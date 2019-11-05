13 Holiday Gifts Your Mother-in-Law Will Love and Appreciate





With the holidays coming up, we already have ideas brewing for our friends, immediate family and significant other — but there’s one person we’re always afraid of letting down with a mediocre gift: our mother-in-law.

We want to thank our mother-in-law for raising such a wonderful child — our current spouse or partner — by gifting her something she’ll love. Don’t know where to start? We bet any MIL will love these gifts and seriously appreciate them — not to mention you!

This Heated Massage Pillow With Nearly 10,000 Reviews

This fan-favorite massage pillow is key for relieving sore muscles, aches and pains!

Get the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2019, but are subject to change.

Sold out? See more massage tools and equipment here!

This Monogrammed Vanity Case

Nothing says “I got this just for you” better than a personalized gift!

Get the Mini See All Vanity Case starting at just $65 at Paravel!

Sold out? See more bags from Paravel here!

This Charcuterie Board That Has It All

This board comes with forks, knives and even ceramic bowls. The only way she’ll love it more is if we help her slice up the cheeses and breads!

Get the Organic Cook Charcuterie Board for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2019, but are subject to change.

Sold out? See more cheese plates here!

This Luxe Glass Water Bottle

Water is amazing for you and this “shatterproof” bottle is the cutest, most convenient way to drink it!

Get the bkr Glass Water Bottle – Tutu starting at just $38 at Dermstore!

Sold out? See more bkr water bottles here!

This Weighted Blanket With Two Duvet Covers

This calming blanket includes both a warm, fleece cover as well as a CoolMax Microfiber version so it can be used throughout the seasons!

Get the Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket starting at $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2019, but are subject to change.

Sold out? See more weighted blankets here!

This Silk-Infused Cashmere Scarf

This scarf doubles as a wrap, and both floral patterns are delicate and gorgeous!

Get the Eyelash Trim Print Cashmere & Silk Wrap for just $99 at Nordstrom!

Sold out? See more scarves here!

This Peaceful Aromatherapy Set

This candle-and-balm set is the perfect getaway, even when you’re just hanging around at home!

Get the Scentered I WANT TO ESCAPE Aromatherapy Balm Stick & Candle Gift Set for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2019, but are subject to change.

Sold out? See more aromatherapy products here!

A Gift Card to This Amazing Wine Delivery Service

This subscription service delivers exclusive wines right to your door based on your palate!

Get a Winc gift card here!

Looking for more? Explore all wines here!

This Cutting Board in the Shape of Her Home State

There’s no place like home — and nothing like home-cooked meals!

Get the Aheirloom State Cutting Board for $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2019, but are subject to change.

Sold out? See more cutting boards here!

A Comfy, Waterproof Pair of Sneakers

Our MIL will feel like she’s walking on a cloud in these top-rated sneakers!

Get the Women’s Everyday Sneakers for just $135 at Vessi!

Sold out? See more sneakers here!

This Cheeky Pair of Socks

These socks are not only funny, but they provide good grip for wearing around the house!

Get the Haute Soiree “If You Can Read This, Bring Me” socks for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2019, but are subject to change.

Sold out? See more socks here!

This Insanely Cozy Blanket-Hoodie Hybrid

This sweatshirt, as seen on Shark Tank, is what dreams are made of!

Get The Comfy starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2019, but are subject to change.

Sold out? See more wearable blankets here!

A Gift Card to This Subscription Style Service

We can’t go wrong picking out new clothes for our MIL if she and professional stylists are the ones in charge!

Get a gift card to Frank And Oak here!

Want more options? See all women’s clothing here!

