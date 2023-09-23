Best Joint Supplements in 2023: 5 Favorite Products to Support Joint Health

If you’ve started to feel some new aches over the past few years, that’s (unfortunately) totally normal. As we get older, our bones get weaker and our joints become less mobile, leading to stiffness and pain. But you don’t have to just put up with it forever: One option is taking joint supplements. Supplements like glucosamine, chondroitin, and vitamin D can reduce inflammation, slow the loss of cartilage, and help your joints and bones become stronger.

Keep reading to learn more about the types of supplements and what to look for, and check out our picks for the best joint supplements available to buy.

Our Picks for the Best Joint Supplements

Finding the Best Joint Supplements: A Buyer’s Guide

We know how difficult it can be to find the best joint supplement for your individual needs—everyone has different diets, health concerns, and preferences. Not to mention there are so many options available. So we did some research and selected some of our favorite joint supplements to help you find the right one for your lifestyle.

What to Consider When Buying Joint Supplements

Here’s what to consider when shopping for the best joint supplements for your needs.

Customer Reviews

Checking the customer reviews of a product is a great way to find out if it’s worth buying. Companies will make a lot of statements about their products, but reading reviews from shoppers will help you determine what’s true and how effective the product really is.

Quality ingredients

Be sure to review the ingredients included in the supplement before purchasing it. Look for companies that are transparent about what’s in their products, and opt for supplements with natural ingredients and without anything artificial, like flavors, colors, or preservatives products that use natural ingredients.

Allergies

Some joint supplements are made with ingredients that can cause allergic reactions, like shellfish, so you should double-check the ingredients if you have any allergies.

Medications

If you take any medications, you’ll want to talk to your doctor to make sure the supplement is safe to take with your prescription and that there won’t be any interactions or negative effects.

Most Common Types of Joint Supplements

These are some of the most common types of joint supplements available today.

Glucosamine

Glucosamine is naturally found in cartilage, the connective tissue that reduces friction in your joints to prevent damage. Cartilage breaks down as we age, which can cause stiff and achy joints. Because glucosamine supports the development of cartilage, it’s often used as a treatment for bone and joint disorders, such as osteoarthritis.

Collagen

Collagen is a protein that plays a role in the structure of body tissues, bones, cartilage, skin, and more. Losing collagen over time is the reason we start to see wrinkles, and it can contribute to joint problems. Many people take collagen supplements to combat the signs of aging, like less elastic skin.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

You’ve probably heard that some fats are actually good for you, and omega-3 fatty acids are among them. They provide structure for cell membranes in many parts of your body, and studies have shown that omega-3 fatty acids help reduce joint pain, tenderness, and stiffness. Humans don’t produce them, so you have to get omega-3s from your food.

Vitamin D and Calcium

Calcium makes your bones strong, and vitamin D helps regulate calcium in the body, making both important for maintaining the health of your bones and joints. In addition to losing cartilage, our bones get weaker as we age, too, and that makes moving around more difficult. That’s why getting enough vitamin D and calcium is essential.

Chondroitin

Chondroitin is a component of cartilage, and it’s often used with glucosamine to treat joint problems.

Curcumin

Curcumin is a substance found in a common spice you’re probably familiar with. It has anti-inflammatory properties, which may help relieve joint pain.

Potential Benefits of Joint Supplements

These are some potential benefits of using joint supplements.

Pain relief

Conditions like arthritis can cause a lot of joint pain, and joint supplements can improve your level of pain by helping make your joints healthier.

Increased mobility

If you experience joint pain or have arthritis, you might have difficulty with joint mobility, too. Along with pain relief, supplements can help you regain mobility.

Cartilage support and bone health

One major cause of joint issues is a lack of cartilage, which causes your bones to rub against each other in the sockets. Taking joint supplements, particularly chondroitin and glucosamine can help slow the loss of cartilage to protect your joints. Having healthy bones also reduces stress on your joints, so including calcium and vitamin D in your diet is important.

Anti-inflammatory

When your bones rub against each other because you don’t have enough cartilage, the joint gets inflamed and painful. Supplements like curcumin may get rid of inflammation to improve pain.

Comparing the Best Joint Supplements in 2023

Best Joint Supplement for Vegetarians: Organixx Joint & Muscle Care

Pros:

Non-GMO

Gluten-free

Third-Party tested

Made with all-natural ingredients

Cons:

None that we could find

Organixx Joint & Muscle Care formula is a synergistic blend of three inflammation-fighting ingredients: frankincense, myrrh, and USDA certified organic turmeric. It’s third-party tested for glyphosate (the active ingredient in Roundup), GMOs, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, and heavy metals. It’s vegan and vegetarian friendly, and made with only pure, natural ingredients with no fillers, binders, or artificial flavors. According to the brand, the supplement supports healthy inflammation levels throughout the body and promotes cardiovascular and digestive health.

Specs:

Size: 60 capsules

Flavor: None

Ingredients: Fermented organic turmeric, frankincense extract, myrrh, plant cellulose

Best Joint Supplement with Glucosamine and Chondroitin: Oweli Move Joint Health Formula

Pros:

Made in the U.S.A

Contains anti-inflammatory agents

Contains bromelain for pain relief

Cons:

Not for vegetarians or vegans (contains shellfish)

Oweli Move Joint Health Formula is made with multiple anti-inflammatory ingredients, including Boswellia extract, quercetin, and turmeric. Plus, it has glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate to promote cartilage health and bromelain for pain relief.

Specs:

Size: 60 capsules

Flavor: None

Ingredients: Glucosamine sulfate, Boswellia extract, chondroitin sulfate, turmeric, quercetin, MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), bromelain, cellulose, rice flour

Best Affordable Joint Supplement: Naguna Labs Turmeric Curcumin for Joints & Inflammation

Pros:

All-natural

Gluten-free

Contains BioPerine to improve nutrient absorption

Cons:

Only includes turmeric for joints

Naguna Labs Turmeric Curcumin contains BioPerine, a patented piperine extract. Piperine is what gives black pepper its flavor, and it has a lot of benefits, such as antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. The main ingredient in the supplement is turmeric to help decrease inflammation in your joints.

Specs:

Size: 60 capsules

Flavor: None

Ingredients: Organic turmeric, organic ginger extract, turmeric 95% curcuminoids, BioPerine, cellulose, magnesium stearate

Best Joint Supplement with Coconut Oil: Natural Stacks Curcumin with Organic Coconut Oil

Pros:

Fast-acting thanks to the liquid form of curcumin

Only has two ingredients

Contains healthy fats from coconut oil

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Natural Stacks Curcumin with Organic Coconut Oil only contains two ingredients, curcumin, and organic coconut oil, so you can know exactly what’s in the supplement (the other ingredients make up the softgel capsule). It’s made with NovaSOL, which is a liquid form of curcumin that’s fast absorbing, so you’ll start feeling the effects sooner.

Specs:

Size: 60 softgels

Flavor: None

Ingredients: Curcumin liquid extract, organic coconut oil, gelatin, vegetable glycerin, water

Best Potent Curcumin Joint Supplement: Bulletproof Curcumin Max

Pros:

Made with fast-absorbing whole turmeric curcumin complex

Contains turmeric, ginger root extract, and Boswellia extract

Contains Brain Octane Oil to help with absorption

Cons:

Not for vegetarians or vegans (contains bovine gelatin)

Bulletproof Curcumin Max is made with a patent-pending whole turmeric curcumin complex that absorbs more quickly than standard curcumin powder. Plus, it has Brain Octane Oil, which comes from the most potent part of the coconut, to help the absorption of fat-soluble molecules.

Specs:

Size: 60 softgels

Flavor: None

Ingredients: Turmeric root complex, ginger root extract, Boswellia (Boswellia serrata) gum extract, caprylic acid triglycerides from highly refined coconut oil, bovine gelatin, glycerin, purified water, yellow beeswax, sunflower lecithin, zinc oxide, turmeric extract

People Also Ask

Who can benefit from joint supplements?

If you already have arthritis; experience joint pain, swelling, and stiffness; or have difficulty with joint mobility, you might want to try supplements. But it’s also smart to start taking supplements before you begin to have any symptoms as a preventative measure. Around your 30s or 40s is a good time to start because that’s when our bodies start to produce less collagen, glucosamine, and other things that are essential for joints.

How do joint supplements work?

Supplements may help your joints feel less painful and more mobile by rebuilding cartilage and reducing inflammation. Different types of supplements will have different methods. For example, glucosamine supports cartilage, while turmeric acts as an anti-inflammatory agent.

How long does it take to see results?

It will likely take some time to see the effects of joint supplements—around four to eight weeks is normal, and it could be up to three months.

Are joint supplements safe?

Joint supplements are generally considered to be safe, but you should take into consideration the ingredients to make sure the one you pick is ok for you to take. Some supplements have ingredients that could cause an allergic reaction, like shellfish.

Supplements can interact with certain medications, too, such as Warfarin. If you take any prescription medicines, you should talk to your doctor before starting a supplement to check that they’re safe to take at the same time. Another thing to keep in mind is that supplements aren’t regulated by the FDA, so be sure to do your research before buying to check that it’s made with quality ingredients and without harmful substances.

Can I take joint supplements with existing medication?

You should consult with your physician if you currently take any prescription medicines because joint supplements do have interactions with certain medications.

Are there any side effects of joint supplements?

Yes, there are some possible side effects, just like there are with any supplement or medicine, but they’re not serious. For example, side effects of glucosamine and chondroitin include digestive problems, like nausea, heartburn, and gas.

How often should I take joint supplements?

Ask your doctor how often they recommend taking joint supplements (and how much). You can take your supplement once, twice, or even three times per day, depending on the dose and when your physician thinks it is best. Some doctors recommend taking supplements with meals so they don’t upset your stomach.

