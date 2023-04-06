Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Combination skin often means having oily skin in some areas of the face, especially the T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin) while having normal or dry skin in other areas of the face, such as the cheeks. Because the skin type needs a balance of moisturizing and oil-controlling products, it can be complicated to manage. Combination skin has the potential for breakouts and acne in the oily areas and flakiness and irritation in the dry regions. Excess oil in the T- zone clogs pores and causes pimples, while the dry areas suffer from lack of moisture, leaving the skin more susceptible to irritation and inflammation.

It’s crucial to use products designed to cater to the particular requirements of combination skin when moisturizing. These products tend to be oil-free, lightweight moisturizers that hydrate the skin without over-hydrating the T-zone. Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides are some ingredients that draw in and hold moisture, while niacinamide and vitamin E calm and protect the skin.

Along with moisturizing, it’s critical to take action to reduce excess oil in the T-zone. So, you’ll need a mild cleanser that removes dirt and oil without robbing the skin of its natural moisture. You can also use a toner or serum containing salicylic acid or alpha-hydroxy acids to exfoliate the skin and clear clogged pores.

It is possible to achieve a healthy, radiant complexion that is hydrated and oil-free by using products specifically formulated for combination skin and following a balanced skincare routine. Our list of the 26 best face moisturizers for combination skin will help you do that.

Blu Atlas has developed a facial moisturizer that rejuvenates combination skin with clean ingredients. Mango seed butter, seaweed extract, vitamin C, and moringa oil hydrate and revitalize the skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and radiant.

Mango seed butter is the key ingredient, renowned for its moisturizing properties and antioxidant-rich formula that includes vitamins E and C, shielding the skin from environmental threats. It is perfect for those with dry and rough skin.

Seaweed extract is another essential component that moisturizes, exfoliates, and provides antioxidant benefits, promoting healthy skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties make it ideal for individuals with sensitive or irritated skin. The moisturizer also features vitamin C, which enhances skin appearance while protecting it from external factors. It aids in collagen formation, maintaining skin tightness and elasticity. Fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation are improved, and the skin becomes brighter and more youthful.

Moringa oil, extracted from moringa tree seeds, is high in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, making it a perfect choice for improving skin health. Blu Atlas’ men’s skincare line utilizes clean ingredients, creating vegan products within the United States that contain no parabens, phthalates, sulfates, or synthetic fragrances.

Their facial moisturizer is offered in three scents: original, coconut apricot, and fragrance-free. At $35, this moisturizer provides thorough hydration, resulting in soft and smooth skin, and its anti-inflammatory properties make it a fitting selection for those with sensitive or irritated skin.

The Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion for combination skin is a non-oily, lightweight moisturizer that effectively hydrates dry areas while controlling excess oil in the T-zone. The formula’s powerful moisturizing agents and hyaluronic acid deliver instant and long-lasting hydration for up to 24 hours.

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance in the human body that hydrates and plumps the skin. When incorporated into skincare products such as moisturizers, it provides numerous benefits to the skin. One of its primary benefits is retaining water, drawing moisture from the environment into the skin to keep it hydrated.

The fragrance-free, hypoallergenic formula prevents clogged pores and leaves no greasy residue. It offers intense hydration and protection against dryness, making it an ideal choice for those with combination skin.

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer water gel is a daily facial and neck moisturizer that effectively hydrates dry and combination skin. Its gel formula provides moisture, resulting in a smooth and supple complexion day after day. The moisturizer is oil-free and contains hyaluronic acid, a natural skin hydrator that binds to water, providing additional moisture for a more supple and smooth skin texture.

This unique facial moisturizer is absorbed quickly like a gel, allowing you to wear it under makeup. However, it offers long-lasting and intense moisturizing benefits, similar to a cream, making it an ideal addition to your hydrating skincare routine. The moisturizer instantly hydrates skin and has been clinically proven to keep skin moisturized for up to 48 hours. It is oil-free, dye-free, non-comedogenic, and fast-absorbing, making it suitable for all skin types.

The belif True Cream Aqua Bomb is a gel-type cream that provides the skin with an immediate surge of hydration. This cream infuses nourishing herbal ingredients to provide long-lasting hydration and a protective barrier on the skin’s surface.

This cream can be applied morning and night to the face and neck to promote healthy, hydrated skin. In addition, those who need a quick midday moisture boost can revitalize and revive their skin by tapping the cream gently onto it. This moisturizer is formulated to provide intense hydration without leaving any greasy residue or heaviness behind. Instead, it imparts a light, refreshing sensation that leaves the skin supple, nourished, and hydrated.

This is one of the best face moisturizers for combination skin and for those seeking a healthy, radiant complexion due to its hydrating properties. Regularly applying belif True Cream Aqua Bomb restores and maintains the skin’s natural moisture balance, resulting in a more youthful and radiant appearance.

With a variety of advantages for the skin, the Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Brightening Moisturizer offers a modern solution for skincare requirements. The skin feels soft and velvety thanks to its expertly designed gel-like texture, which provides instant hydration.

This moisturizer, enriched with tri-peptide and vitamin C, works in unison to rehydrate and brighten the skin. The powerful antioxidant qualities of vitamin C are well known for aiding in defense of the skin against damaging free radicals. Tri-Peptide, on the other hand, encourages collagen production, giving skin a firmer, younger-looking appearance.

A protective barrier built into this moisturizer helps lock in moisture, delivering long-lasting hydration and reducing moisture loss. It provides the skin with the best hydration and nourishment and can be used day and night.

The Lightweight Facial Moisturizer Cream from Natural Outcome is a fantastic option for combination skin because it effectively locks in moisture without clogging pores. Your skin is softened and revitalized by its gel-cream texture. A delicately balanced oil blend, including argan and marula oils, is present in this moisturizer. Marula oil helps dry skin by boosting moisture and nourishment levels, whereas argan oil is light and an excellent choice for combination skin.

Hyaluronic acid, aloe vera gel, vitamin C orange extract, and other moisturizing ingredients are included in this facial cream and the ones mentioned above to ensure your skin is properly nourished. This American-made, sulfate-free, dye-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free moisturizer is suitable for sensitive skin.

For people with combination skin who are looking for a product that moisturizes dry skin and controls oil in areas that tend to be oily, the Neutrogena Oil-Free Daily Facial Moisturizer is a great option. This light moisturizer is explicitly designed to meet the unique requirements of combination skin, making it softer, smoother, and more natural-looking.

This moisturizer stands out thanks to its clinically validated oil-absorbing system, which efficiently reduces shine and oil in the T-zone and other parts of the face with oilier skin. It is ideal for use in hot, muggy climates or in the summer because its cutting-edge formula guarantees a natural matte finish all day.

This moisturizer by Neutrogena, the #1 dermatologist-recommended brand, is oil, fragrance, alcohol-free, and non-comedogenic, which means it won’t clog pores. These characteristics make it the perfect option for sensitive skin because it won’t irritate or result in breakouts.

The Murad Oil & Pore Control Facial Moisturizer provides an immediate solution to minimize the appearance of pores. It is a multifunctional skincare item that combines the benefits of a moisturizing sunscreen with 10-hour oil, shine, and pore control. The oil-trapping microspheres in the product play a significant role in mattifying the skin, smoothing it, and blurring imperfections, resulting in a flawless complexion.

The formula’s avocado and African yellow wood bark extracts visibly reduce pore size and control excess oil over time, while the hydrators prevent dryness. The product is ideal for individuals with normal, oily, combination, and sensitive skin types. It is also formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and gluten, making it safe without worrying about harmful side effects.

Introducing the Youth To The People Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Face Cream, a daily moisturizer with superior skin benefits with its unique blend of superfood extracts and cross-linked hyaluronic acid. This cream is designed to protect the skin against environmental stressors, fight free radicals, and firm the look of the skin for a more youthful appearance.

The cream is packed with kale and spinach extracts, known for their abundance in skin-loving phytonutrients, vitamins C and E, and lightweight, soothing properties. Additionally, green tea superfood is incorporated, rich in essential fatty acids and antioxidants to combat signs of aging.

This lightweight moisturizer has a light whipped texture that doubles as a visibly plumping face cream, perfect for those looking to achieve a natural, healthy glow. It also works as a face primer for makeup application and is never greasy. The moisture suits all skin types but works best for combination, blemish-prone, or oily skin.

Hear us out on this one. The COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream contains 92% snail mucin, also known as snail secretion filtrate, which creates a barrier to increase hydration and soothe the skin. The lightweight gel formula provides multiple benefits, including repairing and calming irritated skin, such as rosacea-prone skin. Snail mucin, hyaluronic acid, and betaine strengthen the skin barrier and provide ample moisture.

Mucin, the active ingredient in snail secretion, moisturizes damaged skin and penetrates deeply for long-lasting hydration, making it ideal for dehydrated and damaged skin types. The snail mucin used in this product is extracted safely and sustainably from snails’ in their natural habitat and is processed for cosmetic use, resulting in a 100% natural, hypoallergenic, and dermatologist-tested product.

Paula’s Choice Skin Balancing Invisible Finish Gel Moisturizer is the best option for people with oily skin because it provides essential hydration and defense against outside aggressors. Niacinamide aids in pore reduction, providing skin-boosting antioxidants that fight age, plus skin-replenishing components that noticeably smooth out the skin’s texture. This moisturizer hydrates the skin lightly and protects it from free radical damage with antioxidants. Niacinamide contributes to the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles and the reduction of pores when combined with vitamin C.

Use the moisturizer twice daily as part of your morning and nighttime skincare routine for best results. It is essential to finish your morning routine with SPF 30 or higher. Paula’s Choice is committed to developing goods that address the particular requirements of your skin. The company’s treatment line can handle any skincare issue, such as dryness, sensitivity, acne, and fine lines.

The Aveeno Clear Complexion Daily Moisturizer is the ultimate solution for those with breakout-prone skin. Infused with the powerful acne-fighting ingredient salicylic acid, this dermatologist-recommended formula clears up existing blemishes while effectively preventing future breakouts. Not only does this moisturizer combat acne, but it also contains Total Soy Complex to visibly even out skin tone and smooth texture. With consistent use, you can expect an overall improvement in the appearance of your complexion, leaving your skin feeling soft and silky smooth.

The unique formula of this acne moisturizing lotion is oil-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic, ensuring that it won’t clog pores or irritate sensitive skin. Plus, it is fast-absorbing and gentle enough to be used daily.

The CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 is a broad-spectrum sunscreen with micro-fine zinc oxide that offers SPF 30 protection from UVA and UVB rays. It is a facial lotion that moisturizes and leaves a non-greasy finish, and it spreads easily and absorbs quickly. The oil-free product can be applied as a daily face sunscreen as the final step in a morning skincare routine.

The Skin Cancer Foundation advises using this product daily. Created in collaboration with dermatologists, the moisturizer suits all skin types, including dry, sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin. It is also fragrance-free, oil-free, and non-comedogenic.

The Farmacy Honey Moisturizing Cream is a nourishing skincare product containing buckwheat honey known for its antioxidant and ultra-hydrating properties. This luxurious cream was designed to revitalize and rejuvenate the skin, leaving it with a healthy, radiant glow.

Adding plant-based ceramides, essential in maintaining a strong skin barrier, distinguishes this moisturizer. Ceramides are naturally occurring lipids that aid in retaining moisture and preventing dehydration, which results in dryness, flakiness, and irritation. The Honey Halo moisturizer keeps skin looking and feeling healthy, supple, and well-nourished by fortifying the skin’s barrier.

The multipurpose Cetaphil Dermacontrol Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with SPF 30 effectively hydrates skin while giving it a matte finish. Its 4-in-1 formula absorbs excess oil, reduces shine, hydrates, and protects against sun damage. It is especially made for people with sensitive, oily skin.

The Skin Cancer Foundation has endorsed this moisturizer because of its broad-spectrum SPF 30, which protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays. It is lightweight, oil-free, and quickly absorbed into the skin; it has no added fragrance and offers long-lasting hydration without clogging pores.

The Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer enhances skin elasticity and decreases wrinkles by promoting skin renewal processes. This face moisturizer cream delivers 24 hours of hydration and the advantages of collagen peptide. With vitamin B3, it supports moisture retention and regeneration of surface skin cells.

This fragrance-free face cream is expertly formulated to offer potent outcomes without any sticky or greasy sensation. It is free from parabens, mineral oils, phthalates, dyes, and added fragrances. The cream’s benefits gradually increase with continued use, resulting in visibly firmer and smoother skin with fewer wrinkles.

The powerful La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Rehydrating Moisturizer was created to deeply hydrate dry and sensitive skin. Hyaluronic acid, a key ingredient in its potent formula, draws moisture to the skin, which is trapped for all-day hydration. The skin’s hydration and suppleness are also maintained by glycerin, another crucial ingredient.

This moisturizer improves the texture and tone of the skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by providing intense hydration. It includes La Roche-Posay thermal spring water, which has anti-inflammatory properties and a wealth of minerals and antioxidants that aid in defending and regenerating the skin from environmental stressors.

Given that it is non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, fragrance- and oil-free, this Hydraphase Intense Rehydrating Moisturizer is perfect for all skin types, including combination skin. Due to its lightweight formulation’s quick absorption, it is easy to use and comfortable to wear all day.

The Era Organics Tea Tree Oil Face Cream nourishes and moisturizes the skin while also assisting in reducing acne and other skin issues. This cream is appropriate for all skin types because of its lightweight, non-greasy formulation. As it contains oils and moisturizers that reduce blackheads, cystic acne, redness, and blemishes, this cream targets people with oily, varied, and blemished skin. As a result, the skin appears smoother and more apparent.

Era Organics Tea Tree Oil Face Cream provides balance and nourishment while supporting other blemish-targeting treatments without irritating or drying out the skin, unlike many other acne treatments.

The Black Opal SKN Even True Nutritive Skin Moisturizer is an excellent choice for maintaining healthy and youthful skin, providing intense hydration and nourishment. The moisturizer’s key ingredient is shea butter, widely recognized for its exceptional moisturizing properties that deeply penetrate the skin, leaving it feeling soft, nourished, and supple.

In addition to shea butter, this moisturizer contains citrus peel extract, rich in antioxidants like vitamin C. Antioxidants play a crucial role in shielding the skin from environmental stressors such as pollution, and UV rays can damage and age it prematurely. Vitamin C, known for its brightening properties, reduces hyperpigmentation and dark spots.

Indulge in the LilyAna Naturals Face Moisturizer to achieve the most significant hydration level. Deeply moisturizing your skin is the goal of this light, velvety anti-wrinkle cream. Its luxurious formula removes wrinkles, fine lines, rough skin, dryness, flakiness, and tightness while leaving your skin supple and plump.

This cream offers substantial anti-aging benefits, nourishing and hydrating your skin for a youthful and radiant glow. It is enriched with pure and natural botanicals and active ingredients like rose distillate, aloe vera juice, alpha lipoic acid, DMAE, provitamin A, Vitamin C ester, and Vitamin E.

A premium anti-aging moisturizer cream, the L’Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Triple Power Face Moisturizer is designed to address multiple signs of aging skin in just one week. For skin that looks younger, this ground-breaking product is intended to reduce wrinkles, re-firm facial contours, brighten skin, smooth skin roughness, and deeply hydrate skin.

One of the best anti-aging products on the market, the moisturizer contains pro-retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. Pro-retinol firms the skin and minimizes wrinkles while hyaluronic acid hydrates and amplifies the skin, giving it a youthful glow. Strong antioxidant vitamin C makes skin look more radiant and toned.

The InstaNatural Vitamin C Moisturizer is designed to combat common signs of aging in the skin by utilizing the antioxidant properties of vitamin C. This ingredient brightens, tones, and tightens the skin while promoting healthy collagen production.

In addition to vitamin C, the moisturizer includes aloe vera and niacinamide to support the skin’s barrier function and reduce discoloration and redness. Users can expect a 93% increase in skin hydration after using this product, which has a lightweight texture and a natural grapefruit scent that absorbs quickly and suits all skin types.

The Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is a high-performance facial moisturizer that provides hydration and sun protection. An SPF of 30 in its unique formula shields against damaging UV rays, preventing skin damage and early aging.

Thanks to a potent antioxidant blend, this advanced moisturizer protects against the sun and environmental aggressors like pollution, free radicals, and blue light. These antioxidants contribute to increased skin radiance and diminished wrinkle and fine-line visibility.

This moisturizer with vitamin C helps improve skin clarity, brighten, and even out skin tone, giving your skin a youthful, glowing complexion. You can incorporate its lightweight, non-greasy formula into your morning skincare routine and use it daily.

The Nature Theory’s Day & Night Collagen Cream is an exceptional anti-aging facial moisturizer specially formulated for women. Infused with retinol and hyaluronic acid, it stimulates cell regeneration and enhances skin elasticity, resulting in a radiant, youthful appearance.

The lightweight moisturizer quickly absorbs into the skin and restores its natural water balance, providing deep hydration without leaving any greasy residue. It is perfect to use as a base for makeup, as it gives a shine-free glow and an even texture.

Key ingredients include hyaluronic acid; aloe vera; retinol; coconut, avocado, and jojoba oils, chamomile; and vitamin E, which combine to deliver a powerful firming and tightening effect, diminishing fine lines and wrinkles and improving skin texture.

One of the best skincare products available is the Estee Lauder DayWear Moisture Cream, which is made to fight the early signs of aging. Its unique formulation caters to the requirements of those with normal, combination, or dry skin types. This cutting-edge moisturizer is specially designed to nourish and protect the skin, preventing and reducing the early signs of aging. This cream provides a strong defense against environmental stressors that can speed up aging due to its potent blend of antioxidants.

The Vanicream Daily Face Moisturizer is designed for delicate skin and boasts a lightweight and gentle formula. Its unique blend of ceramides, hyaluronic acid, squalane, and glycerin provides deep hydration without causing pore blockages.

Moreover, this product is completely free from harsh chemicals such as dyes, fragrances, lanolin, parabens, and formaldehyde, making it safe for sensitive skin. Dermatologists have thoroughly tested its ingredients and confirmed their efficacy without causing any irritation, making it an excellent option for individuals with sensitive skin.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!