The 19 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp in 2024

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Hey, guys. Want to know a secret? Most men will experience a dry scalp at some point in their life. It’s not glamorous, and it’s surely not fun to talk about. But just know you’re not the only man who has suffered from this irritating condition. It’s okay, though. We have you covered. We did you a favor and rounded up 19 of the best men’s shampoos for dry scalps in 2024.

If you’ve never heard of the men’s personal care brand Blu Atlas, let us introduce you. Blu Atlas crafts high-quality, clean products—ranging from face wash, shaving cream, cologne, and shampoo. Each product contains plant-based ingredients that are safe for your body, skin, and hair.

Now that you know who Blu Atlas is, we’re going to tell you what Blu Atlas Shampoo can do for your dry scalp. Available in coconut apricot or classic scent, users can choose what fragrance works for them.

This shampoo is gentle, vegan, and stress-free. Jojoba oil—packed with vitamins A, D, and E—distributes antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamins throughout the hair, fortifying the hair and balancing the natural sebum.

Aloe barbadensis leaf comes from an aloe succulent plant. It soothes the hair, infusing hydrating moisture that calms dry and irritated scalps. Saw palmetto works to counter DHT, a hormone that contributes to hair loss. By using its anti-inflammatory properties, saw palmetto hydrates the scalp and soothes dryness by using its anti-inflammatory properties.

If you haven’t already added this shampoo to your cart, you’re missing out on the best men’s shampoo for dry scalp in 2024.

Peppermint and tea tree are two of the best ingredients to use for dryness, so it makes sense Kick Active uses both its Shampoo Tea Tree Oil & Peppermint. This shampoo is made for the active man. Whether you’re hitting up the gym or tackling trails, this shampoo can keep up with your active lifestyle.

Formulated with invigorating peppermint, tea tree leaf, eucalyptus, rosemary, and aloe vera, your scalp may get a restorative cleansing that balances it, relieves dryness, and increases hydration.

With each wash, your scalp will be less itchy, red, and irritated, which means you can spend more time getting out and doing the things you love, not stressing about how irritated your scalp is.

Neutrogena is well-known as a high-quality brand that is beloved by dermatologists, skincare enthusiasts, and average shoppers. But Neutrogena offers more than just skincare products. From makeup to haircare, there is nothing Neutrogena can’t do.

We love Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Soothe & Calm Shampoo. It’s formulated with non-medicated, sulfate-free ingredients that soothe your irritated scalp. Tea tree oil clarifies the scalp, removing impurities that may cause irritation and dryness.

Tea tree oil is also great at reviving the scalp and enhancing the appearance of your hair. Use this shampoo as needed and watch as your hair and scalp become hydrated, nourished, and restored.

Fellas, you already know about American Crew. Self-titled as the “official supplier to men,” this Anti-Dandruff + Dry Scalp Shampoo is made for men who want instant results without spending all their money on one product.

This product is free from the usual harmful suspects. Made without silicones and parabens, this shampoo doesn’t dry out your hair even more. This vegan shampoo gently addresses dryness and dandruff. With tea tree oil, peppermint, rosemary, and zinc, your scalp gets a refreshing cleanse that smells heavenly.

But you’re not here for the fragrances, right? American Crew crafts products that make your life better. This shampoo soothes and relieves even the driest scalps, which is why it’s one of the best men’s shampoos for dry scalp in 2024.

There seems to be a common theme among shampoos targeting dryness—peppermint. And it’s for good reason. Peppermint is invigorating, stripping away impurities that may be causing irritation. Hawthorne Peppermint Dry Scalp Care Shampoo taps into peppermint’s powers and crafts one of the best men’s shampoos for dry scalp in 2024.

Because peppermint is so invigorating, it encourages stimulation throughout the scalp, which relieves itchiness and irritation. The peppermint also encourages hair growth, keeping your scalp healthy and happy.

Because this shampoo is made for men with dry scalps, it’s free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, and phthalates, 100% vegan, and cruelty-free. If you’re not adding this shampoo to your Amazon cart already, what are you waiting for?

Head & Shoulders has long been the golden standard for dry scalp products, which is why Dry Scalp Care Daily Shampoo is one of the best men’s shampoos for dry scalp in 2024. Using Head & Shoulders’ signature formula with almond oil, your scalp gets a soothing blend of ingredients that soothe dryness, flakes, and dandruff.

Clinically proven to protect against dandruff, Head & Shoulders is confident their product will work for your unique needs. With each wash, this shampoo helps balance your skin’s natural moisture and relieves the symptoms of dryness.

This shampoo is free of parabens because your hair and scalp deserve better than harmful ingredients that remove moisture, leading to more dryness.

Nizoral often rivals Head & Shoulders as the top brand for dry and flaky scalps, but we’re not here to pick favorites. No matter which brand you choose, you’re getting high-quality shampoo that will relieve your scalp of dryness and irritation.

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is for men who want an intense, effective shampoo that truly targets the root cause of your irritation This shampoo is made with 1% Ketoconazole to target dandruff-causing fungus.

With 10 times more efficacy than standard dandruff shampoos, Nizoral is the easy choice in an oversaturated market. With a fresh, clean fragrance, this shampoo isn’t overpowering—opting for a subtleness that only Nizoral could pull off.

Huron is a great brand for men who want a reliable, reputable shampoo. Huron never makes a dud, and the brand is well-loved by men from all walks of life—ranging from your typical businessman to grizzled outdoor enthusiasts.

Huron Wash & Strengthen Shampoo is a juicy blend of citrus, cooling menthol, fresh juniper, and aromatic greens. It wakes up your senses and transforms your shower into a spa-like getaway.

The cooling menthol soothes dry, itchy scalps and encourages circulation to allow new hair to grow. This shampoo also contains hydrating vitamin E and vitamin B5 that nourish the scalp and hair. Free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, aluminum, or phthalates, this product shows that Huroon cares about what you’re putting on your hair.

Dove is an easy brand to love. All of its products are calming, soothing, and restoring. Dove Hair Therapy Dry Scalp Care is the shampoo you never knew you needed, but now you’ll love it. It’s free from sulfates, which tend to dry out the hair even more—causing more dryness and flakiness.

Dove uses vitamin B3 to retain moisture, keeping the scalp hydrated throughout the day. This shampoo is meant to be used with Dove’s Dry Scalp Care three-step system, which keeps your scalp looking refreshed and dandruff-free.

Stop trying out brands that don’t work, and instead use Dove—a high-quality, trustworthy brand that offers haircare for men who are simple, laidback, and carefree.

OGX arguably has the most fun packaging. Most of the bottles are colorful, with a pleasing aesthetic. OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Teatree Mint Shampoo is vibrant green—something that will stand out in your shower among boring, dull bottles.

Tea tree may seem like an ingredient only used for oily hair, but it has benefits for dry hair, too. Dead skin cells, dirt, oil, and grime can prevent the hair from growing naturally—causing dryness and buildup. Tea tree oil can help ease dryness, adding hydration where needed.

Paired with cooling peppermint that encourages scalp circulation, this shampoo takes care of your hair care needs. It’s made without sulfates and parabens because it’s 2024 and those shouldn’t be in hair care anymore.

We’re sure you already know by now how incredible tea trees are, but we just had to remind you with Maple Holistics Tea Tree Shampoo. This is one of the best men’s shampoos for dry scalp in 2024 if you’re tired of trying products, only for them to not work out.

This shampoo combats dryness, irritation, itchiness, flakiness, and dandruff. Think of it like a cocktail for your hair—but one that doesn’t leave you hungover in the morning. Made with tea tree that strips the hair of buildup, this shampoo hydrates thirsty locks that need nourishment.

Maple Holistics only uses the highest quality of ingredients, which is why this shampoo is blended with natural essential oils that are safe for even the driest, most sensitive scalps.

Neutrogena consistently has the best hair care products, which is why T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo is one of the best men’s shampoos for dry scalp. It’s formulated with 3% Salicylic Acid that dissolves and clears away buildup that causes dryness.

Say goodbye to dead skin cells, flakes, and grime that have been trapped in your scalp for way too long, and say hello to healthy, itch-free hair. This shampoo is perfect for people with scalp psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis because it’s clinically proven to reduce buildup and treat the symptoms.

There is no fragrance, preservatives, or added color. Coming from one of the most dermatologist-recommended brands, you can’t get much better than this.

Rocky Mountain Barber Company Daily Use Shampoo Forest Mint is for the man who spends more time outdoors than in his own house, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take care of yourself. Maybe it’s the thin mountain air or your lack of conditioner—whatever the reason, you have a dry scalp and need to fix it. This shampoo has got you covered.

We love shampoos that are made with peppermint because it’s invigorating, cooling, and rejuvenating. With real essential oils that are free of artificial fragrances, this is one of the best-smelling shampoos on the market.

Aside from cooling peppermint, this shampoo is blended with tea tree and eucalyptus oil to clean the hair and scalp. Rocky Mountain Barber Company makes products in small batches, meaning you get a fresh shampoo with fresh, clean ingredients.

Itchy scalps are irritating and debilitating. It can interfere with your daily life—causing you pain and embarrassment. CLn Think Clinically Clean 2-in-1 Gentle Wash & Shampoo helps relieve you of painful, itchy scalp-related problems by gently cleansing your scalp of impurities and buildup.

This shampoo hydrates and nourishes the hair, removes dead skin cells, tames dandruff, and cleanses oil and dirt away. Because it’s a wash and a shampoo, it clarifies the hair and scalp by removing even more impurities than a standalone shampoo could.

Free of fragrances, antibiotics, parabens, and triclosan because those ingredients have no place in your hair care products.

If you’ve ever wondered what may be causing your dryness, a fungus could be the culprit. Yes, we know. It may sound disgusting, but it’s the reality that many people face. It’s okay—no one is here to judge you. We’re here to offer a solution that solves your persistent problem.

ProBliva Anti-Fungal Shampoo reduces fungus, bacteria, and ringworm so your hair can gently heal and restore itself. By reducing inflammation and irritation, this shampoo allows your scalp to finally breathe—free of redness and itchiness.

With nourishing jojoba oil, coconut oil, and grape seed extract, this shampoo is a clean blend of effective ingredients that quickly get to work to repair and rejuvenate your scalp.

Apple cider vinegar may smell horrible and taste worse, but it does have excellent health benefits. It’s great for your gut, skin, and hair. Shea Moisture Apple Cider Vinegar Anti-Dandruff Shampoo taps into the potential of apple cider vinegar and gives your hair one of the best clarifying shampoos on the market.

This shampoo is meant for men who want a heavy-duty shampoo that will get rid of dryness and buildup. Aside from the powerhouse apple cider vinegar, it’s also formulated with vitamin B3, shea butter, and salicylic acid.

This nourishing blend is cruelty-free, sustainably produced, and ethically traded. Plus, it’s free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, and petrolatum.

If Shea Moisture doesn’t work for your hair but you still want a shampoo with apple cider vinegar, try Aveeno Clarify & Shine Shampoo. It’s great for dry, dull, or oily hair. The best thing about apple cider vinegar is its versatility. It can be used to treat an array of hair care concerns but shows off its strong suit by tackling dryness.

This shampoo cleanses, clarifies, and strips the scalp of buildup that contributes to dryness. It’s also blended with soothing oats that add hydration and nourishment, keeping your scalp moisturized throughout the day.

Aveeno is a great brand to use for dryness—and if you love this shampoo, you’ll more than likely love its other offerings. Between leave-in conditioners and hair masks, there are plenty of products available to help ease your irritation.

As we’re nearing the end of this list, don’t think these last few entries are bad by any means. We love every product on this list and hope you find something that is great for your needs.

Jupiter Balancing Dandruff Shampoo was named one of Vogue’s “best dandruff shampoos,” so you know it’s going to be good. It’s made with zinc pyrithione that gently cleanses buildup that contributes to dryness and irritation.

Blended with coconut oil, decylene glycol, and algae extract, this formula minimizes excess sebum, reduces dandruff, and tames flakes. As if this shampoo can’t get any better, it’s scented with mint, vanilla, rosemary, sage, tangerine, and lavender. It’s soothing and relaxing—what any shampoo should be.

Derma-E Scalp Relief Shampoo Therapeutic Psorzema Herbal Blend is rounding out our list as one of the best men’s shampoos for dry scalps in 2024. Derma-E is a perfect brand for men with severe dryness, as their products are as high-quality as you can get without needing a prescription.

This shampoo is formulated with soothing tea tree, menthol, aloe vera extract, provitamin B5, and salicylic acid that relieves itchiness, adds hydration, and tends to flakes and dandruff. It’s a multi-action shampoo that is gentle enough for daily use—or even twice-a-day use, depending on how flaky your scalp is.

Derma-E products are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. You won’t find sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, lanolin, gluten, soy, or GMOs in your shampoo.

Dry Scalp 101

There is nothing worse than a dry scalp. Flakes, dander, redness, irritation, and itchiness. We’re sure you know all these symptoms well. However, that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your peace of mind and quality of life. There are plenty of options available for treating dry scalp—some available at the drugstore and others you can make yourself at home.

What Is the Scalp? What Does It Do?

According to the INKEY List, “The scalp is tightly bound to the galea aponeurotica, the aponeurosis that directly covers the skull. It is made up of layers: a superficial epidermis and a deeper dermis layer, where the hair bulbs are densely packed. Within these layers, capillaries bring nourishment to the follicles from the blood. In turn, this secretes sebum, which ensures the protection and moisturization of the hair and scalp itself.”

Sounds complicated, right? The scalp maintains a diverse microbiome, filled with microorganisms—like bacteria and yeast—that protect the skin from irritants. On its own, the scalp should be well-balanced, but it can get thrown off—resulting in dryness, flakes, dandruff, and redness.

Scalp Disruptions

If you’re reading this article, you probably have dry scalp. But that’s not the only type of disruption the scalp can encounter. Here are a few types of scalp conditions and their symptoms.

Dryness

Little moisture: Your scalp needs hydration to function and thrive, so if you’re the kind of person to wash your hair frequently, you may be harming your scalp. Every time you wash your hair, you strip it of protective moisture and oils. This can result in overly-dry scalps. This can also happen if you live in a cold, dry climate.

Contact dermatitis: Have you ever used a hair care product that worsened your scalp? That’s called contact dermatitis. Sometimes, your scalp and hair just don’t mix well with certain ingredients found in hair care products.

Naturally occurring buildup: Oil, dead skin cells, sebum, sweat, dirt, bacteria, fungus, and loads of other irritants can find their way into your scalp, creating a recipe for disaster.

Product buildup: If you’re using the wrong product or using too much of it, residue can build up and cause dryness, flakes, and irritation.

Fungal infections: We briefly touched on this before, but fungal infections—like malassezia—can create intense dryness, leading to dandruff and itchiness.

Dandruff

Fungus: It’s gross to think about, but fungus is commonly caused by an overgrowth of malassezia, a yeast fungus that is mostly found on scalps. Some people are naturally born with it, others develop it through lifestyle choices.

Weather: The weather can affect your scalp and cause dandruff. Some people only experience dandruff seasonally, similar to seasonal allergies. Certain climates—like cool, dry, and higher elevations—tend to contribute to dandruff more than humid, wet environments.

How to Prevent Scalp Issues

Now that you know what causes dryness, irritation, and dandruff, you’re probably wondering if there is anything you can do to prevent these concerns from developing in the first place. The good news is you can do a lot to help ease your symptoms. Here are some of the best ways.

