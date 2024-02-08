11 Best Laundry Detergent to Remove Odors

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Laundry is a necessary part of life. In fact, the average person spends about 260 minutes per week doing laundry. After spending hours washing and drying clothes, you want them to look and smell their best. However, if your clothes smell less than clean, it may be time to upgrade your detergent.

Using a detergent that is formulated to remove even the toughest of odors is the perfect addition to your laundry routine. Keep reading to learn about the 11 best laundry detergents to remove odors to keep your clothes smelling fresh.

Get clean, fresh smelling laundry without any harmful ingredients with Loni Bio Laundry Detergent. This premium laundry detergent is powered by natural bio-enzymes that break down and remove tough stains and odors. Made without any harsh chemicals, Loni is a top choice for your family and the environment.

Tide Oxi with Odor Eliminators is a powerful liquid detergent that removes tough stains and odors. Infused with Oxi technology, it provides a deep clean and effectively eliminates lingering smells so that your clothes smell great. After one wash, your clothes will have a clean scent that lasts between washes.

Hex Laundry Detergent is designed for active lifestyles. Its advanced formula effectively cleans athletic wear, removing tough odors and stains. Hex protects fabrics, enhances performance, and leaves clothes with a subtle, clean scent. This eco-friendly detergent is a reliable choice for maintaining freshness in activewear and all of your laundry items.

Sport Suds Detergent is specially formulated to clean and deodorize athletic and performance fabrics. This eco-friendly detergent eliminates tough odors and residue with a powerful biodegradable formula that is safe for the environment and those with sensitive skin.

Persil Odor Fighter Liquid Detergent is a trusted choice to get rid of tough odors. With advanced stain-fighting technology, it effectively removes smells while providing a deep clean. Suitable for all fabrics, this detergent ensures clothes remain fresh and odor-free and smelling great.

Seventh Generation’s EasyDose Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent in Lavender offers effective cleaning with a calming lavender scent. With a plant-based, biodegradable formula, this detergent is gentle on fabrics and the environment, so you can feel good with each load of laundry that you wash.

Grove Co. Laundry Detergent Sheets offer a mess-free and eco-friendly laundry solution. These pre-measured sheets dissolve in water, providing effective cleaning with a lasting fresh scent. Compact and plastic-free, these sheets are perfect for minimizing environmental impact.

Tide Plus Febreze Freshness Sport Liquid Detergent is specially designed to keep your athletic wear smelling its best. It’s made with an advanced formula that fights tough stains and eliminates odors, leaving behind a long-lasting fragrance.

All Fresh Clean Oxi-Plus Odor Lifter Mighty Pacs Laundry Detergent makes cleaning your clothes a breeze. These pre-measured pods are designed to tackle tough stains while eliminating odors. Just one is all you need for an effective clean and lasting scent.

Dropps Stain & Odor Laundry Detergent Pods offer a concentrated formula that efficiently removes stains and odors. They’re made without any harsh chemicals and are gentle on all fabrics. Choose from scents like clean & crisp, lavender eucalyptus, and orange blossom.

Rockin’ Green Active Wear Detergent is made with a plant-based formula that effectively removes odors and stains. This eco-friendly detergent is free from harmful chemicals, ensuring a deep clean and lasting scent.

How We Chose the 11 Best Laundry Detergents to Remove Odors

We considered many factors when creating our list of the 11 best laundry detergents to remove odors, including:

Powerful ingredients: We only selected detergents that are formulated with powerful ingredients that are proven to get rid of odors and residue from deep within fabric.

Variety of scents: Smell is subjective, so we included laundry detergents that offer a variety of smells, ranging from floral to clean. We also highlighted a fragrance-free detergent for those with sensitivities.

Cost effectiveness: Most American households spend around $170 each year on laundry products. We selected laundry detergents that are cost effective and easy on the wallet.

Conclusion

With these 11 best laundry detergents to remove odors, you can have peace of mind that even your stinkiest clothes will smell great after one wash. These detergents use powerful ingredients that whisk away odors, leaving behind a pleasant scent.

FAQs

What makes clothes smell bad?

There are many things that can cause your clothes to smell bad. Sweat and body oils can mix with bacteria on the skin, causing a noticeable smell that makes its way into the fabrics of your clothes. Using the wrong amount of detergent or improper rinsing can also leave behind residue that causes a musky odor. Improper drying, infrequent washing, and improper storage can also lead to smelly clothes.

How do I keep my clothes smelling better for longer?

To maintain fresh-smelling clothes, follow these tips:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us