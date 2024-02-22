7 Best Laundry Detergents for Black Clothing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to finding the best detergent for black clothes, we go back to the liquid detergent is best study that cites 88% of you prefer it. This makes sense, as powdered laundry detergents leave behind this residue that’s easily seen on black clothes.

Today we have the best of the best liquid detergent options for black clothes to help you get your dirty clothing ready for another week of being fabulously clean.

7 Best Laundry Detergents for Black Clothes

This fragrance free laundry detergent is excellent for people who want to get their black clothes clean. With a 75 washer load container, Loni Bio Laundry Detergent is number one on our list of recommended options to clean your clothes quickly. This detergent set a new standard for other laundry detergents looking to go eco-friendly with their formula without sacrificing results.

No more worrying about your black clothes going dull! Woolite has you covered with their darks defense pacs. This fade protection formula will help you get up to 30 loads of laundry done without worrying whether or not the black clothes will fade. While most consumers prefer laundry PACS when compared to measuring liquid detergent with a cap, some say the pacs give too much detergent when washing smaller loads.

This liquid detergent from Perwoll is sure to help repair your dark colored clothes in no time. The deep cleaning action combined with renewal and repair will alleviate the risk of having black clothes turn grey and dull. This detergent is made for all types of laundry and washer loads. You’ll find the 24 load package on Amazon.com and other retail shops.

This all-in-one laundry detergent features pods, which millennials favor according to research, to help you keep your dark clothes clean and fresh for longer. This formula is created to fight tough stains and maximize the life of your dark-colored clothes. These detergent pods help your clothing stay vibrant longer without having to fold your dark clothes inside out and wash in cold water to maintain color.

This color brightener formula plus stain remover is a fabulous option for black clothes. The awesome part about this laundry detergent for black clothes is that you can wash your clothes in any temperature. These color boost power paks for laundry were made for dark clothing and the container provides enough laundry detergent for 26 loads.

This dark protect laundry booster from Oxi Clean is another to detergent option for black clothes. This deep cleaning formula helps with up to 40 loads per container with its liquid perfection. This is a great option for anyone searching for a laundry detergent that helps extend the life of your dark clothing items, too.

This liquid detergent for colors is an excellent choice for washing black fabrics. You’ll love the renewed, clean look and feel of your clothing after washing with Perwoll Color Liquid Detergent. This formula was made to reduce fading while improving the vibrancy of your black clothes. No more worrying about fading dark colors, not with this detergent at work.

How We Ranked the 7 Best Detergent for Black Clothes

There are a few factors we considered when ranking the best options in our list for detergent for black clothes. These factors included:

Ingredients: The number one factor that helped us rank the 7 best detergent for black clothes was the factor that 88% of consumers prefer a liquid detergent over powder detergent. We opted to review the liquid detergent and power pacs for the most quality liquid detergent out there for dark clothes.

The number one factor that helped us rank the 7 best detergent for black clothes was the factor that over powder detergent. We opted to review the liquid detergent and power pacs for the most quality liquid detergent out there for dark clothes. Suitable for all Fabrics: The other factor that helped us determine which liquid detergent to include here was whether or not you could wash all fabrics with the best detergent for black clothes.

The other factor that helped us determine which liquid detergent to include here was whether or not you could wash all fabrics with the best detergent for black clothes. Cost Effectiveness: Last but not least, we featured a variety of price points for detergent options so we could ensure most households could afford the detergent options on our list.

Conclusion

Finding a way to keep your black clothing vibrant and fresh doesn’t have to be a stressful event anymore! These 7 best detergent for black clothes featured above are surely the best options on the market today. You’ll love how fresh your clothes smell and how much color your dark clothing will have when you use these laundry detergent options.

FAQs

What’s the difference between dark and light colored clothing detergents?

There are special formulations for dark clothes that help maintain the black and other dark colors so they don’t fade to a lighter shade, such as black turning grey after a few washes. The formula is created with a specific pH level to ensure it’s satisfying the mission; either keeping white clothes white or black clothes blacker.

Can detergent stain black clothes?

When too much detergent is used during a wash, yes it can stain your black clothes. The 7 best detergent for black clothes work well to maintain the dark color of your clothes when used properly. Be sure to read the label of your detergent for proper measuring and ingredients listed so you know how to use it for black clothes.

What not to do when washing black clothes?

Always use the coldest temperature when possible for washing black clothes. Hot water typically makes the color of your clothing fade quicker. This is why the detergent for black clothes above will recommend washing in cold water.