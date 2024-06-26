The Best Laundry Detergents for Odor Removal

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s face it, everyone wants to smell great, so why not take the extra steps to make it happen? And if your clothes seem to just have an unpleasant lingering odor, no matter what you do, don’t worry, there’s nothing wrong with you. As explained to us by Kim Romine, a Fabric Care scientist at Procter & Gamble, “The human body on average produces a liter of sweat, 40 grams of sebum, 10 grams of salt, and 10 grams of skin cells a day,” so it’s really unsurprising that your clothes may smell less than fresh after wearing them.

Romine adds that, “Body soils on fabrics are often the culprit for odors left behind on fabrics – and because of their complexity, it often requires a multi-technology approach to tackle odors”. She notes that going further means the usage of things like enzymes designed to break down body soils and chelants to remove things that cause odor in the water. Fortunately, odor removal specific detergents will often implement more than one of these approaches to ensure that pesky odors are dealt with in a single wash.

Sounds like a lot of info, no? Don’t worry, you don’t have to understand all of the science for the detergent to keep you smelling fresh. We compiled a list of our favorite products, including a few that we tested, to help handle the more stubborn odors that your clothes may be clinging to.

For a super powerful wash that will also be sure to take care of pesky odors, Tide’s Ultra Oxi with Odor Eliminators leaves no stone unturned. We put it to the test on sweaty clothes, and trust us, it works to not only yield a clean set of clothes but to also have them smelling fresher than they did on the first wear. Reach for it when you really need to be sure that your summer clothing doesn’t stink, or after a super sweaty workout.

It’s powerfully designed to be able to get the job done, even when washing with cold water. But despite being powerful, we liked that the scent wasn’t too strong, offering an almost fruity and pleasant smell after the wash.

While this option is available in standard detergent, we love the convenience of the pods to just make things even more simple. Gain really went for it with this product, combining its excellent detergent with Oxi Boost and Febreeze, so it does more than just clean, it really works hard to keep you smelling super fresh. We were surprised in our own testing at how well it worked to clean larger loads with just a single pod.

We tested this product out on a few different items that had been put through the ringer, capturing sweat in intense heat over the course of a few days. But after the wash? Nothing but the fresh and pleasant scent of Gain.

Active Wear Laundry Detergent & Soak is a fantastic option to remove odors from your family’s sportswear. Since active wear is recommended to be washed each time it’s worn, that can create a bit of wear and tear on the clothing. Active Wear Laundry Detergent & Soak has been made to specifically work on this clothing without harsh chemicals that may damage your sports attire. You can use this laundry detergent as a pre-soak and/or your main laundry detergent for odor removal depending on your needs.

It shouldn’t be that surprising that Tide earned two spots on our list, considering just how well known the brand is for handling all things laundry related. And this collaboration with Febreze is exactly what you didn’t know you needed.

You know how Febreze works to keep your home smelling fresh? What if we told you it could be combined with Tide for the same effect on your clothing? And as the name suggests, this is perfect for any article of clothing that has seen better days after being on your sport’s field of choice. Reach for it when you or your kids’ uniform just seems to not want to let go of that deep grass and dirt smell.

Taking a clean approach to things, Dirty Labs’ Bio Enzyme Laundry Detergent focuses on gentleness by using nontoxic and natural ingredients that are free from dyes and parabens and are safe for sensitive skin. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t work, though, with a super concentrated formula that has been optimized to work in cold water.

This pick works to clean odors at the source through a cleaning enzyme named Phytolase that still ensures a gentle formula. Pick up a bottle in one of three scents: a magnolia, cedar, bergamot combo, a jasmine, matcha, and vetiver combo, or the fragrance free option.

If you’re starting to notice a trend, you’re not mistaken. Some of our picks feature Oxi, which refers to an oxygen based cleaner. According to Romine, “Oxi has come to mean a boost in cleaning vs the base product in laundry products,” so it can be a powerful and welcome addition to ensure even more cleaning from your detergent.

This pick from Persil can work well in the cold water, and a little bit goes a long way. It also takes special care to keep whites shining bright and colors from going dull with specific fabric care ingredients.

This laundry detergent for odor removal comes from the Elm & Rye line of products. Loni Bio Laundry Detergent is fragrance free and washes up to 75 loads per container. This is an excellent option for anyone searching to remove those pesky odors that linger, like the odor that sticks inside of polyester clothing. Not only does Loni Bio Laundry detergent get your clothes clean, but it has no phosphates and zero optical brighteners so it’s safe for your home’s water system.

While not a detergent, this laundry boost from Nature’s Miracle carries an odor remover property that’s perfect for people seeking an odor removal laundry detergent. Not only does this brand’s detergent help with odors, but it can help stop the growth of odor-causing bacteria, mold, and mildew on your clothing. Various scents can linger on a person’s clothing for a few hours up to a few days, so you’ll surely want to have the best laundry detergent possible to help ward off those negative odors so they don’t stay on your clothes longer than necessary.

The odor formula that Arm & Hammer uses is something the brand refers to as pH power technology, a tool that is able to help scrub out stink and stain loaded clothes. It works hard to get between the clothe’s fibers to get out the more stubborn scents and dirt, leaving a fresh scent in its wake.

This versatile pick comes ready to go for any machine and works in every temperature you can throw at it, which we love.

Okay, so these may not technically be an odor removing laundry detergent, but trust us when we say that you’re going to love how fresh these scent beads leave your laundry smelling. We really appreciate the lighter nature of their scent, and while they are a great addition to any wash, we particularly like them for bedding. These help to elevate getting into clean sheets to the next level.

While some scent beads may be overpowering, we love how subtle (but present) these are, and it’s important to note that they are made without heavy perfumes or dyes and phosphates. Lastly,, they are safe for all colors and fabrics, and can work for every style of washing machine. Just toss them in before your wash, and trust us, you’ll be happy you did.

How we Ranked the 7 Best Laundry Detergent for Odor Removal

When making our final picks for the best laundry detergents for odor removal, we focussed on a few key factors to guide us.

Ingredients: We wanted to include a variety of styles of detergents. This means featuring both pods and liquid detergents to fit unique preferences. We were also sure to include products that feature extra ingredients geared toward odor removal. As mentioned above, the scents left on your clothing are not caused by just one thing, which is why Romine notes that “you want a detergent that will tackle them with several mechanisms, not just surfactant-based cleaning.”

Suitable for different fabrics and colors: We want the detergent that you purchase to go a long way. That means that you shouldn’t have to worry about whether it is okay to use for everything you need to wash. This comes with one exception; do note that Nature’s Miracle Laundry Boost In-Wash Stain and Odor Remover is not suited for being used on specialty fabrics, like washable silk, khaki, fluorescents, wool, suede and leathers, according. And of course, be sure to read the specific instructions on your pick before washing to make sure it’s safe to use on whatever you’re washing.

is not suited for Cost effectiveness: We were sure to include a few different price points in our picks. An important thing for you, the consumer, to consider is the price per load. For products that seem to be stronger and more concentrated, this means that your detergent can go a long way.

Scent: We know that just because one person may adore a scent, that doesn’t mean that everyone will. That’s why we were sure to include a variety of different scent options to help you find the one that’s right for your nose.

Conclusion

Even though your clothes are designed to protect you, the materials they are made from are not sterile, which means they can hold onto bacteria, resulting in clothes that smell less than pleasant. That’s why we spoke with an expert, did some of our own testing, and researched the market to help you on your quest for long lasting, clean smelling clothes. By focussing on labels that are geared specifically toward handling particularly bad odors, we created a comprehensive list that should help you get back to smelling your best in no time.

FAQs

What is the longest lasting laundry scent?

While this may be a bit subjective, reviewers seem to find the Persil Advanced Clean Liquid Detergent and the Tide Febreze Sport scents to last for weeks after washing.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

How can I smell good for long hours?

Aside from handling personal hygiene with things like a proper deodorant, investing in some solid, odor removing laundry detergent can be just the ticket to keep your clothes smelling fresh for as long as possible.