Best Moisturizer and Serums for Oily Skin: 5 Products That Won’t Clog Your Pores

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you have oily skin, you might think that steering clear of moisturizer or serum is the way to go—after all, you want your skin to be drier, not even more oily. But that’s a common misconception because oily skin doesn’t necessarily mean hydrated skin.

To find the right moisturizer for you, it takes a lot of trial and error to find a cream or serum that will hydrate without leaving your skin looking and feeling slick and shiny. That’s why we’ve reviewed the top moisturizers for oily skin in 2023. These products can moisturize your skin without clogging your pores or making you look like an oil slick. Our detailed buyer’s guide will cover all the details so you can find the best option for your skin.

Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin

Finding the Optimal Serum or Moisturizer for Oily Skin: A Buyer’s Guide

To help you pick out the best products for oily skin, we made a list of some of our favorites, including creams, serums, and lotions.

Check out our non-comedogenic, oil-free selections below to give your skin—whether it’s oily, dry, or a combination—a boost of hydration.

What to Consider When Buying Moisturizer or Serum for Oily Skin

Here are some factors you should consider when shopping for moisturizer or serum for oily skin.

Ingredients

For shoppers with oily skin, look for non-comedogenic moisturizers, serums, and body lotions. That means it won’t clog your pores. You’ll want to look for non-greasy formulas with lightweight hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and ceramides.

Irritants to Look Out For

Whether you have sensitive skin or not, it’s a good idea to avoid some ingredients that can irritate your skin. For oily skin, you’ll particularly want to stay away from occlusive ingredients, which are typically greasy and will leave your skin oily and clogged. These include petroleum and silicone derivatives. You should also look for products without added fragrances, as they can cause irritation.

Price

The good news is you don’t have to go super expensive to get an effective moisturizer. As long as the product has high-quality ingredients and contains some of the oily skin-safe ingredients mentioned above, it’ll help your skin.

Customer Reviews

We checked the customer reviews to make sure that customers have had great experiences with the products on our list. Our picks have lots of five-star ratings and positive reviews from shoppers.

Benefits of Moisturizer and Serum for Oily Skin

It can seem counterintuitive to use a moisturizer or serum on oily skin, but it’s actually a crucial step in the skincare process, regardless of what type of skin you have. That’s because moisturizers hydrate your skin. Dehydrated skin can become even oiler because your body will try to fix the dryness by producing sebum, or the oil found on your skin, and more sebum leads to clogged pores.

So to combat excess oil and pimples, you need to be using a moisturizing product for your skin.

How to Use Face Moisturizer or Serum for Oily Skin

Follow these steps to prep and moisturize your oily skin:

Wash your face (or body) using a cleanser that’s non-comedogenic and fragrance-free.

Apply products starting with the lightest and working your way up to the heaviest. For example, you should apply serums before moisturizers. Try to apply the product while your skin is still slightly wet.

Apply a small amount of moisturizer (enough to cover your whole face, arm, leg, etc.) to the whole face.

If you use too much moisturizer or lotion, use a clean towel to pat your face dry.

Additional Skin Care Tips for Oily Skin

Looking for more tips to take care of your oily skin? Keep reading to learn more ways to keep your skin clear and not greasy:

Look for oil-free and non-comedogenic products.

Use sunscreen or a moisturizer with SPF daily.

Try to avoid touching your face, as your hands can transfer oil, dirt, and bacteria, which can clog pores.

Use an exfoliator to remove sebum, dirt, and dead skin cells, but don’t scrub your skin—rubbing too hard can cause irritation.

Best Moisturizers and Serums for Oily Skin in 2023

Best with Stem Cells: CLEARSTEM Skincare HYDRAGLOW Stem Cell Moisturizer

Pros:

Contains bakuchiol

Gluten-free

Silicone-free

Vegan

Cruelty-free

Doesn’t have any hormone-disrupting ingredients

Cons:

None that we could find

CLEARSTEM Skincare HYDRAGLOW Stem Cell Moisturizer is made with bakuchiol, a natural alternative to retinol. It doesn’t cause sun sensitivity, making it great for sensitive skin or shoppers who are prone to burning. Our product also includes squalane which provides antioxidant benefits and is lightweight so won’t cause breakouts or clogged pores. In addition to anti-aging bakuchiol and antioxidants, the formula also contains stem cells to help repair skin cells and promote turnover.

One shopper commented that the moisturizer is a “game-changer” during the summer since it doesn’t feel heavy or greasy on their skin. Acne sufferers have said that it has helped clear their skin, too.

Specs:

Size: 2fl oz (60mL)

Ingredients: Water/Aqua, Squalane, Propanediol, Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Seed Oil, Polyglyceryl-6 Distearate, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Raphanus Sativux (Radish) Seed Extract, Bakuchiol, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Jojoba Esters, Boswellia Carteri (Frankincense) oil, Camellia Sinensis (Green Leaf) Extract, Amino Acids: (Lysine, Histidine, Arginine, Aspartic Acid, Threonine, Serine, Glutamic Acid, Proline, Glycine, Alanine, Valine, Isoleucine, Leucine, Tyrosine), Phenylalanine, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Sprout Stem Cell Extract, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Blueberry Essential Oil, Lactobacillus Ferment, Diglucosyl Gallic Acid, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Lactic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin

Best Vitamin C Serum: AnnieMak Restore Vitamin C Serum

Pros:

Dermatologist tested

Vegan

Cruelty-free

Non-GMO

Gluten-free

Sulfate-free

Paraben-free

Cons:

None that we could find

According to AnnieMak, the Restore Vitamin C Serum has the highest concentration of vitamin C in the skincare industry—26%. The serum contains Matrixyl 3000, a patented ingredient that helps heal skin cells, and it doesn’t have any toxic chemicals that can irritate the skin. And it’s dermatologist-tested to ensure that it’s effective.

One five-star reviewer said that the vitamin C serum sinks right into their skin without leaving it feeling greasy or oily. Other shoppers have noted that the serum has helped lessen the appearance of fine lines.

Specs:

Size: 1fl oz (30mL)

Ingredients: Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, Matrixyl 3000, organic witch hazel, dimethyl sulfone, organic vitamin E, organic aloe vera, glycerin

Best for Facials: FOREO SUPERCHARGED Serum 2.0

Pros:

Contains squalane and ceramides

Contains 5 hyaluronic acids

Made with an electrolyte complex

Conductive to be used with microcurrent facial devices

Cons:

Not ideal for vegans

FOREO’s SUPERCHARGED Serum 2.0 is clinically proven to increase your skin’s moisture level in just two hours. It’s made with squalane, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides, and it’s designed to be compatible with the brand’s Bear and Luna massagers, so you can give yourself a full facial. The serum has an electrolyte complex that conducts microcurrents from facial devices.

Specs:

Size: 1fl oz (30mL)

Ingredients: Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Diglycerin, Propanediol, Panthenol, Butylene Glycol, Pentylene Glycol, Xylitol, Methylpropanediol, Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, Betaine, Glyceryl Glucoside, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Squalane, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Tromethamine, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Adenosine, Ethylhexylglycerin, Trehalose, Sodium PCA, Ceramide NP, Glucose, Serine, Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer, Hydrolyzed Glycosaminoglycans, Potassium Phosphate, Sodium Hyaluronate, FD&C Red No. 4 (CI 14700), Benzyl Glycol, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Tocopherol, Hyaluronic Acid

Pros:

Vegan

Cruelty-free

Third-party lab tested

Contains hyaluronic acid and vegetable collagen

Cons:

Contains CBD (if you’re trying to avoid it)

For a CBD-infused serum, try the Zatural CBD + Vitamin C Tri-Lifting Serum. It’s made with raw CBD isolate, which has anti-inflammatory properties to reduce skin irritation and redness. Plus, it contains anti-aging hyaluronic acid and collagen. The serum is tested by a third-party laboratory to make sure that the concentration and amount of CBD are correct and that there aren’t any harmful substances.

Shoppers say that they can feel their skin tightening and lifting after applying this serum. One customer commented that it’s not greasy, and it minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots.

Specs:

Size: 2 fl oz (60mL)

Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vegetable collagen, vitamin C, leucidal, CBD, water

Best Body Lotion for Oily Skin: Sand&Sky Tasmanian Spring Water Wonder Body Lotion

Pros:

Made with Tasmanian spring water

Contains hyaluronic acid and aloe vera

No sulfates

No parabens

No silicones

Gluten-free

Cruelty-free

Cons:

None that we could find

This body lotion is made with Tasmanian spring water that adds calcium, magnesium, and minerals to strengthen the skin barrier. It also contains fermented sea kelp to smooth skin and inhibits the formation of wrinkles. The lotion is sulfate, paraben, and silicone free, making it safe for sensitive skin.

According to reviewers, the Tasmanian Spring Water Wonder Body Lotion is lightweight and absorbs easily. One customer even said that their skin “feels and looks ten years younger” from the lotion.

Specs:

Size: 6.76 fl oz (200mL)

Ingredients: Aqua/Water/Eau,Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Propylene Glycol Laurate, C15-19 Alkane, Cetyl Palmitate, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate,1,2-Hexanediol,Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Saccharide Isomerate,Glycerin,Carbomer, Apricot Kernel Oil Polyglyceryl-6 Esters, Caprylyl Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Ethylcellulose, Propylene Glycol Isostearate, Potassium Sorbate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum/Fragrance, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Dimethylsilanol Hyaluronate, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Undaria Pinnatifida Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Ci 42090/Fd&C Blue No. 1, Limonene, Linalool, Citral

People Also Ask

Is moisturizer good for oily skin?

Moisturizer is great for oily skin. If your skin is oily but not moisturized, your body can start to produce even more oil to make up for the dehydration, leading to clogged pores. Just be sure to look for non-comedogenic skincare products.

What time of day is best to use moisturizer?

You should ideally moisturize in both the morning and at night. The best time to apply lotion, moisturizer, or serum is when your skin is slightly damp because the product can help seal in the water on your skin.

Should you moisturize every day if you have oily skin?

Yes, you should still apply moisturizer, lotion, or serum to oily skin daily. This will help maintain your skin’s hydration and oil levels to prevent dryness.

Even if your skin is oily, it still needs a good moisturizer to provide hydration and regulate sebum production. Whether you’re searching for a serum, moisturizer, or body lotion, be sure to try out our non-comedogenic skincare picks for oily skin.

Why Trust Us

To find the best moisturizer and serum options for oily skin, we made sure to research each product thoroughly. The result? Five skincare products that you can trust — not to mention, we trust them, too.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 2022 Best Body Lotions, Creams, Salves, Oils for Healthy Skin Help every inch of your skin feel soft, nourished and hydrated with these best body lotions, creams, savles and more — details here

Related: Top 10 Best Skincare Products for Your Plant-Based Routine Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t have to tell you there are literally MILLIONS of skincare products on the market. Narrow that down to plant-based and natural skincare, and there’s still a sea of options. If you’re looking for products based around […]

Related: Holiday Buyer’s Guide: Best Vitamin C Serums for the Holidays Brighten up dull skin in the winter with these different vitamin C serums that are also great holiday gifts — find out more