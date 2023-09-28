Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you have eczema? If so, you aren’t alone. According to the National Eczema Association, millions of Americans have this skin condition, which can affect people of all ages, including children. Whether you have mild symptoms or are dealing with severe eczema, it is almost always uncomfortable. And if you can’t find a good solution to ease your symptoms, you may feel frustrated and defeated. The good news is that there are lotions you can purchase without a prescription to give your skin the nourishment it needs.

If you are hoping to get relief from your eczema symptoms, you have many options to choose from. However, as with any other skincare product, it’s a good idea to shop with care. By carefully evaluating the products that are out there, you can find the one that will give you the results you need. Below are some tips, along with a list of the best lotions for eczema that are also good for your skin.

What Is Eczema?

Eczema is a common problem that affects the skin, causing symptoms like dryness and itchiness. It can also lead to rashes, swelling and scaly skin. These symptoms can occur just about anywhere on the body, including on the face.

It’s important to note that there isn’t just one type of eczema; in fact, there are seven types. If your skin doesn’t look or feel right, consult with a dermatologist to get an accurate diagnosis. That way, you will know if eczema is to blame, and you’ll also know which type of eczema you need to treat.

How Is Eczema Treated?

Once you know what type of eczema you are experiencing, you can more easily find a solution that will relieve your symptoms and help your skin heal. Plus, with the help of a dermatologist, you may be able to figure out what triggers your eczema flare-ups so you can take steps to avoid the triggers.

You and your dermatologist can then come up with a treatment plan. This might include oral or topical medications, or you may just need to take steps to avoid the triggers. For instance, if scented soaps and detergents cause your flare-ups, switching to fragrance-free or unscented products can make a difference.

A high-quality lotion with the right ingredients might also be beneficial if you have eczema. By providing moisture, a lotion can make your dry skin feel softer and smoother. Soothing ingredients can help irritated skin. And when your skin is no longer itchy, you won’t feel the need to scratch it and potentially cause additional irritation or breaks in the skin that can make you susceptible to skin infections.

How to Find the Right Lotion for Eczema

There are plenty of great reasons to use a lotion if you have been diagnosed with eczema. But don’t just reach for any moisturizer that you find on a store shelf. Ask your dermatologist for recommendations. Also, when shopping for a lotion, read each product’s label carefully to learn what’s in it. That way, you can figure out if the ingredients are right for your sensitive skin.

Choose gentle formulations for skin like yours. Generally, it’s a good idea to go with hypoallergenic lotions that are formulated to be gentle. Some products are made specifically for those who have sensitive skin or who have eczema, so looking for that information when browsing lotions can help you narrow your options a lot faster. Plus, you might find products with ingredients that can support the skin’s barrier.

When it comes to tackling eczema, a lotion containing oil is helpful. The goal is to help your skin retain moisture so you can prevent dryness, itchiness and other symptoms of eczema. Simply applying this type of lotion after your shower and as needed throughout the day might be just what you need. Avoid fragrances and other ingredients that can cause irritation. You already know you should avoid lotions with ingredients that cause allergic reactions. In addition, consider that fragrances, especially if they are synthetic, might also be a bad choice for skin that is prone to eczema flare-ups. You know your skin best, so if you find that you don’t get irritated by natural fragrances, you might be able to find a lotion that smells amazing and will relieve your symptoms. However, if your skin tends to get irritated by fragrance, even a natural one, rest assured that there are plenty of options available that are not scented at all. Also, keep in mind that there are other ingredients that can lead to irritated skin. For example, you might want to avoid lotions that contain preservatives, or you might want to stick with products that only contain ingredients that are derived from natural sources.

Ultimately, the right lotion will make a big difference in the way your skin looks and feels. Just bear in mind that it can take a bit of time to find the ideal product if you have eczema, and you might need to go through a bit of trial and error with multiple products before you are able to find the one that gives you exactly what you need. While this can get frustrating, it will be worth all of the effort. Once you find a lotion that you can use every day to relieve symptoms or keep them at bay, you won’t want to stop using it.

A List of the Best Lotions for Eczema

Finding the best lotions for eczema can be a bit of a challenge. You might be surprised by the multitude of options available, and you might feel overwhelmed if you don’t know where to begin. To help you out, here is a short list of stellar products. Remember to talk to your dermatologist if you aren’t sure about which direction to take when it comes to a lotion that will soothe, protect and moisturize your skin.

The Body Lotion from Blu Atlas is a great choice no matter what your skin type is. If you have eczema, it’s wise to go with their fragrance-free option. However, this lotion is also available in two scents – coconut apricot and classic – so you can go with a scented version if your skin isn’t sensitive to fragrances. Plus, this brand does not use any artificial fragrances, which is helpful if your skin is sensitive but you don’t want to give up smelling amazing.

What makes this lotion such a great choice? It contains ingredients like shea butter, seaweed and jojoba oil. The shea butter can soothe irritated skin, while the jojoba oil can help ensure your skin is moisturized.

The Blu Atlas Body Lotion is sulfate-free, phthalate-free, paraben-free, vegan and cruelty-free. If you’re looking for a general moisturizing lotion that you can use all over your body every day, check this one out.

The Eczema Therapy Soothing Cream from Aveeno is another excellent option for those who have eczema. It can help you tackle various symptoms, and it’s free of steroids. Instead, it contains ingredients like ceramide and colloidal oatmeal to moisturize and soothe skin that is itchy, irritated and dry from eczema.

You can use this cream daily. It has a rich, creamy texture, and it gets to work quickly to relieve dry skin. This product is formulated for sensitive skin, and is fragrance-free as well as free of parabens and dyes. Plus, this cream has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, so you can rest assured that it’s suitable for your skin.

If you’re looking for a daily moisturizing cream that will help your skin feel healthy, this might be just what you’ve been waiting for.

The Eczema Relief Creamy Oil from CeraVe is another product that is specifically made for people who have been diagnosed with eczema. It contains ingredients like ceramides for the skin barrier, hyaluronic acid for moisture, niacinamide, colloidal oatmeal and safflower oil.

If you’re looking for a lotion that is lightweight yet effective, this is an excellent option. It’s capable of moisturizing your skin in a gentle way so you can fight your eczema symptoms. Plus, this is free of fragrance, so it’s a good choice if you’re sensitive to scented skin-care products.

You can also rest easy knowing that this product is free of dyes and parabens, and will not clog your pores. It was developed with the help of dermatologists, and has been accepted by the National Eczema Association, so you know it’s good for those who have eczema. Consider giving this oil a try if other products have proven too heavy or cause flare-ups.

Cetaphil is a popular brand in the world of skin-care products that can benefit various types of skin. Their Eczema Restoraderm Flare-Up Relief Cream is dermatologist tested, and is made for individuals who have sensitive skin and eczema-prone skin.

This hypoallergenic cream’s consistency is rich, so if that is what you prefer, it might be perfect for you. You can apply it to support your skin’s barrier, moisturize and hydrate, and relieve symptoms like dryness. It can also be helpful if you have irritated, rough, scaly or itchy skin because of eczema.

The nice thing about this product is that it works fast. You might not need to wait long at all to get relief from annoying and embarrassing eczema symptoms. Plus, it’s steroid-free, fragrance-free and paraben-free, and it won’t clog your pores. This cream has the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association.

If you want a lotion that’s super gentle, check out the Eczema Soothing Therapy Balm from Honest. It can be used on skin that’s dry and irritated because of eczema, and will provide the soothing relief you so badly need. Its ingredients include colloidal oatmeal, safflower oil, coconut oil and prebiotics, which can help relieve symptoms like itchiness and protect your skin.

After applying this cream, you will probably feel a difference right away. And if you use it daily, you may also note that your skin looks and feels better over time. This just might become your go-to moisturizer if you have eczema and want to keep your skin looking and feeling healthy.

This product is dermatologist-approved and has been accepted by the National Eczema Association. It’s hypoallergenic and free of steroids, and it’s gentle enough to use on a baby’s skin. This super-clean formula doesn’t contain mineral oil, petrolatum, silicones, lanolin or parabens.

La Roche-Posay is a highly regarded skin-care brand, and it’s worth checking out their Lipikar Eczema Cream. Like other creams and lotions that are made for people with eczema-prone skin, this one contains colloidal oatmeal, but it also contains shea butter and La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Spring Water.

This dermatologist-tested product doesn’t contain any antibiotics or steroids, and it’s free of parabens and fragrances. Naturally, adults can use this cream, but you can also use it on children who are three years and older, so if you’ve been looking for an eczema lotion or cream for your kids, consider looking into what this one has to offer. It has been tested by pediatricians, and has been allergy tested.

This non-greasy cream won’t clog your pores, and has been accepted by the National Eczema Association. It may be just what you need if you want your eczema-prone skin to feel hydrated, soft, nourished and smooth.

These days, you can find a lot of lotions that are fragrance-free, and that’s fantastic news for those who have sensitive skin or eczema-prone skin. The Itch Defense Fragrance-Free Lotion for Dry, Itchy Skin from Curel is one of the best lotions for eczema we’ve found. You can use this on your face and body to soothe and hydrate the skin and relieve symptoms like itchiness and dryness.

If you’re in search of a gentle eczema lotion that your entire family can use, this might be the one. It’s pediatrician tested, allergist tested and dermatologist recommended, and you can even use it safely on babies who are six months or older. Like many other products on this list, this cream might surprise you with how quickly it works. It contains ingredients like shea butter, pro-vitamin B5 and an Advanced Ceramide Complex.

On top of all of this, the lotion can help prevent your skin from getting irritated again. Apply it to relieve your symptoms, and use it on a daily basis to ensure your skin remains moisturized and itch-free. And, yes, this lotion has received the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance.

Gold Bond has a solid reputation in the skin-care industry and has made a number of products that can help soothe and rejuvenate skin. Consider their Eczema Relief Medicated Skin Protectant Cream if you’re looking for something that can relieve symptoms such as roughness, itchiness, irritation, redness, scaling, dryness and peeling.

Made for skin that’s dry to extra dry, this cream contains aloe, vitamins, moisturizers and colloidal oatmeal. With consistent use, you’re going to notice a difference, so this is a cream you can use regularly to keep your skin looking and feeling great.

In addition to being accepted by the National Eczema Association, this cream was developed with dermatologists and is hypoallergenic. Made specifically for those with eczema, this product is also steroid-free, dye-free and fragrance-free. There’s a lot to like, so give it a try.

Sometimes, creams and lotions can be quite messy. Also, it can be difficult to take your eczema lotion with you when you travel or when you’re running errands or working. Well, the Gentle Face and Body Lotion Stick from Eczema Honey is the solution. This dermatologist-tested product is easy to take with you and use wherever you are because it’s a stick that makes applying lotion to your skin quick and simple.

You can use this product on your body wherever you have dryness or roughness, but you can also apply it to your face to moisturize it and achieve the softness and smoothness you crave. Ingredients like vitamin E, colloidal oatmeal, mango butter, honey, beeswax and coconut oil provide moisture and nourishment, ensuring your skin feels soft and pampered.

This lotion does have a mild scent, so keep that in mind if you’d prefer to use fragrance-free lotions on your skin. If you can tolerate fragrances and you want a cruelty-free product that you can glide onto your skin without getting any on your hands, this is it.

The DERMA E Eczema Relief Lotion is ideal for those who have eczema, and it can also work for those who have psoriasis. When you’re dealing with dryness, irritation and itchiness that make your skin feel awful, this lotion might be all you need to get much-needed relief. It can also work on skin that’s flaky or scaly.

The active ingredient in this lotion is colloidal oatmeal. What sets it apart from other products is the fact that it contains botanical extracts as well, including bearberry, neem and burdock. Plus, this lotion is gluten-free.

When you apply this product, your skin will absorb it quickly and get to work on calming, soothing and smoothing your skin. You can rest assured it’s vegan and cruelty-free, dermatologist recommended, and free of steroids.

The Eczema Lotion from Exederm is yet another product approved by the National Eczema Association. If your skin tends to get irritated easily by skin-care products, this lightweight lotion is formulated for you. It is non-irritating and non-greasy, so it might be the solution you need if you haven’t found the right lotion yet.

This product doesn’t contain harsh preservatives, colors, allergenic ingredients, dyes, parabens or fragrances. Use it when you need to moisturize your skin or when your skin is itchy. It can also work well on skin that is red and cracked.

One thing to keep in mind: The lotion does include petroleum, so if you want to avoid that ingredient for any reason, it may not be right for you. If you are able to tolerate petroleum, this allergist-recommended lotion might provide you with the relief you need if other products have failed.

If you have kids who have eczema, or you want to use a product that is effective yet gentle, check out the Pipette Eczema Lotion. This product is so gentle that you can use it on a baby’s delicate skin.

The lotion is dermatologist tested and pediatrician approved, and is accepted by the National Eczema Association. It is also free of steroids and fragrances, and is hypoallergenic, so you can feel good about using it on your skin and on your kids’ skin. It’s a great choice if you’re looking for a single product that everyone in your family can use.

Its ingredients include ceramide NP and squalane for moisture and hydration, along with colloidal oatmeal for soothing relief of the symptoms of eczema. Overall, this lotion might become your go-to solution whenever your child’s skin feels dry, itchy or irritated.

Have other moisturizers let you down? Maybe they aren’t able to give your skin the amount of hydration it requires. If that’s the case, consider the Eczema & Psoriasis Cream from Wild Naturals. It can swiftly provide the moisture you need, and you definitely want that when you are dealing with an eczema flare-up that comes with symptoms like itchiness, redness, irritation and dryness.

In addition to helping individuals with eczema, this cream is a good option if you have psoriasis and rosacea. It can even be applied to cracked skin to help heal it. The ingredients include cehami flower extract, manuka honey, aloe vera, coconut oil, hemp seed oil and shea butter, making it a great choice if you want to stick with products that feature natural ingredients.

What makes this lotion stand out is the fact that it does not contain any water and is pH balanced at 5.5 to match the skin’s pH. It is free of steroids, petroleum, dyes, mineral oil and fragrances. Plus, it is non-greasy, good for sensitive skin and fast-absorbing.

The Eczema+ Targeted Body Balm from Skinfix can help you fight the symptoms of eczema. It does not contain steroids, and it also does not contain any fragrances, parabens, essential oils, sulfates, phthalates, gluten, lanolin, preservatives or other unwanted ingredients.

The concentrated formula can help relieve irritated skin and smooth roughness and dryness. It can even support the skin barrier. Plus, you can use this product every day, and it works just as well as 1% hydrocortisone cream when it comes to treating a wide range of symptoms.

The ingredients in this balm include colloidal oatmeal, sweet almond oil, zinc oxide, jojoba, aloe, sunflower oil, grapeseed oil, beeswax and allantoin. It is allergy tested and cruelty-free, and if you use it consistently, you should notice a significant difference in the way your skin looks and feels.

