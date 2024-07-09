Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but we’re having a hot dog summer! At least that’s what Megan thee Stallion said. The “Boa” emcee shared a brand-new Instagram reel in honor of Amazon Prime Day. While she spilled the deets on the original Prime Day dates in her first video, the proud pet parent used the latest edition to share her plans to shop for her precious pooches during the two-day savings event.

The self-proclaimed Hot Girl coach posed alongside her adorable pup 4oe in a cute dog-show-inspired commercial. While we couldn’t help but swoon over 4oe’s adorable features and Megan’s undeniable ensemble, we were inspired to get ahead start for our four-legged friends.

ICYMI: there are so many massive early Prime Day markdowns ahead of the big event. From toys to bedding and cleaning products, we’ve rounded up the best early Amazon Prime Day Pet deals and you don’t want to miss it. Check out top picks ahead!

Early Amazon Prime Day Pet Toy Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Does your pooch have an abundance of energy? Keep them occupied with this laser toy!

Early Amazon Prime Day Pet Bedding Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Your pet will have the sweetest dreams in this roomy orthopedic bed. Best of all? It’s washable so all you have to do is toss it in the washing machine and you’re good to go!

Early Amazon Prime Day Pet Grooming Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Wash day can be a little chaotic, especially if your pet is sensitive to loud noises from dryers. This grooming kit has everything you need to keep your pet in tip-top shape!

Early Amazon Prime Day Pet Cleaning Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: If you ask Us, long walks with our pets are typically the highlight of our day. These lavender-scented poop bags are durable thanks to 100% leak-proof construction. These bestsellers have been purchased more than 80,000 times in the past month.

Early Amazon Prime Day Pet Feeding Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Make sure your pooch stays hydrated when you’re on the go! This automatic water fountain has a five-stage filtration system to keep water fresh. Plus, it comes with a water-level window and LED light to monitor how much your pet drinks in real time!