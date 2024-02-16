The 7 Best Laundry Detergents for Hard Water

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Since clothing washed in hard water wears out about 15% faster than other clothes that are washed in soft water, we wanted to share some of the best laundry detergent for hard water. These are formulas specially created to offset the wear and tear that hard water has on your clothing. If you’re living in a house that has hard water, then you know what we’re talking about.

It’s so hard to watch your clothing get worn down faster, simply because you’re washing it with the wrong laundry detergent in hard water.

7 Best Laundry Detergent for Hard Water

First up on our list of the 7 best laundry detergent for hard water is Loni Bio Laundry Detergent. This fragrance free option comes in a 75 washer load option that uses natural ingredients and enzymes to keep your clothes clean. This natural approach is a gentle way to keep your laundry washed in hard water clean and in good condition for longer.

20 Mule Team Borax is a multi-purpose cleaner that has shown promise as a laundry detergent for hard water. You can use this as laundry detergent as well as DIY crafting, gardening and cleaning in your house. This bran has been used for centuries as a way to boost laundry and freshen the household.

This laundry detergent from Clean People has a fresh scent and enough sheets to handle 96 loads of laundry washed in hard water. This versatile detergent is good for any washer including top loaders, HE machines, or front loading washing machines. This is safe for use with most water systems and keeps your clothes clean while smelling nice for a week.

Rockin’ Green Hard rock Laundry Detergent formulated for hard water has a sea breeze scent and is made with plant-powered ingredients. When using this product, you won’t have to use additional water softeners as Rockin’ Green created their 90 loads hard rock formula specifically for the hard water households out there.

This brand laundry detergent has a biodegradable formula that makes washing laundry in hard water a gentle and effect option for all households. Not only is Mrs. Meyers a budget-friendly option but their 64 fluid ounce container of laundry detergent in rain water scent will keep your clothe smelling great for a week. This formula includes plant-derived surfactants and natural enzymes to fight stains.

Nelli’s Laundry soad comes in a 400 loads container and can dissolve in cold or hot water. This powder laundry detergent for hard water is a highly concentrated formula that customers swear works well for laundry washed in hard water systems.

This commercial side Arm & Hammer laundry detergent in crisp clean scent is a fabulous option for families who want to buy their laundry detergent for hard water in bulk. With a 290 load container and fresh smelling crisp clean scent, you’re sure to love the smell of your clean clothes after using this detergent. It’s safe for all types of fabric and washer machines, including HE machines.

How We Ranked the 7 Best Laundry Detergent for Hard Water

Now that you know which laundry detergent options we included in our top 7 list, it’s time to share the factors that were considered when ranking the top 7 best laundry detergent for hard water:

Fragrances : Each of the best laundry detergent for hard water have a fragrance of some sort, while harsh fragrances aren’t suitable for sensitive skin, most of the options featured here are mild to no fragrance options.

: Each of the best laundry detergent for hard water have a fragrance of some sort, while aren’t suitable for sensitive skin, most of the options featured here are mild to no fragrance options. Hypoallergenic : We tried to include hypoallergenic options whenever possible as these are good for people with sensitive skin.

: We tried to include hypoallergenic options whenever possible as these are good for people with sensitive skin. Good Cleaning Agents for Hard Water : We also made sure to review the ingredients and other factors to make sure the laundry detergent for hard water were safe for washing machines using hard water system.

: We also made sure to review for washing machines using hard water system. Cost Effectiveness: We made sure that each of the options featured here today have a reasonable price for the overall cost of cents or dollars per load of laundry washed so that most households could afford to buy the best laundry detergent for hard water.

Conclusion

Now that you know more about the ranking factors and which laundry detergent for hard water is the best, it’s time for you to evaluate the scent, the formulas and prices to figure out which option is right for your household. No matter which option you choose, each of the laundry detergents featured today will help prolong the life of your clothing washed in hard water systems.

FAQs

What can I add to laundry if I have hard water?

If you want to use your regular laundry detergent that’s not made for hard water, but want to prolong the life of your clothing, then add ½ cup of laundry borax to your washer load the next time you’re going to wash some clothing.

Does baking soda soften hard water for laundry?

According to consumer feedback, adding baking soda to your wash before washing clothes will help in removing the stains and dirt that are harder to remove when washing clothes in hard water. If you have hard water and just want to add baking soda, the rule of thumb is to add ¼ cup of baking soda to each washer load alongside the regular laundry detergent you want to use.