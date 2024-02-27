The Best Hair Oils for Frizzy Hair in 2024

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

While the thought of hair oil may bring about images of greasy manes, we’re here to tell you that a bit of oil in your hair care routine can be non-greasy and pro-glossy. No matter your hair type or texture, sliding a drop or two of hair oil over your strands confers a ton of benefits, from healing heat damage to adding shine and smoothing frizz and flyaways. Picking a hair oil that gives you your desired results is key.

If one of your main concerns is taming frizz, then you want a hair oil formulated for fighting frizz on multiple levels. The best hair oils for frizzy hair will not only smooth stray strands but they’ll also help prevent breakage leading to frizz, add hydration back to dry strands, and provide anti-humidity protection. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up 17 holy grail hair oils known for taming frizz. All of them are amazing, so which one you pick depends totally on individual preferences. Whether your hair is curly, coarse, straight, or fine, these oils will completely transform how you think of hair oils.

Get ready to kiss frizz goodbye.

The Benefits of Using Hair Oil

Hair oil is arguably the most multi-functional hair product you can buy. So it’s ripe with benefits, some of which we’ve listed below.

1. Tames Frizz

Silicones, as well as plant oils like squalane, argan, and coconut, lightly coat the hair shaft to smooth the cuticle and flyaways, thus, calming frizz. Glycerin is another key ingredient to look out for as it helps to seal in hydration, fighting frizz from the inside out.

2. Repairs and Prevents Damage

Plant oils penetrate the hair shaft to strengthen, seal, and repair pre-existing damage. The use of silicones in hair oils can also be beneficial for preventing hair damage and breakage, as they form a barrier to shield strands from direct heat damage.

3. Adds Shine

Dryness strips hair of its natural shine. That’s where hair oils come in. Because they deeply moisturize and contain shine-boosting ingredients like sunflower oil and squalane, hair oil can add a high-impact sheen to your strands.

4. Boosts Hydration

Hair oils improve moisture retention, especially when applied to damp hair, so your tresses are noticeably more hydrated. This is key since dryness and frizz go hand in hand.

5. Silkier, Softer Hair

Increased hydration, fewer tangles, and smoothed cuticles mean your hair will be soft, slinky, and generally healthier. Look for ingredients like argan oil that penetrate the hair follicle to improve elasticity and smoothness.

6. Detangles

Hair oils lubricate the hair shaft and provide more slip for working through tangles, which not only helps you comb knots out more effectively but prevents breakage too.

How to Use a Hair Oil

Using hair oil won’t make your hair look or feel greasy unless you apply too much product or apply it to the wrong places. There are many ways to use hair oil, but the most basic method is applying it to the ends of damp hair, working up toward the mid-lengths. This will help hydrate your tresses and increase manageability. On dry hair, you can use hair oil to tame frizz and flyaways, add shine, and tie your style together.

Most people will want to avoid oiling their roots as getting too close to the scalp can make hair appear greasy, though this isn’t the case for everyone. It all depends on your hair length, type, and styling goals. Those with curly hair, for example, can use hair oil on dry strands to give their curls more life and definition and may be totally fine applying oil higher up on the hair shaft. Whereas ultra-fine hair will want to use hair oil sparingly and focus the majority of product solely on the ends where hair tends to be the driest.

Dry, thick, and curly hair types can usually apply more hair oil than those with fine, straight strands, so we suggest starting with a tiny amount and working your way up to discover your perfect amount. Hair oils are highly concentrated, so you usually only need a few drops to do the job.

When in doubt, check the “how to use” label on your chosen hair oil for brand-tailored instructions.

The Best Hair Oils for Frizzy Hair

Tired of fighting frizz and don’t have time to sift through endless products? We don’t blame you. To make it easier for you, we’re kicking things off with our top pick: Blu Atlas’ Hair & Body Oil. This gentle blend of 100 percent natural ingredients (yep, you heard that right) works together to smooth strands, provide shine, and deeply nourish the hair so you’re less prone to frizz overall.

One reason we’ve deemed it the best hair oil for frizzy hair is that, compared to the others on our list, it’s the most dedicated to using high-quality ingredients you can find in nature. We’re talking damage-repairing argan oil, moisturizing castor oil, and shine-boosting jojoba seed oil. The fragrance, which is ever-so-light and unisex, comes only from natural plant extracts and essential oils like rosemary, geranium, and lavender. All of these, by the way, boast their own impressive hair benefits.

Its multi-functionality also makes this hair oil the best of the best. You can use a drop or two to calm frizz and hydrate parched strands, but you can also use it as a scalp treatment oil to stimulate growth and promote overall hair health. And it doesn’t end there. As the name suggests, the Hair & Body Oil can also be used on the face and body to give skin a hydrated glow. Men and women can easily implement this oil into their hair (and body) care routines. Plus, it’s vegan, made in the U.S., free of any toxic ingredients, and comes in a luxe glass bottle.

Price: $32 | Size: 2 oz | Silicone-Free: Yes

With a name like “No Frizz Vanishing Oil,” you can pretty much count on this silicone-free oil treatment to tame even the unruliest frizz. The fast-absorbing oil has a lightweight feel that delivers weightless hydration and endless shine thanks to its blend of quick-drying emollients and replenishers.

As promised, it also smooths frizz, flyaways, and static and blocks the frizz effects of humidity, which is especially great for those living in warm, tropical climates. Key ingredients include amaranth seed extract (to provide frizz protection), hemisqualane (to keep locks silky smooth), and a glutamic acid-based emollient, which helps the hair become less prone to frizz over time.

Price: $32 | Size: 1.7 oz | Silicone-Free: Yes

Another top contender for the best hair oil for frizzy hair is the JVN Shine Drops. This award-winning hair oil provides 24-hour frizz control and instantly reduces frizz and flyaways by 96 percent—which are stats not all hair oils can boast. It has an ultra-lightweight finish thanks to ingredients like hemisqualane and meadowfoam ester that ensure your hair is nourished and shines to the gods without ever looking greasy.

And when we say it delivers shine—we mean it! You’ll be able to notice a visible difference in the way your hair looks before and after applying. The addition of antioxidant-rich hibiscus extract protects strands from UV and environmental damage and color fading. Plus, it works for all hair types, lengths, and textures, whether your strands are fine or thick.

Price: $24 | Size: 1.7 oz | Silicone-Free: Yes

This is undoubtedly one of the best hair oils on the market for natural hair. Coming from an award-winning stylist of over 26 years, Charlotte Mensah has bottled all her tried-and-true hair secrets into this beloved formula. We’re talking about a unique blend of sustainable oils you’ve probably never heard of but will have you instantly hooked, such as manketti nut and Ximenia oils, as well as beloved ingredients like argan oil.

This beautiful blend improves the appearance of your hair by adding shine, hydrating dull strands, and taming frizz. In addition to restoring your hair’s natural beauty, it helps protect strands from environmental damage and the effects of styling, so your hair is stronger and easier to manage.

Price: $55 | Size: 100 mL | Silicone-Free: No

This ever-popular hair oil from Kérastase is a mainstay in so many getting-ready routines. And it’s easy to see why. The multi-use formula can be used to detangle towel-dried hair, as a pre-shampoo treatment, as a finishing product after styling, or as a touch-up treatment to add shine and smooth frizz.

Featuring antioxidant and fatty acid-rich oils, ­­­such as marula, argan, and camellia, two to four pumps will fully absorb into the hair fiber to nourish and strengthen strands. Also worth noting: The Elixir Ultime Huile Original Hair Oil provides thermal protection up to 450 degrees, which is terrific for those who frequently heat-style their hair.

Price: $54 | Size: 100 mL | Silicone-Free: No

The Molecular Repair Hair Oil from respected hair care brand K18 is a game changer for dry, damaged tresses. Not only does this biotech-engineered hair oil strengthen and repair damage from the inside out, but it fights frizz on two levels.

The brand’s patented K18Peptide (as well as squalane and avocado oil) works on a molecular level to repair hair damage and seal split ends by targeting the innermost layer of the hair: the polypeptide chain. By reconnecting broken polypeptide chains, this oil smooths frizz and flyaways for up to 24 hours, and the hair becomes less prone to frizz-inducing breakage in the first place. Unlike other hair oils, this product sinks into the strands rather than sitting on the surface. The K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil is on the pricier side, but it has clinical studies to back it up.

Price: $65 | Size: 1 oz | Silicone-Free: Yes

Rosehip, argan, and coconut oils make up this frizz-fighting oil blend by Briogeo, which smooths and seals the hair cuticle for 48-hour frizz protection and hydration. Thanks to its blend of luxe plant oils, the consistency is ultra-rich but light enough to help all hair types and textures. Star ingredient rosehip oil provides those essential fatty acids our hair loves and is central here in helping control unruly flyaways.

Just working a tiny bit into the hair will give you that soft, shiny finish that also smells like clean florals and musky woods (yum). Vegan, 98 percent naturally derived, and free of silicones, this hair oil is ripe with natural ingredients. Because of this, a little goes a long way.

Price: $30 | Size: 1 oz | Silicone-Free: Yes

If your hair could talk, it’d say “thank you” after applying this anti-frizz oil from Davines. From the brand’s best-selling (and award-winning) line, the OI Oil works to detangle and smooth frizz for all hair types, though it’s especially great for coarse, dry strands.

The main ingredient, roucou oil, uses its army of antioxidants to strengthen and protect hair from the effects of aging and environmental damage. The potion also contains sunflower seed oil, buriti oil, and a curation of silicones that add shine and softness without weighing the hair down. It’s also hairstylist approved and will provide that salon-worthy scent we all know and love.

Price: $51 | Size: 135 mL | Silicone-Free: No

Fekkai’s Anti-Frizz Serum comes in an easy-to-use spray bottle that lets you get the perfect amount of product each time. This oil-serum hybrid has a hydrating, lightweight feel that brings flat, frizz-prone strands back to life in just a couple of sprays.

It features popular silicones, such as dimethicone, which provide a protective barrier over the hair to smooth strands and lock in moisture while delivering twice the amount of shine. There’s also cold-pressed olive oil to target hair cuticles and prickly pear extract for antioxidant protection. It’s ideal for thick, frizzy, and coarse hair types who want to combat concerns like dryness and smoothness. Use it daily on dry or damp hair to keep frizz in check and add a weightless shine.

Price: $30 | Size: 3.4 oz | Silicone-Free: No

Achieve that fresh-out-of-the-salon look with Oribe’s Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil. Does it actually contain gold? Well, no. But it’s liquid gold, nonetheless. Inside is a special blend of emollients that condition hair without weighing it down and give the oil its luxuriously light texture.

You’ll also find the brand’s signature complex (including watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower) that prevents hair from oxidative dress and aging—while protecting your precious locks from the drying, damaging, and color-depleting effects of the elements. Because of this, it works wonderfully on those with already dry, damaged, or color-treated hair. It wouldn’t be on this list if it wasn’t a dream at taming frizz, so you can count on that too.

Price: $57 | Size: 100 mL | Silicone-Free: No

Calm frizz with this lightweight elixir by Shu Uemura. The Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil is a winner for all hair types and textures looking to enhance shine, smooth rough strands, add lasting hydration, and keep frizz on lock.

The ingredient list is pretty simple, focusing on a few high-grade silicones that give hair that smooth, silky feel and ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate, a clear liquid sunscreen that protects hair from the sun’s UVB rays. But most importantly, it features Japanese-sourced camellia oil that sinks quickly into the hair to leave it lustrous and nourished as you go about your day. This is also the biggest bottle size on our list, so you get more value (and a whole lot more oil) for your money.

Price: $69 | Size: 5 oz | Silicone-Free: No

The Blonda Oil packs shine, moisture, and frizz-fighting protection for blonde, gray, and highlighted hair. With nourishing argan oil (the best hair oil for bleached hair) as its hero ingredient, this option goes to work sealing and repairing dry, damaged ends. Water-thin silicones ensure the formula is suitable for fine strands while delivering a soft, high-shine finish that never disappoints.

It also provides thermal and UV protection and has been shown to reduce blow drying time, which is a must for preventing frizz when heat styling. Bonus: Blonda Oil is safe for chemically treated hair, as well as for those with extensions.

Price: $49.50 | Size: 125 mL | Silicone-Free: No

If you have textured hair, you’re gonna want to add the Everyday Gloss oil to your cart ASAP. This clean, award-winning hair oil is made for everyday use, whether you wish to increase shine, diminish dryness, or fight the good fight against frizz. Like our top choice from Blu Atlas, this option slips into your routine as a styling oil or a pre-wash treatment.

Inside, you’ve got Kakadu plum oil, which contains a ripe amount of vitamin C that benefits the scalp. A base of safflower oil is supported by sweet almond, castor, argan, and soybean oils. This fatty acid-rich blend is everything medium-to-thick hair textures dream of, providing silky soft results and a natural shine. They’re pros at taming frizz and flyaways too. The best part? It smells so nostalgic, like a strawberry lip smacker or your favorite childhood candy.

Price: $24 | Size: 100 mL | Silicone-Free: Yes

If you don’t mind investing in hair care products, you might as well go for this hair oil from Augustinus Bader. Deemed THE hair oil and backed by over 30 years of cutting-edge science, we can confidently say this is one of the best hair oils for frizzy hair.

The innovative formula is more like an elixir than an oil, thanks to a restorative blend of botanicals, including pomegranate oil, vitamin E, rice protein, and rose flower oil. But its true power comes from the brand’s patented TFC8 technology, which protects and repairs the skin and hair on a biological level. The Hair Oil works wonders at boosting volume, enhancing the hair’s natural texture and shine, reducing breakage, and supporting hair growth. And of course, it’s a total frizz fighter, reducing frizz and flyaways by 94 percent in clinical trials.

Price: $52 | Size: 1 oz | Silicone-Free: Yes

This is the ultimate buy if you want to improve your overall hair health and vibrancy. Dae’s Prickly Pear Hair Oil can be used pre- and post-styling to soften, detangle, and strengthen strands, all while taming frizz. It boasts an all-star lineup of hair-loving silicones, like dimethicone, as well as moringa, argan, meadowfoam seed, and sacha inchi oils.

Its main ingredient, prickly pear, is a miracle worker for strengthening the hair (thanks to its antioxidant content) and providing a super sleek finish. In keeping with the theme, the oil’s naturally derived fragrance is inspired by the Arizona desert, where prickly pear fruit runs wild.

Price: $38 | Size: 1.7 oz | Silicone-Free: No

If you want to seal your strands without weighing them down, reach for this hair oil by Verb. Moringa, argan, and rice bran oils go to work smoothing flyaways and improving hair elasticity for all-around sleeker styling. It also contains bamboo extract, which strengthens the hair follicle and adds much-needed moisture to frizz-prone strands. Hydrolyzed soy protein improves your mane’s glossiness, texture, and manageability.

What makes this hair oil “weightless” is its use of feather-light silicones that provide shine and smoothness without the sticky, greasy effects other hair oils can have. A little goes a long way with this one, so start with a drop and work your way up if needed. And for the price? You really can’t beat it.

Price: $20 | Size: 2 oz | Silicone-Free: No

The Virtue Healing Oil seals in hydration with a beautiful blend of plant-based ingredients and the brand’s patented Alpha Keratin 60ku protein, which is identical to the keratin found in our hair, so it’s insanely effective at repairing damage (hence why this is aptly named the Healing Oil). Hair-loving Tahitian gardenia flower extract also helps strengthen weakened strands, while Kalahari melon seed oil nourishes dry, brittle hair and fends off environmental aggressors.

If that wasn’t enough to click *add to cart*, the addition of protective brown algae, color-enhancing amaranthus caudatus seed extract, and pollution-shielding vitamin E supports it. This vegan formula never weighs down the hair or leaves behind a greasy film. Rather, it immediately adds shine, restores damage, and provides a silky, salon-quality finish.

Price: $44 | Size: 1.7 oz | Silicone-Free: No

Answering Your Frequently Asked Questions

What causes frizzy hair?

Frizz is annoying, we know. And while the products you use in your weekly hair regimens will help fight frizz, knowing what causes it is also helpful. Multiple factors, such as an overly hot shower, heat damage, washing your hair too often, and the environment, can all contribute to frizziness. Other factors out of your control, such as how curly your hair is or the thickness of the hair fibers, also affect frizz.

Why should I use hair oil?

Hair oils are packed with moisturizing, nutrient-dense ingredients that help your hair feel stronger, softer, and shinier. They are also fantastic for taming frizz and protecting your hair from damage caused by UV rays and heat-styling tools.

How much hair oil should I use?

The amount of hair oil you need varies from head to head and formula to formula. This could be anywhere from one drop to several full pumps. The key is to start with less product and see how your hair responds. You can then increase or decrease the amount of hair oil you need from there.

Should hair oil be applied on wet or dry hair?

Most hair oils can be applied on wet and dry hair. Applying it to damp hair helps detangle, moisturize, and add heat protection before you go in with a blow dryer or other styling tools. Using it on dry hair will provide more shine and frizz maintenance. You can always apply some hair oil to damp hair and touch it up with a little more once the hair is dry.

Is silicone bad for your hair?

No! While silicones have gotten a bad rep in recent years, it’s important to know that silicones are safe, non-toxic ingredients commonly used in hair care products. They create a thin coating around the hair cuticle that keeps any existing moisture in and outside moisture (aka humidity) out. This makes them incredibly good at treating frizz. This coating also protects hair from damage caused by heat-styling tools.

However, overuse of silicones can weigh your hair down. That’s why it’s necessary to wash your hair frequently when using silicone-infused products. If you’re using hair oil with silicones, look for silicone-free shampoo and conditioner to prevent buildup.

How often should I use hair oil on frizzy hair?

You should apply hair oil every time after you’ve washed your hair in order to tame frizz. This may be enough, or you can use it throughout the week as needed on dry strands to smooth flyaways.