The 16 Best Face Moisturizers for Acne Prone Skin

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Friend to friend, let’s talk about the reality of having acne-prone skin and the role moisturizers can play in helping you combat it. We all know that acne is a common skin condition that affects people of all ages, but that doesn’t make it any easier or less frustrating to deal with. But fear not! There are ways to manage acne – and moisturizers can be a helpful tool in your skincare routine.

Acne-prone skin can be oily, dry, or a combination of both, making it tricky to find the right skincare products and solutions. But one thing that is important to all skin types, including acne-prone skin, is moisture. When your skin is dehydrated, it can produce more oil to compensate, leading to clogged pores and breakouts. That’s where moisturizers come in.

Moisturizers help hydrate and protect your skin, which can prevent breakouts. Moisturizers also create a barrier between your skin and the environment, reducing inflammation and irritation. While there are many moisturizers on the market, finding the right one is the true test. Not all moisturizers are created equal, especially when it comes to acne-prone skin.

When choosing a moisturizer for acne-prone skin, it’s important to look for products that are labeled as “non-comedogenic” or “oil-free.” This means that they won’t clog your pores and make your acne worse. You’ll also want to avoid products that contain heavy oils or fragrances, as these can irritate your skin and cause breakouts.

One type of moisturizer that can be particularly helpful for acne-prone skin is a gel or water-based formula. These types of moisturizers are lightweight and won’t leave your skin feeling greasy or heavy. They’re also great for people with oily skin, as they won’t add any extra oil to your skin.

Another type of moisturizer that can be helpful for acne-prone skin is one that contains salicylic acid. Salicylic acid is a type of beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that exfoliates your skin and unclog pores. It can also help reduce inflammation and redness, which can be helpful for people with acne.

Since moisturizers play an important role in maintaining acne-prone skin, it’s no surprise that you’re in the market for a product that can both hydrate and protect your skin while also preventing breakouts. This is where we come in with our list of the 16 best face moisturizers for acne-prone skin. Take a look – your skin will thank you!

The Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer is a gentle yet effective solution for those of us struggling with acne-prone skin. This daily moisturizer is specifically formulated with natural ingredients to help soothe and hydrate your skin.

One star ingredient in this moisturizer is mango seed butter, renowned for its moisturizing properties. It is rich in vitamins E and C and possesses potent antioxidant properties that safeguard the skin against environmental stressors. It is an excellent choice for people with dry, rough, and acne-prone skin.

Seaweed extract, another key ingredient, has moisturizing, exfoliating, and antioxidant properties that promote healthy skin. In addition to moisturizing, it helps reduce oil production, eliminate dead skin cells, and brighten the skin. Furthermore, its anti-inflammatory properties make it an ideal option for those with sensitive or irritated skin.

Vitamin C oil enhances the skin’s appearance while protecting it from external aggressors. It aids in collagen formation, maintaining the skin’s firmness and elasticity. It has been shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation, enhancing skin brightness and youthfulness.

As the final key ingredient, moringa oil is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that enhance skin health. It deeply hydrates the skin – leaving it feeling soft and smooth – and is suitable for people with sensitive or irritated skin.

What’s more, this moisturizer is free of common skin irritants like sulfates, parabens, and fragrances, making it an excellent option for those with sensitive skin. It’s also non-comedogenic, so you don’t have to worry about it clogging your pores.

If you’re looking for a hydrating solution that’s gentle on your skin while also addressing acne-related issues, the Cetaphil Gentle Clear Mattifying Acne Moisturizer could be just what you’re looking for. This moisturizer contains natural botanicals and a prebiotic complex that will nourish and soothe your skin, promoting a healthy glow from within.

This moisturizer contains 0.5% salicylic acid, which is effective in preventing and treating acne breakouts. Furthermore, salicylic acid aids in the treatment of common skin sensitivity symptoms such as dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness, and a compromised skin barrier. If your moisturizer comes with this ingredient, you can have clear, healthy-looking skin without using harsh or irritating chemicals.

Dermatologists frequently recommend the Cetaphil Gentle Clear Mattifying Acne Moisturizer for sensitive skin. The moisturizer is fragrance-, oil-, and allergen-free, making it an excellent choice for those with sensitive skin. The moisturizer is also non-comedogenic, which will not clog your pores or cause breakouts.

Don’t take our word for it. Try the Cetaphil Gentle Clear Mattifying Acne Moisturizer for yourself and see what you think. This calming serum nourishes and revitalizes sensitive and acne-prone skin, leaving it feeling renewed and refreshed. This moisturizer will improve your daily skincare routine with its gentle but effective formula.

Say hello to the CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, the ideal addition to your morning skincare routine! With its micro-fine zinc oxide sunscreen, this broad-spectrum SPF 30 protects against both UVA and UVB rays. As a bonus, its hyaluronic acid and niacinamide infusion keeps your skin hydrated throughout the day while soothing any irritation.

One of the most appealing aspects of this facial lotion is how quickly it absorbs into your skin, leaving a non-greasy finish. It’s also fragrance- and oil-free and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for all skin types, including dry, sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin.

If you use other products, such as eye creams, moisturizers, or facial serums, apply them first and allow them to absorb completely before applying the CeraVe AM facial lotion.

CeraVe products are dermatologist-developed and contain three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier. The Skin Cancer Foundation also recommends this product for daily use, so you know it’s effective and safe.

You’ve heard of the world-renowned skincare brand Proactiv, but have you tried out the Proactive Clear Skin SPF 30? If not, this is an excellent addition to any skincare routine – particularly for those of you seeking a non-greasy, broad-spectrum facial moisturizer that offers protection against the sun’s harmful UV rays without clogging pores or leaving an oily residue.

This formula is perfect for individuals with clogged pores or excess oiliness, as it has a lightweight, matte finish that absorbs quickly to hydrate and protect your skin from UV damage while controlling shine. This makes it an ideal choice for people who enjoy spending time outdoors but don’t want to compromise their skin health or risk unwanted breakouts.

When it comes to acne-prone skin, finding a facial sunscreen that doesn’t interfere with acne treatment is crucial. Fortunately, Proactiv Clear Skin SPF 30 is designed to help unclog pores, making it an excellent option for individuals with acne-prone skin. It provides reliable sun protection without causing unwanted breakouts or worsening existing acne, so it’s a safe and effective choice.

Overall, Proactiv Clear Skin SPF 30 is a fantastic choice for those seeking a lightweight, non-greasy, and effective sunscreen that will help keep their skin healthy, hydrated, and shielded from harmful UV rays. It’s an essential part of any skincare routine, providing the perfect balance of sun protection and acne care without leaving a residue or causing unwanted breakouts.

If you’re tired of dealing with breakouts and uneven skin tone, the Aveeno Clear Complexion Daily Moisturizer is here to save the day! This versatile daily facial moisturizer helps prevent breakouts and evens out your skin tone and texture.

One of the key ingredients in this moisturizer is salicylic acid, which helps clear up existing blemishes and prevent future breakouts. As a bonus, the Aveeno Clear Complexion Daily Moisturizer also features Total Soy Complex, which improves your complexion’s overall health. Long story short, it evens out your skin tone and texture, leaving your skin soft and smooth to the touch.

The icing on the cake, this moisturizer is oil-free, non-comedogenic, and hypoallergenic. It’s fast-absorbing and gentle on even the most sensitive skin, so you can use it with confidence.

Tackle acne while reducing wrinkles, blemishes, and fine lines with the InstaNatural Retinol Moisturizer. A whopping 86% of InstaNatural customers reported an overall improvement in their skin when using the Retinol Face Cream. To get the best results yourself, massage a small amount onto cleansed and toned skin nightly – make sure to follow up with SPF during the day.

InstaNatural is committed to creating clean beauty products, and the brand’s skincare line is formulated without harmful ingredients like parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances.

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Face and Neck Moisturizer will leave your skin feeling smooth, supple, and hydrated day after day. This oil-free, non-comedogenic face lotion is designed to quench dry skin and boost its hydration level, leaving you with a glowing, healthy complexion.

This moisturizer’s unique water gel formula absorbs quickly like a gel but has the long-lasting, intense moisturizing power of a cream. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, a hydrator naturally found in the skin that binds to water and holds it in, giving your skin the moisture it needs to look and feel its best. Plus, this facial moisturizer is perfect for wearing under makeup, so you can stay hydrated all day long.

Neutrogena is committed to making products that are both effective and environmentally friendly. The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Face and Neck Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid is clinically proven to keep skin hydrated for 48 hours.

Welcome to the world of IUNIK Centella Calming Gel Cream, where your skin is pampered with natural botanical ingredients that refresh, soothe, and nourish it – leaving it soft, supple, and healthy.

This gel cream is formulated with the goodness of Centella Asiatica leaf water, a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant ingredient that helps heal and protect the skin from irritation. It also contains tea tree extract, niacinamide, and adenosine, which work in synergy to enhance your skin’s overall appearance and texture, making it look and feel its best.

In addition to these remarkable ingredients, the moisturizer also includes pak choi, broccoli, clover, white radish, and cabbage, which hydrate and soothe dry skin, making it feel revitalized and nourished.

IUNIK understands that each skin type is unique, which is why the Centella Calming Gel Cream is designed to be highly effective and suitable for all skin types, especially those with irritated, sensitive, or acne-prone skin.

The Murad Oil & Pore Control Mattifier is your new best friend for achieving flawless skin! This incredible product is specifically designed to instantly minimize the appearance of pores while providing all-day oil and shine control.

With its unique blend of oil-trapping microspheres, this mattifying formula effectively smooths and blurs imperfections, leaving your skin looking velvety smooth. Additionally, avocado and African yellow wood bark extracts work to visibly reduce pore size and excess oil over time, while hydrating ingredients prevent dryness and keep your skin feeling soft and supple.

Perfect for normal, oily, combination, and even sensitive skin types, this versatile product is free from harmful parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and gluten. You can enjoy this product’s amazing benefits without worry or stress.

With its incredible ability to deliver 10 hours of oil, shine, and pore control, the Murad Oil & Pore Control Mattifier will help you achieve the flawless, radiant complexion you’ve always dreamed of.

Cetaphil makes our list for the second time with the Cetaphil Daily Oil-Free Hydrating Lotion, a must-have in your skincare routine. With its unique blend of ingredients, this lotion instantly protects the skin from dryness and helps combat acne.

This hydrating lotion absorbs quickly to lock in moisture, and its effects last for up to 24 hours, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated throughout the day. It’s been clinically proven to be effective and suitable for everyday use on sensitive skin. Plus, Cetaphil skincare products are developed with and clinically tested by dermatologists, so you can trust that they’re safe and effective.

One of its star ingredients, hyaluronic acid, is a powerful moisturizing agent that retains up to 1000 times its weight in water. Ultimately, hyaluronic acid helps your skin cells and connective tissues retain water for immediate and intense hydration.

Not only is this lotion effective, but it’s also gentle on the skin due to its fragrance-free, non-irritating, hypoallergenic formula.

The Mighty Patch brand is famous for its award-winning skincare products. Now, it’s time to meet Mighty Patch’s Clear Collective Clarifying Prebiotic Moisturizer, a lightweight facial cream that’s designed to help you maintain clear and healthy skin daily.

Not only does this pore-purifying moisturizer provide your skin with essential hydration, but it also works to promote the growth of good bacteria on your skin’s surface. Yes, we said good bacteria for a reason. The moisturizer’s unique probiotic formula helps maintain a healthy bacterial balance, resulting in a smooth and radiant complexion that lasts all day long.

Formulated without harmful ingredients such as petrolatum, parabens, fragrance, artificial colors, silicones, and mineral oils, the Clear Collective Clarifying Prebiotic Moisturizer is suitable for all skin types. It’s gentle and safe to use, so you can rest assured that it won’t cause any harm to your skin.

The Clear Collective Clarifying Prebiotic Moisturizer does more than just hydrate your skin. It also helps purify and clarify it, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and balanced. This is the perfect product to use if you want to say goodbye to dull and tired-looking skin and hello to a luminous and healthy complexion.

Looking for a moisturizer that hydrates and protects your skin from the sun’s harmful rays? Consider stocking up on the Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with SPF 30!

This dermatologist-tested moisturizer is specially designed to provide broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection that dermatologists highly recommend. Its technology absorbs surface oil, leaving your skin with a matte finish.

The best part? It is oil-free, non-greasy, non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free, so it will not clog or irritate your skin. Because the oleosome technology employs a low concentration of sunscreen filters, it is ideal for those with sensitive skin. It hydrates your skin without irritating or bothering it.

Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure for best results, and reapply every two hours. It is suitable for all skin types, whether sensitive, oily, or dry. And it works even better when combined with other Differin cleansers and treatments!

The Neutralyze Renewal Complex Moisturizer is a multipurpose face cream that benefits skin prone to acne as much as possible. This moisturizer is ideal for anyone looking to streamline their skincare routine and achieve clearer, healthier skin. Its generous 3.4 oz size lasts over 90 days.

This moisturizer helps clear up acne, boost cellular turnover, and gently exfoliate the skin because it is made with medical-grade 2% salicylic acid and mandelic acid. Additionally, it has cutting-edge oil control technology that can penetrate the pores and thoroughly remove extra oil, which can cause breakouts.

Along with helping clear up acne, this moisturizer also increases skin elasticity, making wrinkles and fine lines less noticeable. Its quick-absorbing lightweight formula makes it perfect for applying on top of sunscreen or makeup. Additionally, it is safe for all skin types – even sensitive skin.

As a family-run company, Neutralyze is dedicated to giving customers high-quality products that satisfy their needs. This moisturizer is made in the USA in a facility that is cGMP/SOP certified, is completely cruelty-free, and has never undergone animal testing. Its absence of parabens and sulfates makes it a safe and effective option for anyone looking to enhance the health and appearance of their skin.

Overall, the Neutralyze Renewal Complex Moisturizer is a facial cream with multiple uses that offers a one-stop solution for a variety of skin issues. Dermatologists recommend it because it effectively treats acne vulgaris and related skin conditions, making it suitable for people of all ages and genders. This moisturizer is a great value and a necessity for anyone looking to achieve clear, healthy, and beautiful skin thanks to its cutting-edge formula.

Let’s take a look at Paula’s Choice Clear Oil-Free Moisturizer. As the 14th product on our list of the 16 best face moisturizers for acne-prone skin, this moisturizer is a non-greasy night cream that hydrates and moistures without adding to oily or shiny skin.

This moisturizer features a blend of nourishing ingredients like ceramides, niacinamide, and antioxidant-rich blueberry and pumpkin extracts. Together, they restore the skin’s moisture barrier, reduce pore size, calm redness, and provide nourishment to dry, flaky patches. Furthermore, the moisturizer is non-comedogenic!

Paula’s Choice recognizes that each person’s skin is unique, which is why the brand offers several treatment lines to tackle various skin concerns, including dryness, acne, fine lines, and sensitive skin.

If you’re searching for a moisturizer that is highly effective for blemish-prone skin and provides hydration and moisture without contributing to oiliness or shine, then Paula’s Choice Clear Oil-Free Moisturizer is a perfect choice.

To incorporate the Clear Oil-Free Moisturizer into your skincare regimen, use it as the final step once or twice daily. During the daytime, it is crucial to use an SPF 30 or higher to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

The La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer is an excellent choice for acne-prone skin. This lightweight, oil-free moisturizer is specially formulated for sensitive skin, using a proprietary blend of ceramides, niacinamide, and glycerin to restore and strengthen the skin’s natural protective barrier while providing hydration.

The skin barrier is frequently weakened in acne-prone skin, making it more prone to breakouts and irritation. This moisturizer’s ceramides help reinforce the skin’s barrier function, reducing inflammation and preventing future breakouts. Other ingredients include prebiotic thermal water, niacinamide, and glycerin, which provide the skin with ultimate hydration and restoration.

This moisturizer provides up to 48 hours of hydration, making it ideal for those seeking long-lasting hydration without the need for frequent reapplication. The formula restores the skin’s natural barrier after only one hour of use, ensuring it remains healthy and protected throughout the day.

Unlike other moisturizers that can clog pores and leave skin feeling greasy, this oil-free formula provides adequate hydration without leaving residue or oil behind. Ultimately, the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer can be trusted to help achieve a healthy and lasting glow no matter your skin type.

You’re going to love the Body Merry Retinol Surge Moisturizer! Last but certainly not least, it’s an amazing all-in-one skincare treatment that will give you youthful, glowing skin. This moisturizer is not only nourishing and hydrating but also works wonders in minimizing signs of aging and acting as an eye cream, too!

The secret behind this moisturizer lies in its powerful ingredients that work wonders on the skin. Hyaluronic acid floods your skin with much-needed moisture, while retinol corrects dark spots, discoloration, and redness caused by acne. The result? Brighter, more radiant-looking skin!

Retinol is a form of vitamin A that reverses skin damage caused by exposure to the elements and combats signs of aging. With its ability to reduce wrinkles and fine lines, improve skin texture, tighten pores, and stimulate collagen production, this moisturizer is ideal for achieving a more youthful complexion.

The Retinol Surge Moisturizer is suitable for most skin types, making it perfect for anyone looking to diminish fine lines, wrinkles, and acne while improving overall skin tone and texture. It’s gentle enough to be used nightly or periodically throughout the week, depending on your preference.

The Body Merry brand takes pride in using natural and organic plant-based ingredients in its skincare products. The Retinol Surge Moisturizer is Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free, and it’s made right here in the USA. So go ahead and indulge in this nourishing and hydrating skincare treatment – your skin will thank you for it!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us