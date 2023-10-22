Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter how deep your knowledge of skincare goes, there’s one product that everyone knows. Face wash? Okay, yes. But we’re talking about the even more exciting face scrubs. Nearly everyone has had a face scrub in their shower at one time or another (the St. Ives Apricot Scrub, anyone?). And there’s a reason why everyone loves them. Their grainy texture removes dead skin cells from the surface of the skin to deliver a satisfying clean and baby-soft smoothness.

While face scrubs have had their highs and lows in the industry—peaking in their early days of the 90s and early 2000s and falling off the bandwagon in the later 2010s—there’s good news for fans of the physical exfoliant: new technology, gentler ingredients, and overall better formulas have put face scrubs back on the scene, and they’re better than ever.

Sorting through them all for you, we’ve compiled a list of the 15 best face scrubs in 2023, from ultra-gentle exfoliants to microdermabrasion powerhouses. There truly is something here for everyone.

Dos and Don’ts of Face Scrubs

Before we dive into our top picks, let’s discuss the pros of using exfoliants and how to use them correctly, so you can start off on the right foot no matter which scrub you add to your basket.

Exfoliants, like facial scrubs, benefit the skin by buffing away the top layer of dead skin cells, which inevitably clears and prevents clogged pores, improves overall skin texture, boosts blood circulation, and fades dark spots. By removing that cell buildup, exfoliants also allow for better absorption of other skincare products, so you get more out of those active ingredients. For those who shave their face, using a face scrub prior to shaving can help soften and lift the hairs, so you’re less likely to get ingrown hairs.

It pretty much goes without saying that using a face scrub will make your skin smoother and softer, but to maximize these benefits, it’s essential to moisturize afterward, ideally when your skin is still slightly damp. It’s also important to remember that while exfoliation comes with a plethora of skin benefits, it has pitfalls when done too often. Over-exfoliation can damage the skin’s natural moisture barrier, leading to dryness, redness, irritation, and overall inflammation.

You also don’t want to use a face scrub that is too harsh. So look for ones with spherical, gentle beads that are less likely to scratch or damage the skin (compared to those with rough, jagged edges that cause micro-tears). The addition of chemical exfoliants can boost a face scrub’s effects but can also make them more irritating. So be sure whichever scrub you choose suits your skin type and sensitivity levels.

The Best Faces Scrubs to Try Right Now

First up on our list is the Exfoliating Scrub from personal care brand Blu Atlas. According to the brand, this product is “a gentle powerwash for your face.” And honestly, that’s totally accurate. One of the reasons why the Exfoliating Scrub is the best face scrub to reach for in 2023 is that it gives your skin a gentle clean that doesn’t feel rough or dry.

A base of fatty acids, particularly palmitic and stearic acids, gives the scrub a creamy, whipped texture. These emollients also help the skin retain moisture, counteracting any of the stripping effects facial scrubs can sometimes have. And the moisturization doesn’t end there. You’ll also find glycerin, allantoin, panthenol, vitamin E, propanediol, and chamomile—all of which work together to soothe, hydrate, and deeply nourish the skin. To keep things energized, Blu Atlas also included caffeine and hibiscus flower extract, which are high in antioxidants that help brighten and protect the skin.

As for its exfoliating power, that all comes from silica, bamboo stem powder, and jojoba beads. These natural exfoliants are finely milled yet effective, which is why you can reach for this scrub multiple times a week. They’re also gentle enough for dry and sensitive skin types that struggle to find non-sensitizing exfoliants. That said, the scrub is also great for oily, combo, and normal skin types.

If that wasn’t enough to convince you, our number one pick is vegan, proudly made in the USA, and made from 98% naturally derived ingredients.

Skin types: All | Active ingredients: Bamboo, caffeine, hibiscus flower, fatty acids | Price: $25 | How often to use: Two to five times a week

Don’t have time to book a facial? No worries, the ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment will give you facial-like results in a matter of minutes—two minutes, to be exact. This clinic-inspired exfoliant is one of the best facial scrubs for smoothing skin texture, including fine lines, wrinkles, and pore size.

It removes surface dullness with an AHA and BHA blend of lactic and salicylic acids, as well as physical exfoliant silica and natural papaya, pineapple, and pumpkin enzymes. To balance things out, it also includes soothing ingredients like aloe vera, honey, and vitamin E. It really is like a facial in a bottle, which justifies the high price tag.

Skin types: Normal, combo, oily, acne-prone | Active ingredients: Lactic acid, salicylic acid, fruit enzymes, aloe vera | Price: $98 | How often to use: Twice a week

Want the benefits of a purifying clay mask with the smoothing effects of a physical scrub? Yeah, who wouldn’t?! The Satocane Pore Purifying Scrub Mask by Shiseido is a tried-and-true exfoliant that’s rightfully made it to the top of our list. Formulated with Satokini (a Japanese sugarcane), its mud-like texture prevents sebum oxidation, a contributing factor to clogged pores.

Kaolin clay also helps absorb excess sebum and target pesky blackheads. Betaine (a vegetal exfoliant) refines the skin’s texture and eliminates impurities with its gentle exfoliating prowess. You can apply this all over the face or target your oilier areas, like the t-zone. Either way, five minutes of this mask will leave you with an even, glowy (but not oily) complexion.

Skin types: Normal, dry, combination, oily, acne-prone | Active ingredients: Japanese sugarcane, kaolin clay, betaine | Price: $38 | How often to use: Once to twice a week

This gentle polish is a cult favorite. The powder-to-paste formula comprises pore-clearing salicylic acid, calming colloidal oatmeal, and finely milled rice powder that activates when mixed with water, releasing a boatload of skin-perfecting enzymes. White tea and licorice also amp up the scrub’s brightening abilities for a quick glow boost.

As the name suggests, the Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator is gentle enough for daily use. After cleansing, add a half-teaspoon-sized amount to wet hands to create a creamy paste. Massage in for one minute as you think about how good you’re going to look, and voilà! Fresh, super clean skin with visibly less dullness and texture.

Skin types: All | Active ingredients: Rice enzymes, colloidal oatmeal, salicylic acid, licorice root | Price: $65 | How often to use: Daily

The best face scrub for those on a budget (or anyone looking to achieve their softest skin ever) goes to the Day Maker Microcrystal Exfoliator from Versed. Made of plant-based cellulose, spotlight ingredient microcrystalline is a biodegradable alternative to traditional microbeads, which is not only good for the environment, but your face too.

Their superfine, uniform texture glides over the skin, whisking away any bad memories of rough shells and seeds from other drugstore face scrubs along with dead skin cells. Raspberry leaf and black currant leaf extracts revive a lackluster complexion with their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The formula is pH-balanced too, meaning it won’t wreak havoc or disrupt the skin barrier.

Skin types: All | Active ingredients: Microcrystalline, jojoba oil, black currant leaf, raspberry leaf | Price: $16.99 | How often to use: Once to twice a week

Fruit and exfoliation go hand in hand. Enzymes and small amounts of exfoliating acids found in our favorite healthy snacks (think pineapple, strawberries, and papaya) effectively brighten the skin without the drying effects other exfoliants have. This plant-powered formula contains a yummy combination of strawberry, a natural source of salicylic acid to gently clear the pores, and rhubarb, which preserves our youthful complexion with its bounty of antioxidants.

It also blends exfoliating lactic acid, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and deep cleansing heilmoor clay. The result? Balanced, healthy-looking skin. Note that the Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant is a powder exfoliant, which is gentler on the skin and more suitable for daily use. Because it comes in a powder, it won’t be as messy in your shower or when traveling.

Skin types: All | Active ingredients: Lactic acid, exfoliating flours, strawberry, hyaluronic acid | Price: $55 | How often to use: Daily

The UnScrub is the queen of gentle scrubs. In fact, it’s really more of an exfoliating cleanser than a scrub. Here’s the tea: It uses round, biodegradable jojoba beads that naturally dissolve as you cleanse, but not before they gently whisk away dirt and buildup.

Because they melt into the skin, it’s physically impossible to over-exfoliate with this product, which is great for those with skin sensitivity or who are heavy-handed when it comes to scrubs. The milky gel texture (courtesy of glycerin and moisturizing emollients) rinses away daily grime without disrupting the skin’s protective barrier. Use this as your one-and-done face wash or as part of your double cleanse routine for incredibly soft, supple skin.

Skin types: All | Active ingredients: Jojoba beads, glycerin, green tea, chamomile | Price: $35 | How often to use: Daily

The Dr. Barbara Sturm Facial Scrub might cost a pretty penny, but its high-impact formula is totally worth it. As one of the best face scrubs for dry, sensitive skin types, it gently removes any dry, flaky patches, leaving behind a smooth and hydrated complexion. Cellulose peeling particles and rounded sweet almond shell powder buff away unwanted debris and buildup.

The formula’s vitamin A and purslane (a type of succulent) are soothing and regenerative. Horse chestnut stimulates microcirculation and strengthens blood vessels for a radiant complexion. You’ve also got conditioning silk extract, shea butter, jojoba oil, panthenol, and sweet almond oil that leave long-lasting effects on the health and vibrancy of your skin.

Skin types: Dry, sensitive | Active ingredients: Vitamin A, silk, cellulose, purslane extract | Price: $75 | How often to use: Once to twice a week

Microdermabrasion is an in-office facial treatment that gently sands the top layer of skin to fade acne marks, improve texture, and produce a more even skin tone. This face scrub by Kiehl’s lets you get a similar effect right at home. The advanced formula uses highly efficient micronized shell powder (aka diatomaceous earth) to exfoliate and refine skin texture. It’s especially powerful for targeting visible discoloration or small marks on the face, chest, or hands.

An addition of shea butter, glycerin, and willow herb helps to keep skin soothed with all the intense exfoliation. Even so, this isn’t what we’d call a “gentle” scrub—the creamy formula is packed with tiny exfoliants that create heat on the skin as you massage it in (using light pressure is key with this scrub). While many users love the experience, it’s not for everyone.

Skin types: All | Active ingredients: Micronized shells, willow herb, shea butter, glycerin | Price: $46 | How often to use: Three times a week

Users can’t get enough of this minty green facial polish from Ranavat. Brimming with beneficial skin brighteners and A-plus Ayurvedic ingredients, we recommend this scrub for anyone dealing with dullness, acne, or uneven texture.

Exfoliating rice powder sweeps away dead skin cells to reveal radiant skin that’s been there all along. A duo of licorice root and ashwagandha fades dark spots and soothes stressed-out skin, making blemishes a thing of the past. The creamy texture, thanks to glycerin, lotus seed, sesame seed oil, and sweet almond oil, quenches the skin’s thirst for an all-around healthy glow.

Skin types: Normal, dry, acne-prone | Active ingredients: Rice powder, ashwagandha, lotus seed, licorice root | Price: $45 | How often to use: One to three times a week

Boasting thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon, this is one of the best face scrubs money can buy, particularly if you want a brighter, more radiant complexion with less hyperpigmentation. An organic blend of turmeric (to brighten dark spots and improve skin texture) and cinnamon (to improve circulation) overflow with antioxidants that give your skin a lit-from-within glow.

Raw manuka honey—a powerhouse ingredient known for its healing abilities—hydrates and softens skin in this formula. It also contains gentle exfoliating enzymes that work with pure cane sugar to buff away dullness and target discoloration. This glow-boosting treatment can be used as a face scrub or mask. And in case you were worrying about the turmeric turning your skin or clothing yellow, no worries! It’s been formulated not to stain.

Skin types: All | Active ingredients: Turmeric, manuka honey, cinnamon, chamomile | Price: $26.96 | How often to use: Two to five times a week

This Micro-Exfoliating Scrub by SkinCeuticals is gentle enough to use daily, which is something most face scrubs can’t say. Free of parabens, fragrances, alcohol, and other potentially drying ingredients, it offers supreme hydration on top of mild exfoliation.

A mighty concentration of silica beads mechanically polishes away dead skin cells for a more even complexion while glycerin and aloe vera team up to naturally hydrate, soothe, and refresh. Reviewers love how it effectively softens without drying their skin out. It’s also sensitive skin approved.

Skin types: Dry, normal, combo, oily, sensitive | Active ingredients: Silica, glycerin, aloe | Price: $32 | How often to use: Daily

When life gives you lemons, turn it into Lemonade Smoothing Scrub. This sunny yellow scrub instantly brightens your day (and your skin) with its slushy-like consistency that goes to work reducing rough, bumpy skin texture and the look of pores. You’ve got a potent 10 percent blend of glycolic and lactic acids, which chemically exfoliate the skin, as well as ultra-fine sugar exfoliants and lemon peel to polish, reduce dullness, and clean out enlarged pores.

No wonder it’s one of the brand’s best-selling products. In a clinical study, 100% of participants found that the scrub polished and smoothed the skin, creating a more even-looking appearance. Plus, the scent is zesty and energizing.

Skin types: All | Active ingredients: Glycolic acid, lactic acid, holy basil, lemon peel | Price: $35 | How often to use: Two to three times a week

Dry skin types rejoice—this exfoliating scrub from Aesop is for you. The creamy formula is enhanced with rosehip oil, glycerin, and evening primrose oil to smooth, soothe, and strengthen the skin barrier. The creamy texture feels extremely luxe because it is.

The scrub exfoliates with a combination of finely ground quartz crystal, which physically sloughs away dead cell buildup, and lactic acid, which increases cell turnover and helps fade dark spots. Bonus: Lactic acid is also a humectant, meaning it draws water from the environment into the skin for a boost of hydration. Just another reason why this scrub is a win-win for dry skin. The addition of rosemary leaf and lavender extracts not only provides a spa-like scent but helps to keep skin feeling fresh and clean.

Skin types: All, best for dry | Active ingredients: Quartz, lactic acid, rosehip oil, rosemary leaf | Price: $57 | How often to use: Two to four times a week

The Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish by Exuviance is truly a triple threat. Dull, flaky skin doesn’t stand a chance against a blend of 10% glycolic acid, papaya enzymes, and professional-grade crystals that work harmoniously to unveil a brighter, smoother complexion.

Glycolic acid, in particular, is fantastic at helping fade pesky dark spots from sun damage or acne. Its high percentage is ultra-effective but might be too spicy for those with sensitive skin, so keep that in mind. With this face scrub, you don’t actually want to scrub your skin. Instead, go for a gentler approach, using circular motions to lightly massage it into the skin for around 30 seconds or so.

Skin types: Normal, oily, combo, acne-prone, mature | Active ingredients: Glycolic acid, papaya enzymes | Price: $78 | How often to use: Two to three times a week

What to Consider When Buying a Face Scrub

Ingredients

The main ingredient you should look for in a face scrub is an exfoliant of some sort, whether that’s a water-dissolving sugar granule or finely milled chickpea flour. Many face scrubs, like our best overall pick, Blu Atlas Exfoliating Scrub, sport a blend of several physical exfoliants that work together to improve cell turnover and radiance.

In addition to having an exfoliant (or two or three), we recommend getting a face scrub loaded with other skin-loving ingredients like hydrators, emollients, and antioxidants that will boost overall skin health.

Exfoliants

All face scrubs contain some mechanical (or physical) exfoliant that scrubs away dead cells from the skin’s surface. The intensity of these physical buffers varies from formula to formula, but in general, all skin types want to look for evenly shaped granules (like jojoba beads) and finely milled particles such as rice or bamboo powder. These exfoliants will be gentler on the skin than exfoliants like walnut shells or coffee grounds with coarse, jagged edges known for causing damaging micro-tears in the skin.

To bump up the exfoliation factor, choose a face scrub that has dual (or even triple) exfoliating power. Some of the best face scrubs combine physical exfoliants with chemical exfoliants like AHAs or BHAs, or fruit enzymes that help shed dullness.

Skin Type

You want to ensure the formula is right for your skin for the best results. Combination, oily, and acne-prone skin can typically handle more intense exfoliation—which is great since these skin types also deal with more textural issues from clogged pores or breakouts. Those with blemish-prone skin should especially reach for a face scrub that contains chemical exfoliants like salicylic acid that will help clear clogged pores and minimize the occurrence of breakouts.

On the flip side, dry skin types will want a creamy, non-stripping formula enriched with hydrators and exfoliants like lactic acid. If you’re on the sensitive side, avoid any facial scrubs that use abrasive physical or chemical exfoliants that will be too harsh for your skin.

How do I use a face scrub?

Yay! You finally purchased a new scrub. But how do you use it properly? Here’s what you need to know.

Step 1: The best way to use a face scrub is right after cleansing while your skin is slightly damp. You don’t want to start exfoliating on dry skin, as this will create too much friction and not allow the exfoliants to glide over the skin.

Step 2: Disperse the recommended amount into the palm of your hand.

Step 3: Apply the facial scrub to your damp face and gently massage using circular motions and light pressure. You don’t want to press the scrub into your skin or pack on the pressure—that’s a recipe for damage. A light touch is all you need to let the exfoliants do their thing.

Step 4: Continue massaging the scrub into the face using circular, upward motions. Focus on target areas such as your cheeks and nose while avoiding any delicate areas like the lips and around your eyes.

Step 5: Massage for at least 30 seconds or as your product directs.

Step 6: Rinse with lukewarm water and gently pat your skin dry. Follow with the rest of your skincare routine, like serums, moisturizers, and sunscreen during the day.

How often should I use a face scrub?

Most experts recommend exfoliating the face two to three times a week. This is a great starting place for most skin types. Though those with sensitive skin will want to start with once a week and see how the skin reacts.

How often you use a face scrub also depends on the product itself. Some of the gentler scrubs are designed to be used five times a week or even daily, while others are strong enough for just one time around. On each of our 15 best face scrubs, we included information on how often you should use the product.

You don’t need to be using intense scrubs every day of the week to achieve the results you’re looking for. Over-exfoliation is never a good thing and, most of the time, causes more harm than good. So stick with the less is more philosophy.

Can I use a face scrub if I have acne?

Yes and no. In general, exfoliation is beneficial for reducing acne. And certain exfoliants help with clogged pores, minor breakouts, and post-acne dark marks. However, using too harsh of a manual scrub when you have acne can be irritating and cause your acne to flare, especially if your breakouts are deep and cystic.

If you want to use a face scrub and have breakout-prone skin, opt for something gentle like Paula’s Choice The Unscrub that won’t cause excess irritation and is packed with skin barrier-repairing ingredients. Other things to consider are scrubs containing salicylic acid, a BHA that helps remove dead skin cells and oil clogging the pores, and calming ingredients that tackle redness and inflammation.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us