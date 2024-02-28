Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

It’s time to say no more. No more thinning, balding pates or wispy toupees everyone knows aren’t your natural hair. Gents, it’s time to reclaim what’s rightfully yours—your thick, strong locks that you had in boyhood.

Maybe you feel like you’ve tried it all, from serums to foams to potions to witchy elixirs. However not all products are created equal. That’s where we come in.

With a team of hair care experts and a little bit of elbow grease—aka copious amounts of research—we’ve identified the best hair growth products for men.

When we say “the best,” we don’t mean it in the sense of when your dear old granny tells you, “Oh darling, this painting is the best,” and it’s actually a stick figure drawing you drew at the age of five.

Nay, nay, gentlemen. When we say the best, we mean, genuinely and truly, the products that give you the best chances of thickening your hair and regaining inches of hair follicles on your scalp.

You don’t have to settle for second best. Here are the best hair growth products for men.

Get thicker, fuller hair with Blu Atlas Hair & Body Oil, the best hair growth product for men.

Wake up, apply Hair & Body Oil, and repeat. Men who want full, thick, and absolutely glorious hair keep coming back to Blu Atlas for its hair growth products. Maybe it’s because Blu Atlas is a hair- and body-safe brand that walks the walk and talks the talk.

The brand formulates clean, premium products that undergo stringent testing and research. Hair & Body Oil is filled to the brim with rich oils and nutrients that deliver extreme happiness to your strands.

In the hair growth product, you’ll find 12 nourishing oils that wrap around each hair and thoroughly hydrate your follicles. Oils include argan, saw palmetto, castor, sweet almond, rosemary, geranium, jojoba seed, pumpkin seed, avocado, lavender seed, neem, and bhringraj.

If hair growth is your goal, saw palmetto, castor, neem, jojoba seed, and rosemary oils provide that.

Pro tip: pair it with Hair & Skin Gummies to improve your locks from the inside and out. Start your day with a gummy and follow it up with Hair & Body Oil by working the lightweight oil into your hair and scalp to boost hair growth today.

With one of the best telehealth services for men (and women), Hims is making basic healthcare services accessible. Need help with hair retention? Fill out a quiz and connect with medical professionals who can advise and prescribe prescription-strength medication for hair loss.

Hair Regrowth Treatment is one of many products created by Hims to stimulate hair growth. When paired with other Hims products, most men get incredible hair loss or thinning results.

Minoxidil topical solution USP, 5% is the potent ingredient that revitalizes your hair follicles to stimulate hair growth. It’s a clinically-proven ingredient that supports regrow hair.

Minoxidil solution is better than foam for folks with curly, dense hair. Using the dropper, the solution can be applied directly to the scalp—right where you want it for hair growth. The dropper also allows for accurate measurements of minoxidil so your hair follicles get the correct amount each time.

Using minoxidil solution twice daily increases hair growth, and you can enjoy results in about three to six months.

Start every day with a hair growth product that’s as simple as gobbling up a delicious gummy. Instead of a painful or laborious process like applying liquid hair-regrowing products, you can munch on a gummy each day to promote growth.

Hair & Skin Gummies contain the ingredients your body needs to improve skin texture and complexion and strengthen your hair while promoting growth.

Treating hair loss and thinning can be a tricky task. That’s why professionals recommend implementing a routine that rebuilds the hair from the inside and out. Each gummy contains a balanced percentage of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to boost your health.

Premium ingredients fuel your hair and skin with all the materials they need to get thicker, faster-growing hair. Taking a multivitamin each day is an easy way to improve hair growth. If you can use the supplement with other hair growth products, you’ll see faster improvements in hair growth.

Is your hair often parched and feels like the afternoon in the Sahara desert? Men with dry or color-treated hair need a gentle formula to regrow hair. Lipogaine is an alcohol-free liquid that helps men get their hair back.

Hair growth ingredients minoxidil 5%, niacin, and apple polyphenyl soak into your hair follicles to stimulate growth. Men with mild to advanced hair loss get the best results with Lipogaine.

Twice daily application ensures hair growth is activated and working all day long. Most men get noticeable results between months two to five.

In the hair loss industry, Rogaine produces some of the most popular products for men and women. Bottles, sprays, and foams are available in grocery and drug stores and are easy for anyone to use.

Minoxidil Foam 5% helps men regrow hair by reviving hair follicles and supercharging hair growth. Foam regrowth products work best for those with straight or wavy hair. Unlike liquid solutions, foams leave less mess and won’t drip all over your bathroom.

Application is a breeze. Spray the product into your palm and dab it onto your scalp with your fingertips. Men’s Minoxidil Foam 5% is a top-rated hair-growing tool that many men keep in their bathrooms.

It’s one of the best hair growth products for men and helps you improve hair loss or thinning in a matter of months.

Is time a premium in your household? Nioxin’s Hair Regrowth Kit for Men takes out all the stress of trying to find the right products. Purchase a kit, use all the products, and get thicker, fuller hair. It’s that easy.

Hair Regrowth Kit contains a shampoo, conditioner, and treatment. Following the three-step treatment takes less than five minutes, and steps 1 and 2 are completed in the shower.

You prep your hair follicles with cleansing shampoo and conditioner during the treatment. They clear out clogged pores and remove impurities. When 5% Minoxidil hits your scalp, your hair follicles are open and ready for business and can regrow thicker, fuller locks.

Clinically tested with ingredients proven to support increases hair growth, Nioxin Hair Regrowth Kit is a top choice for men who want to boost their hair growth quickly and effectively.

Treat your scalp with a nature-based serum to prevent hair loss and thinning. Cold Pressed Apple Stem Cell Serum uses apple stem cells to help your hair follicles maintain the hair you already have.

Apple stem cells are a unique naturally-derived ingredient that prolongs the hair follicle growth phase, which decreases hair thinning and shedding. If you shed hair regularly, this serum can help you retain a fuller head of hair before real hair loss happens.

While it’s an excellent serum for hair thinning, it also keeps the scalp balanced and hydrated, which improves your hair’s look. Keeping your scalp hydrated and healthy can boost volume and help you style your hair.

We’ve gotta be honest, though. The small bottle comes at a pretty high price. For a little less than one hundred dollars, you get 2.2 fluid ounces of hair loss prevention serum.

Get more bang for your buck with a dual-purpose hair growth and styling product. Hair-healthy ingredients support the scalp to prevent hair loss and thinning. One of the best ways to keep your full head of hair is to prevent hair loss in the first place.

Anti-Hair Loss Spray is an excellent addition to your morning routine to style hair and stops further hair loss. Made with DHT-blocking ingredients, the spray works its way into hair follicles and prevents further hair loss. DHT causes male pattern baldness, and stopping it from building up on the scalp will give you fuller, healthier hair.

One bottle will set you back a lot of smackeroos, though. At around a hundred bucks, it’s a pricey hair loss treatment. But guys who want a multipurpose product that helps style their lovely locks will love this hair loss spray.

Who doesn’t love an all-in-one hair growth kit? Think of it like booking an all-inclusive resort for the family. You don’t have to worry about spending money on food or where you go for dinner because it’s all prepaid and preplanned.

Hair growth kits make it easy for men who want to treat hair growth and follow a multi-step process without having to find products themself.

When you load the MDHair website, it gives you the opportunity to take a quiz and guides you through important questions related to hair growth. The quiz considers any genetics and lifestyle factors that may be causing hair loss or thinning.

Based on your answers, they’ll formulate a dermatologist-approved treatment method with medicated shampoo, minoxidil treatments, and supplements. You can customize your kit to include ingredients that work well for your scalp.

When used together, the kit addresses a variety of hair loss and thinning factors and improves hair growth, making it one of the best hair growth products for men.

Load up on good-for-hair (and skin) vitamins and nutrients. Nutrafol’s Men Hair Growth Supplement is a targeted supplement treatment that’s as easy as swallowing a pill in the morning—or night—whatever floats your boat.

Premium ingredients target hair thinning and loss and also help with pesky hair shedding. For many men and women, shedding hair is a nuisance often triggered by lifestyle factors like hormonal imbalance, stress, poor health, and diet.

Nutrafol’s pill hones in on these issues and helps restore balance to your body and scalp. A proprietary Synergen Complex uses ashwagandha, curcumin, saw palmetto, marine collagen peptides, and tocotrienol to improve hair growth and gives you healthier hair.

Men typically see results around the six-month mark and noticeable visible improvements to the hair before then. We do want to note that the Nutrafol supplement may not work well for guys who “hate taking too many pills.” This supplement requires men to take four pills daily, and if you’re adding this to other medications or multivitamins, it may be too much.

Give your scalp a jolt with caffeine shampoo that stimulates blood flow, encouraging hair growth while doing the basics like shampooing your hair.

Men who want to save on time but still want to implement new products into their routine should look at replacing the basics like shampoo and conditioner. With the right ingredients, like caffeine or castor oil, you can improve hair growth as you cleanse and condition your healthy strands.

C1 Caffeine Shampoo is a clean good-for-your-scalp shampoo that clears away dirt and debris and scrubs out clogged pores. Some men overproduce hair oils, which inhibit improvements in hair growth. By using targeted shampoos, you can keep the pores clear and stimulate blood flow and hair growth.

Just remember to let it soak into your scalp for two minutes before rinsing it out. Create a rich, foamy lather, massage it into your hair and scalp, then let the magic happen.

Every head of hair is different, but many men enjoy results within three months of using this product as a daily cleanser.

Want to turn things up a notch and amp up your hair growth process? Then splash some cash on this simple sulfate and paraben-free hair growth product.

Biotin is a boon for every head of hair, and even better, it’s a natural ingredient that improves hair growth without any of the fake chemicals. It’s clinically tested and proven to minimize hair loss and give you healthier hair.

Don’t let the term “natural” fool you. This ain’t no ineffective, first-time-to-the-rodeo cowboy that gets bucked off on his first ride. It works hard to penetrate your hair follicles to deliver every ounce of natural hair-improving ingredients.

Inside the natural serum, you’ll find a DHT-blocking complex of jojoba, red clove, saw palmetto, and caffeine that works overtime to prevent further hair loss.

As a leave-in hair growth treatment, all you need to do is apply it to your hair and scalp, massage it in, and let your scalp soak up the goodness. Men love the gentle botanical scent that helps hair smell fresh all day or night.

Give your hair follicles the ‘ole one-two and reactivate them with natural ingredients. It’s hard to rejuvenate dormant hair follicles, but that’s precisely what Hair Growth Oil from Votala aims to do.

Intense, nourishing ingredients dive deep into your hair follicles to stimulate and recharge them. This helps wake them up and prepare them for a full day of regrowth.

Natural vitamins, minerals, and botanicals promise extreme goodies for your hair and scalp. Ginger, niacinamide, angelica, fleece-flower root, danshen extract, and vitamin E support healthier, more vibrant hair.

Most guys who use the remedy love that they can apply the oil wherever and whenever they want. While you can use it once or twice daily, we recommend checking to see how it works for your hair type. Twice daily application may make hair look weighed down or greasy.

It’s like Fight Club, except now it’s for hair loss and thinning. If you’re dealing with hair loss, you want champion products on your side.

DHT Fighting Shampoo is a simple solution to an annoying problem. No one wants to contend with rapidly thinning hairlines or bald patches; it just ain’t fun. To make your life easier and improve hair growth, swap your 3-in-1 men’s shampoo, conditioner, and body wash for this hair growth champion.

Using it is a no-brainer. Just apply it like your regular shampoo and scrub, scrub, scrub your scalp clean. Let it sit on your scalp for an extra minute or two. This lets the DHT-blocking ingredients work harder to prevent hair loss and thinning.

What you need to know about hair growth products for men

Gents, there’s probably a thing or two you don’t know about hair growth products—yet. With top tips to get thicker, healthier hair and a guide on how to find your perfect hair growth product match, you’ll find everything you need to know about hair growth products right here.

Because your hair matters to us.

What causes hair loss in males?

Hair loss and thinning can often be tied to genetics. Scream into the sky and curse the gods. Do whatever you must to overcome that frustration for “being born this way.”

Male pattern baldness, technically known as androgenetic alopecia, is a heredity type of hair loss. Causes of hair thinning vary and often include stress, medical conditions, poor diet, and medications.

How to shop for hair growth products for men

Get the right product the first time you shop. No more wasting money on useless products that you toss out after a few weeks. No more ineffective ingredients. Here are the top features to look for while you shop.

Understand good ingredients for hair growth

Having a full grasp of ingredients that help improve hair growth ensures you’re using the right products for your scalp. Some products may be ineffective for your body, while others may grant incredible results.

The only way to truly regrow hair and ensure it’s thicker and fuller is to use the right ingredients. Here are a few of the top ingredient labels for your hair.

Saw palmetto: This safe, natural ingredient gets a big fat “Heck yes. Give me more” from everyone that uses it—man, woman, or child. Saw palmetto helps block DHT naturally, which contributes to thinning hair or hair loss.

Biotin: Give your baby a boost with biotin (by baby, we mean your hair, of course). Biotin improves hair growth and gives you thicker, healthier-looking hair.

Caffeine: Stimulate your hair and scalp with a nice cup of Joe straight to your hair follicles. Caffeine is a vasodilator that amps up circulation and helps encourage hair follicles to do their thing.

What are the best prescription medications for hair loss and thinning?

Finasteride and minoxidil are the best prescription drugs for hair growth. If regular hair growth treatment kits aren’t cutting it, you may need to call in the big guns.

Speak to your doctor or dermatologist to get a prescription for different prescription-strength products. They’re also available through telehealth services that you can effortlessly access online. Services like Hims and Hers connect you with a medical professional who can get you a prescription in less than 20 minutes.

Be sure to speak about any possible side effects during your consultation.

Low doses of minoxidil are available over the counter in various products.

Avoid harsh ingredients

Keep your hair and hair follicles safe by avoiding harmful chemicals. These harsh materials irritate and stress the skin, contributing to hair loss and thinning.

How can you avoid ingredients that irritate your hair follicles? Stay away from cheap beauty products at the grocery and drug store. Products that cost a couple of bucks may save you a ton of money now, but often come at the price of losing your hair.

Avoid harsh ingredients like sulfates, parabens, phthalates, artificial fragrances, formaldehyde, and synthetic fragrances.

What’s your budget, King?

We don’t care if you’re a prince or a pauper. Budgets are sexy. Having a budget doesn’t mean you’re being super cheap—unless you want to be.

Budgets are a way to ensure you’re spending an amount you can afford. Hair growth products get expensive quickly. This means you need to lock down a budget that works for your lifestyle and goals without having credit card debt for the rest of your wonderful life.

High-quality—the kind you should be using—hair growth products cost around $30 to $80. We know that’s a wide range, but keep in mind there are so many hair growth treatments, from serums to foams to pills.

Whatever products you choose, you’ll need to restock every month or two.

Hair growth tips and tricks

Enjoy fuller, healthier hair by following top hair growth tips.

Consider your diet and lifestyle

Some triggers of hair loss are easier to change than others. Some men can improve hair growth by upgrading their diet and lifestyle. What does this look like? Eat a well-balanced diet of fruits, veggies, and proteins, and drink plenty of water.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and reducing stressors can go a long way in improving your hair growth.

Follow directions closely

You’ll want to follow instructions carefully and closely when using hair growth products. Don’t waste a single drop of expensive products. Every hair growth product is unique, and you should apply it with care.

Don’t let hair loss go untreated

If you notice hair loss or thinning, take action immediately. Schedule a doctor’s appointment and grab a hair growth product. Why is it essential? Once hair follicles go dormant, it’s nearly impossible to “wake them up” and regrow that hair.

It’s time to give up smoking

Are you a smoker? If not, skip this lovely section. But if you are, there’s nothing to be ashamed of. You should be aware, though, that smoking adds to hair loss and thinning.

We know this may feel nearly impossible, or you may be unwilling to give the habit up, but cutting out smoking and reducing stress on the body can improve hair growth. Pair this with other healthy habits like eating a balanced diet, and you’ll be in business, bad boy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is one hair growth product enough to get results?

This depends on your hair and scalp and the product you’re using. Many men see results when using multiple hair growth products like a kit, supplements, sprays, medication, oils, shampoos, and more. If you’re new to hair growth products, starting with one is good until you’re comfortable using it. You’ll likely enjoy results with one product but may see more rapid growth with multiple products.

When will I see results from my hair growth product(s)?

How quickly you see results depends on your product and how your body responds to it. Each person experiences unique results; even if you and your brother are using the same product, you’ll get different benefits (or side effects). Most men see results after religious use of products between three to 13 months. That’s a heckin’ long time, but when it comes to hair loss and thinning, it takes a long time to improve your hair.

Is it safe to use hair growth products every day?

Yes, although if you have skin or hair conditions, check to ensure your product won’t exacerbate them. Some hair growth products contain intense ingredients that stimulate hair growth but may be too harsh for sensitive skin.

What’s the best hair growth product for men?

Blu Atlas Hair & Body Oil is the best hair growth product for men. Why do so many men love it? It’s a vibrant oil with naturally derived products that soak into each strand of hair and enrich the scalp. After a few treatments, your thinning, dry, dull hair will be transformed into movie-star quality. Hair & Body Oil improves your hair until you forget you ever worried about thinning hair.