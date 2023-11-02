Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Face masks are one of skin care’s finest creations. They’re what you reach for when you want to relax and unwind from a stressful day while watching Netflix in the bath or whenever you’ve overindulged on salty food and alcohol and need a skin reset ASAP. No matter the reason, face masks are there to give your skin the TLC it deserves.

If you’re on the hunt for a new face mask to add to your collection, you’ve landed at the right place. Ahead, you’ll find the 15 best face masks for skin care. Whether you want to combat stubborn acne, drench your skin with hydration, or unveil a brighter complexion, these top picks will help you achieve your skin goals.

The Best Face Masks for Skin Care:

Best Overall: Blu Atlas Purifying Face Mask, $38

Best Fast-Acting: Evolve Organic Beauty Bio-Retinol Gold Mask, $38

Best Hydrating: Pai Resurrection Girl Hydrating Mask, $49

Best for Acne: Dr Dennis Gross DRx Blemish Solutions Clarifying Mask, $29

Best Sheet Mask: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrogel Mask, $3.59

Best Exfoliating: Three Ships Superfruit Exfoliating Mask, $25

Best for Sensitive Skin: Cocokind Chia Bounce Mask, $22

Best for Combination, Oily Skin: Caudalie Instant Detox Mask, $42

Best for Dry Skin: MARA Volcanic Sea Clay Detox Masque, $54

Best for Mature Skin: Eminence Organic Eight Greens Phyto Masque, $59

Best Restorative: Klur Supreme Seed Purification Mask, $60

Best Multi-Tasking: Peach & Lily Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask, $45

Best Overnight: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment, $40

Best Budget: Innisfree Volcanic AHA Pore Clearing Clay Mask, $16

Best Splurge: Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask, $70

Best Face Mask Overall: Blu Atlas Purifying Face Mask

Searching for an all-around fabulous face mask you can turn to every week and see noticeable results? Blu Atlas’ Purifying Face Mask is one of the best face masks to get your skin looking and feeling its absolute best. Formulated as a detoxifying mask, it uses powerful kaolin clay and charcoal to draw impurities and excess oil from the skin, helping prevent clogged pores and blackheads.

It has the benefits of a clay mask, but its creamy texture is non-drying and easy to apply. When it’s time to take it off, the rinse-off process is a breeze. There’s also nutrient-packed goji berry extract, which nourishes with a plethora of skin-healthy vitamins and minerals.

Algae extract, a rich source of antioxidants, helps protect and strengthen the skin from environmental stressors. Moringa seed oil, glycerin, and grapeseed oil provide lightweight hydration, keeping your skin bouncy and balanced.

Because it masters oil production, hydration, antioxidant defense, and brightness boosting, it’s a great mask for all skin types. Oh, and did we mention that the formula is all-natural? Made from 99 % naturally-derived ingredients, the Purifying Face Mask cleanses and nourishes with ingredients close to the source.

Price: $38 | Key Ingredients: Kaolin Clay, Algae Extract, Goji Berry, Charcoal Powder | Results: Detoxifies, Fortifies, Moisturizes, Minimizes the Appearance of Pores, Promotes an Even Skin Tone | Skin Types: All | Size: 2 oz

Best Fast-Acting Face Mask: Evolve Organic Beauty Bio-Retinol Gold Mask

Only have five minutes to spare? This mask has you covered. The Bio-Retinol Gold Mask from Evolve Organic Beauty captures the youth-preserving benefits of retinol—vitamin A—without the irritating side effects. Made with sustainable bio-retinol derived from the Bidens Pilosa plant, it offers the same cellular rejuvenation benefits as retinol, reducing the appearance of fine lines and protecting skin from the damaging effects of free radicals.

It’s also packed with nourishing plant oils that are amazing for dry and mature skin types. You’ve got rosehip oil, which brightens the skin and fights signs of aging. Argan oil improves skin texture and elasticity. While sweet almond oil hydrates and soothes with a backing of fatty acids, minerals, and antioxidants. The mask’s sparkling gold color makes you feel like you’re at a luxury spa, which is everything you want and more on a self-care day.

Price: $38 | Key Ingredients: Bio-Retinol, Rosehip Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Argan Oil | Results: Reduces Signs of Aging, Moisturizes, Softens, Nourishes | Skin Types: Normal, Dry, Mature, Sensitive | Size: 2 oz

Best Hydrating Face Mask: Pai Resurrection Girl Hydrating Mask

Whether your skin is chronically dry after a travel day or night out, we recommend checking out this mask from Pai when your skin needs some hydration. Like a big gulp of water for the skin, this ultra-hydrating mask revives dry, dehydrated complexions with the Resurrection Plant. Also known as the Rose of Jericho, this desert plant is known for its ability to survive years without water by going dormant. It brings life to even the most dehydrated skin.

This vibrant ocean-colored mask also contains blue tansy oil, which keeps the skin cool, calm, and collected with its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Hyaluronic acid, a natural moisturizing sugar complex, and prebiotic inulin add even more long-lasting hydration.

Yes, this is a savior for dehydrated skin, but it’s also a dream for sensitive skin as it works to temper inflammation, redness, and the occasional dry patches. Even the busiest people can find ten minutes of their day to treat their skin, especially when the results are this good. Seriously, your face will feel brand new.

Price: $49 | Key Ingredients: Blue Tansy, Prebiotic Inulin, Resurrection Plant, Hyaluronic Acid | Results: Hydrates, Plumps, Softens, Smooths, Soothes, Brightens | Skin Types: Dry, Sensitive | Size: 2.5 oz

Best Face Mask for Acne: Dr. Dennis Gross DRx Blemish Solutions Clarifying Mask

To be fair, there are many masks on this list that benefit acne-prone skin, but this one is top-tier. Why? Because it combines multiple clinical strength acne-fighters, all of which help reduce breakouts, lessen the appearance of pores, soak up excess oil, and get rid of those annoying blackheads.

Key ingredient colloidal sulfur absorbs sebum from the skin’s surface and is effective at reducing blackheads, whiteheads, and other pesky breakouts. The detoxing duo of kaolin and bentonite clays work side by side with sulfur to minimize the appearance of enlarged pores and clear impurities from the skin so you notice less congestion after rinsing.

This is a non-drying face mask, meaning it keeps the skin soothed and hydrated with a superabundance of calming oils and botanicals—including aloe vera, allantoin, bisabolol, and prickly pear.

It can be used as a quick ten-minute mask session, spot treatment, or overnight mask—making it super versatile. Users love how this clarifying mask works to curb developing and existing breakouts, so they go away a lot sooner. It’s also beneficial for pimples that are long gone and have left dark spots behind, as it can help brighten and even your skin tone, too.

Price: $29 | Key Ingredients: Colloidal Sulfur, Bentonite Clay, Kaolin Clay, Willow Bark | Results: Calm Inflammation, Absorbs Oil, Reduces Breakouts, Minimizes Pores, Kills Acne-Causing Bacteria | Skin Types: Combination, Oily, Acne-Prone | Size: 1 oz

Best Sheet Mask: Neutrogena Moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask

If you want a quick, mess-free hydration boost, turn to this Neutrogena sheet mask. This hydrogel mask is drenched in a hydrating essence enriched with hyaluronic acid, a humectant that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, increasing the moisture content in your skin and improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Red seaweed extract helps diminish fine lines while loading the skin with a rich cocktail of minerals, peptides, vitamins, and amino acids that support a radiant complexion. It also contains soothing propanediol, moisture-boosting snow mushroom, and nourishing sacha inchi oil. All in all, this is one of the best—and most affordable—face masks on the market for anyone looking to combat dry, tired skin.

Pop this sheet mask onto a cleansed face and allow the serum to absorb for 15 to 30 minutes. In the meantime, you can catch up on YouTube or read a few pages of your current novel. It’s all about self-care, right? When time’s up, remove the sheet mask, apply any leftover serum to the neck and chest, and lock it all in with a moisturizer. Note: This is a one-time-use mask, but the results are relatively long-lasting.

Price: $3.59 | Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Snow Mushroom, Propanediol, Red Seaweed | Results: Hydrates, Leaves Skin Firm and Supple, Less Noticeable Fine Lines | Skin Types: Dry, Mature | Size: 1 oz

Best Exfoliating Face Mask: Three Ships Superfruit Lactic + Multifruit 8% AHA Exfoliating Mask

Thanks to a trifecta of AHAs, rice powder, and lactic acid, this exfoliating face mask from Three Ships helps even your skin tone and gently resurface for an overall smoother complexion. Here’s how it works: Lactic acid, one of the most popular AHAs used in skin care, removes dead skin cells and improves skin cell turnover for a luminous, polished effect. This AHA doubles as an efficient humectant, drawing moisture into the skin to banish both dryness and dullness.

You’ve also got a seven percent blend of fruit-based AHAs, primarily derived from citruses like orange and lemon, that help contribute to a healthy glow. Rice powder is a satisfying physical exfoliant that sloughs dead cells from the skin’s surface and boasts powerful antioxidant and skin-conditioning properties. Soothing ingredients, like aloe vera and shea butter, ensure this mask is suitable for all skin types—even those prone to dryness and sensitivity.

To get the most noticeable benefits, you’ll use this mask two to three times a week at night since the active ingredients can make your skin more sensitive to the sun. Apply a thin, even layer across the face, avoiding sensitive areas like the eyes, and leave on for up to five minutes—or up to two minutes for sensitive skin. Rinse off, follow with the rest of your skincare routine, and embrace a freshened complexion.

Bonus: This exfoliating mask is organic, vegan, made with traceable ingredients, and EWG-verified.

Price: $25 | Key Ingredients: Lactic Acid, Fruit Acids, Rice Powder | Results: Exfoliates, Improves Skin Texture and Tone | Skin Types: All | Size: 1.4 oz

Best Face Mask for Sensitive Skin: Cocokind Chia Bounce Mask

Those prone to sensitivity know the struggle of finding quality skin care products that don’t cause redness or flare-ups. Named the best face mask for sensitive skin, you can turn to the Chia Bounce Mask for a skin-comforting pick-me-up.

As the name suggests, the formula contains super-soaked chia seeds rich in antioxidants and barrier-strengthening omega-3 fatty acids that soothe and soften skin. And if you’ve ever added chia seeds to milk or water, then you know what we mean by super-soaked.

For those not in the know, thanks to their high fiber content and hydrophilic outer shell, these tiny seeds swell into a gel-like texture when submerged. In fact, they can soak up to 27 times their weight in liquid. All this benefits your complexion as the water rich-gel draws in moisture and helps your skin retain it. Alongside hyaluronic acid and panthenol (vitamin B5), this mask envelopes your skin with long-lasting hydration.

We also love how versatile this mask is. In addition to your standard masking session, the clear gel can be used to hydrate skin after serum and before your daily SPF. You can also use it as an overnight mask to boost hydration while you sleep.

Price: $22 | Key Ingredients: Chia Seeds, Panthenol, Hyaluronic Acid, Spirulina | Results: Hydrates, Softens, Plumps, Reduces the Appearance of Fine Lines, Strengthens the Skin Barrier, Evens Skin Tone | Skin Types: All, Including Sensitive | Size: 1.7 oz

Best Face Mask for Combination, Oily Skin: Caudalie Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask

Combination and oily skin types, look no further. The Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask is the holy grail for those wanting to target excess sebum production—aka oil—and clear the skin of impurities like blackheads. The pore-minimizing masterpiece uses kaolin and bentonite clays to unclog and tighten pores in as little as ten minutes, so all you’re left with is a radiant, clear-looking complexion.

Other helpful ingredients in this vegan mask are caffeine to awaken and illuminate skin, upcycled grapes to provide antioxidant defense and reduce oxidation responsible for blackheads, and hydrating glycerin to promote balance. Reach for this twice a week to clean any gunk or oil from the skin for a fresh, smooth appearance.

Price: $42 | Key Ingredients: Grape Seed Polyphenols, Caffeine, Kaolin Clay, Bentonite Clay | Results: Cleanses, Tightens Pores, Removes Excess Oil | Skin Types: Normal, Combination, Oily | Size: 2.5 oz

Best Face Mask for Dry Skin: MARA Spirulina + Ashwagandha Volcanic Sea Clay Detox Masque

Nourish dry skin with this face mask from MARA. Inspired by the sea, this ultra-gentle detox mask combines Mediterranean Sea clay, volcanic ash, sea salt, seawater, and seaweed extract to gently exfoliate, fight blemishes, and soothe stressed skin.

We’ve deemed it the best face mask for dry skin because unlike other clay masks—which can feel too tight and stripping—this creamy clay mask nourishes even the most parched skin with honey, green tea, ashwagandha, aloe vera, moringa seed oil, and more. Because it balances hydration with detoxification, it’s a godsend for dry skin types struggling with congestion or hormonal acne.

For best results, reach for it one to two times weekly or whenever your skin needs a reset. After rinsing, follow it with something nourishing, like your go-to moisturizer or facial oil.

Price: $54 | Key Ingredients: Spirulina, Ashwagandha, Honey, Volcanic Ash | Results: Clarifies, Reduces Blemishes, Soothes, Nourishes, Moisturizes | Skin Types: Normal, Dry, Combination | Size: 50 mL

Best Face Mask for Mature Skin: Eminence Organic Eight Greens Phyto Masque – Hot

It’s common for mature skin to deal with concerns like dullness, fine lines, sun damage, and menopausal breakouts. The Eight Greens Phyto Masque contains an organic phytonutrient blend—including broccoli, spinach, tomato, and algae extracts—that’s swimming in skin-friendly nutrients like antioxidants.

The antioxidants in this mask not only help revitalize a dull complexion but also work to calm inflammation, fend off free radicals, and lessen the appearance of skin damage caused by UV rays and stress.

Paprika extract stimulates blood flow to boost radiance and detoxify the skin. Because of this, you may experience a warming sensation and redness for about five to ten minutes. Don’t worry. This is a totally safe and normal reaction and indicates that the active ingredients are doing what they’re supposed to. Even those with sensitive skin say that the heat and stimulation didn’t stir up any issues. Rather, it helped the skin look more fabulous.

Price: $59 | Key Ingredients: Paprika, Coenzyme Q10, Honey, Phytonutrient Complex | Results: Invigorates, Improves Circulation, Supplies Antioxidants, Reduces Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Brightens | Skin Types: Mature | Size: 2 oz

Best Restorative Face Mask: Klur Supreme Seed Purification Mask

When you want a face mask that will completely reset and restore your skin, reach for this one from Klur. While other masks on our list have a base of clay or water, the first ingredient in this restorative mask is aloe vera. Aloe—combined with green tea, rose flower water, and evening primrose oil—instantly improves skin hydration and sensitivity.

The Supreme Seed Purification Mask also uses a balancing blend of panthenol, centella asiatica, calendula, and cacao to soothe any redness and irritation so skin looks radiant from dusk til dawn. Bentonite and kaolin clays, as well as lactic acid, cleanse and decongest so your skin feels refreshed when it comes time to rinse off. Bonus: It’s naturally scented with cacao, so it’s sort of like slathering chocolate on your skin. Who wouldn’t want that?

Price: $60 | Key Ingredients: Aloe Vera, Cacao, Vitamin B5, Green Tea | Results: Cleanses, Soothes, Nourishes, Brightens, Balances | Skin Types: All | Size: 2 oz

Best Multi-Tasking Face Mask: Peach & Lily Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask

Whatever your skin goals are, this award-winning face mask from Peach & Lily will help you achieve them. The Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask is a pro-level wash-off treatment that is essentially an at-home facial. An exfoliant blend of 10% AHAs and 0.5% BHAs, as well as blue agave extract, unclogs pores by improving cell turnover and breaking down the glue that holds dead skin cells together.

The result? Fewer breakouts, improved collagen production, and a more radiant complexion.

What’s great is that the exfoliating blend is ultra-effective and suitable for everyone, so even the most delicate skin can tackle concerns like flakiness, dullness, and texture. It’s also great for soothing and hydrating, thanks to an all-star combo of hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica, chamomile, and aloe vera. The vivid blue gel should be applied to clean, dry skin.

Let it sit for up to 20 minutes as you zen out. Rinse with warm water, pat dry, and follow with the rest of your skincare routine.

Price: $45 | Key Ingredients: Blue Agave Extract, AHAs, Hyaluronic Acid, Centella Asiatica | Results: Cleanses, Resurfaces, Firms, Minimizes Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Unclogs Pores, Improves Skin Texture and Tone | Skin Types: All | Size: 2.7 oz

Best Overnight Face Mask: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment

Overnight masks are arguably the easiest to use. Simply pop it on as the last step in your evening skincare regime on top of—or in place of—a moisturizer and get your beauty sleep. Don’t know which sleeping mask to add to your nightly regimen? This TikTok viral mask from Glow Recipe has rightfully earned its place as one of the best face masks ever with its gorgeous blend of alpha hydroxy acids that gently exfoliate for a smoother, brighter complexion.

And while slathering a bunch of chemical exfoliants and leaving them on overnight sounds like a recipe for disaster, don’t worry. The 2.5% AHA blend is pH-balanced, delivering powerful resurfacing without irritation. It also contains seven variations of hyaluronic acid to give the skin a plump, youthful bounce with intensely hydrating watermelon enzymes and a glow-boosting duo of niacinamide and quinoa peptides.

Price: $40 | Key Ingredients: Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide | Results: Exfoliates, Hydrates, Brightens | Skin Types: All | Size: 60 mL

Best Budget Face Mask: Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask

The best face masks aren’t always the most expensive ones. Enter this Pore Clearing Clay Mask by Innisfree. At $16, this reasonably priced mask deep cleans the skin with a pore-purifying blend of clays and Jeju Volcanic Clusters, which is essentially finely ground hardened lava that soaks up excess sebum and debris.

Thanks to lactic acid and walnut shell powder, this mask works to smooth rough texture and improve dullness while also removing pore-clogging dead cells from the skin’s surface.

Reviewers love how you can see visible results in skin clarity and oiliness after just one use. And because the mask has a thicker texture, a little goes a long way—so it’s definitely worth the already budget-friendly price tag.

Price: $16 | Key Ingredients: Lactic Acid, Volcanic Ash, Kaolin Clay, Bentonite Clay | Results: Absorbs Excess Oil, Cleans Pores, Smooths | Skin Types: Normal, Combination, Oily | Size: 100 mL

Best Splurge Face Mask: Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask

For those who love to splurge on high-quality skin care, this Tatcha mask is hard to pass up. The rinse-off formula is enriched with two types of pure vitamin C—the beloved antioxidant powerhouse that helps to brighten the skin and even out dark spots. There’s a water-soluble vitamin C derivative that absorbs quickly to give you the most beautiful glow and an oil-soluble vitamin C derivative that provides long-lasting defense from damaging free radicals.

This high-potency blend is elevated with the addition of Japanese beautyberry, which helps stabilize vitamin C and offers its own antioxidant activity. This mask also supports a youthful, glow with a 10% blend of fruit AHAs.

Derived from seven fruit extracts, these mild AHAs gently remove buildup and debris while a time-tested trio of Japanese anti-aging superfoods—rice, algae, and green tea—leave the skin feeling nourished and supple. The mask’s electrifying violet hue and gold spatula add to an already luxe experience.

Price: $70 | Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, AHAs, Japanese Beautyberry, HADASEI-3 | Results: Brightens, Combats Uneven Skin Texture and Tone, Softens, Smooths | Skin Types: All | Size: 1.7 oz

How to Choose the Best Face Mask for You

Skin Type

Skin type is the most important thing to consider when choosing which face mask is best for you. While some face masks are suitable for all skin types, most tailor their formula to suit different ones. For people with combination and oily skin, seek out a mask with ingredients that will help balance oil production. Dry skin types will want face masks with hydrating ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid or glycerin, that won’t strip or irritate the skin.

Price

Your budget is another crucial factor. If you have the means to splurge on a face mask, that’s amazing! But even if you’re on a budget, there are great options out there, many of which are on this list.

Ingredients

Before you buy any skin care product, you want to have a detailed look at and understanding of the ingredients inside. Knowing what ingredients are in a product will help you determine whether it’s beneficial for your skin type and needs. For example, those with sensitive skin will want to avoid potentially irritating ingredients like fragrances or strong exfoliating acids.

You also want to make sure the quality of the ingredients aligns with the price tag. Paying $30 for a bottle full of cheap ingredients and pointless fillers won’t do nearly as much for your skin as a product containing calming botanical extracts, tried-and-true hydrators, or gentle acids.

Goals

The beauty of face masks is that there is a formula for anything and everything. You want to revive a dull complexion? Slather a brightening mask on ASAP. You need to clear out those blackheads before an event this weekend? Use a detoxifying clay mask one to three times a week for tighter, cleaner pores.

When shopping for a new face mask, consider your skin’s needs and what you would like it to achieve. Let these goals—hydration, exfoliation, anti-aging, etc.—influence your decision.

Application

An important factor in deciphering which face mask is right for you is the application method. How you like to apply a face mask depends on your lifestyle and skincare preferences. If you love the ease of popping on a hydrating sheet mask for 15 minutes while you sip your morning latte, then go for that type.

But if you enjoy the deep cleansing properties of a clay mask and don’t mind rinsing it off, then a product like the Blu Atlas Purifying Face Mask is a fantastic option. Ultimately, a face mask should be an enjoyable self-care experience, so the one you add to your routine should spark joy and fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.

