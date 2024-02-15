Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Some people are blessed with naturally hydrated skin, but most of us aren’t so lucky. Dry skin can be due to genetics, living in a dry climate or flying around the world. Whatever the cause, nothing is worse than feeling like your skin could crack at any second. It’s time to kick dryness to the curb with this list of the best hydrating face masks in 2024.

Blu Atlas has been taking the market by storm lately. The premium brand crafts some of the highest-quality shampoos, conditioners, body washes, face washes and face masks available.

The Blu Atlas Purifying Face Mask will change the way you think about skin care. Most skin-care products can feel daunting, like you might have to do significant research on the ingredients before you use them. Blu Atlas takes out the confusion by using clean, vegan ingredients that are safe for your skin. This face mask contains some of the finest, most effective ingredients on the market.

Kaolin clay helps to absorb excess oil that can clog the pores. The minerals in kaolin clay are highly effective at removing impurities and toxins that disrupt the skin. Goji berry extract, which is packed with vitamins, minerals and nutrients, balances the skin and enhances your complexion. Algae extract, rich in antioxidants, soothes and adds vitality.

After cleansing your skin, gently spread this product on your face, allowing the mask to dry for 10-20 minutes. Once the time is up, wash your face and add moisture with a face lotion. You’ll be greeted with healthy, bright and vibrant skin.

Have you ever gone about your day and suddenly realized you’re extremely thirsty? Like, drink-a-whole-cup-of-water-in-one-sitting type of thirst. Well, we’re here to inform you that your skin works the same way. If you never moisturize your skin, you’ll soon realize that it needs intense nourishment ASAP!

e.l.f. Skin Holy Hydration Sleeping Mask is what dreams are made of. This sleeping mask does all the work while you sleep, so you don’t have to worry about a thing. How many other products can say that?

It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid that sends deep nourishment to the skin, peptides that add collagen and ceramides that enhance the skin’s complexion, giving you high-quality ingredients for an affordable price.

After cleansing your skin, apply a thin product layer to your face, leaving it on overnight. In the morning, wash your face as normal and enjoy bright, radiant, healthy skin. You can use this product two to three times a week for glowing, hydrated skin.

Youth to the People is a clean, cruelty-free brand that makes its products responsibly in California. Opting out of using parabens, phthalates, sulfates and mineral oil, Youth to the People formulates products with ingredients your body will feel good about.

The Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask is rich in vitamins and antioxidants that deliver intense hydration to the skin. Vitamin C brings brightness, vitality and glow to your complexion. Maqui berry, which is dense with antioxidants, fights free radicals, while prickly pear reduces redness. This face mask also contains squalane, miming your skin’s natural oils and nourishing the skin without clogging pores.

This product is meant to be used at night after cleaning your face. Simply apply the desired amount, go to sleep and wake up with refreshed skin that is happy and healthy. When you know your skin will be bright and fresh in the morning, it gives you something to look forward to every day.

A sheet mask is the epitome of self-care. Draw a bath, light some candles and put on your face mask for ultimate relaxation. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hydrogel Mask is one of the best hydrating face masks in 2024 because it truly quenches your skin’s thirst.

This face mask is packed with hyaluronic acid, which allows your skin to latch onto hydration. This mask contains hydrogel, which holds up to 50% more essence than a typical paper face mask, according to Neutrogena.

Clean your skin, put on the face mask for about 15-30 minutes and then rinse it off. To truly lock in the moisture, apply a thin layer of face lotion to keep your skin nourished all day long. The next time you need some TLC, make sure to add Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hydrogel Mask to your cart.

Your skin gets tired, just like the rest of your body. If you’re looking for an easy boost that will bring your skin back to life, Paula’s Choice Hydrating Treatment Mask has got you covered. This is an enriching mask that adds vitamins A, C and E to the skin for protection and hydration.

These vitamins naturally reduce inflammation and redness, and quench thirsty skin. Paired with plant emollients, this face mask visibly reduces the signs of dehydration and tiredness, leaving your skin looking rested and youthful.

You can use this face mask for 20-30 minutes and then rinse. For best results, leave the mask on overnight. As you admire your flawless skin in the mirror in the morning, you’ll wonder why you didn’t buy this product sooner.

If your skin is not as dewy and youthful as it once was, the Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Bright & Radiant Whipped Mask may be exactly what you need.

We know marshmallow probably doesn’t strike you as a skin-care ingredient, but the plant offers significant benefits. Bliss uses marshmallow root to moisturize and tone the skin.

This face mask is also blended with vitamin C, which is a powerhouse at adding brightness and clarity to your complexion. All you need is 15 minutes to apply the face mask and watch as your skin looks brighter and more radiant after each use.

If you’re wondering why a lot of these face masks are intended for overnight use, it’s for good reason. When you’re sleeping, your body repairs itself, tending to wounds, regenerating cells and keeping the body healthy.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask takes advantage of this precious repair time by crafting a face mask that keeps your skin hydrated throughout the night. Using watermelon, hyaluronic acid and AHA, this rich blend fights against free radical damage, dehydration and dullness. The result is bright, clean skin that glows like no other.

Best of all, this face mask is free of parabens, mineral oil, sulfates, phthalates, drying alcohols and synthetic dyes. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, making it one of the best hydrating face masks in 2024.

There is nothing more luxurious than gold packaging. To add a touch of class to your next spa night, use LAPCOS Honey Nourishing Face Mask and enjoy a night of elegant relaxation.

This face mask is effective at tightening the face, adding firmness and increasing elasticity. The honey adds ample hydration to keep your skin nourished and quenched. Flower extracts, rich in vitamin A, boost your skin’s vitality with carotenoids.

Each time you use this product, your face will get a sweet dose of honey that makes it feel like brand-new skin. It’s refreshing, invigorating and extravagant. After using the sheet mask, rub any remaining serum into your skin and enjoy the healing benefits of honey.

There is nothing more refreshing than hydrating thirsty skin. It provides instant relief. Advanced Clinicals Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Gel Mask aims to give you that feeling every single time you use this product.

Hydration, nourishment and moisture: That’s what you’ll get from this juicy face mask. It’s created from soothing chamomile, aloe vera and licorice root, ingredients that reduce discoloration, dullness and dark spots and add clarity and radiance back into the skin.

Clean, cruelty-free, non-irritating, allergy-tested and dermatology-tested – this is as good as it gets for skin care. Pick up a tub today and give your skin the instant relief it deserves.

If the idea of snail slime on your face disgusts you, you might want to think again – this unusual natural ingredient is being used in many high-end skin-care products. Peach Slices Snail Rescue Intensive Wash-Off Jelly Mask is blended with 95% snail mucin concentrate to target all your skin-care concerns.

Because this mask is jellylike, it’s intensely nourishing and hydrating, adding moisture back to dry, dull skin. Snail mucin naturally exfoliates dead skin and buildup, unclogging the pores and allowing your face to breathe.

This face mask is also formulated with hyaluronic acid, which retains moisture, keeping the skin hydrated even longer. Strawberry and licorice extract, which are packed with vitamin C and BHA, brighten dark spots, soften fine lines and wrinkles, calm redness, and soothe irritation.

Don’t skip out on this clean, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free and fragrance-free face mask just because you’ve never tried snail mucin before. We think you’ll end up loving it!

With the Cake My Day Hydrating Mask from I Dew Care, you can make every day feel like your birthday. This celebratory face mask is packed with intense moisture that is bound to quench your thirsty skin. Blended with rainbow sprinkles and scented like birthday cake, you can imagine yourself blowing out the candles each time you use it.

On the days when your skin is feeling lackluster, cleanse your face and apply a layer of the festive product. Allow the mask to soak in for around 10 minutes, then rinse. Your skin will feel rejuvenated, radiant and rested.

Aveeno Oat Mask is a simple, classic mask. It’s not flashy, opting for minimal packaging and branding. Instead, Aveeno relies on its strong suit – clean, effective ingredients. This face mask is formulated with oats and pomegranate seed extract.

Aveeno dares to dream boldly, giving its fan base a wide variety of products to try. We love this face mask, and feel it’s one of the best hydrating face masks in 2024. The product glides onto your skin like velvety butter.

Oats are rich in nourishment, so this blend adds hydration back into the skin. Plus, the pomegranate seed extract and kiwi water give your complexion a dewy glow.

Honey is a great skin-care ingredient for dry skin because it’s naturally hydrating and packed with essential nutrients. Farmacy takes advantage of these healing properties with Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask.

You’ll never feel more hydrated than when using this face mask. It takes your skin to a whole new level, adding richness you didn’t know could exist. One of the best hydrating face masks in 2024, this product doesn’t mess around.

Within minutes, you’ll get enriching antioxidants that soothe and repair the skin. The jellylike texture will ensure you instantly feel hydrated, too. The honey and ceramides add a youthful glow to your skin, improving your complexion and protecting the skin barrier. Plus, this product comes with a magnetic spatula that allows for an easy, mess-free application.

As you age, your skin slowly loses collagen. If you want to add elasticity and collagen back into your skin, Azure Rose & Collagen Hydrating Face Mask is the product for you. This face mask is blended with collagen that is formulated to target dryness, loss of elasticity and uneven texture.

Rosehip oil infuses the skin with intense moisture, softening the skin and removing wrinkles. Because this is a sheet mask, it’s easy to use and doesn’t require you to get messy. When your skin is crying out for hydration, simply pop on this face mask and leave it on your face for 15 to 20 minutes.

The end result will be youthful, glowing skin that looks radiant and hydrated. Because this face mask is made with 95% natural ingredients, it’s suitable for sensitive skin. Paraben-free, phthalate-free, GMO-free and cruelty-free – it doesn’t get much better than this.

Ever wish you could skip town and take a luxurious vacation to the Dead Sea? Yeah, us too. Sadly, most of us have daily tasks that we can’t just forget about. But that doesn’t mean you can’t give yourself a mini vacation in your bathroom.

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask is a vacation in a jar. It’s rich in minerals and vitamins that transport your skin to a luxurious getaway. Mud masks are great for dry or oily skin. Once you apply the face mask, the mud dries on the skin, pulling out impurities that are trapped in the pores.

Because this mud mask sources ingredients from the iconic Dead Sea, your skin is getting clean minerals that soothe your skin. Aloe vera, calendula oil, vitamin E and jojoba oil work together with the mineral-rich mud to unclog pores, ease inflammation, reduce redness and add hydration.

After each use, your skin will look fresh and radiant. You can use this face mask a few times a week to encourage youthfulness, nourishment and rejuvenation. Now it’s time to book your next vacation and truly treat yourself.

Honey is one of the hottest skin-care ingredients in 2024, and we think it’s here to stay. Honey is seriously nourishing and moisturizing. Wild Naturals Manuka Honey Face Mask is one of the best hydrating face masks in 2024, and you don’t want to miss out.

Manuka honey is native to New Zealand. It’s one of the most powerful moisturizers available, offering rich vitamins and minerals with every application. This ingredient is great at unclogging pores, stripping the skin of impurities that are causing harm.

This blend of manuka honey, aloe vera, bentonite clay and vitamin E is pH-balanced, which is a fancy way of saying it won’t disrupt the natural state of your skin. Instead, you’ll get bright, clear and soft skin that is hydrated to the max.

We could rave about sheet masks all day. They’re easy to use, which means you can throw them on your face on a lunch break, after work or before bed. No mess is involved, and sheet masks tend to be less abrasive than rinse-off masks.

If sheet masks are your thing, +WIS+ Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Mask needs to be in your cart. It’s ultra-hydrating, using the nourishing abilities of hyaluronic acid to banish dehydration and dullness.

Hyaluronic acid is a powerhouse at improving skin elasticity, boosting the skin’s appearance. Paired with nourishing aloe vera, this sheet mask helps your skin look smoother, softer and brighter with each use.

Made with plant extracts and natural ingredients, this sheet mask is free of alcohol and parabens, and is cruelty-free. Use two to three times a week or as needed. You’ll be amazed at how hydrated your skin will be.

This product is for people who like to take it easy. Melao Green Mask Stick will change how you think about skin care. As the name implies, this is a mask on a stick. Sure, it doesn’t sound too groundbreaking, but once you try it, you’ll never go back to any other type of face mask.

Because all the product is contained in the stick, you can apply the exact amount you need – no more, no less. All you have to do is roll the stick over the desired area and let it dry for 15 minutes. How easy is that?

This face mask stick is formulated with green tea extract and natural plant essence, which are extraordinarily effective at soothing inflammation and irritation. You know those pesky red spots on your face that never seem to fade? Yeah, this stick can help with those.

But it doesn’t stop there. Green tea is great at absorbing excess oil, balancing the skin and adding hydration. It goes into your pores and polishes your skin. Organic aloe leaf juice, organic olive fruit oil, jojoba seed oil, rooibos leaf extract, hyaluronic acid and multivitamins work with the green tea extract to make your face glow.

Do yourself a favor and add a few of these face mask sticks to your shopping cart. You’re going to want them in the future when you realize how much you love this product.

Your skin takes a beating daily. Whether it’s due to makeup, sunscreen, dirt or oil, your skin is bound to feel suffocated at times. ZealSea Get Your Pore Breathe! Deep Cleansing Detox Clay Mask is here to help your skin repair itself.

This is a detox mask, which means its main goal is to remove impurities that are lodged in the pores. Kaolin, volcanic ash, diatomaceous earth, illite and silica work together to dislodge grime, dirt, oil and other irritants that are clogging your skin.

When your pores are clogged, your skin can’t breathe, which can result in dryness and irritation. This face mask regulates the skin’s water-oil balance to create a soft, smooth texture. If you struggle with blackheads, whiteheads or other blemishes, this mask is going to make your skin healthier. Use up to three times a week for fresh, clean and healthy pores that can breathe.

Traveling can be exhausting. The changing time zones and different biomes can leave your skin tired. The last thing you want to worry about when traveling is treating your skin, so let Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask do it for you.

This is a mask that is made for on-the-go travel. It’s conveniently bottled in a resealable tube, allowing you to use as much product as you need. Your skin will get intense nourishment, fighting against dryness, dullness and puffiness.

Your skin will feel hydrated and quenched with soothing cucumber extract, allantoin, bisabolol, and panthenol. Traveling doesn’t need to be stressful, and with Summer Fridays, it doesn’t have to be.

If your skin is dry, you’ve probably considered drenching your face in lotion just to feel hydrated. Hold off on that, because Karuna Drench Sheet Mask is going to take care of all your hydration needs and add moisture back into your skin.

Peony and prickly pear may seem like unique choices for skin care, but they offer significant benefits. Peony extract allows your skin to retain more moisture, keeping your skin quenched and revitalized. Prickly pear extract enhances your complexion, brightens dark spots and balances patchy areas.

With vitamin E and other antioxidants, your skin is getting a spa-level treatment without the high cost. Karuna also cares about what is going into your body and the environment. This face mask is vegan and packaged in post-consumer recycled material. Best of all, it’s free from parabens, phthalates, silicones, SLS and formaldehyde.

If you’ve been scrolling through this list looking for the best hydrating face masks in 2024 and still haven’t found it, this may be the product for you. Real Barrier Aqua Soothing Cream Mask is for people who crave near-instant results.

This is a nourishing blend of all the best ingredients to keep your skin happy, healthy and hydrated. Hyaluronic acid locks in moisture, while ceramides promote brightness and rejuvenation. Blue tansy oil, an underrated ingredient, promotes circulation throughout your face, reducing redness, dry spots and UV damage.

When using this face mask, your skin might feel cool and tingle but don’t freak out. This soothing hypoallergenic blend is suitable and safe for all skin types. It won’t cause redness or breakouts.