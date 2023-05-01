25 Best Hydrating Shampoos in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you looking for a solution to dry or damaged hair? Or maybe you’re simply looking to incorporate a hydrating shampoo into your hair care routine to keep your locks looking and feeling healthy.

Whatever your reason, you’re in luck—there are plenty of options when it comes to hydrating shampoos. To make your search a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of the 25 best hydrating shampoos for 2023.

So whether you’re dealing with dryness, or damage, or just want to maintain your hair’s moisture levels, we’ve got you covered.

Blu Atlas’s Classic Shampoo is a hydrating shampoo that stands out for its use of natural ingredients and its commitment to sustainability.

Made with saw palmetto and vegan biotin, it’s designed to strengthen hair while also repairing any damage. Jojoba protein is included to nourish and protect hair from stress, while aloe vera soothes the scalp.

One of the key benefits of this shampoo is that it’s formulated with coconut-derived surfactants, which gently cleanse the hair without stripping away its natural oils. This means that it’s effective at removing dirt and oil, but won’t leave your hair feeling dry or damaged.

What’s more, 99% of the ingredients in this shampoo are derived from natural sources such as plants, fruits, and minerals. This makes it a great choice for those who are conscious about the products they use and want to avoid harsh chemicals.

Blu Atlas’s Classic Shampoo is also a great option for vegans, as it is free from any animal-derived ingredients. In addition, it’s made in the USA and is free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and is cruelty-free, so you can feel good about using it.

To nourish and hydrate hair, this hydrating shampoo contains a unique blend of coconut milk, coconut oil, and egg white protein. The coconut milk contains vitamins and minerals that help to strengthen hair, while the coconut oil deeply moisturizes strands, leaving hair soft and silky.

The addition of egg white protein improves hair elasticity and prevents breakage, keeping hair healthy and strong. With its delightful tropical scent and gentle cleansing formula, OGX Coconut Milk Shampoo is an excellent choice for those looking to pamper their hair.

This hydrating shampoo is designed to moisturize dry and damaged hair on a daily basis. It is infused with a Pro-V nutrient and antioxidant blend that works to nourish and strengthen hair from the inside out, leaving it soft, smooth, and healthy.

The innovative formula works wonders to repair and prevent damage caused by daily styling and environmental stressors. Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo, with its rich lather and luxurious texture, is definitely worth considering if you’re looking for a gentle and effective way to hydrate your hair.

This hydrating shampoo with no sulfates is formulated to protect and nourish color-treated hair.

Its unique formula contains rosemary, a much-loved shampoo ingredient, which helps to moisturize hair and soothe the scalp. The shampoo also contains a blend of natural botanicals and antioxidants that aid in the prevention of fading and damage caused by UV rays and environmental stressors.

L’Oreal Paris EverPure Moisture Shampoo, with its gentle cleansing action and rich lather, is ideal for those who want to keep their color-treated hair hydrated and healthy.

This hydrating shampoo contains shea butter, coconut oil, and macadamia oil, which combine to deeply moisturize and hydrate hair.

Shea butter contains essential fatty acids and vitamins that nourish and strengthen hair, while coconut oil provides natural hydration. On the other hand, macadamia oil contains antioxidants, which protect hair from environmental stressors and free radicals.

Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo is ideal for those who have dry or damaged hair because it helps to restore natural moisture and leaves hair feeling soft and silky.

Guess what? This hydrating shampoo is made specifically for people with curly or wavy hair!

Full of natural ingredients like coconut oil and hibiscus flower extracts, this shampoo helps to moisturize and define curls, leaving hair soft, shiny, and manageable. The coconut oil hydrates dry, frizzy hair while the hibiscus flower extracts strengthen and protect strands from breakage.

Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo is ideal for those who want to enhance their natural curls thanks to its delightful tropical scent and gentle formula.

This hydrating shampoo is formulated with a proprietary blend of caviar and protein to deeply nourish dry and damaged hair.

The caviar extract—yes, that’s right, caviar—restores moisture and increases hair elasticity, while the protein strengthens and protects strands from breakage.

Nexxus Therappe Moisture Shampoo’s rich lather and silky texture is known to leave hair feeling amazing. Looking to indulge in a spa-like hair care experience and revive your hair’s natural beauty? This might be the one for you!

This hydrating shampoo from Garnier Fructis helps to replenish and restore moisture to dry hair. The secret to its success are superfruits goji berry, passion fruit, and kiwi.

The lightweight formula cleanses hair while hydrating it for a long time, leaving it soft, smooth, and shiny. Overall, Hydra Recharge Shampoo, infused with an innovative moisture-locking technology, prevents future dryness and breakage, keeping hair healthy and hydrated with each use. It’s a winner!

This moisturizing shampoo from Herbal Essences is a true delight for the senses, with its delightful blend of coconut and orchid extracts.

The hydrating formula gently cleanses hair while also providing long-lasting moisture, leaving it soft and silky. Created with a blend of essential moisturizers and antioxidants, Hello Hydration Shampoo strengthens hair from the inside out, reducing the risk of breakage and damage.

Whether you have dry, damaged, or color-treated hair, this shampoo is an excellent choice for keeping it hydrated and looking healthy.

Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Moisture Boost Shampoo has been specially formulated to hydrate and nourish dry, itchy scalp and hair.

This shampoo, infused with a blend of natural oils including coconut oil, hydrates and soothes the scalp while also improving hair texture and manageability. The formula is designed to remove build-up and impurities without stripping the hair of its natural oils, leaving it feeling clean and refreshed.

Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Moisture Boost Shampoo is a great choice for those looking to treat their scalp and hair to a spa-like experience, thanks to its luxurious lather and invigorating scent.

Pureology Hydrate Shampoo is a color-safe, sulfate-free shampoo that provides deep hydration and nourishment to dry, color-treated hair.

This shampoo, infused with natural ingredients such as jojoba oil, green tea, and sage, moisturizes and strengthens hair while also protecting it from environmental damage. The formula is gentle and light, making it ideal for everyday use.

Pureology Hydrate Shampoo, with its luxurious lather and fresh scent, is worth giving a go if you want to keep your color-treated hair healthy, vibrant, and hydrated.

Does your hair need a boost? This hydrating shampoo is designed to replenish dry, brittle, and damaged hair with intense moisture and nourishment.

Its unique blend of argan oil and RCT protein complex works from the inside out to repair and strengthen hair, leaving it soft, smooth, and healthy. The RCT protein complex acts on the root, core, and tip of each hair strand to keep it strong and resilient.

If you’re aiming to restore your hair’s natural shine and vitality, with its rich and luxurious formula, Redken All Soft Shampoo is a great choice for you.

This hydrating shampoo is intended to aid in the restoration of damaged and dry hair to its natural, healthy state.

It’s made with Living Proof’s patented Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA), which works to strengthen and protect hair from heat styling, chemical treatments, and environmental stressors. The innovative formula also includes a blend of conditioning agents that smooth and hydrate hair, leaving it soft and manageable.

Living Proof Restore Shampoo to combat dry hair, thanks to its gentle, hydrating, sulfate-free formula.

This hydrating shampoo contains a unique combination of six lightweight oils: argan oil, coconut oil, macadamia nut oil, sweet almond oil, safflower seed oil, and grapeseed oil. They all work together to nourish and hydrate hair while not weighing it down.

To protect hair from environmental damage, this shampoo also contains a blend of UV filters and antioxidants, so your hair stays hydrated and protected.

Briogeo’s nourishing superfood shampoo contains a unique blend of nutrient-rich ingredients like banana, coconut, and acai to hydrate and strengthen hair.

The gentle and sulfate-free formula is ideal for those with sensitive scalps or color-treated hair. The banana and coconut combine to provide intense hydration and nourishment, leaving hair soft and healthy, while the acai protects hair from environmental stressors.

Plus, this shampoo’s delicious tropical scent adds a touch of luxury to your hair care routine.

Aveda’s weightless hydration shampoo contains a proprietary blend of Icelandic moss and larch tree sap extract to provide deep hydration and nourishment to hair.

Because the formula is silicone-free, it’s ideal for those with fine or thin hair that gets weighed down by heavy products. The Icelandic moss soothes and hydrates the scalp, while the larch tree sap extract moisturizes and shines the hair.

Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo is a great choice if you want to add hydration and nourishment to your hair care routine, thanks to its refreshing herbal scent and gentle cleansing formula.

John Frieda’s hydrating shampoo is designed to nourish and moisturize hair while taming frizz—a useful combo!

This shampoo, which contains a blend of natural ingredients such as Vitamin E and coconut oil, helps to smooth and soften hair, leaving it looking healthy and shiny. The rich lather of the creamy formula gently cleanses hair, while the moisturizing properties reduce frizz and flyaways.

With its lightweight texture and refreshing scent, John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Nourishment Moisturizing Shampoo is perfect for daily use on all hair types.

Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin 2 Shampoo is a highly concentrated, nourishing shampoo that hydrates dry and damaged hair deeply.

This shampoo, which contains a powerful blend of ingredients such as glucose, proteins, and lipids, helps to restore the hair’s natural moisture barrier, leaving it soft and supple. The lightweight formula gently cleanses hair, while the high nutrient concentration strengthens and repairs strands from the inside out.

Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin 2 Shampoo is a must-have to boost your hair, thanks to its luxurious texture and subtle fragrance.

This gentle, sulfate-free shampoo from Verb is designed to provide deep hydration and nourishment to all hair types.

The innovative formula removes impurities and build-up while leaving hair soft, smooth, and hydrated.

With its refreshing scent and lightweight texture, try out Verb Hydrating Shampoo if you’re seeking a simple yet effective way to hydrate your hair.

This sulfate-free shampoo from Carol’s Daughter is designed to gently cleanse and hydrate dry and damaged hair.

Enriched with almond milk and aloe butter, it works to nourish and moisturize hair while leaving it feeling soft, silky, and manageable. Plus, the unique formula is free from harsh sulfates and synthetic fragrances, making it ideal for those with sensitive scalps or allergies.

With its sweet almond scent and creamy texture, Almond Milk Sulfate-Free Shampoo is worth considering for a natural and gentle way to hydrate your hair.

This hydrating shampoo is formulated with a unique blend of natural ingredients that work together to nourish and strengthen hair.

The sulfate-free formula gently cleanses hair without stripping it of its natural oils, while also providing deep hydration to restore moisture and shine. The addition of silk amino acids helps to strengthen hair, reduce breakage, and promote healthy growth.

With its invigorating scent, It’s a 10 Miracle Moisture Shampoo is a worthy choice if you need a high-quality hydrating shampoo that delivers real results.

This hydrating shampoo is specifically designed to repair and strengthen damaged hair.

Formulated with a unique blend of proteins, amino acids, and moisturizers, it works to penetrate deep into the hair shaft to restore strength and vitality. The sulfate-free formula gently cleanses hair without stripping it of its natural oils, while also providing deep hydration to nourish and protect strands from further damage.

With its long-lasting results, AG Hair Reconstruct Strengthening Shampoo is a weapon in your battle with damaged hair.

TRESemmé’s hydrating shampoo is formulated to deeply hydrate dry, damaged hair.

It contains Vitamin E and works to nourish and strengthen hair from the inside out, leaving it soft and healthy. The formula is also enriched with a blend of natural extracts that hydrate and smooth hair while adding shine and improving manageability.

TRESemmé Moisture Rich Shampoo is a dependable, hydrating shampoo that offers salon-quality results at a low price.

Matrix Biolage’s nourishing shampoo is designed to hydrate and replenish dry hair.

The formula contains aloe vera and other natural extracts that work together to deeply hydrate and nourish hair, leaving it soft, smooth, and healthy.

This shampoo also contains a unique amino acid blend that helps to strengthen and improve the elasticity of hair while also protecting it from environmental stressors.

Frequently asked questions

What is a hydrating shampoo, and how does it work?

Hydrating shampoo is a type of hair cleanser that helps to moisturize and nourish dry or damaged hair.

Unlike regular shampoos, which can strip the hair of natural oils and leave it feeling dry and brittle, hydrating shampoos are formulated with ingredients that help to retain moisture in the hair, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated.

The main difference between hydrating shampoos and regular shampoos is the type of ingredients used. Hydrating shampoos typically contain natural oils, humectants, and other moisturizing agents that help to hydrate and nourish the hair.

Common ingredients include coconut oil, jojoba oil, argan oil, shea butter, and glycerin, among others. These ingredients work by penetrating the hair shaft and sealing in moisture, assisting to prevent dryness and damage.

Hydrating shampoos also often contain fewer sulfates and harsh detergents than regular shampoos. Sulfates are the ingredients that create the lathering effect in shampoos, but they can be harsh on the hair and strip it of natural oils. By using a sulfate-free hydrating shampoo, you can cleanse your hair without stripping away essential moisture.

When using a hydrating shampoo, it’s important to follow the directions on the label and avoid over-washing your hair. Most hydrating shampoos are gentle enough to use every day, but if you have particularly dry or damaged hair, you may want to limit your use to every other day or a few times a week.

In addition to using a hydrating shampoo, you can also incorporate other hair care products into your routine to help keep your hair hydrated and healthy.

Using a conditioner after shampooing can help to seal in moisture and prevent breakage, while using a hair mask or deep conditioner once a week can provide an extra boost of hydration and nourishment.

If you’re looking to keep your hair hydrated and healthy, using a hydrating shampoo is a great place to start. With the right ingredients and a consistent hair care routine, you can keep your locks looking soft, smooth, and shiny.

Can hydrating shampoos be used on all hair types?

Hydrating shampoos are designed to nourish and moisturize the hair, making them a good choice for people who have dry, damaged, or color-treated hair.

However, one frequently asked question is whether hydrating shampoos can be used on all hair types. The short answer is yes, but understanding the nuances is critical.

It is important to understand that not all hydrating shampoos are created equal. Different formulas may contain various ingredients with varying levels of moisturizing properties. Some may be better suited to specific hair types than others.

Having said that, hydrating shampoos can be used on all hair types in general. They can replenish moisture and nourishment to dry or damaged hair while also preventing further damage. A hydrating shampoo can benefit even those with oily hair by balancing the scalp’s natural oils and preventing over-drying.

When choosing a hydrating shampoo, take into account your specific hair type and needs. If you have fine or thin hair, for example, you may want to avoid heavy, creamy formulas that can weigh down your hair. You might prefer a lighter, volumizing, hydrating shampoo instead. If you have curly or textured hair, you may benefit from a more moisturizing formula that can help to define curls and prevent frizz.

Be sure to take into account any specific hair concerns or issues you may have. If you have a sensitive scalp or dandruff, for example, you should look for a hydrating shampoo that contains soothing and anti-inflammatory ingredients like aloe vera or tea tree oil.

While hydrating shampoos can be used on all hair types, it is critical to select the formula that is best suited to your specific needs. A hairstylist or dermatologist can also help you choose the best hydrating shampoo for your hair type and concerns.

Are there any ingredients I should avoid in a hydrating shampoo?

Hydrating shampoos can be an excellent addition to any hair care regimen, but as with any product, it’s critical to read the label. Some ingredients can actually be harmful, leaving your hair feeling dry, stripped, or even damaged. Here are some ingredients to avoid when shopping for a hydrating shampoo:

Sulfates

Sulfates are a common ingredient in shampoos because they create a lather that can help remove dirt and oil from hair. However, they can also be harsh and drying, especially for those with curly or color-treated hair. Look for shampoos that are sulfate-free or use gentle sulfate alternatives like sodium cocoyl isethionate.

Alcohol

Alcohol is often used as a solvent in shampoos, but it can be extremely drying to hair. Avoid shampoos that list alcohol or denatured alcohol high on the ingredient list. However, it’s worth knowing that not all alcohol is bad for hair. Look for fatty alcohols like cetyl alcohol or stearyl alcohol, which can actually help moisturize hair.

Synthetic Fragrances

Synthetic fragrances are a common culprit in skin and hair irritations. They can also be drying to hair, so it’s best to avoid them. Look for shampoos that use natural essential oils for fragrance.

Silicones

Silicones are often used in hair products to provide a smooth, shiny appearance. While they can be beneficial in small amounts, they can also build up on hair and create a barrier that prevents moisture from penetrating. Look for shampoos that use water-soluble silicones or avoid them altogether.

Parabens

Parabens are preservatives that are often used in personal care products to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold. However, they have been linked to health concerns, including disruption of hormone function. Look for shampoos that are paraben-free or use natural preservatives like Vitamin E.

It is good to carefully read the ingredient list and select a hydrating shampoo that is appropriate for your hair type and concerns. Don’t be afraid to try new products until you find the one that works best for you.

How often should I use a hydrating shampoo?

The frequency with which you use hydrating shampoo depends on a number of factors, including your hair type, lifestyle, and the environment. It is generally recommended to use a hydrating shampoo one to two times per week, especially if your hair is dry, damaged, or chemically treated.

However, you should consider your specific hair needs and adjust your shampooing routine accordingly. For example, if you have particularly dry hair, using a hydrating shampoo more frequently may benefit you, whereas those with oily hair may find that using it too frequently weighs their hair down and makes it greasy.

It’s also worth noting that using too much shampoo, even if it’s hydrating, can strip the hair of its natural oils and cause dryness, so finding a happy medium is critical.

The key to maintaining healthy, hydrated hair is to pay attention to your hair’s needs and adjust your routine accordingly. Consulting with a hair care professional is a great way to speed up this process.

