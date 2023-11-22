20 Best Face Washes for Combination Skin 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding a face wash that can treat multiple skin conditions in one cleanse is tough. Especially when the market is saturated with face washes that are only made to help with one skin type at a time. It’s a costly process that takes multiple timely trials with different costly products. To save you some time, we’ve built a list of the 20 best face washes for combination skin.

We might as well kick this list off with the best of all face washes for combination skin. The Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser is the key to rebalancing the pH levels of your skin and achieving a balanced skin biome. For a thorough yet gentle cleanse, it can be used daily for combination skin, oily skin, dry skin, or any skin in need of a decent clean.

You’ll experience refined results from a face wash that utilizes premium ingredients derived from natural origins such as plants, fruits, and minerals. It’s vegan-friendly, synthetic dye-free, fragrance-free, preservative-free, phthalate-free, paraben-free, artificial, and cruelty-free. You can purchase the cleanser in coconut-apricot, classic, or fragrance-free.

Pomegranate seed oil is used to boost the skin with a potent blend of protein, essential omega fatty acids, fiber, and Vitamins A, C, and K. This blend gives off an anti-inflammatory effect while encouraging regeneration and anti-aging.

Volcanic Ash (also known as Bentonite) removes impurities and removes excess oil from the skin. It’s easily absorbed because of its fine particles that reduce the appearance of pores and increase a tighter-feeling skin surface. Lactobacillus ferment filtrate supports the microbiome of the skin and strengthens it from everyday nasties like pollution. It can also soothe the skin.

The dermatologists at Blue Atlas are so confident you’ll love this cleanser that they offer a money-back guarantee in case the product doesn’t work for you. How good’s that?

Return all areas of your face to some balanced normality with a formula that won’t make your face feel stripped of any moisture. A soothing experience, Kiehl’s Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash is ideal for combination skin. It’s super gentle and is free of any sulfates, alcohol, parabens, dyes, or silicones.

The powerful ingredient list works together to calm the appearance of redness, riddance excess oils, and dirt, deeply cleanse pores, revitalize, and refresh the skin. The formula is foamy once mixed with water and is perfect to be used both in the mornings and evenings. This face wash can be used to remove makeup and other pollutants on the face.

Calendula is popular amongst products made specifically for oily skin as it has an incredible ability to soothe irritation, boost hydration, and create a healthy skin barrier. Plus, it also has glycerin in it to soften the feel of the skin and to maintain healthy moisture retention, making this product a worthy contender.

This lightweight cleaning option is a fantastic addition to your combination skincare routine, especially if you’re looking for some anti-aging additives. This cleanser is designed to help retain the skin’s natural protective barrier while getting rid of any sunscreen, makeup, and over-produced oil. On top of this goodness, expect an improvement in the appearance of redness and visible pores.

Get some healthy balance back to your skin with the help of key Paula’s Choice ingredients like ceramides, aloe, and hyaluronic acid. The ceramides boost the skin’s moisture barrier and fortify the surface. Aloe reduces inflammation and calms irritation. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid locks moisture in and plumps the appearance of the skin.

To use this cleanser, dampen your face and apply one or two pumps of the creamy formula to your face. By calmly rubbing it into your skin, the formula will transform into a foamy texture. For the finest results, rinse the cleanser off with a warm cloth, and be sure to use it twice daily at the start of your skincare routine.

If you’re seeking a cleanser that’s not only good for your combination skin but also to share with others in your bathroom, don’t look past this cleanser. There was a lot of hype around this product when it first came out, and it’s understandable as to why.

Firstly, it is a great face wash for skin of all ages (sans children) because of its sensitive skin-friendly ingredients. Secondly, it acts as a makeup remover on top of being a decent serving of nutrition for your skin. Lastly, it comes in a great 50ml travel size for those that are constantly on the move, as well as a 150ml size for a cost-effective option at home. You can use this cleanser both morning and night.

With Squalane being the key ingredient of this face wash, expect your skin to feel deeply moisturized while appearing youthful and feeling less irritated. Best of all, this cleanser is oil-free, gluten-free, alcohol-free, cruelty-free, and vegan-friendly.

To use this product, rub a small amount in your palms for around 15 seconds. Once the consistency feels more like an oil, apply it to a dry face. Massage into the face and then rinse the product thoroughly.

For a cleanser that’s perfect for combination skin and won’t break the bank, try out the FOAM-O Gentle Gel Cleanser by Mecca Max. It starts as a clear gel in your hands, then once rubbed onto your skin, it transforms into a soft, creamy, lightweight texture. It’s great for removing makeup as well as dead skin cells, excess oil, and other impurities. Most effective when used in the mornings and the evenings, it can also be used during the day for a quick freshen-up.

This one’s full of great ingredients for combination skin. The niacinamide hydrates the skin and evens out the tone with its strong anti-inflammatory properties. Citric acid is used to smoothen the texture of your face while exfoliating and evening out the skin tone. Aloe vera (known for its calming properties) is used to reduce redness and hydrate. Lastly, glycerin enhances hydration by locking water into the skin. Mecca Max has created their formula without sodium lauryl sulfate, cruelty, parabens, fragrances, essential oils, and synthetic dyes, so you know you’re avoiding all those nasties!

The dermatologists at La Roche-Posay have created a gentle gel that washes the face well and removes makeup. It’s so gentle that it’s reportedly safe to use on babies. The cleanser has a soft and creamy texture upon application, however, once you splash your face with water and lather, it becomes a foamy texture. Combination skin is the most compatible with this face wash, but it is also suitable for those with sensitive skin that is easily irritated. This formula is fragrance-free, soap-free, and preservative-free.

The ingredients include glycerin, coco-betaine, and thermal spring water. Glycerin is effective when it comes to hydration as it helps absorb as much water as it weighs in just a few days. Coco-betaine gets rid of dirt and makeup on the face without leaving your skin dried out. Finally, thermal spring water soothes and improves the microbiome on your face.

Regain balanced skin with Dermalogica’s soap-free cleansing gel. It foams up upon being lathered into the skin and gets rid of pollutants without removing too much of the skin’s natural hydrations. This lovely lightweight product is gentle enough to use on the face twice a day.

The cleanser features quillaja saponaria, which naturally gives the gel a foaming effect when it’s being lathered. Meanwhile, lavender extracts and balm mint are also used to work their soothing magic to calm the skin.

A bonus feature of this face wash is that you can return the empty bottle to Dermalogica, and they will repurpose it through their recycling program. That’s pretty great, and what makes it one of the 20 best face washes for combination skin.

If you’re looking to maintain a skincare routine that focuses on natural ingredients, check out the Aēsop Amazing Face Cleanser. This product has been made with combination skin in mind and can be used a couple of times daily without disrupting your skin’s microbiome.

It is recommended to use half a teaspoon on your face both morning and evening. It is a liquid formula, so pour the product into clean palms before massaging it into your face. Don’t forget to massage it into your neck. Finally, rise the citrus-smelling formula with warm water.

This face wash features mandarin rind to give your skin an effective cleanse without drying it out. It comes in a 200ml bottle and a 100ml bottle—the latter being a perfect size to travel with. You’ve got all bases covered!

Formulated by the dermatologists at CeraVe, the Foaming Cleanser is a medicinal face wash for those struggling with combination skin, neutral skin, or oily skin. You can use it on your face and body knowing that it will remove dirt, excess oil, makeup, and other grime. After using this cleanser consistently, expect an improvement in the feel of your skin, as well as a balanced-appearing skin tone. It is a suitable face wash for teenagers and adults.

CeraVe’s hardworking ingredients will boost your skin’s natural protective barrier and hydration levels. Three essential ceramides are used to reduce the early development of fine lines with their natural ability to retain hydration and protect against everyday pollutants. It can also regulate the skin’s barrier, strengthen it, and hold onto elasticity. Moisture isn’t a problem, since hyaluronic acid is on the ingredient list. Plus, niacinamide helps to reduce redness and swelling of the skin to even out tones and textures.

Best of all, this cleanser is free of sulfates, parabens, artificial fragrances, and alcohol.

Renowned for their products’ compatibility with sensitive skin, Cetaphil’s Gentle Foaming Cleanser is a great addition to your routine to look after your combination skin. Cetaphil pride themselves on their ability to defend the skin from irritation, tightness, dryness, weakness, and roughness.

This cleanser contains pro-vitamin B5 to shield the skin’s defense barrier, protect the skin from being irritated, and improve hydration levels. Essential Vitamin E is used for its natural anti-inflammatory properties. Glycerin acts to gain and retain moisture in the skin. These ingredients combine to banish impurities like dirt, excess oil, and makeup to keep your skin clean and hydrated. Plus, it’s soap-free, oil-free, paraben-free, and fragrance-free.

For optimal skin, wash your face with the cleanser then apply an SPF 50+ to your face in the mornings. In the evenings, use the cleanser then follow with a Cetaphil moisturizer, and you’re all set!

Upgrade your skin texture to a neutralized look and feel with the Positively Radiant Cleanser by Aveeno. This cleanser is part of Aveeno’s positively radiant collection that was designed to take care of your skin’s texture, tone, brown spots, blotchiness, and dullness.

The formula is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, making it ideal for combination skin that requires a calming cleanse. You can remove dirt particles, oil build-up, and makeup, without your skin feeling completely stripped.

The key ingredient of this face wash is soybean seed extract, which is renowned for its hydrating abilities. The bean is full of proteins, lipids, and vitamins, which all contribute to radiant-looking skin. The soybeans used in Aveeno’s products are 100% non-GMO and every bean is sourced in the most environmentally-friendly way possible.

Before using this face wash, be sure to shake the bottle well. For the ultimate results, massage one pump of the product onto damp skin, rinse it off your face, then pat your face dry.

For a luxurious cleanse that’ll give your combination a decent amount of TLC, Elemis brings your their premium face wash. Unlike other face washes, this one has ingredients to stimulate the skin’s natural cell renewal cycle. This helps smoothen out the texture by gently shedding off dead skin cells.

Elemis’s formula includes their tri-enzyme technology that is one-of-a-kind when it comes to resurfacing within the top layers of the skin. You’ll also experience hydrated skin from the Brazilian babassu oil (found in the famous Amazon forest in Brazil) and exfoliated pores from the galactoarabinan.

This cleanser helps protect your skin from everyday damage with the antioxidants found in moringa. Meanwhile, the exotic ingredient of white truffle poria cocos calms the skin and stabilizes the microbiome on your face.

The Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash is cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. While using this product, it is recommended that you avoid unnecessary sun exposure and always wear an SPF during the day. The recyclable packaging comes in three handy sizes: 50mls, 200mls, and 400mls.

The dermatologists at Clinique have designed a three-step skincare routine made for combination skin types, and it all starts with their All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap. Their very mild formula is a soapy-liquid texture that is easily lathered over the entire face with a bit of dampness to the skin.

Remove dirt, dead skin cells, and other pollutants with a face wash that helps balance the skin’s natural ability to stabilize hydration. It features a quick-rinsing ability so that you’re not stuck at the sink for too long ensuring the product is off your face.

To ensure this face wash gives you optimal results, Clinique recommends you follow their face wash with their Clarifying Lotion and then their Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly. Use the cleanser in the morning and the evening prior to the rest of your skincare routine. The custom three-step routine takes just up to three minutes: one minute for the wash, one minute for the lotion, and one minute for the jelly. Efficient!

Sensitive combination skin that is easy to irritate can seem impossible to care for adequately. If this sounds like your skin, try Avène’s Gentle Cleansing Foam for a stress-free face-washing experience. The ingredient list is limited to make less room for potential irritants. It is a soap-free and fragrance-free formula that’s rich in Avène’s Thermal Spring Water to soothe potential irritation.

Remove your makeup and expect a silky, smooth, and mattified finish. It is gentle on sensitive eyes which makes it the perfect product to remove the heaviest of eye makeup. This refined product was thoroughly tested by 184 people that have sensitive skin. Of those, 8/10 testers said it was gentle enough for their skin, and 7.9/10 said that it was gentle enough for their eyes.

For the ultimate cosmetic results, Avène recommends following the cleanse up with a spritz of their Thermal Spring Water, and then lathering the face in their Mattifying Fluid.

Made in a nation full of zeal for skincare, The Rice Wash by Tatcha is a face wash that encompasses the use of rice for beauty as the Japanese have for centuries. It is a soft, smooth, and creamy cleanser rich in hydration with moistening ingredients.

This product is a great face wash for combination skin because it cleanses impurities of your skin without leaving it feeling stripped and it hydrates deeply. It is made without the use of any nasty sulfates, urea, parabens, mineral oil, TEA, DEA, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.

The Rice Wash’s key ingredients include Hadasei-3, rice powder, Japanese algae, and hyaluronic acid. Hadasei-3 is a fermented Japanese superfood that’s full of moisture and antioxidants to boost the skin’s hydration levels, give off a radiant complexion, and support a healthy skin barrier. Rice powder gives the skin a glossy, glassy, and glowing finish. Blended together, Japanese algae and hyaluronic acid fortify the skin barrier to secure the skin’s moisture retention.

To use this face wash, foam a small amount in the palm of your hands by rubbing them together, apply the product to your whole face and neck, then wash it off with warm water.

Rebalance your visage with a gel cleanser that has both you and the planet in mind. This face wash reduces excess oil, nourishes dryness, and hydrates. It is certified vegetarian and packaged in cardboard that’s made from trees grown in sustainable forests. Smell the lovely natural cardamom and green apple fragrance that’s purely from plants.

Antipodes uses a deluxe range of ingredients to help improve combination skin. Refine your skin’s elasticity and reduce your fine lines thanks to the Omega 3, Vitamin E, and Vitamin C found in the cleanser’s use of kiwi seed oil. The blackcurrant oil is used to make the skin soft and supple. Kiwifruit enzymes remove dead skin cells and promote glossy-looking skin. Potent antioxidants found in Vinanza Grape & Kiwi are used to reduce redness and unwanted pigmentation.

The Vinanza Grape & Kiwi is the product’s super ingredient. Clinical tests in New Zealand have proved this component enhances skin cell membrane integrity, improves skin elasticity, and reduces redness.

Purify your skin with a creamy cleanser that works hard to stabilize your combination skin. Despite its unusual gray color, you can anticipate a pleasant experience for your skin with this wash. It is a deep cleaning formula that will be sure to leave your skin feeling silky, bright, and fresh. Made without any parabens, PEGs, or animal products, the Frank Body Charcoal Face Cleanser is sure to give you guilt-free pampering.

The combination of marshmallow root and coffee seed extract might sound bizarre, but it reduces inflammation and redness while boosting firmness. Almond oils, coconut, and grapeseed work together to remove makeup and other impurities on the face to cleanse and nourish the skin. Meanwhile, activated charcoal removes dirt, toxins, and surplus sebum from pores.

To apply the product, dampen your skin, then lather the product on your face and neck for about 15 to 30 seconds. Wash the product off and pat your face dry with a clean towel. If you’re wanting to stick with Frank Body’s products in your skincare routine, follow up the cleanser with their Caffeinated Face Moisturizer.

Get rid of unwanted impurities and stubborn makeup with the Re-Move Purifying Cleansing Gel by MyClarins. It is made for combination skin in need of some desperate rebalancing care. The vegan-friendly formula comes out of the bottle looking blue and then turns into a creamy foam once applied to the skin.

Count on skin that will be left feeling fresh, clean, equalized, and for smaller presenting pores. Use the gel in the mornings and evenings before completing your full beauty regimen. After two weeks of consumer testing, 112 women said it increased the radiance of their skin by 38%. Wow!

The Clarins We Care range of products like this cleansing gel is designed and made in France, formulated with mostly plant-based ingredients, and packaged in sustainable bottles. This is why it’s listed here as one of the 20 best face washes for combination skin in 2023.

Another face wash that incorporates rice’s beneficial compounds is Chantecaille’s Rice and Geranium Foaming Cleanser. Produced with the finest botanicals in France, this cleanser draws out impurities and makeup reminisce from the skin, while leaving the face feeling silky and deeply hydrated. Give your skin a gentle exfoliation with this cleanser’s use of rice bran. Plus, the aromatherapeutic scents of geranium and rose infused into the formula will no doubt lift your spirits.

The ingredients list contains 79.7% of ingredients from natural origins such as licorice extract, olive leaves, and rice bran. The licorice extract gives the skin a soothing effect for combination skin that suffers from patchy inflammation. This ingredient is also used to treat conditions like atopic eczema and dermatitis. Olive leaves are notable for their ability to slow down aging signs and for quenching skin, leaving it nourished. Olive leaves can also limit redness, soothe irritation, encourage cell renewal, and boost blood circulation.

The Chantecaille Rice and Geranium Foaming Cleanser is free of cruelty, animal products, mineral oil, palm oil, GMOs, sulfate detergents, petroleum, synthetic fragrances, parabens, and synthetic colors.

A soothing cleanser that will nicely balance your combination skin with its neutral pH level of 5.5, the Drunk Elephant Beste™ No. 9 Jelly Cleanser is here to calm your skin down and level its microbiome out. Simply drench your face in a hydrating face wash that softly eliminates unneeded oil buildup, microscopic pollution, and makeup.

This cleanser is safe for those with sensitive skin and can be used in a double-cleansing face-washing routine. The jelly-textured formula is vegan-friendly, and free of gluten, animal products, silicone, drying alcohols, SLS, fragrance, and essential oils.

The ingredients include virgin marula oil, the extract of cantaloupe fruit, and glycerin. The virgin marula oil is a makeup-removing miracle with its high content of omega 6 and 9. Cantaloupe fruit extract quenches and settles skin. Finally, glycerin reinstalls hydration and keeps it in the skin. Give it a go today!

