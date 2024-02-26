Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Aging skin looks and feels different, and caring for it is even more essential than ever before. One key part of a good skincare routine is using a moisturizer, which is why we’ve compiled this list of the best moisturizers for aging skin over 60!

What Happens When Skin Ages?

As skin ages, several different changes take place. The epidermis—the outer layer of skin—becomes thinner and the pigment cells decrease, leading to thinner, paler skin. The connective tissue that holds the skin in place starts to degrade, and the skin protein production decreases, which causes sagging, wrinkles, and other issues. As you age your skin also produces less oil, leading to increased dryness. Your skin may show more blemishes, such as skin tags and age spots.

While many of these processes start much earlier than 60, it’s during this decade of life that aging seems to accelerate. Even if you’ve taken excellent care of your skin over the years by avoiding damage, signs of aging can no longer be stopped. By this point, your skin is more fragile and vulnerable to damage, meaning it needs the right products now more than ever.

What Does Aging Skin Need?

Here are some of the most important ways to take care of aging skin:

Focus on Moisturizing: It’s in your 60s that you’ll notice a lot of dryness that can be uncomfortable, so keep the focus on moisture. That means bathing, using moisturizing products, trying a humidifier when the air is dry, and avoiding hot water.

Protect Skin from the Sun: Your skin is always prone to sun damage, but even more so when you hit your 60s. To protect the skin, dermatologists recommend dressing in layers, staying in the shade when outdoors, and using sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

See a Dermatologist: Because aging skin is prone to damage and skin cancer, it’s a good idea to make regular appointments with a dermatologist. You may also want to check your skin for suspicious moles and lesions to get ahead of any potential issues.

Use the Right Products: Ensure you use the right products on your skin. It’s fine to seek out anti-aging products, but make sure they have non-irritating formulas. Look for fragrance-free or natural-scented products rather than those infused with parfum, which can dry out and irritate your sensitive skin. Use plenty of moisturizers, whether on your face or the rest of your body—start with the ones on our list!

What to Look for in a Moisturizer for Aging Skin Over 60

When looking for the right moisturizer for your mature skin, try for clean formulas, meaning they’re made up of naturally-derived ingredients. Avoid products with harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances, which will only irritate your skin and dry it out. The best moisturizers for aging skin over 60 contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, peptides, ceramides, and retinol. The moisturizers on our list contain both anti-aging ingredients and intensive moisturizers to help your skin stay younger for longer and also feel far more comfortable.

With all the nourishing and hydrating ingredients to take excellent care of your mature skin, this face moisturizer from Blu Atlas is surely one of the best moisturizers for aging skin over 60. The focus of this product is on comfort, which it provides thanks to a clean, 98.5% naturally-derived formula that eschews parabens, phthalates, and sulfates for plant-based ingredients backed by science.

In a two-week assessment, 94% of users found that their skin looked smoother, felt more hydrated, and flaked less, which is encouraging. Eighty-four percent even claimed that their wrinkles improved with regular use, which is great if you’d like some added anti-aging benefits.

Mango seed butter is the main ingredient you have to thank for these perks, as it’s loaded with vitamins E and C to fight oxidative stress and contains fatty acids that boost the skin’s suppleness. Seaweed extract acts as a gentle exfoliant and antioxidant in this formula, ascorbic acid provides brightening and anti-aging effects, and moringa oil contains anti-inflammatory properties to bring down any swelling. More comfortable skin, here we come!

Skin dries out as it ages, which is why it’s so important to find products that restore the moisture barrier and rehydrate skin. This particular formula from SkinCeuticals costs a pretty penny. Still, it delivers an optimized ratio of ceramides to cholesterol and fatty acids, which has been shown to keep the moisture barrier intact and help skin heal. With additional radiance-improving and plumping ingredients, this moisturizer is also a great anti-aging product.

In addition to protective ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids, this formula contains a number of natural oils that help the skin feel and look better than ever. Sunflower seed oil is one of those ingredients, flooding skin with moisturizing linoleic acid.

There’s rosemary leaf oil to shield the skin with antioxidants, lavender for non-comedogenic healing, and peppermint oil to assuage irritation and itching. Tocopherol is also included for its ability to keep your complexion even and bind moisture to the skin.

With three essential ceramides and a dermatologist-developed formula that’s safe on all skin types, this is certainly one of the best moisturizers for aging skin over 60. It keeps skin safe from harm and is thoroughly moisturized with a combination of humectants and emollients, drawing moisture through the skin and forming a protective film over the skin to ensure it stays in place.

Dimethicone, petrolatum, and glycerin are important moisturizing ingredients included in this formula, not to mention the ceramide blend and the addition of sodium hyaluronate. Tocopherol, a form of vitamin E, is also on standby to protect and hydrate skin. Those with particularly dry or sensitive skin will benefit the most from this formula.

If you won’t stand for anything less than pure luxury, The Cream from Claudalíe is definitely up your alley. This rich cream is packed with firming and moisturizing ingredients, with the ability to dissolve wrinkles, contour skin, improve moisture throughout the skin, improve discoloration, boost radiance, and even help your skin retain elasticity. With a natural fragrance and 97% natural formula, you can count on this cream to be gentle on your mature skin as well.

Hyaluronic acid is a key player in this formula, plumping while binding moisture to the skin. Viniferine is an interesting addition, as this natural vine sap extract has been shown to provide the same benefits as vitamin C—brightening, antioxidant protection, and wrinkle-fighting—but with greater efficacy.

Patented TET8 technology works against eight different signs of aging in the skin, and sugars pull the skin taut, reducing the appearance of wrinkles. If dryness is your main concern, rest assured that this cream will take care of that side of things, too. With shea butter, grape seed oil, and glycerin, your driest days are behind you.

What often separates the great moisturizers from the good ones is how well the formula actually delivers the hydrating ingredients. After all, it can be somewhat tricky to get heavy moisturizing ingredients through your pores and down into the often abandoned layers of skin below. This Super Hydrator from U Beauty focuses on deep ingredient delivery, plus ingredients that provide hydrating benefits and target wrinkles, too.

The brand’s proprietary Hydra-siren technology helps by getting long-chain hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to the deeper layers of skin and where their benefits are most needed. Oat extract is included in this formula as a skin soother, shea butter works on the moisture barrier, peptides promote healthy collagen for firmer skin, natural oils like avocado and argan nourish skin, and antioxidants arrive in the form of vitamins E and B5.

As you well know, there is no way to turn back time—yet. When it comes to aging skin, however, there are certainly ways to defy it, like with this cream from Dr. Brandt. Its rich formula firms and replenishes the skin in all the right places, supporting you to look well under 60 even if you don’t always feel it.

Shea butter, macadamia oil, glycerin, and tocopherol take care of hydrating skin, bringing you relief from symptoms of dryness. Brown seaweed extract delivers a dose of antioxidants while contributing to the moisturizing mission, tripeptides minimize sagging, and camellia sinensis fights free radical damage that accelerates aging. Natural oils like linseed and grape seed provide nourishment, and a handful of botanicals create a natural scent.

When you’re over 60, it’s not only your face that can benefit from a top-notch moisturizer but also your neck. Slather this Super Multi-Corrective Cream from Kiehl’s over both face and neck for extra lifting power. What we love about this best moisturizer for aging skin over 60 is how fast absorbing it is, improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, sagging, and hyperpigmentation without an uncomfortable, sticky residue.

Phytomimetic vitamin A is slightly different from retinol and provides some similar benefits, such as wrinkle blurring and skin texture improvement. Chaga mushroom gives your skin’s tone a boost for a healthier appearance, and hyaluronic acid smooths and plumps. Shea butter takes care of parched skin, and a number of botanicals provide additional nourishing benefits and a pleasant natural scent.

Despite being a cream that’s rich in texture, this moisturizer feels like a breath of fresh air on the skin and goes easy on the wallet, too. It’s designed for dull and dry skin, filling skin’s moisture stores with a cocktail of ingredients from 97% natural origins. With this product, you’ll get safe and effective moisture for up to 48 hours, making it a great addition to your skincare regimen.

Pure hyaluronic acid is a key ingredient, as are the plant sugars that supply the skin with natural moisture. The brand’s volcanic water sourced from France comes with strengthening and protecting qualities from a whole host of minerals, and salicylic acid clears away dead skin from your face so the other ingredients can sink in deeper.

You better believe that this formula makes a visible difference! It works to remedy fine lines and crepey skin, providing your complexion with the moisture it needs to stay in great shape. While this product has fewer anti-aging benefits than some of the other moisturizers on this list, it’s powered by glycerin, squalane, olive oil, and allantoin, providing a satisfying surge of moisture that will help refine your skin’s texture.

Brands can claim whatever they want about their products, so to really understand what you’re getting yourself into when buying a product, it’s a good idea to look at the reviews and studies. What’s most encouraging about this formula from Peter Thomas Roth is that in just one week, 100% of testers between the ages of 29 and 63 found that their skin looked smooth and healthy. After four weeks, these testers agreed that their skin appeared firmer and more youthful.

That’s because this moisturizer cushions skin with three different forms of collagen and four different collagen supporters, leading to firmer, plumper skin. You’ll also reap the benefits of hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and dimethicone in the moisturizing department, and bump up your skin’s circulation with the addition of caffeine. This product is great for all skin types, so slather it on and take the next step toward a more youthful complexion!

As unappealing as it might look, there’s something so satisfying about drinking a green smoothie, knowing you’re doing your body a favor. This best moisturizer for aging skin over 60 is something like that, providing your skin with a green smoothie of its own to hydrate, protect, and totally revitalize.

Cucumber is a great member of this formula’s ingredient list, keeping skin moisturized so it looks supple. Hyaluronic acid does the same, flooding the skin with moisture, and fruit extracts provide skin-brightening vitamins and a whole bunch of antioxidants.

Algae and seaweed are here, too, guaranteeing antioxidant protection while bringing a little marine moisture of their own. Kokum butter and kukui nut oil are just two of this formula’s pro moisturizers, ensuring that skin stays moisturized all day long.

La Roche-Posay is a luxury French skincare brand, and this is their moisturizer designed specifically for beautiful maturing skin like yours. It works to replenish moisture—key for aging skin—address sagging, and get your skin’s bounce back. Since this formula is incredibly gentle, it’s great for those with sensitive skin who are looking for some anti-aging benefits without a formula that will cause irritation, redness, or itching.

Pro-xylane is an important plumping ingredient in this formula, single-handedly reversing signs of aging. Shea butter and glycerin work to keep skin soothed and hydrated, silica gets to work on fine lines, and the brand’s thermal water provides antioxidants and skin-loving minerals. Apricot kernel oil imparts its anti-inflammatory benefits, and linseed extract is great for eczema or flaking.

This Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is pretty much jarred confidence for those over 60. Its potent anti-wrinkle formula provides results that seem to photoshop signs of aging out of your complexion. With a lightweight yet heavily moisturizing formula, this product also makes your skin feel relaxed and silky smooth.

There’s mimosa in this cream, but not the brunch staple! It’s actually a bark extract, used to repair damaged skin while soothing inflammation. In addition to mimosa, rose provides a pleasant natural fragrance while also keeping skin calm. Brown algae improves the skin’s hydration, shea butter provides feel-good moisture, and carrot root extract is moisturizing while also nurturing skin with a number of essential vitamins.

If you want to indulge in the products that keep the stars looking 20 years younger than they actually are, try this Total Repair Cream from Kate Somerville. It combines lauded moisturizing ingredients with a peptide-infused ceramide complex that works wonders on irritation, wrinkles, and that important moisture barrier.

To help you get soft and radiant skin, this moisturizer turns to squalane to boost water retention, plus wrinkle-combatting hyaluronic acid. Vitamin E staves off the effects of free radical damage, and a combination of hemp, babassu, jojoba, and macadamia oils provide backup for the moisture barrier. Reviewers consistently give this product five stars, raving about its quick and noticeable improvements.

Many of the anti-aging moisturizers out there require a whole lot of patience to see results. While that’s great if you have the patience to spare, sometimes it’s nice to apply a product and notice an immediate change, like with this Polypeptide Cream from Drunk Elephant. It quickly gives you a more youthful appearance while supporting the skin to heal from the inside out.

To meet this tall order, the formula starts with a signal peptide complex, made up of amino acids to help the skin produce more protein that keeps your face plump and well-formed. Pygmy water lily stem cell extract soothes with a number of antioxidants, soybean folic acid ferment filtrate gives skin what it needs to bounce back from sun exposure, and sodium hyaluronate gives a helping hand in both the plumping and moisturizing departments.

One underrated component of anti-aging skincare is SPF protection. Since sun damage exacerbates signs of aging, shielding from UV rays is a great idea for mature skin. That’s just one of the things we love about Origins Plantscription Power Anti-Aging Oil-Free Cream. It’s great for both dry and combination skin, erasing fine lines and protecting your skin from developing signs of sun damage that are anything but flattering.

Hyaluronic acid is one building block of this formula, and anogeissus supports the skin’s production of fibrillin, helping to make fine lines and wrinkles less apparent. Acetyl hexapeptide-8 is another powerful wrinkle buster, while brown algae encourages moisture retention and collagen production. Rose flower oil is also included for skin-protecting antioxidants.

This extravagant formula tightens skin naturally, moisturizes, and improves skin’s elasticity, leading to a more contoured face like you remember from your youth. It does so in a way that’s not off-putting or dramatic—but certainly noticeable. At the same time, you’ll feel your skin is better moisturized with this on your bathroom shelf.

A tripeptide complex works on sagging skin, while alteromonas ferment extracts help your skin hold onto water and fight oxidative stress. Crosslinked hyaluronic acid also binds moisture to the skin, carnosine stops collagen from hardening, keeping skin’s elasticity intact, and niacinamide reinforces your skin’s natural moisture barrier. Users especially love how this cream’s texture is neither runny nor sticky.

Fats are an important part of all hydrating and anti-aging skincare, as they’re both anti-inflammatory and essential to healthy cell membranes. To give your skin all the lipids it needs and deserves, there’s this Squalane and Omega Repair Cream from Biossance, which focuses on undeniable moisture and luminosity without grease.

Acai berry sterols are an ingredient that sets this formula apart, supporting the skin’s natural cholesterol to sustain the structure of the moisture barrier, which prevents moisture loss. Hyaluronic acid provides that instant plumping effect, sugarcane-derived squalane, and fatty acids allow moisture to seek in deep, and ceramides also reinforce the moisture barrier. This product is sure to keep skin moisturized for a long time!

This moisturizer just gives your skin a pick-me-up, improving your pre-existing good looks to help you appear healthier, more well-rested, and maybe a few years younger. In just one hour, this moisturizer improves your skin’s moisture by 213%, which is a change you can feel. It also increases skin’s elasticity and firmness by nearly as much and provides results that stick with you over a long period of time.

A peptide blend is behind some of these results, thoroughly conditioning the skin and helping replenish collagen. Vitamins C and E provide brightening benefits and antioxidants that neutralize free radical damage, and rosehip oil rejuvenates your complexion. There’s hyaluronic acid in here, of course, plus a killer combination of camellia, oat kernel, and aloe vera to alleviate irritation and inflammation.

Wrinkles aren’t necessarily the enemy—after all, don’t they represent all the laughter and smiles you’ve accumulated over the years? The thing is, they can age your appearance significantly, and in your 60s there’s no reason to look older than you are. This wrinkle smoothing cream helps to fade the appearance of wrinkles while also taking care of dehydrated skin, which helps you feel your best.

Shiseido’s Kombu bounce complex powers this formula, combining three different algae with chlorella extract to keep the skin barrier functional and soften the appearance of wrinkles. Turmeric extract provides brightening, antioxidant, and calming power, caffeine helps to tighten the skin, and camellia keeps irritation under control. The best part is that you get all these benefits without feeling like you’re wearing anything at all on your skin.

This 24-hour treatment is like a dermatologist’s intervention in a cream you can use at home, providing fast results for a better-defined jawline. By supporting collagen synthesis, this cream stops the skin from losing its firmness over time.

It works with hyaluronic acid for this effect, plus plenty of fatty acids and antioxidants and a hefty dose of marine collagen. Tripeptides work on stabilizing the skin for a more lifted look, while panthenol and macadamia nut oil ensure moisture.

This is definitely The One, as in the one you’ll want by your side to age gracefully. By coating the skin in moisture, defending it from damage, and taking care of reactions, this cream helps to renew your appearance while increasing your comfort. It’s great for all skin types, but we’d argue that it shines for users over 60.

The best part? Symbiome’s Restorative Cream is made with just three ingredients. Yes, you read that right—three! Water is one of them, of course. Then sanoma leaf oil—which comes from a plant native to Brazil—uses its triglycerides and fatty acids to soothe and hydrate while lending antioxidant benefits through vitamin E and thymol for a fresh protective start.

The third ingredient is lactobacillus ferment, a postbiotic to support all your skin’s natural processes, including the hydrating ones.

We finally get to a product on this list that’s actually affordable and super helpful as well! This product from Avène is packed with nutrients that support healthy, hydrated, and youthful skin. The ingredients that make this possible include a red fruit extract that is full of antioxidants and lipids for moisture barrier support, pre-tocopheryl that keeps free radical damage away, and the brand’s special thermal water for calming benefits.

For women, skin drying starts around menopause and continues as the skin loses the ability to hold onto moisture. That’s why using a moisturizer after washing your skin is non-negotiable.

This cream from Dermalogica is a great choice for those over 60, as it contains all the important hydrating ingredients, plus a few extra for additional anti-aging help. Jojoba seed, sunflower seed, and soybean oils join forces to quench the skin’s thirst, squalane backs up the moisture barrier, and oxygen-optimizing phyto actives improve your skin’s tone to give you a healthy glow.