Including a face moisturizer in your daily skincare routine is crucial for maintaining healthy and radiant skin, regardless of your skin type or concerns. These products offer a variety of benefits, such as hydrating and nourishing the skin, protecting it from external factors, and improving its overall appearance and texture. You can achieve a glowing and youthful complexion by choosing the right face moisturizer for your skin.

The main function of a face moisturizer is to deliver moisture to the skin and ensure it is retained. This is especially important for people with dry, dehydrated or mature skin, as they tend to experience moisture loss more quickly, leading to dullness, flakiness and wrinkles. Regularly using a moisturizer can keep your skin soft, supple and plump, improving its texture and reducing signs of aging.

Moreover, face moisturizers act as a protective barrier on the skin, shielding it from harmful external factors such as pollution, UV rays and harsh weather conditions.

It’s important to consider your skin type, lifestyle and personal concerns when choosing a facial moisturizer. For instance, if your skin is oily it’s best to choose a light, oil-free moisturizer that won’t clog your pores. A moisturizer with SPF is advised if you spend a lot of time outside. Additionally, search for moisturizers devoid of corrosive substances, offensive scents or other irritants that might harm your skin.

Here are our recommendations for the 15 best face moisturizers in 2023.

The objective of developing the Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer was to revive and hydrate dry, sensitive skin using natural ingredients. This powerful moisturizer features a blend of mango seed butter, seaweed extract, vitamin C and moringa oil that collectively feed and renew the skin, leaving it soft, smooth and radiant.

The star ingredient in this moisturizer is mango seed butter, which is well known for its moisturizing properties. It contains a high concentration of vitamins C and E, which act as strong antioxidants to protect the skin from environmental stressors. This component is perfect for those who have dry, rough skin.

Seaweed extract is another key ingredient in this moisturizer. It has moisturizing, exfoliating and antioxidant properties that promote healthy skin. It moisturizes dry skin, regulates oil production, removes dead skin cells and brightens the skin. It is also an excellent option for people with sensitive or irritated skin, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Vitamin C is another essential component of this moisturizer. It enhances the skin’s appearance while safeguarding it from external aggressors and assists in collagen formation, which maintains skin firmness and elasticity. It has been scientifically proven to improve skin brightness and youthfulness by reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.

Moringa oil is another critical ingredient in this moisturizer. It is a fantastic choice for enhancing skin health due to its high levels of antioxidants and vitamins. The skin receives deep hydration, leaving it soft and smooth. Furthermore, it is the ideal option for people with sensitive or irritated skin because of its anti-inflammatory properties.

Blu Atlas is dedicated to using natural ingredients in its men’s skincare line. Each product is made up of 96-100% natural components backed by science. The company produces clean products in the United States without parabens, phthalates, or sulfates.

The leading product on our list of the best face moisturizers, the Blu Atlas Facial Moisturizer is available in three scents: original, coconut apricot and fragrance-free. At $35 for a two-ounce jar, it is affordable for anyone seeking a pure and potent facial moisturizer.

The La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Rehydrating Moisturizer is a powerful face cream that provides dry and sensitive skin with intense hydration. Hyaluronic acid, which can hold 1,000 times its weight in water, is a primary component of this moisturizer. It draws moisture into the skin and seals it in for all-day hydration. Another important ingredient, glycerin, contributes to the preservation of the skin’s hydration and suppleness.

The intense hydration offered by the Hydraphase Intense Rehydrating Moisturizer reduces the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles and enhances the skin’s overall texture and tone.

A unique ingredient in this moisturizer is La Roche-Posay thermal spring water, which is renowned for its calming and anti-inflammatory properties. This water’s abundance of minerals and antioxidants helps to protect the skin from environmental stressors while renewing and refreshing it.

This moisturizer is non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and oil-free, and it works well on all skin types, even sensitive skin. Because of its lightweight and quickly absorbing formula, it is simple to use and comfortable to wear all day.

The Hydraphase Intense Rehydrating Moisturizer from La Roche-Posay can be used with other items from the same line, such as the Hydraphase Intense Eye Cream and the Hydraphase Light Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturizer. Together, these products form a thorough skincare regimen that maintains the skin’s hydration, health, and radiance.

The CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 facial lotion is a broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen that offers effective UVA and UVB ray protection. It is a micro-fine zinc oxide sunscreen specially formulated to provide maximum sun protection while hydrating the skin.

This CeraVe moisturizer is ideal for daily use because it absorbs quickly into the skin and does not leave a greasy or oily finish, unlike other sunscreens.

The CeraVe AM facial lotion is an oil-free day cream that should be applied as the final step of your morning skincare regimen. If you are layering this sunscreen with other products, such as an eye cream, moisturizer or facial serum, ensure that the other products have been fully absorbed before applying this sunscreen.

This sunscreen contains niacinamide, which helps to calm the skin, and hyaluronic acid, which helps the skin retain moisture. This product’s MVE technology ensures your skin is hydrated throughout the day, leaving it feeling soft and supple.

Ceramides occur naturally in the skin and account for 50% of the lipids in the skin barrier. This product is formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3 and 6-II) to aid in the restoration and maintenance of the skin’s natural barrier, thereby protecting it from environmental stressors.

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends daily use of this product. It is fragrance-free, oil-free and non-comedogenic, making it appropriate for dry, sensitive, oily and acne-prone skin.

The Holy Hydration! Face Cream by e.l.f. Skin has won praise from experts for its ability to give the face a potent boost of hydration, resulting in a radiant complexion. Its skin-loving ingredients work in concert to address a variety of skin issues, including uneven skin tone, moisture loss and firmness loss, to reveal a bouncy, youthful appearance.

Hyaluronic acid, a potent humectant that deeply hydrates the skin and aids in moisture retention for a plump, hydrated complexion, is the main ingredient in this moisturizer. Squalane works to increase the skin’s balance and elasticity, giving it a healthy, radiant glow, and niacinamide helps to minimize the appearance of pores and even out skin tone. With its calming and hydrating qualities, vitamin B5 aids in softening and nourishing the skin, making it feel supple.

All skin types, including normal, dry, combination and oily, can use this face cream. Because of its non-greasy composition and quick absorption, it is ideal for use both at day and night.

In all of its products, e.l.f. takes pride in using ingredients that are good for the skin. They select ingredients that deliver the desired effects without sacrificing quality or safety. Customers can get healthy, radiant skin without breaking the bank thanks to the brand’s affordable prices. You can feel good about using e.l.f. products and helping a business that values animal welfare because they are all 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

The Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion is specifically designed for combination skin, delivering a powerful burst of hydration that instantly soothes and moisturizes the skin. The non-greasy, lightweight formula quickly absorbs into the skin without clogging pores, leaving the skin soft and smooth.

One of the key ingredients in this lotion is hyaluronic acid, known for its intense hydrating properties. Combined with other moisturizing agents, this lotion provides long-lasting hydration, locking in moisture for up to 24 hours to protect the skin from dryness.

Clinically tested for sensitivity and hypoallergenic, this lotion is gentle on combination skin, making it an excellent choice for those who suffer from sensitive skin. The absence of added fragrance ensures that it is free from any potential irritants.

Experience ultra hydration with the LilyAna Naturals Face Moisturizer, a smooth, featherweight wrinkle cream designed to infuse moisture into your skin. This luxurious cream is formulated to soften and reduce the appearance of fine lines, deep wrinkles, rough texture, dehydration, flaking, peeling and tightness, leaving you with plump and supple skin.

The cream is infused with pure and natural botanicals and actives, including rose distillate, aloe vera juice, alpha lipoic acid, DMAE, provitamin A, vitamin C ester, vitamin E, and cranberry, lemon, and orange extract. These ingredients work together to deliver powerful anti-aging benefits, providing your skin with the nourishment and hydration it needs to maintain a youthful and radiant appearance.

This cream is suitable for all skin types, including normal, dry, oily and mature. It defends and replenishes moisture levels, providing essential nutrients that protect and nourish your skin. For optimal results, use it twice a day, once in the morning and once before bed. After cleansing your face, gently massage the cream into your skin until fully absorbed.

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel daily face and neck moisturizer is a high-quality skincare product that is specially designed to provide intense hydration to dry skin.

This gel facial moisturizer has a unique formula that provides hydration to the skin, leaving it smooth and supple day after day. It is an oil-free gel moisturizer formulated with hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring hydrator found in skin that binds to water and holds it in.

Unlike other face moisturizers that may feel heavy or greasy on the skin, this unique formula absorbs quickly like a gel, allowing you to wear it under makeup without feeling weighed down. However, it provides long-lasting and intense moisturizing benefits, making it perfect for your hydrating skincare routine.

This water-gel moisturizer instantly quenches skin, and is clinically proven to keep skin hydrated for up to 48 hours, providing a long-lasting effect that keeps skin looking and feeling healthy.

The oil-free, dye-free and non-comedogenic formula makes it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Additionally, the fast-absorbing formula ensures that the product is easily absorbed into the skin without leaving any residue or sticky feeling.

Overall, this high-quality moisturizer is a must-have for anyone with dehydrated skin looking for an effective yet lightweight solution.

Introducing the L’Oréal Paris Skincare Revitalift Triple Power Face Moisturizer, a premium anti-aging moisturizer cream formulated to address multiple signs of aging skin in just one week. This revolutionary product is designed to reduce wrinkles, firm contours, brighten skin, smooth skin roughness and deeply hydrate for younger-looking skin.

The moisturizer with retinol is the ultimate solution to combat aging skin, with three top recommended ingredients: pro-retinol, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. Pro-retinol is a potent ingredient that effectively reduces wrinkles and firms up the skin. Hyaluronic acid, a natural compound found in the skin, hydrates and plumps, resulting in a youthful glow. Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, helps to boost radiance and even out the skin tone.

This intensive cream is suitable for everyday use, and can be used as a day or night cream for the face and neck. Its advanced formula visibly smooths skin texture, making it an excellent primer under makeup. Simply smooth the cream onto your skin until thoroughly absorbed, and enjoy the benefits of younger-looking, radiant skin.

The Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue Face Moisturizer is an excellent option for anyone seeking a lightweight oil-free moisturizer that delivers instant hydration while preventing dryness. This face lotion contains a powerful blend of vitamin E and a fruit water antioxidant complex, making it suitable for all skin types, especially those with combination skin.

The unique gel-textured cream works by deeply moisturizing the skin, leaving it feeling soft, fresh and smooth. Alongside vitamin E, the antioxidant complex helps to protect against free radical damage, which can contribute to premature aging and other skin concerns.

Garnier SkinActive has a diverse range of moisturizers designed to cater to specific skin needs. If you have thirsty, dry skin that requires intense hydration, opt for their deeply nourishing moisturizer. The vitamin C moisturizer might be a better fit if you’re looking for brightening effects. The company also offers anti-aging moisturizers with hyaluronic acid and SPF, ensuring something for everyone.

In addition to moisturizers, Garnier SkinActive offers a wide variety of gentle skincare products, including face washes, makeup removers, eye creams, serums and masks. Leaping Bunny Program approval demonstrates Garnier’s commitment to using cruelty-free ingredients and guarantees that their products are never tested on animals.

Anyone with dry, sensitive skin should take a look at the Aveeno Ultra-Calming Daily Moisturizer. Its cutting-edge formula is made to instantly calm and soothe irritated skin, relieving discomfort brought on by dryness and redness.

This moisturizer restores the balance of dry skin and lessens the appearance of redness in just one week of regular use. According to clinical studies, this is because of its special combination of all-natural ingredients, which includes calming feverfew, one of the most potent ingredients for sensitive skin.

The Aveeno Ultra-Calming Daily Moisturizer has calming properties and an SPF 15 sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection from the sun’s harmful rays. This is a crucial feature because exposure to the sun can make skin more sensitive and irritated.

This moisturizer, which has been dermatologist-tested and is hypoallergenic, is mild enough for daily use even on the most delicate skin. Its fast-absorbing, lightweight formula is easy to apply and comfortable to wear. It won’t clog pores or cause breakouts because it is non-comedogenic.

The Aveeno Ultra-Calming Daily Moisturizer is an exceptional product offering immediate relief and long-term advantages. Its SPF 15 sunscreen and clinically tested formula make it indispensable to any daily skincare regimen.

The TruSkin Vitamin C Face Moisturizer is a lightweight daily facial lotion that has been specially designed to enhance the overall health of skin. Its key ingredient, vitamin C, is renowned for its anti-aging properties, making this cream an exceptional choice for all skin types.

Integrating this moisturizer into your daily skincare routine is helpful due to the exceptional benefits derived from vitamin C. Vitamin C is a robust antioxidant that can help brighten your skin tone, reduce the appearance of sun damage and combat skin issues such as age spots, sun spots, hyperpigmentation and dark spots. Additionally, vitamin C has been scientifically proven to improve the skin’s natural defenses against the sun, smooth out skin texture, and decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This moisturizer’s nutrient-dense formula contains natural plant-based ingredients like aloe, green tea, shea butter, organic sunflower and vitamin B5, which work together to keep your skin hydrated, healthy and looking its best. Your skin will feel rejuvenated, smooth and radiant after using this cream.

TruSkin is a company dedicated to creating effective products that are cruelty-free and do not involve animal testing. TruSkin products are made and packaged in the USA to maintain their peak levels of quality and freshness. Choosing TruSkin for your skin care needs will make you feel good about supporting an ethical and environmentally friendly company.

Experience deep hydration with Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Water Face Moisturizer. This natural moisturizer is enriched with coconut water and provides your skin with 24-hour hydration, leaving it radiant and healthy.

This revitalizing formula contains coconut water, hyaluronic acid and papaya enzymes, all ethically sourced and sustainably produced.

Palmer’s is committed to using only the highest-quality natural ingredients in their beauty and skincare products. The company supports the sustainable production of shea, cocoa butter, and coconut oil globally, so you can feel good about your use.

Palmer’s Skin Care uses real, plant-based ingredients that truly work to hydrate and soften your skin. The company’s product lines include creams, balms, lotions, oils and soaps for hand and body, face, lip, sun care, hair care, and pregnancy and stretch mark care.

The Éclat Natural Skincare Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream is an exceptional skincare product that successfully fights signs of aging. It is made with a combination of all-natural ingredients that hydrate, nourish, and protect the skin from environmental stressors.

Strong peptides and all-natural antioxidants fight fine lines and sagging skin in this potent anti-aging moisturizer. A recent study found that within six weeks of use, 94% of participants reported restored skin radiance and 92% noticed improvements in fine lines and wrinkles.

Hyaluronic acid derived from plants, vitamin C, collagen, and six antioxidants, including jojoba oil and organic green tea, are included in the face cream. Compared to other anti-aging creams containing only two to three ingredients in small amounts, this one is six times more nourishing. These active components quicken the anti-aging process, giving your skin a more youthful appearance and feel.

The Olay Collagen Peptide 24 MAX Hydrating Moisturizer provides a potent collagen boost. Its unique blend of ingredients ensures deep penetration into the skin’s surface, resulting in long-lasting and more effective outcomes. With regular use, this moisturizer visibly improves skin texture and firmness.

This moisturizer has a creamy texture that is easy to apply and quickly absorbed without leaving any oily residue. Additionally, it is free of fragrances, making it suitable for individuals with sensitive skin. It can be worn under makeup or used as a daily moisturizer for 24 hours of hydration.

The Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream by First Aid Beauty is a luxurious moisturizer that offers many benefits for your skin. Thanks to its rich blend of collagen, peptides and niacinamide, it deeply hydrates, firms and diminishes visible fine lines and wrinkles. These ingredients work synergistically to shape and refine your skin, revitalizing it with a youthful, supple glow.

Its commitment to using safe and gentle ingredients sets this collagen moisturizer apart. It contains no harmful components such as alcohol, artificial colorants, artificial fragrances, lanolin, mineral oil, parabens, petrolatum, phthalates, sulfates, coal tar and ethyl alcohol that could irritate sensitive skin. As a result, it is an excellent choice for those who have delicate skin.

Moreover, this product is cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free and free from nano-particles. It also comes in eco-friendly and recyclable packaging. Dermatologists have tested this collagen moisturizer and delivers a luxurious and efficient solution to maintain youthful, healthy-looking skin.

Conclusion

Face moisturizers are essential skincare products that keep the skin healthy and hydrated. They come in a variety of forms, such as lotions, creams, gels and serums, and are designed to work for a wide range of skin types, concerns and lifestyles. When choosing a face moisturizer, keep your skin type and the product ingredients in mind.

Moisturizers like those on our list of the best face moisturizers are available for dry, oily, combination and sensitive skin. Using the wrong moisturizer can result in breakouts, irritation and other skin problems. Moisturizers for dry skin should be emollient-rich, such as shea butter, coconut oil and glycerin, whereas moisturizers for oily skin should be lightweight, non-comedogenic formulas that won’t clog pores.

The ingredients in a face moisturizer are the key to its effectiveness and suitability for your skin. Look for moisturizers that contain nourishing ingredients like antioxidants, peptides and vitamins, as these can provide additional skin benefits. Irritants like fragrances, alcohol and harsh preservatives can damage the skin barrier and cause sensitivity.

Check if the moisturizer has a sun protection factor (SPF) to guard your skin against harmful UV rays. For individuals spending considerable time outdoors, utilizing a moisturizer with a minimum of SPF 30 can shield your skin from sunburn and cancer.

It’s vital to consider your lifestyle when selecting a facial moisturizer. If you lead an active life or sweat excessively, you may require a water-resistant formula that won’t drip into your eyes or lead to breakouts. Similarly, if you wear makeup, you may prefer a moisturizer that doubles as a primer or that has a matte finish to ensure your makeup stays in place.

