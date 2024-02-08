Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more!

There are many families out there struggling to remove the odor from smelly polyester T-shirts, so they’ve opted to go with cotton. For some reason the fibers in cotton shirts smell a bit more pleasant when dirty than the odor retaining polyester options.

Regardless of what type of material your clothes are, odor happens! Today we’re featuring the 7 best laundry detergent for odor removal so that you can be confident in your clothes again. These detergents for odor-full clothes will not only knock the scent out of those dirty clothes, but also leave them smelling fresh for days.

7 Best Laundry Detergent for Odor Removal

This laundry detergent for odor removal comes from the Elm & Rye line of products. Loni Bio Laundry Detergent is fragrance free and washes up to 75 loads per container. This is an excellent option for anyone searching to remove those pesky odors that linger, like the odor that sticks inside of polyester clothing. Not only does Loni Bio Laundry detergent get your clothes clean, but it has no phosphates and zero optical brighteners so it’s safe for your home’s water system.

The laundry detergent made by Dirty Labs is the solution for odor removal. This option has been known to get rid of the worst smells in the world! Simply use this solution in the washer as your favorite biodegradable and phosphate free laundry detergent to see what the fuss is all about. Dirty Labs detergent for clothes also contains natural enzymes which is how it can rid your clothing of those stubborn smells, unlike other detergent that use harsh chemicals for odor removal.

Active Wear Laundry Detergent & Soak is a fantastic option to remove odors from your family’s sportswear. Since active wear is recommended to be washed each time it’s worn, that can create a bit of wear and tear on the clothing. Active Wear Laundry Detergent & Soak has been made to specifically work no this clothing without harsh chemicals or damaging your sports outfits. You can use this laundry detergent as a pre-soak and/or your main laundry detergent for odor removal.

Oxi Clean has become a household name being one of the best laundry detergent options for tough stains, but it has ingredients that some people simply don’t wish to use. The enzymes in this detergent can occasional cause people with sensitive skin to have a breakout. Keep an eye on skin while using this laundry detergent for odor removal, or just play it safe and use another natural enzymes laundry detergent from out list today.

This laundry boost from Nature’s Miracle carries an odor remover property that’s perfect for people seeking an odor removal laundry detergent. Not only does this brand’s detergent help with odors, but it can help stop the growth of odor-causing bacteria, mold, and mildew on your clothing. Various scents can linger on a person’s clothing for a few hours up to a few days, so you’ll surely want to have the best laundry detergent possible to help ward off those negative odors so they don’t get glued to your clothes longer.

With 75% of emotions being triggered by scent, it’s no wonder more people opt for a good-smelling laundry detergent for odor removal that smells nice. That’s why most people opt for a Tide detergent, the scent is memorable and usually stays around longer on clothing after the wash cycle is complete. These Tide Simple Pods are even easier to use than other options as you just grab the pac and put it into the washer, just read the label for how many pods to use per washer load. No more measuring and dripping detergent all over the place.

This laundry detergent from Tide contains oxi odor eliminators for maximum odor removal. These power pods are similar to the Tide Simple PODS above, as far as usage is simply with the Tide pacs but this one received the 2022 Good Housekeeping Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards. This formula was specifically created to get rid of foul odors created by smoke, mildew, and bacteria. These pods dissolve easily in water so you won’t have to worry about measuring.

How we Ranked the 7 Best Laundry Detergent for Odor Removal

There are a few factors we considered when ranking the best options in our list for odor removal laundry detergent. These factors included:

Ingredients : With 88% of people preferring liquid detergent over powder options , we opted to include mainly liquid laundry detergent for odor removal. This ensures more of the consumers searching for the best option will find one that suits their preference.

: , we opted to include mainly liquid laundry detergent for odor removal. This ensures more of the consumers searching for the best option will find one that suits their preference. Suitable for all Fabrics : Since we’re searching for the best laundry detergents to remove odor, we wanted to make sure each of the options are suitable for any type of fabric.

: Since we’re searching for the best laundry detergents to remove odor, we wanted to make sure each of the options are suitable for any type of fabric. Cost Effectiveness: We tried to compare the cost per load when opting to include a brand’s laundry detergent on our list. The quality, ingredients, and fabric matter but the budget constraints of the average consumer matter, as well.

Conclusion

Trying to get stubborn odors off your clothes is no joke, that’s why we opted to use the above ranking factors to feature the best laundry detergents to get the job done. With the market value of laundry detergent projecting growth year after year, with an anticipated worth of 180 billion US dollars by 2026, there’s clearly a need to keep offering the best formula of detergent for consumers to keep their odors limited to the fresh scent of clean laundry not mildew, sweat, or body odor.

FAQs

What is the longest lasting laundry scent?

The longest lasting laundry scent seems to be the Tide original scent. Customers say that this scent lasts at least one week, so if you’re searching for a fragrant laundry detergent then this is the one that lasts the longest.

How can I smell good for long hours?

The best way to smell good for long hours is to use one of the best laundry detergent for odor removal. This will help you maintain fresh and clean clothing so that you never leave the house smelling like old sweaty socks.