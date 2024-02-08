Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

As we traverse into a more sustainable world, people are transitioning into substituting their deodorants for natural products.

With fewer irritants and less harsh chemicals for both your body and the environment, these 25 best natural deodorants in 2024 leaves your skin feeling healthy, balanced, and refreshed.

If you want your underarms to be treated to a relaxing yoga session instead of a difficult boot camp workout, be sure to look out for these high-end natural deodorant products into the year 2024 and beyond.

99% of BluAtlas Classic Deodorant comes from naturally sourced products. This marvelous creation is formulated from plants, fruits, and minerals, that help to absorb moisture after your daily morning yoga session. The minerals help to regulate sweat and keep the skin nourished and healthy. Furthermore, the noteworthy and mentionable ingredients of volcanic ash, Horsetail extract, and Bamboo stem extract further enchant the skin.

For volcanic enthusiasts out there, volcanic ash extract feels like a small-scale volcanic eruption in your armpits – in a good way. With the mineral absorbing and neutralizing odors, its texture also promotes the unclogging of pores.

Horsetail extract is included to jack up the health of your skin, with it being rich in minerals such as silica and potassium. So if you want to saddle up and take a ride into the sunset with fresh and vitalized armpits, give Blu Atlas natural deodorant a try!

Furthermore, Blu Atlas deodorant comes in as the best natural deodorant in 2023 because it features bamboo stem extract. With this mineral helping to soothe irritated skin, acne, and red spots, it acts as an antibiotic.

If you’re worried that using fully natural products may make you smell like a hippie, there is no need to worry; Blu Atlas classic deodorant smells like a cultured and sophisticated world traveler!

Being cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and aluminum-free while also coming in fragrance-free, coconut, and apricot varieties, this deodorant is just sublime!

Being a product from New Zealand and Organic, who could ask for more?

Similar to the Blu Atlas product, Everkind Organic deodorant is aluminum free. Aluminum has the potential to block sweat glands and cause a buildup of unhealthy toxins, so it is beneficial for consumers to look for products that do not feature this ingredient. Winning an abundance of awards, being cruelty-free, achieving a certified organic stamp, and being made from entirely compostable material, how much more natural can you get?

If you are worried about smelling like a kiwi, do not worry; its refreshing scent will make you smell like a fruit basket!

Le Labo Inc deodorant is the real deal! It looks to the power of nature to keep your mind and body refreshed and clean all day long.

Importantly, this deodorant is cruelty-free and vegan! This means that it does not harm or exploit animals in its creation and does not feature any animal-derived ingredients. So, to align with your values and positively impact the well-being of the environment and its inhabitants, be sure to purchase cruelty-free and vegan products.

This deodorant’s slick casing is stylish and functional, and its minimalist features will win you over.

Furthermore, this deodorant is made with glycerin, which has antimicrobial, humectant, and moisturizing benefits.

La Babo inc deodorant comes in various scents for a variety of people – with the product coming in lavender, rose, and geranium, making it a one-size-fits-all brand.

Ethique natural deodorant is great for sensitive underarms, as it does not contain essential oils or fragrances. This is how essential oils and fragrances can irritate the skin, create discomfort, or trigger allergic reactions in some people. Furthermore, harvesting plants for their essential oils and fragrances is not always great for the environment.

This product contains zinc oxide, which helps to get rid of odor-causing bacteria. Further to this, it has astringent properties, toning the skin. It also contains magnesium hydroxide, which has antibacterial properties. Bamboo powder is another ingredient in this product and has absorbent properties, helping absorb moisture and keeping your underarms feeling dry. Almond oil and jojoba are two additional ingredients used in this product to keep your skin hydrated and moisturized, with almond oil also being an excellent natural emollient.

If none of the above points make you want to buy this deodorant, its cool yet effective box design will!

Similar to previous products, Corpus California is free of nasty and harmful chemicals, including aluminum, phthalate, parabens, and more.

Its scent is created from Sea Salt, Bergamot, White Musk, and Jasmine.

Sea Salt prevents the growth of bacteria and absorbs moisture, leaving you as refreshed, and revitalized as the light green on the Corpus California product tube. Bergamot is a citrus fruit that emits a zesty and refreshing scent and is a natural mood booster, making you feel energized. Furthermore, White Musk has a subtle fragrance that pairs well with Jasmine – a pleasant floral scent with antiseptic properties.

Overall, Corpus California is a classic go-to for those who are forever California dreamin’.

Eir NYC pitted deodorant is just excellent!

With traditional deodorant packaging made from plastic, which can take hundreds of years to decompose, EIR NYC deodorant is plastic free and 100% compostable. Because of its environmentally friendly packaging properties, there is no need to worry about contributing to the global waste problem with this product. Furthermore, being biodegradable, the product can break down and return to the earth as organic matter.

Having natural ingredients, it also includes the beneficial ingredients; Shea Butter and Coconut Oil.

Shea butter has a high concentration of vitamins A and E, and antioxidants, forging it to be a great anti-inflammatory!

With tango, tangerine, and lemon, this deodorant packs a punch with its zesty and citrusy smells that enhances your senses.

The product is also bicarb free, meaning that this natural deodorant uses alternative odor-protection ingredients instead of baking soda for consumers with sensitive skin. Baking soda can cause skin irritation, rashes, or redness, so products without baking soda in their ingredients may be perfect for you.

The product is labeled as “plastic-free,” meaning that it is recyclable, and once it comes to the end of its shelf life, it can decompose into the environment better than plastic products.

You may have seen this product on the BBC tv show “Dragons Den. ” With the goal to “banish single-use plastic from the bathroom,” the refillable natural deodorant created by Fussy is becoming a sustainable leader in the world of natural deodorants.

Fussy’s product comes in plastic-free and compostable refills, helping to reduce waste and supporting a healthy breakdown of material without releasing toxic chemicals and microplastics into its surrounding environment.

This deodorant is also free from aluminum (which is prevalent in antiperspirant deodorants) and parabens (which can disrupt hormones and cause irritation).

Fussy’s product is also 100% vegan, meaning that there are no animal-derived ingredients; further, it has no harsh chemicals that may affect people with sensitive skin.

With Salt of the Earth’s natural deodorant product being refillable and reusable, the product can be deemed as not being a “single-use plastic.” Although it is not ideal producing plastic products, ensuring that they will be used and reused ensures a lower carbon footprint and less environmental damage.

Notable natural ingredients within the product are Magnesium oil, Aloe Vera, and natural mineral salt. Magnesium oil can help promote skin cell regeneration and decrease inflammation. Aloe Vera is a king of the ocean ingredient, known for its moisturizing and soothing skin properties, supporting the wellness of delicate skin under the arms. Natural mineral salt is a good substitute for the not-so-great ingredient of aluminum. Within natural deodorants, natural mineral salt forms a protective layer preventing the growth of bacteria (produced due to the prevalence of body odor).

Overall, slip, slop, and slap on this natural deodorant to keep your arms as refreshed as the ocean.

To charm your arms, this product is produced with Petitgrain, grapefruit, and pine essential oils.

Legra’s natural deodorant prides itself on using a “non-greasy and non-sticky formula,” meaning that it will not leave an annoying discomfort under your arms post-usage and will not stain your clothes.

Legra’s natural deodorant is fully recyclable, which means that recycling leads to reduced resource consumption, further decreasing your carbon footprint and minimizing landfill waste.

Like many of the other deodorants in our list of the best natural deodorants, this product is suitable for vegans and is cruelty-free, resulting in this product being an all-round sustainable superstar.

Eco Tan lemongrass natural deodorant is made with certified organic and natural ingredients, making it good for your skin and the surrounding environment.

Aluminum blocks the natural function of your body to sweat, and as this product is aluminum-free, there is no harmful disruption to this process.

Lemongrass is a great antiperspirant alternative to aluminum and is sustainably sourced from lemongrass plants. Furthermore, lemongrass has antimicrobial and astringent properties, killing bacteria and helping to reduce sweat (without harming the body).

Piper Wai prides itself on the motto “two swipes for long-lasting odor protection,” with their effective ingredients supporting their case.

Piper Wai’s natural deodorant contains original activated charcoal, which has many beneficial characteristics. Charcoal withdraws oils and toxins from the skin and helps absorb body odor. Furthermore, charcoal removes dead skin cells and any other unwanted material on your skin, effectively giving your underarms a deep clean. Alongside charcoal, Piper Wai’s natural deodorant has coconut oil, which contains fatty acids and has many antibacterial effects.

On top of it having the sustainable ingredient of charcoal, it is also vegan and cruelty-free and does not include parabens!

On top of this product’s cool features, its blue and black design will leave you mesmerized.

Native’s deodorant features the special ingredients eucalyptus and mint. Originating in Australia, eucalyptus is a natural remedy used to treat pain and help encourage relaxation. Also, when used in deodorants, it has an invigorating scent, which overpowers body odor. Mint has great antioxidants, healthy vitamins, and excellent anti-inflammatory properties, leaving you with a fresh fragrance.

The company Native claims that the box the natural deodorant is packaged in is made from paperboard sourced from responsibly managed forests.

Feel like you are livin’ it up in Bali with Bai Li lavender and peppermint natural deodorant.

The product is ‘Certified organic,’ meaning that it is plant-based and won’t clog your pores or damage or irritate your skin (like chemical-laced products would).

The product includes the ingredient “Arrowroot starch,” a natural absorbent helping to keep your skin refreshed and dry.

The product is blended with lavender and peppermint to give it a fluorescent aroma.

Want to feel like you are a surfer who has been hitting up those waves in Noosa? Try out Noosa Basics organic deodorant. Originating in Australia, this product keeps close to its roots, using the incredible native Australian ingredients of Kaolin Clay and Lemon Myrtle.

Lemon Myrtle has an uplifting scent, and many natural remedy properties, making it a good addition to deodorants. In addition, it has antibacterial, anti-fungal, and antioxidant properties.

Interestingly, Lemon Myrtle has also been found to have antispasmodic properties, helping with tired and fatigued muscles. In addition, Australian Kaolin Clay, with its fine and silky texture, can be used to exfoliate the skin, gently removing unwanted skin debris.

With deodorants having an average lifetime of 3 months, they are then disposed of. This highlights the importance of buying from environmentally conscious brands. Meow Meow Tweet does this with biodegradable packaging to ensure that no nasty unwanted chemicals enter the environment.

The mix of both lavender and bergamot provides a sense of well-being within your body; it adds a dash of calm and refreshment to your day.

And also, what is not to like about that packaging? Who wouldn’t want to buy a product that features a waving six-legged cat wearing rollerblades – I know that I sure would.

Primarily Pure Deodorant (Blue Tansy) was bound to feature in the list of best natural deodorants. Featuring similar natural ingredients to other products on this list, Primarily Pure’s point of polarity is that it has two ingredients: Blue tansy essential oil and grass-fed tallow.

Blue tansy soothes the skin, helping to eliminate acne and eczema. Further to this, it helps to encourage a good complexion.

The other ingredient, grass-fed tallow, contains vitamins A, E, D, and K and also promotes skin cell production, keeping your armpits healthy!

Say goodbye to chemical-laden deodorants that make you feel like a science experiment, and say Kia Ora to Aesop. Being another natural deodorant from New Zealand, this product’s point of difference is that it contains Zinc Ricinoleate, Sage Leaf, and Witch Hazel.

Zion Ricinoleate absorbs and eliminates underarm odor. Sage leaves and Witch Hazel help to control body odor created by skin bacteria, leaving a lingering warm and earthy scent.

For those looking for an alternative to roll-on deodorants, be sure to give this one a spray.

Myro is vegan and cruelty-free, meaning it consciously takes responsibility to ensure that the environment and its inhabitants are well cared for. Furthermore, it ensures that animals are not tested on and encourages the use of ingredients considered more sustainable and beneficial for the environment. Additionally, the company delights itself by saying, “Pro-You, Pro-Planet too.”

People with celiac disease or NCGS can have skin reactions by using some gluten-based deodorants. With Myro natural deodorant being gluten-free, it creates peace of mind for gluten-free individuals.

With a simple design, this deodorant screams, “Don’t judge a book by its cover,” with the ingredients within the container being beneficial to those who use it.

Baking Soda is a common ingredient found in many natural deodorants, which absorbs moisture and removes unpleasant underarm smells. Furthermore, because baking soda has high alkalinity, it raises the skin’s PH, resulting in redness and dryness and potentially making the skin more vulnerable to infections. With this natural deodorant being free from baking soda, it was bound to make the list of the 25 best deodorants to buy in 2023.

This deodorant has no synthetic fragrances, meaning that the body can release toxins through the natural process of sweating – to live a more natural life, it is good to look for deodorants that do not include synthetic ingredients and fragrances. Natural fragrances sourced from plants also tend to have healing and anti-microbial properties, helping keep your underarms fresh and revitalized.

For those consumers based in the USA wanting a product with a low carbon footprint, this product is made in the USA, meaning it will have little distance to travel before reaching your home!

Cleo Coco also has “All day odor control” and is “workout friendly” for those adventure gurus wanting to emit a smell-good vibe.

Since paper is a sustainable material, products made from recycled paper are even better, as trees aren’t cut down to produce them. The containers for this deodorant are made from paper already in circulation. Furthermore, as paper is biodegradable and sourced from nature, it does not harm the environment.

This product also has “Gender neutral scents for everyone to enjoy,” meaning that this product can be used and enjoyed by anyone.

The product is also dermatologist tested, indicating that the product has undergone rigorous testing, ensuring its safety and success on the skin.

Bee Fresh deodorant was bound to make the list of the 25 best natural deodorants to buy in 2023, from its freshly designed packaging to its fresh citrus scent.

Like many other deodorants on this list, “Bee Fresh” does not contain any parabens or aluminum, which can be found to exterminate good bacteria on your skin and disrupt natural hormones.

In the product “Bee Fresh,” it comes as no surprise that alongside coconut oil and shea butter, it features Beeswax. Beeswax creates a nice smooth texture in deodorants and helps to calm irritation and absorb moisture.

If you want to smell like a fresh and fruity tropical paradise, then let me say this, Raw Nature is the way to go.

Notably, this product contains the mighty ingredient Manuka oil (a native plant from New Zealand). To help treat redness, acne, and other skin problems, Manuka is a fantastic plant, well known to the common man for its healing properties.

It also features the incredible ingredients Grapefruit and Ylang. Ylang can be used to help elevate your mood and relieve you from the day-to-day stresses of life. Further to this, it is an aphrodisiac, meaning it is both beneficial to you and your partner. Grapefruit is a fantastic antimicrobial, which helps kill harmful forms of bacteria.

This deodorant is good for your pits and the planet and is made from 100% paper packaging. So you won’t be the stinky person at the party, nor will you be that weird planet destroyer guy standing in the corner of the room – that’s two birds, one stone if you ask me.

The name says it all, this deodorant is an absolute triumph (and not a disaster). It is made with Manuka Oil (which we have already mentioned its wonderful health benefits) and kawakawa extract.

Kawakawa has been used traditionally in Maori health practices, treating respiratory, digestive, and skin issues.

Kawakawa has antimicrobial properties that fight off bacteria. It also has many antioxidants, protecting the body against damage.

If you want to experience the incredible well-being effects of kawakawa, try out this product!

Go Back to the ’70s with the retro deodorant “Megababe Rosy Pits Deodorant.” With the motto “tested on megababes, never animals,” they are proudly cruelty-free.

Interestingly, Megababe includes the mega ingredients of Willow Bark Extract and Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate. Like practically every ingredient on this list, it will come as no surprise that Willow bark is an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial ingredient (in other words, your skin will appreciate it). Willow bark also contains salicylic acid, a natural exfoliant helping to unclog pores and remove underarm debris.

It also has the ingredient “Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate,” which helps promote the skin’s microbiome, preventing irritation which “normal” deodorants tend to do.

Furthermore, Megababes is rose-scented – I mean, come on, who doesn’t love the smell of rose… or should I say, Rosy Pits.

If, after reading about this deodorant, you still don’t know what a Megababe is on earth, then you are not alone.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What Are Bad Ingredients to Look out for in Natural Deodorants in 2024?

When buying natural deodorants, watch out for products that could potentially be harmful to you or the environment.

The most noteworthy ingredients to avoid are:

Aluminum: which can cause skin irritation.

which can cause skin irritation. Synthetic fragrances can cause skin irritation and, in some cases, allergic reactions.

Phthalates: these ingredients can potentially disrupt the natural production of hormones, leading to health risks.

these ingredients can potentially disrupt the natural production of hormones, leading to health risks. Parabens: can be harmful to the skin and have been linked to hormonal imbalances and an elevation in the potential risk of cancer.

can be harmful to the skin and have been linked to hormonal imbalances and an elevation in the potential risk of cancer. Baking soda: although natural, it can be harsh for sensitive skin types.

How Can I Be Environmentally and Ethically Friendly When Looking out for Natural Deodorants?

When buying products, it is important to ensure they have a minimal carbon footprint and are sustainably and ethically sourced.

Noteworthy deodorants to look out for include:

Avoid spray deodorants as they can put chemicals into the air.

Buy from companies with ethical and environmental certificates such as cruelty-free, vegan-free, fairtrade, or organic stickers.

Look for products with recyclable packaging or those sourced from sustainable materials.

Deodorants that can be refilled are a good option. Refilled containers help to reduce the amount of waste we put into our environment

Don’t use products with excessive and unnecessary packaging – sometimes, the more simple an item is, the more environmentally friendly it is.

What Ingredients Should I Look for in Natural Deodorants to Protect and Prevent Me from Irritation and Redness?

Natural deodorants tend to have so many good and beneficial ingredients for the health and wellness of your skin. However, depending on your skin type and health conditions, it could be best to research what ingredients are the best fit for you!