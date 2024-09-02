Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We don’t mean to sound the alarm, but the holiday season will be here before we know it. Summer flew by and Labor Day is officially in our rearview so that means it’s time to start prepping your holiday gift list. Of course, moms are usually the first ones to top the list. Some moms are super flexible and enjoy sentimental gifts while others prefer budget-bending finds. Figuring out which gift will make your mom smile as she unwraps it can be quite difficult after years of gifting, but have no fear. We’ve got you covered with a helpful rundown of the best gifts for moms in 2024.

No two moms are the same, so it’s only right that we include a robust list of goodies that work for all types of moms. We’ve rounded up chic options for fashionistas who love rich mom style and included thoughtful pieces that will make them smile. Best of all? We included a range of gifts that span across all budget types, with our lowest find starting at $26. Take it from Us, you’ll want to get a head start on the best gifts for mom before the holiday rush kicks off. This list has everything you need to ensure your gift is your mom’s favorite this holiday season.

Best for Moms Who Prefer Comfort Over Everything: Hotel Lounge Robe



I don’t know about you, but my mom is at her happiest when she’s at home relaxing without anyone asking her a million questions. If your mom is anything like mine, she’ll feel like a queen in this luxe, hotel-worthy robe. It has a plush interior lining that feels so good against the skin. There’s no denying it. She’ll want to send pictures to all of her girlfriends on Facebook, raving about how amazing she feels in it.

Best for Moms Who Have a Collection of Emotional Support Water Bottles: Owala FreeSip Insulated Water Bottle

Gisele Bündchen and Hilary Duff are two A-listers who are constantly snapped in paparazzi photos holding this water bottle. Whether you want to help your mom increase her water intake or if she has thoughts on the raging water bottle wars, this is a thoughtful gift that she’ll actually use.

Best for Moms who Love Crafting and Spending Quality Time Together: LEGO Icons Tranquil Garden Creative Building Set

Clear your calendar! Your mom is going to want to put this tranquil Lego set together ASAP. Shop with Us Commerce Editor Suzy Forman raves it’s “incredibly satisfying” as you “finish each section and see how each piece contributes to the set.”

Best for Moms Who Can’t Live Without Their Skincare Routine: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

I picked up my passion for beauty and skincare by watching my mom’s nightly routine as a child. Chances are you can probably recall a beloved product that your mom loves. If she’s a fan of skincare products, don’t hesitate to snag this nourishing cream. Shop With Us Commerce Writer Olivia Hanson notes it’s her “first go-to” when she notices her skin feeling dry. “This thing is a hyaluronic acid-packed cream that I know is going to give my skin the moisture it needs,” she added.

Best for Moms Who Are Super Sentimental and Have an Extensive Jewelry Collection: Rellery Mother of Pearl Initial Necklace

Get ready for your mom to swoon! This charm necklace is just that touching. Not only can you customize it with meaningful initials, but there are other fun charms you can include like birthstones, tennis racquets and an adorable charm with two hands making a pinky promise.

Best for Moms Who Spend Time Working Out Outdoors: Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Headphones

We want our moms to be as safe as possible, especially if they spend a lot of time working out outdoors. These water-resistant headphones deliver top-notch sound quality and allow for spatial awareness, unlike most noise-canceling ones.

Best for Moms Who Spend Most of Their Time in the Airport: CALPAK Evry Starter Bundle in Raspberry

Everyone knows that one mom that’s always on the go. You know the mom that’s always jet setting to random Mahjong conferences or sailing weeks-long cruises with her besties? Make sure she keeps her items in tip-top shape with this five-piece set.

Best for Moms Who Love to Cuddle: Cozy Earth Bubble Cuddle Blanket



Is there any better feeling than cozying up next to your mom under a warm throw blanket? Olivia says this plush blanket is a hit with guests who “used it and rave about how cozy it is,” no matter how pricey. “She’s a splurge, but she’s worth it,” Olivia quipped.

Best for Moms Who Love To Smell as Good as They Look: Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Summer Jet Set

Moms are notorious for having everything their children need at the exact moments they need them. This travel-friendly set comes with a nourishing body cream Shop with Us Executive Editor, Tercius Bufete adores. “I smell so good when I use this hilariously named cream,” he joked. “My wife keeps using mine and it’s causing problems.”

Best for Moms Who Love Refined Accessories: Fossil Scarlette Mini Quartz Three-Hand Watch

Whether she uses watches as just another accessory or actually uses it to monitor the time, she’ll look polished and refined in this stunning watch. It has both gold and silver hardware so she’ll be able to pair it with her pieces without concerns of mixing metals.

Best for Moms Who Get Achy After Workouts: Chirp Wheel XR 3P Foam Roller Set

Is your mom constantly on the move and always experiencing pain after her workouts? This three-piece foam roller set melts away stress and tension.