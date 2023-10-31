16 Best Face Masks for Men in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s nothing like a face mask for delivering potent doses of nutrients to your skin while helping to refresh your pores. Looking for a “mask-uline” option? Check out these best face masks for men in 2023!

Do Men Need Face Masks?

Yes, absolutely! We know the concept of skincare may still feel like a new thing for men, but with men’s unique skin needs, it’s especially important. There are structural differences between men’s and women’s skin: Men have thicker skin, more pores and higher levels of sebum production. Those differences, plus the fact that men often shave their faces, leave men more prone to skin issues and irritation. That means men stand to benefit from more intensive skincare, such as applying face masks.

How Are Face Masks Different From Other Skincare Products?

Face masks are different from other skincare products because they often stay on your face for a fairly long period of time before being removed. For example, when you use a cleanser, you apply product to your face and rinse it off several seconds later. While that is usually enough to reap the benefits of the wash, it isn’t long enough for the ingredients to seep deep into your skin, bringing lasting benefits.

Other skincare products, such as oils, serums and moisturizers, are applied to skin and left there. These are sufficient for delivering nutrients, but can’t draw out impurities the way face masks do.

Basically, masks give you the chance to target specific skin health issues as they stay on your skin for around 10-30 minutes. Some clean out pores and halt sebum production, while others provide hydration for a long period of time or nourish skin with plenty of vitamins and minerals. Choose a face mask specifically for your skin type and concerns, and use it up to three times a week to maximize its effects.

One of the most pleasant attributes of face masks is that they give you a spa-like experience at home. So make the most of it, and take your face mask time as an excuse to treat yourself, whatever that means to you. Maybe you put on a podcast and lay cucumber slices over your eyes. Or crack open a beer and sit with your legs up on your patio. You work hard and play hard, so putting on a face mask is your time to zen out!

What to Look For in a Face Mask, Based on Skin Type

Each skin type has different needs, so to find the best face mask for you, you’ll want to understand what your skin requires.

Oily Skin. Oily skin is often acne-prone, and the best face masks take care of both issues in one fell swoop. When looking for face masks for you, go for products that contain some kind of clay, like kaolin or bentonite. These clays will draw buildup from your pores while sopping up extra oil. Charcoal has a similar effect, and salicylic acid and tea tree are also effective ingredients for pimply skin.

Combination Skin. If you have combination skin, you notice both greasy and dry patches. Charcoal and clay masks will help you with that excess oil, while lightweight moisturizers like aloe vera and jojoba oil will help balance out the dry parts of your face without exacerbating your oil problem.

Normal Skin. Maintenance is the name of the game for men with normal skin, so skip masks with astringent or ultra-moisturizing properties and go for something down the middle. Fruit extracts are great for keeping normal skin nourished and moisturized, and anti-aging ingredients like vitamin C, bakuchiol and hyaluronic acid will help you keep things contoured.

Dry Skin. Face masks are great for men with dry skin, as they can pack a powerful punch of moisture that other products just can’t compete with. If you have dry, flaky skin, opt for masks with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, natural oils and oatmeal. Sheet masks, gel masks or cream masks will be the most beneficial for this skin type.

Sensitive Skin. If your skin tends to overreact (to the weather, products or anything else), you’ll want to be extra careful when choosing skincare products. Look for masks approved for sensitive skin, and choose products with soothing ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile and oatmeal. Stay away from products that contain artificial fragrances, dyes or harsh ingredients like sulfates and parabens, as these may trigger irritation.

Face Mask FAQs

To ensure you fully understand the power of face masks and how to use them, we’ve provided answers to the most frequently asked questions about masks.

What are the different types of face masks?

There are five main types of face masks: clay, gel, cream, sheet and peel-off. Clay masks are made up of clay (plus other ingredients) and have a thick, sticky texture. You apply them to skin, keep them on until the clay hardens, and then wash or peel them off. These are typically best for those with oily skin.

Gel masks have a soft, gel-like texture and are great for dry or sensitive skin. They provide cooling, soothing relief and plenty of hydrating ingredients. Many contain fruit extracts and other natural ingredients as well. Cream masks are designed for those with dry skin, and contain thick, moisturizing ingredients like butters and natural oils. Usually, you apply these masks to skin and then wash them off after the designated amount of time.

Sheet masks are often made of paper that is soaked in helpful active ingredients. You place these on your skin and take them off once the paper has dried. They are great for men with normal to dry skin (although some are designed for oily skin types), and some even have bonus ingredients that soak into your beard. Others are trimmed to avoid getting in your facial hair. Peel-off masks usually harden on skin until they form a solid layer that you can then peel off. These often have exfoliating ingredients, so they are great if you have a lot of dead, flaking skin. Many contain anti-aging properties as well.

How often can you use a face mask?

Because they provide intensive care, face masks are usually used one to three times a week. Some may be too harsh when used more often than that.

When is the best time to use a face mask?

Experts recommend applying a face mask either before or after bathing, depending on your skin type. Men with dry skin may want to start with a face mask before their shower to ensure that moisture stays sealed in, while those with other skin types can wait until after bathing, when their pores are open and receptive. Some face masks are designed for use at night, while others can be used at any time.

How long should you leave a face mask on?

Usually, the product will give you instructions on how long to keep the mask on. This is usually somewhere around 15 minutes, although some get to work more quickly than that and others are made to stay on overnight.

Do you need to wash your face before or after the face mask?

Before you apply a face mask, you should cleanse your face to ensure that the product can work to its full effect. That way, you get the surface dirt and dead skin away so it won’t block the face mask from sinking in. Forgetting to cleanse first can defeat the purpose of the mask. After you’ve taken the mask off, apply moisturizer to help seal in all the goodness.

Get ready to completely transform your complexion with this product, which is one of the best face masks for men. The formula packs a punch with ingredients that draw out impurities and deliver nutrients and moisture to improve the skin’s tone. With its thick texture, this mask makes for a satisfying experience that will bring moments of pure bliss to your week. You won’t find a better option on the market for all skin types that uses naturally derived ingredients – 99% of this formula comes from natural sources!

Key Ingredients: Kaolin clay sops up excess oil while luring impurities out of your pores, leaving a cleaner complexion. Then goji berry extract swoops in with antioxidants and vitamins for a healthy glow, and algae extract provides anti-aging benefits with its many antioxidants. Finally, grape seed oil and moringa oil ensure soft skin. This one has all the goods!

Best For: Men of all skin types, especially those with sensitive skin who get reactions when they use products laden with chemicals.

If pimples, redness and unsightly pores are your top concerns, Blue Tansy is right up your alley. It has a gel-like consistency, making skin feel instantly refreshed as it rids your complexion of buildup and sebum for a look that’s clean and clear. The color of this mask varies from dark blue to green, which makes for an entertaining experience!

Key Ingredients: White willow bark contains lots of beta-hydroxy acid to encourage skin to shed its flakes; fruit enzymes act as natural, gentle exfoliants; and blue tansy oil (which is where this formula gets its name and color) is a powerful soother that takes away redness. Other star ingredients include aloe, rice extract and turmeric root.

Best For: Men with oily or acne-prone skin who are craving relief from redness or irritation.

Maybe you’re used to that oily sheen that covers your face most of the time, but you don’t have to be. This oil-absorbing mask from Paula’s Choice takes care of extra shine, balancing your skin tone to refine pores, prevent acne and give you a midweek boost. All you need is a thick layer of product all over your face once a week after cleansing, plus 10-15 minutes to chill and let the mask do its thing.

Key Ingredients: Kaolin and bentonite clays work together to draw out excess oil and any gunk clogging your pores. Sea whip extract makes skin less reactive, salix alba offers serious antioxidants, and colloidal oatmeal soothes and protects. There’s also glycerin for moisture, as even the oiliest skin needs to stay hydrated.

Best For: Men with oily skin that is sensitive and prone to redness.

If your skin tends to look dull, wake it up with this face mask for men from Kiehl’s. It has a whipped texture that feels wonderful when applied to tired skin and contains all the natural ingredients required for an upgrade in vitality. All it needs is 10 minutes of your time and a quick rinse to leave behind impressive results. Plus, unlike some masks, this one can fit into your routine around three times a week!

Key Ingredients: Cranberry contains both antioxidants and resveratrol, buffing skin and fighting off free radical damage that leads to quicker aging. Turmeric is prized for its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits. In this formula, it brightens skin. Kaolin clay detoxifies, jojoba moisturizes and nourishes, and menthol leaves an invigorating coolness you’ll crave.

Best For: Men with lackluster skin, regardless of type.

A few years ago, this Indian Healing Clay became something of a sensation, and was flying off Whole Foods shelves. Considering that it’s a budget-friendly formula that produces serious results, we understand why! Perhaps the best part of this formula is that it has only one ingredient. In the skincare world, that’s pretty much unheard of! But in this case, that’s all you need. Use this on your face, body and hair for an instant refresher.

Key Ingredients: Bentonite clay is a natural clay that works by absorbing dirt and oil. Keep in mind that it can be drying for those with sensitive skin, so if that’s you, keep it on for 5-10 minutes and no longer.

Best For: Men with oily or acne-prone skin and those on a budget.

We love how this sheet mask comes in halves, so you can skip the bottom if you are working on your beard or wear both if you’re freshly shaven. This dermatologist-recommended product targets fine lines and provides a healthy glow, making it a favorite among celebrities before they appear on camera. If you’ve never tried a sheet mask before, you’re in for a treat. There’s something so calming about a cool, gel-filled mask on your skin that it will become an integral part of your routine in no time.

Key Ingredients: Niacinamide to support your skin’s natural moisture barrier (the key to skin health), collagen to fill in fine lines, and hyaluronic acid for deep moisture and plumping. Peptides repair skin cells, green tea provides antioxidants, ginger gets rid of toxins and licorice eases inflammation.

Best For: While this works on all skin types, it is especially helpful for men hoping to see some anti-aging benefits or reduce swelling and redness.

Kick blemishes, blackheads and excess oil to the curb with this product from Horace, which we feel is one of the best face masks for men. This formula contains all you need to purify pores while helping you keep that chiseled, youthful complexion for longer. It is also free of all the bad stuff that can harm your skin, like parabens, alcohol and mineral oil, so it’s safe for all skin types. Because this formula is so potent, though, you’ll want to limit yourself to one application a week.

Key Ingredients: Kaolin clay sucks impurities right up, power-cleaning your complexion to allow the benefits of other important ingredients to sink in. Those other important ingredients include blue everlasting flower to shield skin from damage, shea butter to nourish and moisturize, and a complex of ingredients included to boost your skin’s glow.

Best For: Use this no matter your skin type. It’s especially suited for those hoping for anti-aging benefits and a deep clean.

It’s true that a lot of face masks are designed for those with oily skin, but there are a few great ones for dry or normal skin, too, like this Blue Chamomile Facial Hydrating Masque from Aesop. It delivers moisture and benefits over an extended period of time – anywhere from 30 minutes to overnight. While this mask is on the pricey side, it’s certainly worth the investment. Especially if you travel a lot and constantly expose your skin to that dry airplane cabin air!

Key Ingredients: Niacinamide for protection, witch hazel and rosemary to tone, chamomile and lavender to allow skin to zen out, and ginger to boost circulation and accelerate healing.

Best For: Those with normal or dry skin or men who live in especially dry climates.

We know, it’s hard to keep up with a healthy lifestyle at all times. If you have a few too many cheat days, your skin can look worse for wear, which is where this face mask comes in. This hydrating sheet mask leaves your facial hair area free, giving lots of love and attention to the top part of your face. It works to diminish fine lines and wrinkles, tighten skin, and hydrate it so you can look even healthier than you feel.

Key Ingredients: Frankincense oil is a favorite in ayurvedic and Chinese traditional medicine. It works to reduce wrinkles and firm skin to shave off a few years instantly. Green tea also packs some anti-aging power, coconut water heals and encourages collagen production, geranium makes skin more luminous, and baobab fights inflammation.

Best For: Men of all skin types looking for hydration and wrinkle blurring.

This Power Mask from cult favorite Youth to the People brings out the very best in your skin. It’s built to target uneven skin tone, excess oil and clogged pores to help you reveal clean and clear skin. While this mask is gentle, due to the nature of the formula and what it does, you may experience some redness directly after washing it off.

Key Ingredients: Clay draws out impurities for cleaner, more refined pores. The formula is infused with niacinamide for improved skin tone, willow bark to naturally tone and kombucha black tea to balance your skin’s microbiome. This product is vegan and cruelty-free, with no harsh additives.

Best For: Oily and combination skin types.

Experiencing this mask’s shift from gel to foam is so satisfying. In just five minutes, it clears out pores without stripping skin of much-needed moisture, giving you a quick boost when you need it most. With natural color and fragrance, and no harmful chemicals, this formula is safe on all skin types, making it a true crowd pleaser.

Key Ingredients: Squalane teams up with sweet almond oil and sodium PCA to moisturize thirsty skin, and coconut-based surfactants get rid of grime and buildup. Green tea provides antioxidants and vitamins keep damage at bay while nourishing skin.

Best For: While this works great on all skin types, it will be most effective for those with dry skin.

Despite its tongue-twister of a name, this is really a straightforward mask, which turns from a balm to an oil when it comes in touch with your skin’s natural heat. As an oil, it has the ability to penetrate deeply into the layers of your skin to ensure ample hydration throughout.

Key Ingredients: Shea butter, rice bran and mango seed oil are the moisturizing heroes of this formula, while lavender and clary oil soothe inflammation and other natural botanicals provide essential nutrients.

Best For: Dehydrated skin.

This face mask for men is a great tool to have on hand when you want to mattify your complexion. It is powered by clay, a popular face mask ingredient for its ability to attract impurities and excess oil to transform your complexion. Effaclar Mask is great for men on the go, as all it takes is five minutes of your time one to two times each week to provide lasting benefits.

Key Ingredients: Kaolin mineral clay soaks up excess oil, glycerin draws moisture into the skin and panthenol works to moisturize and soothe sensitive skin. Vitamin E makes an appearance in this formula, too, reducing inflammation and protecting skin from UV damage.

Best For: This mask is great for all skin types, especially those with sensitive, oily, acne-prone skin and men with large pores and uneven texture and tone.

Your moisture barrier is your skin’s most important line of defense. If you mess with that barrier, you invite opportunities for skin damage, irritation, redness and more. If your skin has been pushed to the limit lately, or seems to be easily set off, it’s time to reset with this Rescue Mask from Ren. Reinforce that skin barrier and you end up with smooth, luminous skin that feels cool as a cucumber.

Key Ingredients: White mushroom extract totally changes your skin’s reactivity, calming it down until you wonder if you still have sensitive skin. Shea butter and jojoba oil impart high-quality moisture, Camelina sativa oil balances skin, and lingonberry improves elasticity to minimize the appearance of wrinkles.

Best For: Men with sensitive skin who need their skin to take a serious chill pill.

You could get a microdermabrasion facial…or you could simply use this Environmental Shield mask from Murad. Using exfoliants and a potent dose of vitamin C, this formula renews skin and leaves it brighter than ever, giving you that healthy, youthful look that many pay big bucks for. This product doesn’t contain parabens, sulfates, phthalates or gluten, so it won’t upset your skin’s delicate balance.

Key Ingredients: The brand’s vita-C complex contains gold-stabilized vitamin C, arming your skin with defenses against free radical damage. Physical, chemical and enzymatic exfoliators buff away dead skin, allowing amino acids, apple extract and sunflower seed oil to seep in.

Best For: Those with dull skin and lots of flakes.

You can skip drinking your green juice by applying it directly to your face instead! This sheet mask is loaded with vitamins and minerals to enhance your skin’s texture and appearance, making for a great pre-date ritual so you can show off your best side.

Key Ingredients: Kale is a superfood with tons of nutrients and antioxidants to calm and nourish skin. Vitamin B de-stresses skin and aloe conditions and leaves skin calm and cool. That’s all you’ll find in here – just the important stuff!

Best For: Men of all skin types looking for a little extra nutrition for their skin. It works especially well on those with rough skin texture.

