypoallergenic option.

This brand is named Crystal for a reason – the deodorant goes on clear and doesn’t leave any sticky, white residue. It also dries down quickly and easily. Crystal has been creating mineral deodorants for 35 years and are experts at what they do, so you can be sure you’re getting the best quality products. If you’re not a spray deodorant fan, why not give their roll-on options a try? They come in fragranced and unfragranced options. If you’re looking for a scented spray, Crystal also has tons of choices to browse. We love the Chamomile & Green Tea spray, which has a lovely fresh, delicate fragrance. The deodorants even come in convenient travel sizes if you want to take one with you.

This product has been designed specifically for excessive underarm sweating. Therefore, you can be confident that it provides long-lasting protection without the need for constant reapplications. This is one of those products that’s about as close to a prescription antiperspirant as you can get without an actual prescription. Dermatologists recommend it for a reason. Not only this, but it’s been laboratory tested to ensure that it’s just as good as Carpe says it is.

The original version of this product is fragrance-free. This powerful antiperspirant doesn’t need to hide behind harsh fragrances, as it provides real results. However, if you’re a scent person, you’ll be glad to know that it now comes in various incredible fragrances. While Eucalyptus is always available, there are various other rotating scents, so you can always find something a little bit different. At the moment, we are obsessed with the Lavender Citrus – it’s so fresh and floral!

This antiperspirant is the one for you if you have less sensitive skin and just want something strong and powerful. Its main active ingredient is 15% aluminum sesquichlorohydrate, which stops perspiration in its tracks. According to Carpe, for best results, you should apply this twice a day, first thing in the morning and before you go to bed at night. This means that you’ll truly be keeping the sweat and odor at bay.

While it does have some powerful ingredients, Carpe has been very careful to exclude some particular skin-sensitizing compounds like parabens. These can cause redness and itching – you don’t want to put parabens anywhere near your skin. It’s also a cruelty-free and vegan choice. Carpe has deodorant and antiperspirant products covered, so if you’re looking for something a bit different, try their Antiperspirant Underarm Wipes. They can easily be put in your purse or gym bag to give you some extra protection on the go. They even offer an Antiperspirant Foot Lotion – there are certainly some unique options!

To conclude our list of the best deodorants for women who sweat a lot, this clean, natural deodorant is highly concentrated, so a little goes a long way. For this reason, it works incredibly well and it’s economical. In fact, this tiny bottle will last 3-4 months if you use it every day. Rather than using harsh or stripping ingredients like baking soda, this product features natural plant-based products and enzymes. As the name suggests, sage is one of the key ingredients in this formula. This addition calms the skin, reducing any irritation or redness. Some of the natural antiperspirant ingredients include lemon myrtle, which is an antibacterial agent. This means it targets the actual bacteria that cause body odor. Furthermore, the deodorant contains natural fermented ingredients and a compound derived from castor oil to further reduce and prevent body odor.

If you love herbal scents, this is the product for you. It features a punchy fragrance of sage, geranium, and sandalwood. It’s basically like having a deodorant and a perfume all rolled into one – it really smells that good. It’s great to know that this product is cruelty-free and vegan, and excludes many harmful ingredients. These include SLS, artificial fragrances and colors, and silicones. It’s even gluten-free. Basically, if you have an ingredient sensitivity, this is probably a good choice for you. If you love Ursa Major deodorants, why not try the duo? It features this incredible product and the deodorant in the Hello Hinoki fragrance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do I sweat so much?

When it comes to sweating, everyone’s a little bit different. Sweating is a critical process that allows us to cool down and keeps our skin balanced. Genetic differences just mean some people tend to sweat a bit more than others. Also, if you’re living in a particularly hot climate, you’ll, of course, be sweating more than if you lived in the cold.

However, for some people, excessive sweating can be a medical problem. This is called hyperhidrosis. It may mean that you need some advice from a dermatologist, or specialized medical treatment. Additionally, other medical problems, like thyroid issues, can cause excessive sweating. So, if you’re experiencing this issue, especially if it’s a new issue for you, it’s best to see a doctor.

Can hormonal changes cause excessive sweating?

Women’s hormones fluctuate significantly throughout life and even in the short term. For women going through menopause, you can experience some changes in the way you experience temperature. This can cause hot flashes or night sweats that can lead to excessive sweating. If this is becoming a problem that is affecting your life, speak to a doctor, as they can help.

Additionally, other hormonal issues can cause excessive sweating. These usually involve issues with the hormones controlling temperature regulation. For instance, you may experience problems with your thyroid or your pituitary gland. For this reason, if you start to experience excessive sweating, please see a doctor. This may indicate a medical problem that requires treatment.

If I sweat a lot, should I be using a deodorant or an antiperspirant?

Really, this comes down to personal choice. Many deodorants use scents to help disguise body odor, but others also have ingredients that kill bacteria to eliminate it at the source. Often they aren’t quite as “powerful” as antiperspirants. However, they’re often a lot gentler on your skin. Many antiperspirants contain aluminum salts, so they’re very effective. However, they can also trigger skin sensitivities that can cause other issues, so it’s best to try a few products and see what works for you.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us