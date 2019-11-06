The 6 Best DNA and Health Testing Kits for Gifting This Holiday Season





We all have that one friend or family member who is practically impossible to shop for. They even hate easy gifts like candles, sweaters and slippers. So what do they expect from us? We’re not mind-readers!

Even if we could read minds, maybe they just don’t know what they want most this year. That’s okay though, because we have just the thing to surprise them — and they’re going to love it, no matter how tough of a critic they are. A DNA or health test kit is just the ticket to impress this holiday season, and we’ve picked out the best of the best for gifting below!

Ancestry

Ancestry features billions of genealogy records to help us not only understand ourselves, but connect with others. Either version is a gift worth receiving that no one will ever forget!

Get the AncestryDNA kit (originally $99) for just $59 at Ancestry! Offer ends November 27, 2019.

Get the AncestryHealth Core kit for just $149 at Ancestry! Not available in NY, NJ and RI.

Living DNA

Living DNA offers four different kits with so much information to give on ancestry and wellbeing, like our body’s response to nutrition and fitness. These kits could seriously impact the way the recipient lives their life!

Shop all tests, starting at $49, at Living DNA!

EverlyWell

EverlyWell makes over 30 at-home kits, with information on everything from fertility to food sensitivity. The company was featured on Shark Tank and blew up because of its vast service options and easy-to-read results!

Shop all tests, starting at $39, at EverlyWell!

myLAB Box

This first-of-its-kind health service offers so many tests that we’d rather not go out into public to take. These tests could seriously be life-changing, and we can take them in the comfort of our own home!

Shop all tests, starting at $69, at myLAB Box! Gift cards also available!

Personalabs

Tired of waiting forever for a doctor’s appointment (and then forever in the waiting room when you get one)? PersonalLabs lets us order lab tests and blood work online — no doctor’s office visits required!

Shop all tests, starting at $39, at Personalabs!

FamilyTreeDNA

This test is all about making familial connections, and all it takes it a cheek swab to start tracing your lineage!

Get the FamilyTreeDNA Family Finder DNA Test (originally $79) for just $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2019, but are subject to change.

