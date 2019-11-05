



For most of Us, holiday shopping is one of the most stressful tasks we do every year. Finding the perfect gift for everyone that’s important in our lives is not easy — and we definitely feel for you if this time of year gives you anxiety. That’s why we’re here to help out by highlighting some incredible gifts to give!

We spend so much time obsessing over what to buy for someone that’s especially difficult to shop for — and then we totally forget to cross off everyone on our lists, including our besties! Well, in an effort to get a head start on holiday shopping, here are five amazing presents that every gal pal of yours will love. Plus, all of these gifts are 50% off (or more!) right now. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get to it!

These Ultra Comfy Wedges — 65% OFF!

Every girl can use a cute pair of wedges in her wardrobe. After all, they are the comfiest way to add some height — and this pair from Marc Fisher might just be the easiest to wear thanks to their generous platform. Plus, their design is so clean and classic that they’re sure to be in style for years to come!

Get the Marc Fisher Beate Platform Wedge (originally $170) on sale for just $60 — you save $110!

Sold out? See more sale from Nordstrom here!

This Cozy Tunic Sweater — 50% OFF!

Buying clothing for people as gifts is pretty difficult, especially when you’re not exactly sure what size they are or what styles they feel flatter them best. But that’s nothing to worry about with this piece — tunics are universally flattering, and the off-the-shoulder neckline looks great on virtually everyone!

Get the Anthropologie Elise Ribbed Tunic (originally $120) on sale for just $60 — you get 50% off!

Sold out? See more sale from Anthropologie here!

These Adorably Empowering Bracelets — 50% OFF!

Personal jewelry pieces are some of the best gifts to give your friends, and the ones from Little Words Project are especially unique. Not only are you giving your crew a daily reminder of how amazing they are, each bracelet gains you digital entry into the brand’s Nice Girl Gang. Women supporting women — you love to see it!

Get the Little Words Project Do You Bracelet (originally $18) on sale for just $9 — you get 50% off!!

Sold out? See more from Little Words Project here!

This Chic Mini Backpack — 60% OFF!

The point of giving gifts is to buy something for someone that they wouldn’t necessarily get for themselves. And often times, people stay away from investing in what’s hot right now — so why not get your bestie this trendy tiny backpack? Not only is it adorable and a major of-the-moment item, it’s a designer piece that’s on sale!

Get the Lovers + Friends Alex Mini Backpack (originally $158) on sale for just $61 — you save $97!

Sold out? See more from Lovers + Friends here!

This Designer Scarf — 73% OFF!

Any one of your friends will be seriously impressed when they open up their gift and see this amazing scarf from Moschino. It’s made from a high-quality imported wool, was crafted in Italy and is sure to keep your besties warm all winter long. Plus, who can resist that adorable little bear?

Get the Moschino Bear Logo Wool Scarf (originally $150) on sale for just $40 — you save $110!

Sold out? See more from Moschino here!

