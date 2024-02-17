The Best Natural Deodorants for Women in 2024

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

In a world full of quick fixes, nasty chemicals are used anywhere and everywhere to get the job done faster. But now that we’re becoming a bit more aware of what we’re putting into our bodies, these chemical concoctions just won’t cut it anymore.

It can be tough to find a deodorant that’s natural but actually works. You don’t always know whether something is truly natural or whether it’s just another commercial brand jumping on the green bandwagon. We’re all becoming pretty clued up on the chemicals to avoid, but who has the time to sift through every ingredient list on every product?

To ease your mind, we’ve compiled a selection of the best natural deodorants for women in 2023. Let this list be your guide to finding the right natural deodorant for you—we’ve got ones that smell incredible, completely unscented, and ones with and without baking soda, depending on how your skin reacts.

Whatever you prefer, every single one of these deodorants is completely natural, so you can make the switch and stay fresh and dry without the guilt.

This exceptional aluminum-free deodorant by Blu Atlas is at the top of our list of the best natural deodorants for women. Whether you’re seeking a natural solution to odor control because you want to reduce the number of nasties you put in your skin, or you just really want to save the planet, this deodorant is the one for you.

Featuring clean, premium ingredients that are derived from natural origins, this formula is a powerful blend of some of the best nature has to offer. It uses horsetail extract to deliver potent anti-inflammatories that help to soothe any skin irritation. This deodorant also harnesses the power of bamboo stem extract, a natural antimicrobial that helps with acne and dark spots.

The most exciting ingredient in this deodorant is volcanic ash or bentonite. Not commonly seen in many skincare products, this exclusive ingredient is made up of fine, highly absorbent particles. These particles help to soak up any excess oil on your skin, banishing impurities and helping tighten pores.

Free from parabens, phthalates, and other harmful chemicals, this deodorant is as natural as they come. With its rave reviews that wax lyrical about its properly natural formula that actually works, this product exceeds expectations and keep you fresh and dry all day long.

If you’re looking to break up with your current chemical-ridden deodorant, this bad boy should definitely be your rebound deodorant—except it’s actually much better for you. Created using a non-toxic formula with no aluminum, parabens, or baking soda, this fan favorite will have you singing its praises to anyone who’ll listen.

Featuring nothing more than simple, natural ingredients, this deodorant gets the job done without stripping your skin of its natural moisture. In fact, the natural oils this formula contains can keep your skin moisturized and soft 24/7 so you can reap all of the rewards Mother Nature has to offer.

Coconut oil acts as a natural antimicrobial and antibacterial agent, banishing any odor-causing bacteria from your armpits. It also soothes and calms your delicate underarm skin, making it perfect for anyone who suffers from easily irritated, sensitive skin.

Another great oil used in this formula, sage oil, works in tandem with coconut oil as a double whammy for sensitive skin, soothing any sensitivities. It also eliminates any toxins in your skin and reduces the appearance of blemishes and unsightly red or dark spots.

Available in a wide range of delectable fragrances (there’s even a fragrance-free option if that’s more your thing), there’s something for everyone with this great natural deodorant.

For that true AHA moment, you can’t go past this innovative serum deodorant from Kosas. Not only does it soothe skin and fight body odor, but it also brightens your skin and helps with ingrown hairs – there’s a lot this baby can do!!

Using a potent blend of AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids), this deodorant works to lower the pH levels of your armpits to create an inhospitable environment for odor-causing bacteria. When the bacteria no longer have a million-dollar mansion to strut around in, they don’t really like to hang around, and no bacteria equals no cringeworthy smells.

This deodorant also brings in the big guns to give you the softest, smoothest, and freshest underarms possible. Shikimic Acid is used as a natural deodorizer and exfoliator, mandelic acid works to combat dullness and discoloration, and lactic acid plays a role in retaining that all-important moisture. Add soothing aloe vera juice and hydrating hyaluronic acid, and you’ve definitely got a winning formula.

Don’t just take our word for it though; this deodorant has been clinically tested with some truly amazing results. After four weeks of use, 94% of participants said that their body odor was well and truly neutralized, and 92% said that the product lasted through their entire workouts, keeping them feeling fresh. This product has even won a whole host of awards, so we recommend you get your hands on it, stat.

This deodorant gel by Nécessaire doesn’t mess around when it comes to blending nature and science to formulate a natural product that actually works. With a signature mix of AHAs, mandelic and lactic acid, niacinamide, and chamomile extract, this product does everything you need your deodorant to do without any of the nasties.

Particularly effective for sensitive skin because of its dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic formula, this deodorant gel glides on easily, making uncomfortable, irritated skin a thing of the past. It even dries super quickly and won’t leave any residue behind.

Now for the science. This product uses an exclusive combination of Mandelic Acid, Lactic Acid, and 5% AHAs to optimize the pH balance of your underarms and banish odor-causing bacteria. These key ingredients also work to tone the skin, treating any discoloration and minimizing any bumps.

Using the powerful moisturizing properties of niacinamide (vitamin B3), this formula helps to strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier so your skin can stay moisturized and hydrated no matter what you get up to. Adding chamomile flower extract calms and comforts the skin so you can kiss itchy, irritated underarms goodbye.

Another product with some amazing clinical results, this deodorant really puts its money where its mouth is. A whopping 100% of participants said that after using this product, their underarm skin felt comfortable, and 95% said it felt smooth.

Kaia Naturals has created an award-winning natural deodorant made with plant-based ingredients and planet-friendly packaging on a mission to provide natural solutions to common underarm problems such as excess odor, sweat, and dark spot pigmentation.

This deodorant is unique because it draws on the many benefits of activated charcoal, or takesumi, that’s been revered in Japan for centuries. Activated charcoal is definitely one of the biggest powerhouse ingredients in the natural deodorant game. It easily neutralizes odor and draws out impurities without irritating sensitive underarm skin.

Acting like a magnet, activated charcoal seeks out and eliminates any debris, unclogging your pores and leaving you with incredibly clear skin. Potent fermentation extracts are added to this superstar formulation to fight odor-causing bacteria, while aloe vera calms and soothes the skin.

Featuring a certified natural fragrance blend of essential oils, this deodorant also smells divine. Japanese cherry blossom and Asian pear are artisanally blended by a renowned perfumer to give it a wonderfully fresh and exotic aroma without using chemical-based synthetic fragrances.

Part of Kaia’s signature Takesumi Detox® three-step system, this deodorant naturally provides maximum protection from odor and sweat for a deodorant and a detox all in one beautifully natural product.

This natural deodorant by Corpus Naturals has absolutely everything you need if you’re looking for the best natural deodorants for women. Made for people who don’t want to sacrifice quality but still want the best natural products they can get, Corpus Naturals has really got it right with this deodorant.

Using a water-based vegan formula that’s full of naturally-derived enzymes and plant extracts that have been clinically proven to reduce body odor, this deodorant is a winner when it comes to putting the planet first. It’s even manufactured with renewable, solar, and hydroelectric energy—how awesome is that?!

Featuring key ingredients like diatomaceous earth and tapioca starch, there’s nothing in here that may irritate your skin, and it will still get the job done. These ingredients actively reduce odor and absorb any excess moisture whilst the added Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrates fight against the bacteria that cause odors.

This natural deodorant comes in an array of naturally fragranced scents, with California being a firm favorite. Think salty breezes, sandy beaches, and notes of zesty citrus. That’s the sea salt, bergamot, white musk, and jasmine working their magic to make this deodorant smell incredible.

Using an extraction method that provides complexity, nuance, and staying power, the fragrances in this natural deodorant will stay with you all day and leave you feeling refreshed and restored.

A popular skincare brand because of its authenticity and easy-to-use products, Malin+Goetz has created another best-seller with its Bergamot Deodorant stick. Infused with probiotic enzymes and corn starch to neutralize odor and give you natural underarm protection, this product fits right into our list of the best natural deodorants for women.

Free from all of the nasties you usually find in non-natural deodorants, this product delivers results without using aluminum, alcohol, baking soda, or parabens. Another deodorant that uses the power of saccharomyces ferment filtrates as probiotic enzymes that fight odor. This product also uses Corn Starch to absorb any excess moisture—perfect for those gals that suffer from a little too much sweat.

Suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive skin, this deodorant will be a winner no matter what kind of skin you’re working with. It glides on like a dream and doesn’t leave any annoying residue that can ruin your clothing, so you can confidently go about your day.

One of the best things about this natural deodorant is its heavenly bergamot fragrance. Infused with natural bergamot extract, you’ll feel and smell as clean and fresh as a daisy all day long. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, did we mention that this product also comes in 100% recyclable polypropylene packaging?

This award-winning unisex product is here to make your natural deodorant dreams come true. Full of naturally-derived ingredients, including hops, kaolin clay, and aloe vera, this product isn’t messing around. It’s reliable, so you know it’s going to work, and it’s also full of natural ingredients that don’t harm you or the planet; it’s a win-win!

This deodorant harnesses hops’ power to neutralize unpleasant odors for something just that little bit different. Yes, hops are a key ingredient in beer, but it also has other medicinal properties, like being amazingly antibacterial. Hops work to naturally inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria so you can banish those unwanted underarm smells for good.

Aloe and Eulyptus blend together in this formula to soothe sensitive skin and fight off the bacteria that cause odors in your underarms. With so many odor-eliminating ingredients, your BO doesn’t stand a chance!

Baking soda is used in this formula to neutralize acids and stop smells in their tracks, but as well as this ingredient works against bacteria, it can also cause skin irritation, so if you know your skin reacts with baking soda, maybe give this one a miss.

This deodorant will definitely have you up and at ‘em in the morning with a refreshing blend of peppermint, eucalyptus, and rosemary aromas. Because it’s made from natural fragrances, it’ll leave your skin feeling and smelling minty fresh without the harsh chemicals.

As Agent Nateur’s flagship product, you just know that this deodorant will be good. Developed by founder Jena Covello after she did a bit of research on just how bad heavy metals are for your skin, this formula features nothing but the best nourishing natural ingredients.

Coconut oil is used as one of the star ingredients in this formula due to its unique blend of fatty acids that soothe and moisturize your skin. Another ingredient rich in fatty acids, avocado oil also hydrates your skin and delivers it a big hit of essential vitamins and minerals—it also gives this deodorant its smooth, velvety consistency.

Blending beeswax, castor oil, and lavandin, this deodorant perfects the balance between natural and luxurious ingredients. Castor oil deeply nourishes and hydrates the skin and reduces odor-causing bacteria, while the natural lavender hybrid, lavandin, lends a delicately fragrant aroma to this deodorant that will have you sighing with pleasure every time you smell it.

For a truly natural deodorant that prevents odor and hydrates and softens the skin without any nasty chemicals, add this deodorant to your shopping cart ASAP. It’s non-GMO, gluten-free, and petrochemical-free, and it’s even suitable for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding; what more could you ask for?

One of Megababe’s best-selling products has been given an upgrade in the form of this daily deodorant. Everything you need to know about this deodorant is right there in the name. It’ll give you rosy pits and transform you into the “megababe” you’ve always wanted to be.

Featuring a raft of powerful natural ingredients, including willow bark extract, squalane, green tea, and arginine, this plant-powered water-based formula fights odor and gives your skin a boost of hydration that will leave you glowing with health and happiness.

Saccharomyces ferment filtrate is used as a natural deodorizer that eliminates bacteria-driven odors, while willow bark extract absorbs excess moisture and provides surprisingly powerful blemish control.

A perky blend of caffeine, squalane, and green tea has been added to this formula to put an extra pep in your step and give you a hit of antioxidants that can make your skin healthier.

Colloidal oatmeal and arginine work to hydrate and protect the skin, soothing any irritations and restoring damage. As a powerful moisturizer, coconut provides intense hydration, and the added vitamin E uses its anti-inflammatory properties to banish razor burn.

With an aluminum-free formula that’s free from parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, this deodorant is a fantastic natural option. It even has a fresh rose scent that’s derived from natural fragrances to leave your pits smelling rosier than ever!

For the ultimate in luxury day spa products, you can’t go past this deodorant from Lavanila. Featuring a divine blend of natural ingredients, including Madagascar vanilla and tea tree oil, this deodorant uses the power of beta-glucan technology to deliver results naturally.

Lavanila developed an exciting new technology that minimizes and absorbs sweat molecules for powerful protection from odors. This new technology combines beta-glucan with potent antioxidants and antibacterial agents to break down sweat molecules and prevent odors, a true breakthrough in natural deodorant protection.

Alongside this innovative technology, this velvet-soft formula also features several powerhouse ingredients. Madagascar vanilla gives this deodorant its decadent scent (along with delicately fragranced freesia petals), but it also lends its antioxidant properties, soothing and calming your skin. Lemon and tea tree oil also feature here, using their powerful natural disinfecting properties to keep your underarms fresh and clean.

The results of this deodorant speak for themselves. After a consumer panel study where participants used this product every day for 28 days, it was found that 100% of participants found the quality of ingredients in this product to be excellent.

Approximately 95% of respondents thought the texture and application were excellent, and 95% of them rated their overall experience with this deodorant as excellent. You can’t ask for much more than that!

For a deodorant that you can really feel good about, add this all-natural deodorant stick from Humble to your daily routine. Made with simple and effective ingredients, this product is clean, green, and full of good vibes.

Non-GMO corn starch is used in this natural formula to keep you dry without clogging your pores. It has excellent absorbent properties, which help it to attract moisture, so you can rest assured you’ll stay dry, naturally, all day long. Corn starch is also a superstar ingredient in helping you get rid of unwanted odors—it absorbs moisture, but it also absorbs odors so you can stay fresher for longer.

This deodorant uses Beeswax as a natural moisturizer to hydrate skin and give it a smooth, soft texture. Beeswax is the perfect ingredient for natural deodorants for women as it’s non-toxic, soothes any skin irritations, and helps fight off unpleasant odors.

This deodorant does feature baking soda as a key ingredient to neutralize any odors and provide powerful antimicrobial properties. However, as we mentioned, it can also be an irritant to some skin types though so use it with caution if you know your skin and baking soda don’t get along.

With a few different scent options to choose from, including Bergamot & Ginger, Moroccan Rose, or Simply Unscented, there’s a naturally fragranced option for everyone!

Beauty powerhouse Glossier is at it again, creating this fantastic natural deodorant that’s also completely refillable! How’s that for helping the environment? Featuring a blend of skin-conditioning ingredients that keep you smelling great and staying dry, this product is a great option if you’re thinking of making the switch to a natural deodorant.

One of the star ingredients in this formula, superfruit elderberry extract, has powerful antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties that help to keep your skin healthy and clear. It also works to reduce swelling and is perfect if you have oily skin.

Coconut oil features here to keep underarm skin nourished, conditioned, and smooth, while naturally-derived potato starch helps to absorb moisture and dry out any excess wetness. This winning combination ensures that your skin stays moisturized without feeling greasy or excessively moist.

What do the masses like about this deodorant have to say about it? After one day, 96% of participants found their underarms smoother, softer, conditioned, clean, and fresh, and 93% said this deodorant provided effective odor control.

Possibly the best part about this product is that its case is recyclable, reusable, and refillable. When you’re finished with the deodorant stick, simply pop in a new refill stick, and off you go!

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should I switch to natural deodorant?

Making the switch to a natural deodorant is something your body will definitely thank you for! The ingredients found in natural deodorants will ensure you stay sweat-free without blocking the sweat glands and trapping toxins in your body.

Will natural deodorant stain my clothes?

A good natural deodorant definitely shouldn’t stain your clothes. As natural deodorants don’t have any synthetic colors or fragrances, so staining shouldn’t be an issue when using these products.

How is natural deodorant different from regular deodorant?

Natural deodorant differs from regular deodorant in that it’s made with natural ingredients that won’t irritate or harm your skin. Many natural deodorants are also vegan and cruelty-free so they’re also great for the planet!

Does natural deodorant dry out your skin?

It depends on the natural deodorant you use, but most natural deodorants have naturally moisturizing ingredients that soothe and condition your skin. Many of the harsh chemicals that are used in non-natural deodorants tend to dry out your skin a lot more than those used in natural deodorants.

Why are aluminum-free deodorants better for your skin?

The biggest concern with using deodorants that include aluminum is that they block your pores to prevent your body from sweating. But because sweating is your body’s natural way of ridding itself of toxins, this isn’t ideal; if you can’t sweat, the toxins can only go into other parts of your body and potentially cause damage.

Is there a tough transition period when switching to a natural deodorant?

When you make the switch from an aluminum-based deodorant to a natural deodorant, you may find that your body goes through a detox period of one to three weeks as your pores push out any aluminum build-up. During this process, you can experience more sweating and odors, but once your body is fully detoxified, you’ll be able to feel all of the benefits of natural deodorant.