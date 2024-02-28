Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Women’s hair health can be time-consuming and intense. You need to eat the right foods to ensure your body has the building blocks it requires to maintain long strands. You need to see the hairdresser often to nip split ends in the bud before they lead to breakage. You should also take vitamins to address diet deficiencies so your hair has what it needs to grow strong.

If you’re struggling with thinning hair that breaks before it gets long, consider adding some hair growth products into your routine. These might be a shampoo and conditioner with biotin to aid keratin production. Or it could be a serum with tea tree or rosemary oil to cut through dandruff and revitalize blood circulation in the scalp. Vitamins or gummies with biotin and saw palmetto block DHT to prevent hair fall and thicken hair at the cellular level. And leave-in creams and treatments can heal stressed strands and prevent hair loss from heat damage.

Whatever your hair-loss issues, check out our list of the best hair growth products for women to turn your sad strands into wonderful waves.

Many natural ingredients can help women’s hair thrive. That’s why Blu Atlas sources premium vegan ingredients from natural sources such as plants, fruits and minerals. Every Blu Atlas hair-care and skin-care product contains 96-100% natural ingredients, and everything is made clean in the USA. No questionable animal byproducts are to be seen here.

For the best hair growth gummies for women, try the Blu Atlas Hair and Skin Gummies. This two-in-one gummy promotes hair and skin health, making strands thicker and shinier and helping skin glow. These gummies are free of common allergens, including gluten, shellfish, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.

Eleven ingredients promote hair growth in these delicious mango and passion fruit gummies. Saw palmetto curbs DHT production, a scalp hormone that closes hair follicles. Folic acid protects hair’s color from early graying and helps create more blood cells, which in turn make hair grow.

Zinc and biotin both aid in keratin production, a building block of hair and skin. Iodine boosts hair follicle regeneration and vitamins A, B6, B12, C, D3 and E ensure hair looks and feels its healthiest.

For best results, take one gummy at any time of day. These cruelty-free gummies have no fillers or harmful ingredients that accelerate hair loss and skin issues, such as parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes, sulfates or preservatives.

After incorporating this product into their hair-care routine, reviewers say that their hair has more shine and they experience reduced shedding.

Hers and Hims offer customized solutions for a variety of common issues, including anxiety, depression, hair and birth control. For one of the best hair growth products for women that contains minoxidil, try the Hers Minoxidil Topical Solution. This treatment contains 2% minoxidil to breathe life back into hair follicles so the hair growth phase lasts longer. While results aren’t guaranteed with this product, most users see thicker, longer hair with three to six months of regular use.

The only active ingredient is minoxidil 2%, an FDA-approved ingredient to combat hair loss. Minoxidil battles androgenic alopecia in both men and women to boost hair growth and help repair follicles. Even if you see improvement, you must continue to use this product indefinitely or your hair may start to fall out again.

This topical treatment is a great option if more natural hair solutions simply haven’t done the trick to prevent hair fall. It’s safe to use on color-treated hair.

You only need to use one milliliter two times a day to see the best results. Ideally, you should place it on areas of the scalp that have suffered the most hair loss. Reviewers say this product has helped them with pregnancy hair loss and was effective when no other solutions worked.

Shapiro MD focuses on creating hair products to combat hair loss with scientifically proven ingredients. The company was founded by two doctors who spent five years on research and testing before any products were created, so they could ensure that what they offered worked.

For the best hair growth system, try Shapiro MD’s Women’s Regrowth Kit. This entire system features Shapiro MD’s proprietary shampoo, conditioner and leave-in foam. All three of these contain DHT blockers to prevent hair loss and natural botanical compounds to feed the hair antioxidants, which protect from heat and environmental damage.

The last addition to the system is a 2% minoxidil serum, which can help fight extreme hair loss. It’s an all-in-one option to stop hair loss from every angle. Shapiro makes each product simple to use and provides clear instructions on each bottle.

The whole system costs $90, or you can save a bit of money and subscribe for a full 90 days for just above $200. Reviewers say this system made their hair strong again and saw results in about two months.

If you’re unsure whether you need every option in this kit, head to their website and take their free hair quiz. This will assess your needs and provide a customized regimen to maximize your hair health.

Sunday Riley focuses on formulations with botanicals that support your scalp health. They only make clean formulas that are good for the environment and reject artificial fragrances. Suppliers come from countries where Sunday Riley can inspect each part of the process and ensure that people and the planet are not harmed.

For one of the best hair growth products that cleanses the scalp, try Sunday Riley’s Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Serum. Dandruff, oil buildup and other environmental irritants inflame and damage hair follicles, scarring them and stopping hair growth. The Clean Rinse contains AHAs and BHAs to slough all this away so the scalp remains itch and irritation free.

Nine key ingredients promote scalp health. Glycolic acid naturally buffs away the buildup from your scalp and removes any residue left behind from styling. Salicylic acid is known for removing excess oil from your face in skin-care products, and it does the same for your scalp. Niacinamide improves circulation and hair texture, so it’s less likely to break.

Other effective ingredients include rose clay, zinc PCA, witch hazel, vitamin B complex and jasmine essential oil. This isn’t a leave-in treatment like other serums; it works as a pre-shampoo treatment multiple times a week, depending on how much grime remains stuck in your scalp.

Sometimes the best way to improve hair growth is to treat it from the inside out. A supplement delivers the nutrients your body needs at the cellular level to improve hair condition and follicles. Some of the finest supplements on the market are Viviscal’s Hair Growth Supplements for Women. These supplements can help women struggling with hair loss from major hormonal changes like pregnancy and menopause, nutritional deficiencies, excessive UV exposure and more.

Four active ingredients heal damaged hair. The proprietary AminoMar Collagen Complex comes from marine collagen and contains ingredients necessary to encourage hair growth. Biotin (a form of vitamin B) helps build keratin to strengthen strands. Iron promotes healthy red blood cells so that enough circulation gets to the scalp. Vitamin C is a critical antioxidant that helps your body use iron, but also hydrates hair and prevents it from splitting.

A clinical study showed that 40% of the women who used this product saw less hair fall out in three months. It works on all hair types, but some users said these supplements didn’t improve their hair loss. There are three different size options for ordering, so you could try it for a month or two to see if you benefit before purchasing a six-month supply.

Many hair-growth products come with high price tags, promising results that you won’t see for three months. That means you have to spend $200 on something before you even learn if it works for you or not. Instead, try a budget option first.

One of the best hair growth products for women on a budget is the Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil. This product addresses common issues related to hair loss, including an irritated scalp, damaged strands, split ends and inflamed hair follicles. Use this as a hot oil scalp treatment or to protect hair in braids or with weaves.

Over 30 essential oils and extracts make up this serum. One of the key ingredients is rosemary oil, which contains anti-inflammatory properties and cuts through dandruff so that the scalp can become moisturized and start to heal. Peppermint oil encourages circulation to the scalp by helping the blood vessels widen.

Biotin encourages elasticity in the hair follicles and strands so they are less likely to break. Other standout ingredients include castor seed oil, soybean oil, jojoba seed oil, tea tree leaf oil, coconut oil and lavender oil.

This cruelty-free natural solution contains no parabens, sulfates, mineral oils or DEA. While this product works on its own, it’s often used with the Rosemary Mint Wash Day Style Bundle.

Rahua started when Fabian Lliguin, a famous NYC hair stylist, took a trip to the Amazon rainforest. He went to learn more about their rights and the environment, but was shocked by how luscious and long the women’s hair was. These women told Fabian their secret: They used rahua oil, a deeply hydrating oil that breathes life back into dry hair and skin.

For one of the best hair growth products for women that is primarily made of botanicals, try Rahua Founder’s Blend Scalp & Hair Treatment. This topical cream focuses on healing the scalp’s microbiome to send water into the strands and roots, so they remain strong and elastic. This product curbs inflammation and won’t irritate your skin.

Three natural oils make the base of this scalp and hair treatment. Rahua oil is full of omega-9 fatty acids, which moisturize strands and heal damage so that hair can grow long and strong. Palo santo oil combats unhealthy scalp bacteria, leaving room for the good ones to grow. Finally, hemp oil calms inflammation due to its high concentration of amino acids and vitamins.

This product has a light herbal scent and works best on people who constantly scratch their itchy scalp due to excessive dryness. Apply this to a wet or dry scalp in the evening. Let it sit for 15 minutes before washing out. Or, if you need deep hydration, leave it in your hair until morning.

​​

Any woman who uses lots of products, spends time in the sun and flakes from a sunburned scalp, or who generally struggles with dandruff may see hair compromised due to an unhealthy scalp. Women who want their hair to grow long and strong need to start the healing process from the root.

Women with oily faces may need a face scrub. Similarly, women with oily scalps may need a scrub for the scalp. Frank Body’s Caffeinated Scalp Scrub is a vegan scrub that works as a physical exfoliant to remove unnecessary oil and grime that gets stuck under your layers of hair.

Green coffee extract has high amounts of fatty acids that nourish the hair follicles and antioxidants to maintain collagen and hair follicle tissues. Rosemary extract encourages blood flow to the scalp so that hair grows faster than usual. Peppermint is an astringent that cuts through buildup while leaving behind a pleasant smell.

A few of the other natural ingredients include sweet almond oil, walnut shell powder (to physically exfoliate), soybean oil and linseed oil. This scrub works on all skin types and should be used two to three times a week on wet hair before shampooing.

Another great option from Hers is the Triple Threat Hair Shampoo with Saw Palmetto. The main purpose of this shampoo is to stop shedding so that you don’t see hair all over your carpet instead of your head. It also moisturizes and strengthens so your hair can withstand styling and environmental irritants.

Three natural ingredients work together to wash away the excess sebum that damages hair follicles, causing strands to fall out. Biotin thickens hair because it increases the flow of blood to your scalp, making your waves stronger. Saw palmetto blocks DHT, a hormone that causes hair loss, and reduces scalp inflammation for a healthier, less irritated environment. Finally, pumpkin seed oil is full of magnesium, fatty acids and zinc, all of which encourage healthy hair so it can grow strong.

Use this shampoo regularly for the best results. Leave the shampoo in wet hair for a minute before rinsing it out, and be sure to apply the shampoo to your scalp as well. Reviewers say that after regular use, they’ve noticed that they have thicker hair and more volume.

If you’ve noticed a lot of frizz and breakage contributing to your thinning hair, consider adding a leave-in conditioner treatment. Leave-in conditioner provides extra moisture to dry, brittle hair, which often produces split ends. If you use heat products or live in a humid climate, a leave-in conditioner tames frizz and protects hair from damage.

For the best leave-in conditioner to encourage hair growth in women, try Marc Anthony’s Grow Long Super Fast Strength Leave-In Conditioner Spray and Detangler. This is part of the “Grow Long” line of products, which are all designed to combat hair loss. While this product doesn’t grow new hair, it heals the strands you have so they don’t break any further.

Caffeine holds moisture in your hair, leaving it shiny and elastic. Ginseng calms down inflammation that can lead to hair loss. And vitamin E protects the hair from free radicals and oxidative stress that can lead to damage and loss.

To use this product, spray it onto wet hair and gently comb through with a brush or wide-toothed comb. Reviewers say that this softens their thick, frizzy hair so it’s easier to style and manage. It also adds volume, leaving hair shiny and strong.

Revitalash was founded by Dr. Michael Brikenhoff in 2006. His wife was going through breast cancer treatment, and he wanted her to have solutions to thicken her eyebrows, eyelashes and hair.

Revitalash offers numerous products to protect hair from environmental stressors. For one of the best thickening shampoos for women, try Revitalash Cosmetics’ Thickening Shampoo. This soothing shampoo contains critical nutrients and phytoactives to nourish the scalp, improve the cuticle and thicken the hair shaft.

Loquat leaf extract is an antioxidant that plumps up the strands by healing the follicle, improving thin hair. Willow bark extract is a natural exfoliant that sloughs away dandruff, dirt and buildup from the scalp. Biotin strengthens hair, making it fuller and thicker. Panthenol (a compound of vitamin B5) deeply moisturizes the hair so it feels soft and looks shiny.

This vegan, cruelty-free shampoo is safe to use on color-treated hair and contains no sulfates, oils, parabens or phthalates. For best results, use this shampoo with the Thickening Conditioner and Volume Enhancing Foam. The foam is the only product of the three that contains Revitalash’s proprietary BioPeptin Complex®, which adds an extra layer of conditioning to solidify hair.

Olaplex started in Dean Christal’s garage on the sunny west coast. Christal had spent most of his life working in the hair industry and hired chemists to develop a chemical that dyed hair without damaging the strands. After three years, they struck gold with Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate.

This ingredient repairs disulfide bonds so they’re aligned, making your hair less likely to break. For one of the best hair growth products for women, try Olaplex No. 0’s Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment. This pre-shampoo treatment serum primes the hair to become stronger and heal from damage.

This product is so powerful that you only need to use it two or three times a week. Spray a generous amount into dry hair, working in sections until all the hair is covered in the spray. Hair should be damp, not soaking wet. Let this sit in your hair for 10 minutes, then apply Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector.

When used as directed, this system repairs 68% of hair and each strand will be three times as strong as before. The downside to this product is that you do have to use it with No.3 Hair Perfector for it to work, and one bottle only lasts for three to six uses.

However, Olaplex has a proprietary ingredient available nowhere else, so if nothing else works to grow strong hair, this product is worth trying.

One of the best hair growth products for women is HawaiiPharm’s Red Clover Alcohol-Free Liquid Extract. This extract contains high amounts of vitamin C, calcium and potassium, to soothe the skin and hair so it becomes soft and vibrant. This product also cuts through dandruff to heal the scalp and holds hair fibers to the scalp so they’re less likely to fall out.

You’ll need to dilute this extract before applying it to your hair. To create a serum, measure half a teaspoon of red clover extract and mix it with your favorite hair-safe oil, including castor or sunflower oil. Pour out enough oil so that you can cover your whole scalp. You could add the red clover extract to your shampoo instead, if you wish.

While the timeline of results can vary, you should be seeing longer, stronger hair within four months of using red clover extract.

Luv Me Care uses fermented rice water in many of its products to strengthen the hair, making it shiny and saving it from split ends. For one of the best hair growth products for women and men, try Luv Me Care’s Rice Water Shampoo. This shampoo was formulated for people with thin, flat or damaged hair to revive the strands so they become supple and voluminous again.

Six natural ingredients support hair and scalp health in this shampoo. Rice water adds shine and makes it easier to detangle hair after washing. Citrus reticulata peel is full of critical vitamins like A and C that protect the hair and scalp from damage and external elements. Ginger root increases the circulation of blood to the scalp so that each follicle gets stronger.

Biotin helps your body produce keratin, a protein that forms hair, nails and skin, so that strands are shiny and voluminous, and bald spots are filled in. Caffeine stimulates follicles to grow hair and curbs DHT, a hormone that causes hair loss. Rosemary oil’s anti-inflammatory properties heal the scalp and cut through dandruff to cleanse follicles.

This shampoo shouldn’t be used on color-treated hair because it can make the color run out. After one use, your hair will feel softer and you’ll see more volume.

Luv Me Care works on all hair types, improving texture and fullness so that your hair feels soft and looks more vibrant than ever.

Natural ingredients like castor, rosemary and ginger oil may condition the scalp so that hair grows in longer and stronger. Biotin also promotes hair growth and gives strands the nourishment they need so they become more elastic and are less likely to break. This product curbs hair loss and improves thinning hair to look thick again.

Use it after you wash your hair and apply it to areas on the hair and scalp that look like they’re thinning. Some people use it daily; others use it only twice to four times a week. Experiment with the dosage until you find the best amount for you.