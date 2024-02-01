Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Can you believe it? We’re officially in the second month of 2024. As winter rages on, that means it’s time to start prepping gift ideas. Valentine’s Day and the Lunar New Year are quickly approaching, but many of Us have loved ones celebrating birthdays in February. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a helpful list of gifts that will make the women in your life smile on their big day.

With so many festive occasions to celebrate, you must ensure your friend or family member’s big day doesn’t get overshadowed. Gifts inspired by their favorite foods or habits they can’t help but do (i.e. doodling) are easy ways to impress your nearest and dearest. In fact, get ready to be heralded the best gift-giver ever once you check out this creative list of birthday gifts for women with February birthdays below. Read on!

For the Sushi Lover

Get ready to make the birthday girl feel soy happy! This 20-piece set features everything she’ll need to create professional-quality sushi rolls at home. Nobu who?!

Get the Alas Complete Sushi Making Set for just $27 (originally $40) at Amazon!

For the Fragrance Connoisseur

This mini discovery set is perfect for someone searching for their signature scent. It features five luxurious fragrances, including one that’s rumored to be Rihanna‘s fave.

Get the KILIAN Paris Mini Best-Sellers Perfume Discovery Set for just $30 at Sephora!

For the Leap Year Birthday Girlie

If the loved one in question only gets to celebrate their leap year birthday every four years, they will love this T-shirt. It’s made from a comfy fabric and features the cutest graphics.

Get the Leap Year Era T-Shirt for just $34 (originally $68) at Etsy!

For the Black History Buff

This table book is the ultimate conversation starter. It showcases more than 100 stunning photos and eight essays that detail the Black experience around the globe.

Get The Black Joy Project book for $24 at Target!

For the Sentimental Girlie

The birthday girl will be able to preserve all of your special memories, courtesy of this instant camera. It’s the most fantastic keepsake!

Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera for just $77 at Amazon!

For the Birthday Girl Who Loves the Sporty Aesthetic

These celeb-approved sneaks are perfect for birthday girls who live for comfort. She’ll throw these on whether she’s headed into the office or to brunch.

Get the adidas Gender Inclusive OG Samba for just $100 at Nordstrom!

For the Jetsetter

This packing cube set is the most thoughtful gift for your jet-setting bestie. It will take the hassle out of packing and she won’t have to worry about running out of space.

Get the Bagail 8-Piece Packing Cube Set for just $17 (originally $20) at Amazon!

For the Lover Girl

Is Valentine’s Day her second-favorite holiday (after her birthday, of course)? She’ll reach for these heart-shaped huggie earrings year-round!

Get the Coach Faceted Heart Huggie Earrings for just $65 at Nordstrom!

For the Skincare Enthusiast

There’s one in every friend group. You know, the bestie who has a 10-step skincare routine? She won’t be able to thank you enough after she unwraps this microcurrent device. It helps sculpt smooth and lift the face and neck. Plus, celebs are obsessed!

Get the NuFACE Trinity + Starter Kit for just $395 at Sephora!

For the Lunar New Year Enthusiast

Simply put, this graphic T-shirt is so adorable. If your loved one anxiously anticipates the arrival of the Lunar New Year, this one’s for her!

Get the Year of the Dragon Graphic T-Shirt for just $17 at Target!

For the Street-Style Slayer

This quilted shoulder bag is made for the girl who’s always on the go. It’s big enough to fit necessities like a phone and wallet. Best of all? It’s made from recycled plastic bottles. Eco-goddess alert!

Get the Kurt Geiger London Quilted Crossbody Bag for $165 at Nordstrom!

For the Crystal Lover

These precious gemstones will make the crystal enthusiast in your life smile wide. It comes equipped with 108 pieces. The natural amethyst is believed to relieve stress, dispel anger and fear and activate spiritual awareness. The clear quartz base is believed to bring peace, alleviate stress and anxiety and amplify your energy and intentions.

Get the Amethyst Natural Gemstone Tree of Life with Quartz Base for just $39 at Etsy!

For the Doodler

This gift is perfect for the girlies who can’t help but doodle! This drawing set comes equipped with a sketch pad, kneaded eraser and graphite and charcoal pencils.

Get the Norberg & Linden XL Drawing Set for just $19 (originally $37) at Amazon!

For the Sleepy Head

Does your loved one smile when their plans get canceled so they can lounge around the house? If so, she’ll want to cuddle up on the couch in these luxurious PJs. Best of all? They’re a chic shade of purple, an undeniable nod to her birthstone.

Get the Eberjey Gisele Jersey Knit Pajamas for just $138 at Nordstrom!

For the Friend Who Loves Jewelry

Make the special lady in your life shine a little brighter with this shiny necklace and amethyst pendant. Amethyst symbolizes honesty, kindness and peace of mind, so she’s bound to adore it!

Get the Presentski Birthstone Necklace for just $22 at Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us