25 Best Face Washes in 2023

If washing your face each morning involves rapidly rubbing a cleanser all over your skin before rinsing it off and moving on to more important things, it could be time to rethink your skincare routine. Cleansing is kind of a big deal. What you use (and how you use it) can completely change the health and appearance of your skin.

The first step when it comes to choosing a face wash is to consider your skin type. While some products are marketed for use on all skin types, there are also products formulated specifically for oily, acne-prone skin, dry skin or sensitive skin. In addition to addressing the concerns of your skin type, you may also want to tackle specific problems such as enlarged pores, fine lines, or uneven skin tone and texture. Consistently cleansing your skin correctly can help you to achieve your skincare goals.

Understand What You Are Putting On Your Face

It seems obvious, but taking a closer look at the list of ingredients before you start using a product is a good idea. Sure, a lot of it might be scientific mumbo-jumbo, but if you know what ingredients to avoid and which ones to look out for, you can make a more informed decision about what you put on your skin.

As a general rule, try to avoid products that contain sulfates such as sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and sodium laureth sulfate (SLES). These are effective surfactants (cleaning agents), but they can strip your skin of necessary oils and moisture. Parabens, which are often used as preservatives in cosmetic products, and phthalates should also be avoided as there are concerns regarding the health risks that these chemicals pose. In general, if a product doesn’t contain these ingredients, this information is clearly stated on the packaging, so if it isn’t, take a closer look at the list of ingredients.

What Are Beneficial Ingredients To Look For?

If you have acne-prone skin, look out for formulations that include either salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide.

If you have dry skin, make sure that the formula includes humectants such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid or sodium PCA.

If you have sensitive skin, ingredients such as aloe vera, colloidal oats, allantoin and cucumber can provide relief.

If you have uneven skin tone or texture, regular exfoliation is a great way to manage uneven skin tone and texture (as well as problems such as blackheads and fine lines). Look for formulations that include alpha-hydroxy acids such as glycolic acid and lactic acid, as these remove dead skin cells and excess sebum from the top layer of your skin.

Of course, there are also certain ingredients that will benefit you regardless of your skin type or concern. These include antioxidants (to fight free radicals), niacinamide (reduces inflammation), panthenol (boosts hydration), and ceramides (support your skin’s moisture barrier).

We’ve put together a list of 25 of the best face washes currently available. Regardless of your skin concern or budget, you are bound to find something on this list that will make your skin happy.

Our Pick Of The Best Face Washes

There is just so much to love about this product! 98% of the ingredients are naturally derived from plants, fruits and minerals, it comes in a glass bottle (who needs more plastic,right?), and it contains volcanic ash. Yes, it turns out that the stuff that shoots out of volcanoes is good for more than just disrupting air traffic. When it comes to cleaning your face, volcanic ash is the business. The very fine particles are highly absorbent, which means that they can draw all the impurities and excess sebum out of your pores. But wait, there’s more, volcanic ash also has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that make it an ideal ingredient in fighting breakouts. One small downside to this ingredient is that it can work a little too effectively and dry out your skin. Luckily, the folks at Blu Atlas have that covered. This daily face wash also includes pomegranate seed oil, which is packed full of essential fatty acids and vitamins A, C and K, to hydrate your skin, and lactobacillus ferment filtrate to support your skin’s microbiome. Suitable for all skin types, this multi-tasking product will help you achieve clear, calm and comfortable skin, a worthy recipient of top spot on our list of the best face washes.

Taking the number two spot in Amazon’s best-seller rankings in the category of facial cleansing washes, and on our list, this mild cleanser from La Roche-Posay cleans your skin without disrupting its pH-balance or protective moisture barrier. The water used in this formulation is thermal water sourced from the town of La Roche-Posay in France. This thermal water is not only rich in minerals and trace elements, but also in the natural antioxidant selenium. Other key ingredients in this gentle cleanser include ceramide-3 (bolsters the skin’s moisture barrier), niacinamide (soothes the skin) and glycerin (attracts and retains water). Together, these key ingredients leave the skin feeling clean, comfortable and hydrated.

This acne-tackling face wash from Neutrogena is proof that a product doesn’t have to be expensive to be effective, or to be regularly recommended by dermatologists. The active ingredient in this oil-free cleanser is salicylic acid, which is combined with sebum dissolvers in a microgel complex. This microgel complex – which Neutrogena has branded MicroClear ® Technology – ensures that the active ingredients can penetrate deep into the follicle, tackling breakouts at the source. In clinical trials of this formula, reduction of inflammatory acne lesions began in as little as 24 hours, with results continuing to improve over time. Given that this face wash contains potentially irritating dyes and fragrances – in addition to the salicylic acid – it is probably not a good choice if you have sensitive skin. But, if you find yourself battling with acne, this might just be the product you need to get it under control.

This best-selling cleanser from luxury brand Tata Harper will have you believing in the power of natural skin care. All of the ingredients are derived from natural sources and 80% of the ingredients in this product are organically farmed. And boy-oh-boy is Mother Nature kind to skin. This creamy cleanser provides a daily exfoliation through its use of apricot seed powder combined with salicylic acid from white willow bark, to rid your skin of any impurities and buff it to a radiant glow. Pores appear smaller thanks to a combination of coral clay, pink grapefruit and bergamot extracts, and hydration is boosted with aloe vera, coconut and kimchi ferment. Goodbye dull, congested skin, and hello radiance.

What kind of round-up of the best face washes in 2023 would this be if we didn’t include at least one K-beauty brand? This foaming cleanser from Dr.Jart+ is part of the brand’s skin-soothing Cicapair™ line, designed for sensitive skin. The hero ingredient is Centella Asiatica (aka Cica), which is more commonly known as Tiger Grass. Why Tiger Grass? Because tigers in the Asian wetlands roll around in this particular grass to heal their wounds. This plant, which has been used in Chinese medicine for centuries, helps to calm sensitive skin and reduce redness. Your skin will love this, just as the tigers do!

Think of the EltaMD foaming facial cleanser as a magic show. You gently massage the cleanser into moist skin on your face and neck. Thirty seconds later, voilà! Your face is covered in soft, squishy, relaxing foam. But wait, that’s not the trick, the magic happens in that foam. Bromelain, an enzyme found in pineapples, combined with a blend of amino acids works to gently exfoliate your skin, removing impurities and old skin cells. The flourish at the end? Beautiful, radiant skin. This pH-balanced cleanser is free of sulfates, phthalate and parabens and, despite providing exfoliation, is gentle enough to be used both morning and night.

Have you got sensitive skin? This affordable cleanser, which has been on the market for 75 years, is still a firm favorite with dermatologists, and widely recommended. While Cetaphil’s gentle cleanser has always been popular, some of the ingredients used in the original formula have (for good reason) fallen out of favor. Because of this, it was recently reformulated, sulfates and parabens no longer appear on the minimalist list of ingredients. The new-and-improved list of ingredients is still short, only ten ingredients, but it now boasts niacinamide, panthenol and glycerin to hydrate and reinforce your skin’s natural moisture barrier. The new formula uses micellar technology to ensure that your skin is effectively cleansed of dirt, make up and impurities.

A versatile addition to any cleansing routine, this gentle exfoliator from Dermalogica can help tackle a plethora of problems, from acne to dullness, to crepey-textured skin. The brand promises that daily use of this exfoliating cleanser will result in smoother, brighter skin in just seven days. Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant comes in the form of a powder that is activated when combined with water. Rice enzymes, salicylic acid, and papain (an enzyme from papaya) are responsible for the exfoliating action. Colloidal oatmeal and allantoin soothe the skin, and a blend of white tea, licorice and phytic acid (thanks again to the rice bran) brightens and evens out skin tone.

New York-based dermatologist Dr Rosemarie Ingleton set out to create a cleanser that she would be happy to recommend to her patients, one that cleanses deeply without stripping too much natural moisture from the skin. The result: this SuperFruit Brightening cleanser. Thanks to sugarcane extract, which provides a mild exfoliation, this gel-to-foam cleanser effectively lifts away dirt and excess oil. The antioxidant-rich blend of Jamaican fruit extracts gives this formula a glow-boosting kick, pro-vitamin B5 ensures that your skin barrier stays in tip-top shape, and a combination of hyaluronic acid and aloe boosts hydration. The cherry on top? This cleanser comes in a tube made from 100% recyclable, carbon-negative bioplastic.

This exfoliating cleanser from CeraVe does a good job of keeping your pores clear without stripping your skin of its moisture. With salicylic acid as the active ingredient, this fragrance-free, non-comedogenic formula is great if you have acne-prone skin or struggle with hormonal breakouts. The inclusion of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides (1, 3, and 6-II) ensures that your skin isn’t left feeling tight or sensitized. Because ceramides make up 50% of the lipids in your skin barrier, the ceramides in this formula act to reinforce that barrier, making it easier for your skin to seal in moisture and lock out impurities.

If you’re looking for a cleanser that is not only safe for sensitive skin, but actually reduces redness and reactivity, this is it. In addition to the naturally soothing mineral-enriched Avène thermal spring water, this cleanser contains the brand’s proprietary TRP-Regulin™, which decreases redness and the sensations of skin reactivity. In clinical trials of TRP-Regulin™, 96% of participants felt that their skin was soothed after 15 days of use. Whether you have naturally sensitive skin or have undergone some sort of dermatological procedure, this no-rinse cleanser will simultaneously clean and calm your skin.

This multi-tasking product from iS Clinical functions as a cleanser, toner, make-up remover, mild exfoliator, and even a mini-masque if you choose to leave it on your skin longer. It’s a lightweight gel that deeply cleanses your pores and resurfaces the skin thanks to sugarcane (an alpha-hydroxy acid) and white willow bark (a botanical beta-hydroxy acid). Centella Asiatica, an antioxidant that is packed full of healing benefits, works to reduce the signs of premature aging and calming chamomile leaves your skin feeling content.

This exfoliating cleanser from SkinCeuticals uses a blend of chemical exfoliators to decongest pores, and smooth out skin texture and tone. In addition to acne-fighting salicylic acid, this gel cleanser also includes glycolic acid and a lipo-hydroxy acid (capryloyl salicylic acid). The glycolic acid works on removing dead skin cells from the surface layer of the skin to improve tone and texture, while the lipo-hydroxy acid – which has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties – helps to clean deep into the pores. Moisturizing agents glycerin and sorbitol ensure that this exfoliating blend doesn’t leave your skin feeling stripped. This is a great option not only if you are battling breakouts, but also if you are starting to see the generally unwelcome signs of aging.

Gentle enough to have earned itself a stamp of approval from the National Eczema Association, this face wash from Vanicream can be used daily by those with even the most sensitive skin. Free of any harsh ingredients as well as those that might cause irritation, fragrances, botanical extracts, and essential oils, this affordable soap-free cleanser effectively removes dirt and make up without aggravating sensitive skin. Further proof that this mild cleanser does what it claims: 81% of the 23,000 buyers on Amazon who rated this product gave it a five-star rating!

If you are serious about exfoliation, this exfoliating cleanser from Murad hits all the right spots. Not only does it contain both beta-hydroxy acid and alpha-hydroxy acid, it also contains a mechanical exfoliant in the form of biodegradable jojoba beads. The salicylic acid gets into the epidermis to thoroughly cleanse your pores while the lactic and glycolic acids work on the surface of your skin to improve the tone and texture. You might, quite rightly, be thinking that this sounds like an awful lot of exfoliation! It is, which is why this cleanser is not for daily use. Incorporating this cleanser into your routine two to three times a week is enough to leave you with glowing, radiant skin. But don’t worry, this formula doesn’t just take, take, take… it also gives back. Specifically, it gives back in the form of an ingredient called sodium PCA. A humectant similar to hyaluronic acid or glycerin, sodium PCA also reduces inflammation and boosts the skin’s protective barrier.

If you are hankering after fresh-faced beauty (and, really, who isn’t?), this soy-enriched cleanser may just do the trick. According to Fresh, their formula, which also includes cooling cucumber extract and hydrating aloe vera, not only maintains the skin’s natural pH and increases moisture by 10%, but also soothes redness and smooths out fine lines. Soy, the key ingredient in this cleanser, has been shown to decrease redness, improve skin elasticity and increase overall radiance. Among reviewers, the only polarizing element here seems to be the distinctive cucumber scent, some love it, others don’t!

The hero of this daily cleansing balm is oats. A combination of 3% oat kernel oil and 1% colloidal oats ensures that your skin is simultaneously cleansed and nourished. Because it is an oil-based cleanser, your pores are thoroughly cleaned (bye, bye blackheads), without feeling stripped. The colloidal oatmeal in this formula soothes inflamed skin and reduces redness, making it a superb option for those with sensitive or sensitized skin. When your skin is in need of a little extra TLC, you can use this cleanser as a mask. Simply leave the product on your face for 10 minutes before rinsing it off.

As with all Vichy products, one of the key ingredients in this formulation is the Vichy volcanic water, which is sourced in the Auvergne region in France. What makes this water special is that it contains a blend of 15 minerals that have been shown to provide the skin with fortifying, regenerating and antioxidant benefits. For example zinc and copper, which can be found in this formula, work together to reduce excess oil and renew the skin’s surface. This gel cleanser also contains a concentration of 0.5% salicylic acid to tackle blemishes and acne. Clinical trials of this cleanser found that after four weeks of use, 78% of participants found that blackheads were less visible, 85% said their marks from blemishes were less obvious, 98% believed their skin tone was smoother, and 89% found their skin to be more even.

This vegan, cruelty-free face wash is free of all the nasty ingredients you want to avoid such as parabens, phthalates, sulfates, paraffin, formaldehyde, mineral oil, synthetic fragrances and dyes, petrolatum, DEA and triclosan. Pretty much exactly what you would expect from a brand with the name Humane. It does contain benzoyl peroxide – the brand has two different formulations, one with a concentration of 10% and another with a milder concentration of 5% – which makes it a good option if your problems include blackheads, whiteheads, pimples or cysts buried deep below the surface of your skin. It’s important to remember that benzoyl peroxide can be quite harsh on sensitive skin and it is always a good idea to introduce a product with an active ingredient into your skincare regime slowly and gradually. The brand recommends that you initially let the face wash sit on your skin for a minute before rinsing it off, and then gradually build up to two to three minutes if your skin tolerates the product well.

By working to maintain your skin’s naturally acidic pH-level, this creamy cleanser from First Aid Beauty reduces flare-ups and ensures that your skin not only looks good, but feels good too. Aloe and allantoin soothe and calm your skin, while glycerin pumps up the hydration. A blend of antioxidants helps your skin to fight free radicals and environmental stressors. Vegan and cruelty-free, this daily cleanser is also free from alcohols, artificial colorants and fragrances, lanolin, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and formaldehydes.

Your quest for youthful radiance just got greener, both lliterally and in the planet-saving sense of the word. This cleanser from the eco-conscious brand Youth to the People is packed full of the phytonutrients, vitamins and antioxidants found in spinach, kale and alfalfa. Green tea acts as an anti-inflammatory, whilst also delivering a dose of essential fatty acids. Make sure you massage this herbaceous-scented cleanser into your skin for at least 30 seconds to soak up all that superfood goodness.

This clay-based cleanser from REN draws out impurities and excess oil without drying out your skin. Formulated for those struggling with blemish-prone skin, this daily face wash is gentle enough to be used by those with sensitive skin. In addition to purifying French kaolin clay, the formula also includes willow bark extract (think salicylic acid) that provides a light exfoliation, and mayblossom extract, which tones the skin and reduces pore size. A blend of essential oils – chamomile, lavender and sage – calms inflammation and soothes the skin. The inclusion of zinc gluconate means that this cleanser not only removes excess sebum, but also helps to reduce sebum production.

An exfoliating cleanser that is gentle enough for daily use, this scrub combines an amino-acid-derived cleansing system with diatomaceous earth to rid the skin of grime, as well as reducing the build-up of sebum and dead skin cells. Massaging this cleanser into your skin for one minute a day can improve the texture of your skin and help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Holding the top spot in the Amazon best-seller rankings in the category of facial cleansing washes, PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash with 10% Benzoyl Peroxide pulls no punches when it comes to fighting acne. As you might have guessed from the name, the active ingredient that gives this cleanser its clout is benzoyl peroxide. At a concentration of 10%, this is as powerful as it gets without a prescription, which makes it a good fit for those struggling with stubborn cystic acne. The brand claims that this face wash kills more than 99% of acne-causing bacteria in 15 seconds. Regular use will result in a consistent reduction in the amount of acne-causing bacteria present in your skin, which should result in a reduction in acne lesions. While the formula for this cleanser also includes hydrating ingredients to ensure that your skin doesn’t feel stripped, this concentration of benzoyl peroxide may be too strong for those with sensitive skin so approach with caution.

Not only does Simple Micellar Cleansing Water effectively remove make-up and impurities that are commonly responsible for irritating skin, the brand claims that it also instantly increases skin hydration by 90%. In addition to triple-purified water, this formula also contains vitamins B3, B5, C and E. Use of this cleanser couldn’t be simpler. Simply apply the cleansing water to a cotton pad and wipe your face, there’s no need to rinse! Hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and pH-balanced, this cleansing water is free of artificial dyes, fragrances and harsh chemicals.

