The Best Grooming Products for Men in 2024

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Every man should have a set of grooming products that he can turn to daily to look and feel his best. Products formulated specifically for men can help you achieve healthier and smoother skin, as well as healthier and stronger hair, because they are made with men’s unique needs in mind.

What are the best grooming products for men that you can try this year? We’ve got you covered with some helpful information and a list of products to consider.

The Grooming Products All Men Should Have

Some men buy a number of different grooming products to address various needs; others keep things simple with a few basic items. Here are some of the essential grooming products every man should have:

Shampoo and conditioner for the hair

Styling products for the hair

Shaving products

Beard-styling products

In addition to the basics, there are grooming products for specific needs, such as hair thinning and razor bumps, as you’ll see in the list below. For instance, if you tend to get ingrown hairs after shaving, you might search for a pre-shave oil, shave cream and aftershave that address this particular concern. Or, if your hair is thinning, you might find a line of products that includes a shampoo, conditioner and treatment to support hair growth. As you shop, think about your grooming goals, your skin type and hair type, and other needs so you can find products that will be suitable.

How to Choose the Right Grooming Products for You

Consider ingredients. If you want to boost your confidence, grooming products for men can help. But don’t just buy the first items that you find. Carefully consider your options, especially if you are sensitive to ingredients such as fragrances, if you have sensitive skin in general or if you are allergic to certain ingredients. It’s also important to read labels carefully if you prefer naturally derived ingredients, organic ingredients or vegan products. By reading product descriptions and ingredient lists, you will be able to figure out if a grooming product is truly right for you.

Consider brands. If you find a set of products that work well, stick with them. You might even discover that a single brand offers a variety of products that help you get the look you want, and you can then shop for everything you need from one source. Convenient! But even if you need to shop from multiple brands, don’t worry. There are plenty of awesome grooming products out there, and you can find surprisingly affordable items that fit your budget.

14 of the Best Grooming Products for Men

The right grooming products can take your look to a whole new level, so it’s worth looking into what’s out there, especially since there are so many new and amazing men’s grooming products hitting the market all the time. Despite the benefits that come with having so many brands to consider, the sheer number of options can be overwhelming.

To help you shop, we’ve compiled the following list of 15 of the best grooming products for men in 2024. Use this as a starting point if you are ready to shop for hair-care and beard-care products that can help you refine, improve and maintain your look.

If you don’t use an aftershave, it is time to consider adding this product to your shaving and skin-care routine. The key lies in finding the right aftershave that delivers the results you want. One of the finest naturally derived products is the Aftershave from Blu Atlas. You can use this every time you shave your face so your skin feels soft and smooth rather than irritated and bumpy. Like all products from this premium brand, it’s vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and sulfate-free.

This aftershave contains ingredients from natural origins, including aloe, rose water, oat kernel meal and sweet almond oil. A thin layer applied to your skin will provide hydration and nourishment, and can soothe your skin and reduce the irritation that commonly occurs after shaving. Basically, it does everything you want an aftershave to do, and it can make a significant difference in how your skin feels.

In addition to using a high-quality aftershave to soothe your skin and keep it moisturized, soft and smooth, consider using a pre-shave oil that supports protecting your skin while you shave. As the name implies, you put this on your skin before you start shaving. It will help your razor glide more easily, with a lower chance of cutting and irritating yourself. A good place to start your search is this Unscented Pre-Shave Oil from The Art of Shaving, which will create a protective layer that will help shield you against razor burn.

If you have sensitive skin and you find that a lot of skin-care and shaving products irritate you, the great news is that this product is dermatologically tested and clinically tested for sensitive skin. And because it is unscented, there aren’t any fragrances to worry about if your skin is sensitive to them.

With natural and easy-to-recognize ingredients like castor seed oil and olive fruit oil, this product is good for all beard types, and it can be helpful if you want to stop your razor from tugging on your hair as you shave. Basically, it will lift the hair and soften it while hydrating your skin, taking your shaving routine to the next level.

If you prefer using gels on your skin, the Post Shave Cooling Gel from Jack Black might be what you’re looking for. Apply this to your face after you’re done shaving to reduce annoying irritation. It can be used if you tend to get razor burn and you want your skin to feel hydrated. The ingredients will soothe and calm the skin so you don’t have to deal with the discomfort that can occur following a shave.

This gel contains naturally derived ingredients like chamomile, aloe leaf, balm mint, lavender, rosemary and sage. These work to reduce redness, soften the skin, provide skin with vitamins and protect the skin with antioxidants. Because this product does not contain any alcohol or fragrance, it is a suitable choice for guys who have sensitive skin or who just don’t want to use products that contain fragrance.

Give it a try to see if it makes a difference in how your skin feels after you shave. Once you see what it can do, you might never want to go back to shaving without a good post shave gel.

Made especially for men, the No. 141 Shave Cream from Marlowe soothes your skin while conditioning it and providing much-needed protection while you shave. It can be used on all skin types, and is phthalate-free and paraben-free. This cream can help if you tend to experience skin problems when you shave. Use it every time you shave to create a thin barrier that will allow you to get a close shave without irritation.

Looking for a shave cream that contains natural ingredients? You’ve come to the right place. With ingredients like shea butter, passionflower fruit extract, willow bark extract, coconut oil, deep sea algae extract and green tea extract, this shave cream uses the power of nature to address skin concerns. It can moisturize, reduce irritation, calm and soothe your skin if it is inflamed or irritated, and it can even help sensitive skin feel better. It’s worth looking into this product if you need a shave cream that will do more than just make your skin feel softer.

Growing a beard that looks great isn’t easy. A lot of guys struggle to make their beard look exactly how they want, and it can be hard to make the beard feel soft as well. That’s where a beard wash and conditioner can come in handy. This Beard Wash & Conditioner Set from Viking Revolution makes it easy to get the two products you need at an affordable price. Basically, you can use these to grow and maintain a healthy beard, while ensuring that the skin beneath your beard is in a healthy state.

These products smell like sandalwood, an attractive and popular fragrance for men. They contain natural ingredients like jojoba oil, which can help your beard grow thicker, and argan oil, which can help protect your facial hair from damage. Used together, these can nourish and moisturize the skin and beard while getting everything nice and clean. If you tend to deal with unsightly dandruff, if your beard is frizzy or oily, or you have uncomfortable itchiness, this set can help with those problems.

If you have been on the hunt for high-quality grooming products for men, you may have come across the brand Every Man Jack. Their Beard + Face Lotion is a great product to consider when you want to take better care of your beard and also want to give some extra love to the skin that is under the beard. After all, if you don’t take good care of your skin, it could lead to flakes, irritation and other problems.

With this lotion, you can hydrate the skin under your beard as well as the beard itself. It can help tackle dryness, flakes and irritation, and relieves itchiness. It does it all with ingredients like witch hazel, glycerin, hyaluronic acid and coconut oil, without any harsh chemicals, phthalates, dyes or parabens. Best of all, this product is vegan and cruelty-free.

We’ve covered several products that can help you care for the skin and hair on your face. Now it’s time to talk about products for your scalp and the hair on your head. First up is the Detox Shampoo from American Crew. This is a clarifying shampoo that can help you more easily cleanse your hair and scalp of sebum. It can also be useful if you use products in your hair because it will help get rid of buildup. Plus, it can exfoliate the scalp.

This shampoo is good for all hair types, and is silicone-free and vegan. It contains Manicouagan clay to provide nutrients to your hair and scalp, and ground coconut shell to help with scalp micro-circulation. Most of the ingredients in this product are naturally derived. Just bear in mind that this is not the type of shampoo that you want to use daily. Rather, it should be used two or three times a week to remove oil and buildup so you can maintain healthier looking hair that is also easier to style.

If you aren’t using a conditioner for your hair, it is time to ask yourself why. There are a host of great reasons to use a high-quality conditioner for your hair type. It can help smooth your hair, detangle it and moisturize so it will be manageable, easy to style, less frizzy and softer to the touch. Not sure where to begin when searching for a conditioner? Check out the Revitalizing Hair & Scalp Conditioner for Men from Brickell Men’s Products. It is made for all types of hair, and will work on making your hair shinier so it looks healthier.

This product can soothe your scalp, fight dandruff, nourish your hair and provide moisture. It can also strengthen your hair and boost its elasticity. And it can even help stimulate the growth of hair, which is something a lot of guys want from their hair-care products. Plus, it contains organic and natural ingredients like borage oil, aloe vera, peppermint and avocado oil, along with a minty scent that’s sure to help you wake up in the morning when you’re getting ready for the day.

To save time and money, you can opt to use a single item that works as both a shampoo and a conditioner. Check out the African Black Soap & Tea Tree Oil 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner from Shea Moisture. In one step, you both wash and condition your hair and scalp. It doesn’t get easier than this!

This product includes natural ingredients like shea butter, tea tree oil and African black soap. It cleanses deeply, nourishes your hair and conditions. You can rest easy knowing that this does not contain any mineral oil, petroleum, sulfates, parabens or phthalates, and this brand does not test on animals. Give it a try to see what it can do for your hair. If other products have disappointed you, you might find that this is all you need to transform the way your hair looks and feels.

A lot of guys use a hair oil to help their hair remain soft, smooth and moisturized, without embarrassing frizz and flyaways. But if you don’t like the idea of using oil in your hair during the day, or you want to do something that will help your hair reach a healthier state while you sleep, check out the Overnight Hair Moisturizer from CRVFT. You can use this to give your strands the hydration they crave. It’s an especially effective option for hair that’s damaged or dry.

In addition to providing hydration that will help your hair feel softer, this product works on repairing your hair. Its lavender scent might even help you feel calmer and ready for rest at the end of the day when it is time for bed. After using this oil, you may notice that your hair is less frizzy and feels and looks healthier than it did before. And when your locks are healthier and smoother, you should find it easier to achieve your desired style.

Finding the right styling products for your hair can be tough. For instance, gels might make your hair feel stiff, and it might be hard to get the style you’re looking for if you only use a leave-in conditioner. That’s when a styling cream might be worth trying. The Styling Cream from Cremo provides medium hold, and it can also make your hair look shinier. Unlike other styling products that can make your hair feel hard or dry, this one will keep your hair flexible, so it will feel good when you run your fingers through it.

This is a smooth, barber-grade cream that can be used on all lengths of hair. Whether your style is short, long or somewhere in between, you may find that this is exactly what you’ve been looking for if you want a product that provides a flexible hold. Add a small amount to your hair before blow drying or after it is dry. And if you need to restyle your hair at any point during the day, this product will make it a snap.

Do you need something that will help you keep your beard looking great throughout the day? Check out the Beard Grooming Kit from Badger. For an affordable price, you get two products: the brand’s beard oil and their beard balm. If you prefer using high-quality products that are certified organic, this kit is what you’ve been looking for. Not only do these products smell incredible with their bergamot and vanilla scent, but they work in multiple ways to ensure your beard looks and feels healthy.

Let’s start with the beard oil. You can use this to soften your beard and give it the hydration it needs. You don’t need to use a lot to get great results from this nourishing product, which includes ingredients like jojoba oil and babassu oil.

The beard balm can help you style your beard so it will look just right before you step out for the day. Like the beard oil, it will nourish and soften the beard, and it can also help it look shinier. It also contains jojoba oil and babassu oil, along with beeswax to help you style your beard with natural ingredients. Using both of these products will make a big difference to the way your beard feels and looks.

Razor bumps are a common problem men face when they shave. Ingrown hairs can also be tough to deal with, especially when they occur on the face and neck. Take control by using a product like the Post Shave Bump Control from Bevel. It can help reduce the occurrence of ingrown hairs and razor bumps after you shave, so you can enjoy smoother skin that isn’t irritated.

This product contains ingredients like green tea, witch hazel, aloe leaf juice and glycolic acid. It does not contain any drying alcohols, and it can exfoliate your skin when applied after you shave. You can also apply it between shaves. Just be sure to read the label and directions to use it properly – for example, it’s wise to wear sunscreen before heading out after you apply this product because the risk of sunburn may be higher since its ingredients include an alpha hydroxy acid.

If you are like a lot of men, you might be noticing that your hair isn’t as thick as it was when you were younger. When hair thinning starts to become a problem, you may feel helpless, but the truth is that there are a host of products that can be useful in supporting healthy hair growth and thickness.

Check out the Invati Men Scalp Revitalizer from Aveda. This is a product that you should consider adding to your grooming routine if you want to get thicker hair. It is a leave-in treatment, so you apply it to your scalp once a day and massage it in without rinsing it out. After applying this, just style your hair and let it get to work on invigorating the scalp and thickening the hair.

This product contains naturally derived ingredients. The formula includes amla to help thicken your strands at their roots, which can help make your hair look fuller. In addition, it contains plant actives for scalp invigoration. Basically, if you have been noticing some hair loss, this treatment is worth looking into, as it can help you achieve stronger and thicker hair. If you want, you can use this with the Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo to further reduce the loss of hair. Best of all, the product is cruelty-free and vegan.