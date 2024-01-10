Emma Stone can’t get enough of Jennifer Aniston’s scent.

When a video of Stone, 35, reacting to the perfume that Aniston, 54, wore at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, went viral on TikTok, it left Us wondering what on earth the Friends alum smells like.

In the short clip uploaded by the official Golden Globes’ TikTok account on Tuesday, January 9, Stone was seen hugging Aniston during a commercial break at the awards ceremony. As Stone pulled away from the embrace, she asked Aniston, “What is that? Is that what you always smell like?”

Aniston smiled before answering, “Yeah,” to which Stone replied, “Jesus! You smell really good.”

Reese Witherspoon then joined the pair for a group photo, and the three actresses smiled and posed with their arms around each other for photographers.

Fans flocked to the comments to weigh in on the sweet interaction. “I swear this isn’t the first time I’ve heard Jennifer Aniston always smells amazing,” one TikTok user wrote.

Another commented, “She used to have her own perfume (called Jennifer Aniston) and it was so beachy and nice,” to which another user replied, “Yes! I have it and I love it!”

The commenters were most likely referring to the first fragrance that Aniston created in 2010 called Lolavie (the name was changed to Jennifer Aniston that same year). At the time, Aniston described it as “a non perfume perfume” to Women’s Wear Daily.

“It’s been a year-and-a-half journey,” she told the publication in an April 2010 interview. “I’d been asked to do things before, and it never felt organic. But when Leon [Falic, president of the Falic Fashion Group] approached me to be involved with the process from inception to fruition, I thought, ‘This could be a creative expression.’ And it’s turned out to be an extension of myself as opposed to slapping my name on something.”