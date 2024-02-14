The 6 Best Detergents for White Clothes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Americans need to be more responsible about cleaning our clothes. A survey published on Yahoo found 23% of people can’t remember the last time they washed their linens, and 20% say they never cleaned their washing machine once.

Another mistake is not using the proper detergents to clean their white clothes. Fortunately, you won’t go wrong using the detergents listed below.

Loni Bio Laundry Detergent is a powerful detergent that uses bio enzymes to clean clothes thoroughly. It is free of fragrances and other chemicals that can damage your clothes or be uncomfortable on your skin. It is an excellent detergent if you want to balance effectiveness and sustainability.

You can purchase a 256 ml bottle that can wash up to 48 loads of laundry, which should be enough to last at least several months. You can also pay for the product in four installments if you don’t want to buy it all at once.

OxiClean White Revive Laundry Whitener and Stain Remover is an oxygen-based formula that is activated when it comes into contact with water. It is an incredibly powerful laundry whitening product. OxiClean White Revive Laundry Whitener and Stain Remover is 40% more effective at whitening whites than chlorine bleach. It is free of chlorine, which protects both white and colored clothes.

This formula can be used for presoaking clothes before washing or mixing in the washing machine with detergent. Either way, it does an exceptional job of making white clothes whiter.

Woolite Damage Defense is an exceptional laundry detergent that makes white clothes whiter and bright clothes brighter. It is also very gentle on clothes, so consumers don’t have to worry about fading or pilling for up to 20 washes. This unique formula can trap metal ions that damage close, ensuring they last longer than they would with almost any other detergent. Furthermore, it prevents shrinking or stretching, so your clothes can feel new for months!

Tide Ultra Stain Release is a powerful detergent that can remove 99% of common stains. It is gentle on the skin and contains no phosphates, perfumes, dyes, or chlorine.

Since Tide Ultra Stain Release doesn’t contain harsh chemicals, it helps keep white clothes white. It is also very gentle and excellent for people with sensitive skin. This detergent is also made with HE Turbo Clean technology, which is ideal for high-efficiency washing machines.

Persil Laundry Detergent Liquid is a fantastic detergent whether you want to make bright clothes brighter or white clothes whiter. It is produced with Oxi Power Technology, which is proven to provide deep cleaning for people who want to wash their clothes thoroughly. The detergent is also carefully formulated to protect clothing fibers, so it can keep clothes lasting in good condition longer.

Persil Laundry Detergent Liquid is a versatile line of detergent used in hot or cold water and low-efficiency or high-efficiency washing machines. An 82.5 fl. oz. bottle costs $23.74 and can wash up to 110 loads of laundry.

OUT White Brite Laundry Whitener is a high-quality detergent that removes yellow stains caused by iron and grime caused by even very dark substances like red clay. It is also very effective at preventing color bleeding, so it is perfect for washing white clothes even if you are mixing them with your brights. It is advertised as an excellent detergent for cleaning sports uniforms since it is so effective at making whites whiter.

This detergent doesn’t contain any bleach so it won’t harm your fabrics. It can be used in any washing machine and won’t harm your septic system.

How we ranked the best laundry detergents for white clothes

We thoroughly researched the most popular detergents for white clothes while compiling this list. We considered the following factors:

Ability to keep white clothes white

Whether the detergent can be used in both low-efficiency and high-efficiency washing machines

How well it protects the fabrics and keeps clothes lasting a long time

Effectiveness at preventing color bleeding when mixing white and bright clothes

Affordability of the detergent

We weighted and ranked the detergents based on these factors.

Conclusion

You need to buy the right detergent to make your white clothes whiter. The detergents on this list will do the job well. They are also reasonably affordable and protect your clothing fabrics.

FAQ

Should you pre-soak white clothes with a lot of grime?

It is often a good idea to presoak white clothes with a lot of debris. If they are very dingy, you may want to presoak them for four hours before putting them in the washing machine.

Do detergents that make white clothes whiter always make bright clothes brighter?

Not always. You will need to look at the description before buying the detergent. If it does not explicitly say that it will make bright clothes brighter, then you should probably assume it is only meant for white clothes.

Should you wash your white clothes in warm or cold water?

You will need to look at the description for the detergent to see whether clothes can be washed in cold water. However, warm water is always more effective at removing odors, stains, and grime. On the other hand, cold water is more energy efficient and is less likely to damage your clothes. When you use warm water, 75-90% of the energy of your washing cycle will be used to warm the water, which isn’t great for sustainability or your energy bill. You will need to decide your priorities.