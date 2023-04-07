Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Get ready to discuss a topic that is relevant to everyone—skincare. Specifically, we will be discussing face moisturizers designed for men. While skincare used to be considered a topic exclusively for women, the conversation has become more inclusive for men in recent years as healthy, radiant skin is something that everyone deserves.

In any skincare routine, face moisturizers play a crucial role. They help to keep the skin hydrated, prevent dryness, and shield it from environmental stressors. However, with numerous products available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right one that suits your skin; this is where we can assist you.

In this article, we will closely examine face moisturizers for men, including the essential factors to consider when selecting a product, proper application techniques, and some of the best products currently available. Whether you are a novice, or an expert in skincare, we hope that you will find this guide of the 32 best men’s face moisturizers for dry skin to be helpful.

The Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer effectively hydrates and revitalizes dull, dehydrated skin with its unique blend of natural ingredients. Key components, such as seaweed extract, vitamin C, mango seed butter, and moringa oil, work together to nourish and protect the skin. This moisturizer is suitable for all skin types and consists of 98.5% naturally derived ingredients.

Seaweed extract is an all-natural ingredient packed with antioxidants, exfoliants, and hydrating properties, making it a highly effective ingredient in promoting skin health.

Mango seed butter is recognized for its high levels of vitamins E and C, which contain antioxidant properties that help safeguard the skin from environmental aggressors, enhancing its overall appearance.

Vitamin C is a crucial nutrient for skin health and is commonly used in skincare products. It shields the skin from environmental stressors while enhancing its appearance.

Moringa oil is extracted from the seeds of the moringa tree and is a prevalent ingredient in skincare products. Its wealth of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals makes it ideal for promoting skin health.

The Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer is an exceptional facial moisturizer available in three scents: coconut apricot, classic, and fragrance-free. It is packaged in a 2 oz bottle and retails for $35.00. It is vegan, made in the USA, and free of parabens, phthalates, cruelty, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances.

Upgrade your skincare routine with MARLOWE’s hydrating Facial Moisturizer for Men. This premium hydrating skin care product will revolutionize your daily routine with its lightweight and non-greasy formula specially formulated to lock in hydration and provide natural moisturizing effects to your cleansed facial skin. It is suitable for all skin types and works great on both dry and oily skin.

The moisturizer is formulated with natural aloe vera leaf juice, willow bark, and deep sea algae extracts, delivering highly-rated nourishment for men’s skin. The moisturizer is designed to penetrate deeply into your skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Every man’s skincare regimen needs to include this specially formulated Rugged & Dapper Age & Damage Defense Facial Moisturizer. Hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, jojoba oil, and shea butter are just a few of the natural and organic ingredients that are abundant in it. Together, they work to lock in moisture and prevent dryness and breakouts. This moisturizer also prevents wrinkles and fine lines while leaving a matte finish.

This lightweight, quickly absorbing anti-wrinkle face cream does not clog pores and is suitable for most skin types, including normal, sensitive, oily, and dry skin. It is one of the best face moisturizers for men. The cream keeps your skin moisturized day and night, leaving it looking young and vibrant.

Introducing the perfect solution for 24-hour hydration in the CeraVe Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer with ceramides and MVE technology. This innovative formula is designed to nourish your skin with the essential moisture it needs to feel soft and smooth all day long. The rich, velvety texture feels luxurious on your skin, yet it is quickly absorbed without leaving a greasy or sticky residue.

One of the key ingredients in this moisturizer is ceramides, which are naturally found in the skin and make up 50% of the lipids in the skin barrier. This is why all CeraVe products are formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier. This is important because a deficiency of ceramides in the skin can often lead to dryness, which can cause itchiness and flakiness.

The Caldera + Lab The Base Layer Men’s Organic Face Cream is specially formulated to strengthen the skin’s natural defenses against environmental stressors and pollution, using cutting-edge plant stem cell technology and potent botanicals. It is deeply nourishing for all skin types due to its nutrient-rich formula.

With a combination of plant stem cell extracts, botanicals, and adaptogenic ingredients, this moisturizer delivers intense hydration without leaving any greasy residue. It is a luxurious yet straightforward way to achieve softer, more nourished-looking skin.

A remarkable product, The Brickell Daily Essential Face Moisturizer for Men offers a lightweight, oil-free formula that quickly absorbs into the skin, leaving it feeling soft and hydrated. It is the ideal combination of all-natural ingredients that offers nourishment, renewal, and protection while not clogging pores.

Hyaluronic acid, green tea, aloe, jojoba oil, vitamin E, and other hydrating natural ingredients combine in a special way to nourish and firm the skin. Strong antioxidants that guard against free radicals and stop skin damage brought on by environmental stressors include jojoba oil and green tea. The formula of the moisturizer, which is quick to absorb, makes sure that the skin is renewed and refreshed.

The fact that the Brickell Daily Essential Face Moisturizer for Men is appropriate for men of any age and skin type is among its most impressive qualities. This moisturizer is designed to meet your skin’s needs whether you have normal, oily, sensitive, dry, or combination skin.

Men with a fervent interest in utilizing natural and organic skincare products will value the additional advantages of a product that is entirely natural and 83% organic.

The Brickell Company is renowned for producing top-notch grooming and skincare products for men, utilizing certified natural and organic ingredients. Their products are sold in over 20 countries, and popular men’s publications such as GQ, Men’s Health, and Men’s Journal have featured them. The company strives to provide men with secure, all-natural skincare solutions that are sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Introducing Cardon, an inventive Korean skincare brand designed to meet the personal grooming needs of men. Utilizing high-quality ingredients and modern techniques, Cardon delivers multi-functional products that make your daily skincare routine an enjoyable experience.

At the heart of Cardon’s philosophy lies the notion that moisturizing and shielding your skin are crucial steps in any skincare regimen. This is why their top recommended product is the Daily SPF + Moisturizer, a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula enriched with cactus extract and chia seed oil that provides all-day hydration. Additionally, it boasts broad spectrum SPF 30 to safeguard against UVA and UVB rays without leaving any unsightly white residue.

Transform and rejuvenate your skin with the power of Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Brightening Face Moisturizer. This luxurious cream is expertly formulated to visibly brighten and hydrate your skin in just 28 days, leaving it looking revitalized and radiant.

Designed to provide a lightweight and non-greasy feel, this moisturizer effortlessly melts into your skin, providing the nourishment and hydration it needs without clogging your pores. Infused with a potent blend of vitamin C, vitamin B3, and lactic acid, this formula works together to brighten your complexion, improve texture, and enhance your skin’s natural radiance.

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps to protect your skin from free radicals while also promoting collagen production for a more youthful and supple appearance. Vitamin B3 helps to even out your skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Lactic acid gently exfoliates the skin, removing dead skin cells and stimulating cell turnover for a smoother and brighter complexion.

With daily use, Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Brightening Face Moisturizer helps improve your skin’s overall health and appearance, leaving it looking and feeling its best. Experience the transformative power of this unique formula and enjoy a more radiant, hydrated, and youthful complexion.

Among the best skin care products available, Pure Research’s Men’s Face Cream Moisturizer has numerous advantages for the skin. This cream gives the skin a powerful dose of hydration and nourishment because it contains a potent combination of hyaluronic acid, DMAE, avocado oil, peptide complex, and vitamins A and E.

With regular use, its unique formula is intended to visibly smooth and moisturize the skin, helping to firm particular areas of the face and neck and gradually lessening the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines.

We’re rounding out the Top 10 of the 32 best men’s face moisturizers for dry skin with the Minimalist Marula Oil 5% Face Moisturizer. This product is specifically designed to deeply nourish and revitalize your skin with 5% Marula Oil sourced from Givaudan, Switzerland. Known for its high Omega-9 fatty acid content and antioxidant properties, Marula Oil is a great choice for protecting and softening the skin.

Additionally, this moisturizer is formulated with hyaluronic acid, saccharide isomerate, and glycerin, hydrating ingredients that work together to leave your skin soft, supple, and deeply moisturized.

Furthermore, this product is enriched with vitamin E, which aids in repairing dry, sensitive, mature, and damaged skin that has a disrupted lipid barrier. Regular use of this product can help to restore your skin’s natural radiance and vitality, leaving it healthy and youthful-looking.

The RoC Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer face cream fights against multiple signs of aging using RoC’s Hexyl-R Complex. In addition to reducing puffiness, dark circles, and wrinkles, resulting in more youthful and radiant skin, the cream also has broad spectrum SPF 30 to protect your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays.

The results of this clinically proven formula include visible improvement in discoloration, firmer-looking skin, reduced dullness, and restored radiance in just four weeks. The cream is non-greasy, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist-tested, making it suitable for all skin types.

RoC’s anti-aging formulas are designed to address a range of concerns, from deep wrinkles and fine lines to dark circles and uneven skin tone. The company offers a variety of skincare products, including daily moisturizers with SPF, facial cleansers, vitamin C serums, retinol regimens, and creams.

Mighty Patch’s Clear Collective Clarifying Prebiotic Moisturizer balances and hydrates the skin while providing clarifying benefits. The moisturizer contains prebiotics that helps nourish and strengthen the skin’s natural microbiome, promoting a healthy skin barrier.

The moisturizer is a powerful yet gentle solution for maintaining clear, smooth, and balanced skin. It is specially formulated to address dry skin and common acne-prone skin issues and effectively purifies the skin, fuels good bacteria, and softens its texture, making it an essential part of any daily skincare routine.

This clarifying moisturizer is free of any fragrance or irritating ingredients such as petrolatum, parabens, artificial colors, silicones, and mineral oils. This makes it safe and suitable for all skin types, even those with sensitive skin.

The Ursa Major Golden Hour Face Moisturizer swiftly hydrates all skin types with its quick-absorbing formula. Its potent recuperative properties, combined with increased moisture retention capabilities, can reduce fine lines, dryness, and loss of elasticity.

This moisturizer boasts plant-based components, including sunflower oil, sea buckthorn, and calendula, all of which are high in antioxidants, vitamins A, C, and E, carotenoids, phytosterols, and essential fatty acids like omega 3, 6, and 7.

This moisturizer is suitable for all skin types and imparts a smoother, softer, and more supple appearance to the skin without leaving it shiny. Its rich, fast-absorbing texture can be used as a night cream or winter face cream but is appropriate for year-round use. It has a refreshing aroma of neroli, sandalwood, and sour rose, anchored with fresh earth.

This 100% vegan moisturizer is free of harmful chemicals and cruelty, paraben, gluten, and fragrance-free. It contains no petrochemicals, sulfates, synthetic fragrances or colors, glycols, silicones, or PEGs.

The Vitamin C Moisturizer by InstaNatural is designed to address signs of dryness, aging and contains a blend of nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and niacinamide. These ingredients work together to brighten, firm, and tighten the skin while promoting collagen production. Moreover, they support the skin’s natural barrier function and reduce the appearance of redness and discoloration.

Clinical studies have shown that the Vitamin C Moisturizer is highly effective, with 93% of users reporting more hydrated skin after use. The moisturizer has a light texture and a natural grapefruit scent, suitable for all skin types. For best results, it is recommended to use in conjunction with other InstaNatural products, such as the Vitamin C Cleanser, Toner, and Serum and apply it twice daily.

The Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion has been specially designed to ensure your skin is moisturized for 24 hours, delivering instant and long-lasting hydration. Infused with two powerful moisturizing agents, hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, this lotion deeply hydrates the skin and replenishes vital moisture levels for a healthy, radiant complexion.

Cetaphil products are known for their effectiveness and gentleness, and the Daily Hydrating Lotion is no exception. It has been formulated with sensitive skin in mind, ensuring that it is both mild and effective. Moreover, its compact size of under 3.4 fl oz makes it highly portable, so you can carry it with you wherever you go to keep your skin moisturized and healthy.

The Neutrogena Naturals Multi-Vitamin Nourishing Daily Facial Moisturizer is a 3-fluid-ounce tube of daily hydrating lotion that helps replenish essential nutrients for the skin. Its clinically-proven formula boosts the skin’s defense against dullness and roughness, resulting in a youthful and healthy appearance. The moisturizer contains 97% naturally derived ingredients, such as vitamins B, C, E, and omega nutrients with antioxidant properties.

This facial moisturizer is perfect for individuals who wish to maintain a youthful and healthy appearance. It has a lightweight texture that quickly absorbs into the skin and provides lasting hydration throughout the day. It is also free of sulfates, parabens, petrolatum, dyes, and phthalates, making it allergy-tested and non-comedogenic, preventing pore blockage.

The EltaMD Intense Moisturizer dissolves quickly when it comes in contact with the skin and retains 90% of the skin’s natural moisture for at least 12 hours. This powerful moisturizer forms a protective layer that goes deep into the skin, giving irritated, dry, or post-treatment skin full hydration and soothing effects. This moisturizer doesn’t contain any water and is safe to use on even the most sensitive skin, whether it’s because of a cosmetic procedure or a medical one.

The Vichy Aqualia Thermal Rich Face Cream Moisturizer is a luxurious and invigorating cream that provides deep hydration and is perfect for individuals with dry skin. Infused with pure hyaluronic acid, plant sugar, and Vichy’s mineral-rich volcanic water, this moisturizer works harmoniously to deliver 48 hours of dynamic hydration, leaving your skin feeling revitalized and comfortable.

This moisturizer hydrates your skin and effectively smooths out fine lines, leaving your skin with a natural glow. It is an excellent choice for those who prefer natural and fragrance-free skincare products.

The Aveeno Ultra-Calming Daily Moisturizer is highly recommended for those with dry, sensitive skin. Its advanced formula effectively soothes and calms irritated skin, alleviating dryness and redness.

The Aveeno Ultra-Calming Daily Moisturizer has calming properties and provides Broad Spectrum UVA and UVB protection with its SPF 15 sunscreen. This feature is crucial as sun exposure can exacerbate skin sensitivity and irritation.

This moisturizer is gentle enough for daily use on even the most delicate skin as it has been dermatologist-tested and is hypoallergenic. Its fast-absorbing, lightweight formula is comfortable to wear and doesn’t clog pores or cause breakouts as it is non-comedogenic.

Are you in search of a natural alternative? The Awake Human Organic Face Moisturizer is an outstanding option that endeavors to moisturize and nurture your skin using natural and organic elements, such as aloe vera, green tea, jojoba oil, shea butter, and sweet almond oil.

What sets the Awake Human Organic Face Moisturizer apart from other facial creams and moisturizers is its non-greasy, matte finish. Your skin will be nourished and properly hydrated without any oily residue or slickness.

The Hydraphase Intense Rehydrating Moisturizer from La Roche-Posay is an effective facial cream made to intensely hydrate dry and sensitive skin. This moisturizer not only minimizes the look of wrinkles and fine lines but also enhances the skin’s overall tone and texture. Another important component is the mineral- and antioxidant-rich La Roche-Posay thermal spring water. The skin is protected from environmental stressors by this water’s well-known calming and anti-inflammatory properties, and it is also revitalized and renewed while helping to protect it.

The First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream is an opulent moisturizer that provides numerous benefits for your skin. Its collagen, peptides, and niacinamide blend deeply moisturizes, firms, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This powerful combination synergistically shapes and refines your skin, giving it a youthful, supple glow.

What distinguishes this collagen moisturizer from others is its dedication to utilizing safe and gentle ingredients. It contains none of the harmful substances that can cause irritation to sensitive skin, such as alcohol, artificial colorants, artificial fragrances, lanolin, mineral oil, parabens, petrolatum, phthalates, propylene glycol, sulfates, talc, formaldehydes, oxybenzone, coal tar, triclocarban, ethanol, or ethyl alcohol. As a result, it is an ideal choice for those with delicate skin.

Dry, sensitive, and irritated skin receives immediate hydration, calming, and replenishment from the Aveeno Calm plus Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer. The skin’s moisture barrier is strengthened, making it more resilient. Because it is fragrance-free, paraben-free, alcohol-free, dye-free, phthalate-free, and non-comedogenic, which means it won’t clog pores, this daily face moisturizer is a great option for people with sensitive skin. It is a brand that dermatologists advise using, and it can be used every day as part of a regular skincare regimen.

The e.l.f. Skin’s Holy Hydration! Face Cream has garnered recognition from experts for its exceptional ability to provide intense hydration to the face, resulting in a luminous and youthful appearance. The formula’s unique blend of skin-friendly components collaborates to tackle various skin concerns, such as uneven skin tone, loss of moisture, and firmness, ultimately revealing a plump and resilient complexion.

Indulge in intense hydration with LilyAna Naturals Face Moisturizer, a silky, lightweight anti-aging cream specially crafted to infuse moisture into your skin. Its opulent formula is designed to soothe and minimize the look of fine lines, deep wrinkles, rough texture, parchedness, flaking, peeling, and tightness, leaving your skin plump and elastic.

This luxurious cream is enriched with pure and natural botanicals and active ingredients, such as rose distillate, aloe vera juice, alpha lipoic acid, DMAE, provitamin A, Vitamin C ester, Vitamin E, cranberry, lemon, and orange extract. These potent components collaborate to provide robust anti-aging benefits, giving your skin the nourishment and hydration required to maintain a youthful and radiant glow.

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel daily moisturizer for the face and neck is a premium skincare product that caters to the hydration needs of dry skin. With a one-of-a-kind formula, it delivers a nourishing dose of moisture to the skin, leaving it supple and smooth with consistent use.

The Simple Kind to Skin Nourishment Rich Face Moisturizer provides 12 hours of hydration, effectively doubling the moisture level of the skin and leaving it silky smooth. It contains skin-friendly ingredients like pro-vitamin B5, glycerin, bisabolol, and allantoin to nourish and hydrate the skin without leaving behind an oily residue.

This moisturizer is suitable for sensitive skin because it contains no harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances, or dyes that can irritate the skin or clog pores. The formula softens and calms the skin, resulting in a more radiant complexion.

The L’Oreal Paris Skin Care Revitalift Triple Power Face Moisturizer is a high-end anti-aging cream specifically developed to tackle multiple signs of aging skin in just one week. This groundbreaking product aims to diminish wrinkles, firm, brighten and soften the skin, and provide deep hydration for a more youthful appearance.

The Manuka Honey Collagen Radiance Face Cream is enriched with natural ingredients such as Manuka Honey, coconut, Gotu Kola, vitamins B5 and E, soluble collagen, and cocoa butter that deeply nourish and hydrate the skin. With a silky, non-greasy texture, this cream quickly absorbs into the skin, leaving it healthy and radiant.

For sensitive skin, the Vanicream daily face moisturizer is an excellent choice. This lightweight, gluten-free moisturizer is fragrance-free and gentle on the skin. It contains five important ceramides, hyaluronic acid, squalane, and glycerin, making it a highly effective moisturizer. It won’t clog pores and is non-comedogenic.

The DERMAXGEN Turmeric + Vitamin Moisturizer rejuvenates and moisturizes the skin from within. Infused with nourishing vitamins, turmeric, and other rejuvenating organic natural ingredients, this serum is the perfect anti-aging, moisturizing treatment for your skin. This serum fights signs of aging like dark circles, dry or textured skin, dullness, and uneven skin tone while boosting collagen production.

Revitalize and moisturize your skin using Clean & Clear’s Watermelon Gel Facial Moisturizer, the final product on our list of the 32 best men’s face moisturizers for dry skin. This facial moisturizer is oil-free, lightweight, and suitable for daily use, leaving no greasiness behind. Furthermore, the gel cream is infused with authentic fruit juice that helps to calm and hydrate dry skin while emanating a pleasant watermelon aroma.

