9 Best Hair Oils for Loss and Regrowth

Hair regrowth after loss takes time… Like, a lot of it. Hoping to accelerate the process and have a new, full head of hair as soon as possible? Try one of these best hair oils for loss and regrowth.

What Causes Hair Loss?

There are a few main culprits behind hair loss:

Hormonal Changes. When your hormones change, it can cause all kinds of side effects, including hair loss. Hair loss from hormonal changes is most common in women during pregnancy and menopause. Thyroid problems that affect your hormones can also trigger hair fall, and men may experience balding from excess DHT activity, which shrinks hair follicles.

Aging. As you advance in years, your hair’s life cycle becomes shorter, leading to some hair falling out. Your hair may also appear thinner and finer as you get older, due to this same process.

Genetics. You may have heard that you inherit your hair from your mother’s side of the family, and while that’s not totally true, there is genetics at play here. Hair loss genes are recessive, so you’ll need it from both sides in order to experience androgenic alopecia, a hereditary condition.

Medical Conditions. We’ve already mentioned thyroid conditions as a cause for hair loss, but there are other health problems that can contribute, too. Some medications have hair loss as a side effect, inflammatory disorders and chronic conditions like lupus can impact your hair, radiation therapy for cancer may be the main factor, or you may have alopecia areata, an immune system disorder that results in balding.

Stress. Very stressful, traumatic events can throw your body out of whack, and lead to hair loss several months later. If your hair loss seemed to start all of a sudden, think back to what happened in your life a few months ago…

Styling. If you’re someone who regularly uses high heat on your hair, puts it through a lot of different treatments, or styles it in tight hairstyles that pull, you could be inadvertently causing hair loss.

Micronutrient Deficiencies. If your body is not getting enough of certain vitamins and minerals, you may start shedding hair. A doctor can order a blood test to see what vitamins and minerals you may be low on, and may then suggest you take a supplement to get your levels back to normal.

What Can Be Done for Hair Loss?

First and foremost, you should make an appointment with your dermatologist when you start experiencing regular hair loss. They can examine your hair and run all the appropriate tests to determine the reason for your hair loss and the best course of action. Some hair loss conditions need to be caught early on to be stopped, so don’t wait on this!

If your hair loss is the result of a medical condition or nutrient deficiency, treating the underlying cause will be your best bet. With hormonal changes as a result of pregnancy or menopause, sometimes just waiting for your body to naturally regulate is your best option, and then you can help encourage regrowth. Treating your hair well is super important, which means not styling it in ways that may be harmful, and making sure that your shampoo conditioner, and other hair products are properly nourishing and moisturizing.

There are all kinds of hair regrowth treatments out there, from lasers to hair transplants, supplements, and specially formatted hair care products. Don’t underestimate the power of a top-notch hair oil to get your growth back on track!

How Can Hair Oil Help With Regrowth?

Hair oils are particularly efficient at delivering nutrients directly to the scalp and hair. Because of this, they can help stimulate growth while also taking excellent care of your hair to avoid breakage and promote strength.

If scalp issues are behind your hair loss, a hair oil that is applied to the scalp can help expedite the healing process and get your scalp back into top shape to support hair growth. Since scalp oils are generally made up of natural oils that are rich in fatty acids, they will keep your scalp nice and hydrated. Some may contain scalp-stimulating ingredients like caffeine or peppermint to get the circulation going and contribute to the hair growth process.

Hair oils are best for those with damaged or unhealthy hair, as they usually contain all kinds of goodies that encourage hair to be its best. Vitamins and minerals nourish each strand, moisturizers coat hair to keep it moisturized and resilient, and some hair oils are designed to counteract different types of hair damage. Hair oil is just another tool to have in your tool kit in the fight against hair loss!

What to Look for in a Hair Oil for Regrowth

Here are some of the best ingredients to look for in a hair growth oil:

Jojoba Oil. Jojoba oil is pretty much a hair wonder, with numerous benefits to impart to your tresses. It’s a natural emollient, which will lock moisture into your scalp and hair, treating common scalp conditions like eczema and psoriasis. Plus, some studies have shown that (in combination with some of the other oils on this list) it boosts hair growth, so go ahead and douse your hair and scalp in jojoba!

Castor Oil. This natural oil is loaded with fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamin E, which are great for scalp and hair, and has antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. All of this, plus the fact that it gets your scalp circulation going, makes castor oil a wonderful hair growth oil choice.

Saw Palmetto. To maintain a healthy head of hair, you’ll need the fatty acids that saw palmetto provides. Where it also shines, though, is in helping hormone-triggered hair loss thanks to its ability to block DHT.

Rosemary. Some fungi and bacteria can get in the way of healthy hair growth, but rosemary oil takes care of those obstacles. Studies have compared the effects of rosemary with those of minoxidil (Rogaine), showing that it’s just as effective. That’s a win for natural ingredients!

Lavender. Lavender isn’t just an inflammation buster and amazing fragrance, but also a hair growth champion! It has been shown to promote hair growth and thicker hair as well, so look for lavender oil to combat alopecia.

Thyme. This natural oil has been shown to combat alopecia areata, thanks to its ability to stimulate the scalp. It also prevents hair loss, so is a great tool to use for general maintenance even once your hair has come back.

Cedarwood. Enhancing blood flow in the scalp gives your hair follicles the energy and attention they need to get back to work. That’s why cedarwood is a great choice—it promotes scalp circulation for stronger, thicker hair.

Tea Tree. Scalp inflammation can cause hair loss, and tea tree takes care of that in no time. It also fights fungi, dandruff, and harmful microbes trying to get in the way of your healthy head of hair.

Coconut Oil. This oil is particularly efficient at penetrating each strand and coating it in a nice protective layer of moisture, working to fend off damage from heavy duty styling. It also seeps into your scalp, removing bad bacteria and increasing the good bacteria that help your scalp thrive.

What to Avoid in a Hair Oil for Regrowth

While you’re closely examining those hair oil labels, you might as well keep an eye out for these harmful ingredients, which can actually exacerbate hair loss:

Sulfates. While sulfates are more common in products like shampoos and conditioners to help them form a foam, they’re worth mentioning here because they can do so much damage. That’s because they strip essential moisture from the hair, leaving it weak and prone to loss and breakage.

Silicones. These are often included in moisturizing formulas, especially for those with curls, as they lock in moisture. While they do provide some benefits, with time they also weaken hair, so stay far away from silicones if hair loss is your top concern.

Diethanolamine. This ingredient attacks keratin, your hair’s natural protein. This can leave hair weak and lead to thinning, so avoid it!

Formaldehyde. Formaldehyde is a popular preservative, but it has been linked to hair loss and can cause some serious health problems when included in big concentrations. It’s best to keep this one off the ingredient list of the products you use.

Alcohol. Not all alcohols are harmful to hair, but there are some that can dry out your strands and even damage your follicles. Propanol and isopropanol are the worst offenders.

Artificial Fragrances. We love a good smelling hair oil, but at what cost? Synthetic fragrances are just chock full of harsh chemicals that can damage your hair. Luckily, there are plenty of naturally scented products that give you the best of both worlds, so opt for those over ones laden with perfume.

Artificial Colors. Synthetic dyes make your hair products look nice, but do a number on your hair. Stick to clean products with natural colors to keep hair happy and healthy.

How Long Does a Hair Oil Take to Grow Hair?

In order for hair growth oil to do its thing, you should apply it 1-2 times a week and leave it on for a couple of hours (unless it says it can be left on for longer). Typically you’ll have to be patient and wait about three months to start seeing results in the hair growth department, but hair loss may slow sooner than that. For some, it may be faster and for some slower—anywhere between 2-6 months is normal. So keep diligently applying your hair oil until you can reap its rewards!

This Blu Atlas Hair Oil gives your scalp and hair all it needs to recover from loss and make an astounding comeback. Made with 100% ingredients from natural origins, this oil is a cut above the rest. In addition to quelling hair fallout and encouraging growth, it will also give you smoother, fuller, and shinier hair.

One key to this oil’s regrowth capability is saw palmetto oil, an ingredient that effectively stops DHT from causing hair loss. To combat damage from UV rays, the product turns to sweet almond oil, which also alleviates scalp irritation and strengthens each hair. Castor oil is included for its fatty acids and almost magical ability to regrow hair, geranium oil counters aging in the scalp, rosemary stimulates growth just as well as Rogaine, and pumpkin seed oil delivers intensive moisture. This hair oil crosses every important regrowth ingredient off the list!

Best For: Those with hormonal hair loss and scalp irritation, or anyone who wants to grow a thick head of hair quickly. It’s safe on all skin and hair types!

What the Reviews Say: Users love how this oil is made from plant-derived ingredients and how it was created with input from a professional medical advisory board. One reviewer calls this their “go-to oil now,” and says that it “tames my dry and frizzy hair but doesn’t make it greasy.” Another claims “it made my hair feel so soft and grow even faster” and mentions that the scent is “delightful.”

This Multi-Peptide serum from The Ordinary is designed for all hair types to volumize thinning hair and fix that dry scalp fast. The concentrated formula uses a few powerful complexes to target common causes of hair loss and reverse them quickly. For example, Redensyl fixes hair loss on a cellular level, affecting the cycle of hair growth to up your hair density. Procapil similarly gets the blood flowing to the scalp to give it the power it needs to create healthy hair.

Baicapil, meanwhile, gives hair a fuller look. Natural ingredients appear in this formula, too, such as white tea leaf for its anti-inflammatory properties, lactic acid to gently buff dead skin flakes off your scalp, and glycine to strengthen the scalp with collagen production.

Best For: Those who want their hair to look more volumized while the serum goes to work on the hair follicles.

What the Reviews Say: Users report seeing a difference in hair growth within just three months, with one saying “I have so many new baby hairs!” Another raves “I have a substantial amount of hair growth and it works within weeks!” Some mention that this made their hair look oily, so they recommend applying it directly on the scalp without massaging it into hair.

This best hair oil for loss and regrowth is lightweight as could be, delivering plenty of support to strengthen your hair without making it look greasy or weighing it down. It has been clinically proven to improve density and repair breakage within three months of use, so you can expect fairly quick results. When you’re dealing with hair loss, quick results are a major plus!

Nutrafol’s Growth Activator relies on a proprietary exosomes extraction method, an exciting advancement in the hair product world that allows all the benefits of important natural ingredients to absorb into hair quickly. This particular formula uses white tea extract to alleviate scalp inflammation, ashwagandha to fight free radical damage and get your hair back, and turmeric to prolong the hair’s growth phase. There are all kinds of other vegan ingredients in this formula as well, providing moisture and nourishment to both scalp and hair.

Best For: Those with both thinning and weak or brittle hair who want a solution for both.

What the Reviews Say: One user claims “I was having a serious hair loss problem, got this product, tried it, and weeks later my hair was growing back in the affected areas.” While many name the high price of this product as a major downside, reviewers are happy with the results, with one saying “I’ve been using this for 5 weeks now and I can’t explain how much growth I have coming back.”

You can’t have a full, healthy head of hair if it’s damaged! This hair and scalp oil runs on that principle, moisturizing and repairing hair to cut down on loss. What we love most about this is that it’s a no-drip formula, and the bottle makes it super easy to apply directly to the scalp and affected areas without making a mess.

The main three players in this formula are tea tree, jojoba, and shea butter, a power trio that nourishes, alleviates irritation, and moisturizes. These ingredients have been shown to stimulate healthy hair growth, but most importantly, they make your head a healthy place to be, creating the ideal environment for hair to grow in. They’ll work together to give you conditioned and manageable hair as an added benefit, too!

Best For: Those with dry scalps and weak hair, especially curly hair.

What the Reviews Say: Many users mention that this product “stops dryness and itching,” and one says “I apply it to my scalp and it has helped my curly hair to grow healthy.” Another warns users “Be prepared: your hair will grow!” Several people complain about the thick texture of the product, but say that it works like a charm.

Olaplex’s best hair oil for loss and regrowth allows you to replace thinning hair while you style. It is designed to be a styling oil and help you avoid bad hair days but also has the ingredients needed to reinforce each strand of hair to prevent breakage. The formula is pH balanced and safe on all hair and skin types, and is made with vegan ingredients that don’t include parabens, phthalates, phosphate, or sulfates.

The restorative formula begins with corn and sunflower seed oil, major moisturizers that will keep dry hair from becoming brittle and breaking off. Moringa oil supplies the scalp and hair with nutrients needed for hair growth, noni juice diminishes hair loss, eclipta prostrata helps restore your hair density, and camellia oil cuts down on friction and damage.

Best For: People looking for a styling oil that has the added benefit of encouraging growth. Those with frizzy hair will also benefit from this formula.

What the Reviews Say: One enthusiastic reviewer says, “This product has saved my hair and helped it grow!” Another says that with regular use their hair has “been able to grow longer and more luxurious.”

Hair regrowth isn’t just about stimulating the growing process, but also helping hair grow longer faster. That’s how this product helps, using sanguisorba officinalis for Rapunzel-like length. Well, not quite…. With daily use, this Promote Activator fights free radical damage, too, and supports healthy hair follicles. It’s non-greasy, which means you can apply it after washing without worrying that you’ll have unsightly roots.

In addition to the FGF5 inhibiting actives that accelerate growth, this formula contains botanicals like camellia, ylang-ylang, lavender, and more, which work to calm the scalp, nourish the hair, and rejuvenate your luscious locks, upgrading your hair’s overall texture. This formula does contain alcohol, so it may be too drying for those with dry scalps, but otherwise it’s a great solution for anyone hoping to grow out their hair in a hurry.

Best For: People with oily scalps.

What the Reviews Say: Lots of users in the reviews mention how COVID-19 spurred hair loss, and how this product came to their rescue. One announces that it “really works to get longer hair!” Others mention how fast-absorbing the product is and how it doesn’t leave residue, and a cancer patient even weighs in to say: “People are amazed how fast my hair is growing back post-chemotherapy.”

Juices & Botanics was created by Black women for Black women, and focuses on gentle natural products that do no harm. This particular formula is super light, seeping into hair quickly to deliver both a boost in thickness and plenty of moisture. In addition to hair growth benefits, The Drip users also see an upgrade in the texture of their hair, claiming their hair feels instantly so much softer and easier to style. We’ll take that!

The key ingredients here are jojoba oil, argan oil, and chia seed oil, which bring plenty of fatty acids to dehydrated hair. These natural oils work to surround the hair shafts with a protective moisture barrier, making them stronger and healthier so they can stand up to normal wear and tear without breaking.

Best For: Those with thin or thick hair, especially curls. Ideal for those with rough textured hair who are looking for some conditioning.

What the Reviews Say: Many reviewers specifically mention this oil’s scent as a major reason to purchase. One user says “The Drip has given my thinning hair a new and healthy look,” and another claims “The Drip has made my hair grow. Being consistent is the key!”

Wild Growth has been around since the 80s, and has created this natural hair oil that’s always a good product to fall back on when you want to boost your hair growth. It also has the ability to make blow-drying go way faster, so apply it in between your shower and your styling routine to reap those extra benefits.

This best hair oil for loss and regrowth is absolutely loaded with botanicals that have a track record of bolstering hair growth. Coconut, jojoba, and olive oil also smooth hair and make it easier to style and maintain. Mushroom extract protects the scalp from free radical damage, zinc-rich chickpea lessens thinning, and rosehip strengthens. Wild Growth’s formula also includes acerola, which stimulates collagen production to combat aging-induced hair loss.

Best For: Those with thick, coarse hair will get the most out of this product.

What the Reviews Say: One user claims they saw a whole host of hair growth after just one month of scalp treatment use. Another says “This oil works wonders. Seeing results in my hair growth.” Several reviewers mention the natural scent of the product, with one saying “The smell could improve but it definitely will help with promoting new growth.” Seems like a decent tradeoff!

Results of two different user trials showed that this serum boosts growth and density within just four weeks, so pick this up if you’re looking for a quick transformation. It works on all hair types, whipping your scalp and hair follicles into shape so that healthy growth can continue. Caffeine is a key ingredient in this formula, kickstarting the growth process.

Pea sprout works to volumize hair for a thicker appearance even before the growth starts, and skullcap, soy, and wheat make hair healthier from root to tip. Clover extract pumps up the volume while also encouraging the hair growth cycle by keeping the hair follicle structure intact, helping to combat hair loss.

Best For: Those struggling with lackluster and unhealthy hair as well as thinning.

What the Reviews Say: Many users mention how lightweight this serum is, saying “I love that it doesn’t make my hair greasy and doesn’t weigh it down.” Another insists that “This serum brought my hair thickness back… all my relatives and friends noticed a difference.”

