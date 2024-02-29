Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Finding the right face wash for your specific needs can be a challenge. Whether you’ve got combination skin that dries out fast, so it’s difficult to get clean or sensitive skin that’s irritated by everything, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by all the options out there.

When searching for the perfect face wash, you want to make sure it’s free of harmful chemicals that can wreak havoc on the skin. Many chemicals that are common in skin-care products have been found to have horrendous side effects.

Sulfates are a popular additive to make a face wash lather nicely, but they can irritate the eyes and skin. Parabens are great at keeping germs out of skin-care products, but they can increase estrogen levels and may even prevent your brain from functioning properly. Phthalates make products easier to spread but can damage the reproductive system.

To ensure that no chemicals cause harm to your body, look for a face wash that is full of natural ingredients. Many product descriptions indicate the percentage of natural ingredients used. We recommend picking a face wash with over 90% naturally derived ingredients.

Here is our definitive guide to the 11 best natural face washes for men in 2024.

Anyone looking for a trusted natural skin-care brand should start with Blu Atlas. The founders created the company after learning that the average person applies over 120 chemicals to their face and body every day. They set out to change that by creating skin-care products that are 96% to 100% composed of natural ingredients vetted by scientific research.

The best natural face wash for men in 2024 is Blu Atlas’ Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser. This daily face wash for all face types gently removes dirt and exfoliates so your face feels clean and refreshed. Three premium ingredients from natural sources such as plants, fruits and minerals work powerfully together to give you cleaner, softer skin.

Volcanic ash particles are highly absorbent, so they soak up excess oil while sloughing away dirt, tightening up your pores in the process. Lactobacillus ferment filtrate balances the natural microbiome in your skin so that it can better expel invaders. Finally, pomegranate seed oil contains high levels of vitamins and fatty acids to plump the skin for a youthful glow.

Impressive results back this powerful face wash. In a recent study with 48 participants, 92% said that the cleanser curbed their breakouts, 83% saw an improvement in the size of their pores, and 96% reported that their skin felt healthier and looked better.

This vegan cleanser is made in the USA and is free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, synthetic dyes and preservatives. It has never been tested on animals at any stage in production.

For best results, use a dime-sized amount. Rub the product in a circular motion all over your face and completely rinse off. Reviewers say that their skin started looking better after a week of using this face wash.

Many men don’t want to have to buy a ton of different products that will crowd their limited bathroom storage. If you’re looking for the best natural face wash for men in 2024 that works for your face and body, try Era Organics’ Super Hydrating Cleanser for Face and Body.

This USDA-certified organic face wash works for multiple skin types, even sensitive skin, and gently cleanses while moisturizing so that your skin doesn’t feel stressed or dried out afterward. It prepares skin for shaving while dealing with blemishes so that your cleanser covers it all.

Four natural skin-loving ingredients cleanse while soothing the skin. Chamomile tea contains high amounts of antioxidants to fight free radicals while healing redness that causes itching and irritation. Coconut oil hydrates the skin so that it’s more pliant, making fine lines less noticeable.

Sunflower oil structures the skin barrier so that it’s less likely to lose water; plus, it can heal skin struggling with dermatitis. Shea butter softens and heals skin that is damaged from a cut or burn. It can also strengthen the skin by boosting collagen production and curbing the aging process.

Other standout natural ingredients include jojoba oil to rejuvenate, beeswax to thicken the cleanser, orange to leave a non-irritating scent and sweet almond oil to smooth the skin. This product is safe to use as many times a day as you wish, and is free of sulfates, SLS, fragrances, parabens and other harsh chemicals.

Seed Phytonutrients started as a L’Oréal incubator brand but has since been purchased by a company known for making natural products. Seed Phytonutrients creates skin-care products with a base of seed oils and extracts because that’s where the majority of a plant’s nutrients are located. They only use the purest forms to make the most potent products.

For one of the best climate-neutral, sustainable face washes for men in 2024, try Seed Phytonutrients’ Gentle Facial Cleanser. This cleanser creates a light, fluffy lather to gently wash the face without stripping it of the natural oils needed to keep it hydrated.

Four key ingredients refresh the skin in this natural blend. Coconut works deep into the skin layers to soften and support the skin barrier. Quinoa is rich in vitamin B so it brightens the skin, and also contains amino acids key to moisturizing.

Camelina seed oil delivers a high dose of vitamin E to the skin to combat free radicals and other skin irritants. Finally, sunflower seed oil contains linoleic acid, which is great at holding moisture to improve the look of wrinkles and smooth the face.

Anyone with sensitive skin needs an extra-hydrating solution. Common triggers for sensitive skin are beauty products that are not formulated to meet your specific needs. Instead of using a regular cleanser, look for a cream cleanser like Ursa Major’s Making Moves Milky Cleanser.

This product, which is one of the best natural face washes for men, cleanses and hydrates gently enough for the driest and most sensitive skin. It lightly exfoliates so that you get a deep clean without any residue. Keep your sensitive skin barrier intact with the help of five natural active ingredients.

Miehei, a safe fungus derived from a Japanese mushroom, is an active exfoliant, softly brushing away old cells to remove dullness without causing sensitive skin flare-ups. Golden aspen bark scrubs away dirt and facial impurities to flush irritants down the sink. Marshmallow root calms irritation and holds hydration.

Comfrey leaf delivers allantoin (a product derived from uric acid) deep into the skin to nourish and soothe inflamed skin. Finally, golden root brightens the skin so that it shines and strengthens the skin barrier, protecting you from harmful external elements.

To make the best use of this face wash, let it sit on your skin for 30 to 60 seconds before washing it away. This allows the natural exfoliants to do their job. This vegan milky cleanser is free of gluten and contains no petrochemicals, SLS, SLES, parabens, synthetic fragrances or colors, glycol ethers, silicones or PEGs.

Andalou Naturals was founded by Stacey Kelly Egide because she wanted to push the boundaries of beauty and science. The company did so when they formulated their proprietary PhytoCellTec® Fruit Stem Cell Science. It’s a unique blend of the most bioactive stem cells from plants that benefit the skin.

While this brand was founded with women in mind, they also have a great line of products for men. Andalou Naturals Men Refreshing Face Wash is full of vegan building blocks to thoroughly but gently remove the dirt and grit that men get on their faces every day. It conditions the skin as well, so that you can shave without worrying about redness or irritation.

Three major active natural ingredients aid the proprietary PhytoCellTec® stem cell blend. Hemp stem cells lock in moisture and improve the efficacy of the skin’s barrier. Organic hemp seed oil soothes redness and irritation while protecting the skin from free radicals. Finally, organic aloe vera heals bumps and blemishes while adding a dose of moisture.

Other notable natural ingredients include vitamin C, willow bark extract, lime oil and mint leaf oil. Ninety-eight percent of the ingredients in this face wash are derived from natural sources, and it’s vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free.

Use this gentle face wash as often as needed. Apply to a wet face, rub it gently all over, then wash the formula off. Follow it up with an Andalou Naturals moisturizer, such as the Men’s Comforting Face Lotion.

Not all skin-care products come in a bottle. In 2022, 85% of the plastic used to create bottles ended up in a landfill. One of the best things you can do for planet Earth is to cut down on the number of plastic bottles you use. A great way to do that is to purchase a face wash that’s a soap instead of a traditional liquid.

For the best natural face wash for men in 2024 that’s a soap bar, try The Yellow Bird’s Peppermint Tea Tree Soap Bar. This best-selling soap is full of active natural ingredients that clear away the impurities that lead to blemished skin. Four key ingredients will benefit your face.

Peppermint essential oil naturally fights microbes and fungus with a cooling effect and delightful scent that makes you feel like you’re at a day spa. Tea tree essential oil works as a natural astringent to cure blackheads and whiteheads. Cajeput essential oil unclogs pores without upsetting your skin’s natural biome. And coconut oil works deep into the layers of the skin to deliver moisture so that your pores don’t feel tight, dry or irritated after washing.

This soap is made in small batches, so you never get a bar that’s old or expired. This product works with all skin types and is free of irritating chemicals, including preservatives, dyes, fragrances and artificial lathering agents.

This brand makes quite a few different types of soap bars, so head to their website and take their skin-care quiz to find one that’s right for your needs.

Ryan Labaqui founded Rugged and Dapper with his wife, Janine, after he struggled to find skin-care products to heal the harsh condition of his skin due to his construction job. He set out to create his own line of skin-care products that are strong enough to battle the environmental factors working-class guys are exposed to.

If you have oily skin, you need to try Rugged and Dapper’s Daily Power Scrub Men’s Facial Cleanser. It’s made for all skin types but is particularly effective for oily skin. This product works as a cleanser, toner and exfoliator, getting deep into the skin to snag dirt, oil and contaminants that get stuck in pores.

This face wash is made in the USA using natural ingredients. Aloe vera moisturizes and softens the skin as it cleanses away dirt and bacteria. Organic rosehip seed exfoliates and brightens the skin so it looks fresh instead of dull. Tea tree essential oil has natural antimicrobial properties to remove the bacteria that cause acne. And willow bark exfoliates the skin and removes excess oil.

Other natural ingredients in this extraordinary formula include burdock root, jojoba esters, grapefruit seed and organic dandelion. To experience the best results from this product, pour a quarter-sized amount into your hands and brush your hands together until it lathers. Work it into your face and then rinse it off completely.

Use it twice a day and follow up with Rugged and Dapper’s Age + Damage Defense Facial Moisturizer. If you need hair-care products, Rugged and Dapper offers beard oils and a highly rated shampoo and conditioner for men.

Bulldog hails from the UK, where the bulldog is the country’s mascot. The company creates skin-care products for each skin type at an affordable price. They want to do right by you and the planet, so Bulldog has earned cruelty-free and vegan certifications, and they use eco-friendly packaging materials and ingredients.

For one of the best natural face washes in 2024 for men with normal skin, try Bulldog Natural Skincare’s Original Face Wash for Men. This face wash transforms from a creamy texture to a luscious foam so it can penetrate deep into your skin to remove grime and impurities.

Aloe leaf juice is a powerhouse ingredient in this formula. It repairs and protects skin so it’s better suited to block UV radiation (however, you should still use sunscreen). It also hydrates and clarifies the skin so it looks more vibrant. Glycerin, another hydrating ingredient, moisturizes the outer layer of the skin so it can better hold water and protect against irritants.

Use this face wash twice a day for best results. Though it’s a hydrating face wash, you still need to follow up with a moisturizer to prevent skin from drying out.

This face wash has a light, pleasant fragrance that leaves your skin smelling of citrus and wood. However, people with sensitive skin who react to fragrances may wish to try one of the unscented options on this list.

Bulldog Natural Skincare offers face washes for each skin type, so head to their website and look through their selection to find one that best matches your needs.

Wilder’s is a relatively new skin-care line for men, having launched in 2021. The founders focus on using active ingredients to moisturize men’s skin, ensuring that ingredients are full of collagen and oils to breathe life back into dull or dry skin.

One of the best natural face washes for men with dry skin is Wilder’s Moisturizing Face Wash. This cleans deep into the skin so that you feel refreshed and nourished. While this product works great for dry skin, it’s safe to use with any skin type.

Three key natural ingredients cleanse and moisturize the skin in this face wash. Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a humectant, which means it’s great at holding moisture. HA deeply hydrates the skin by holding in water, so it feels great and looks plumper.

The lavender extract has natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties to fight acne, and also soothes the skin after shaving. Vitamin A stimulates collagen production, so your face feels firm and smooth after use.

Other helpful natural ingredients include tea tree oil, aloe vera gel, peppermint oil, sage extract and orange fruit extract. For best results, wash your face twice a day and make sure your face is fully saturated with water before applying the face wash.

Wilder’s offers a wide variety of men’s skin-care products. If you find that you like their face wash, try their Moisturizing Eye Cream, Exfoliating Face Scrub and Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream.

Marlowe became popular through their simple skin-care products focused on working for every man. The brand has been featured in popular publications, including Men’s Health, People and Forbes, and the company has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

For a facial cleanser that works for every man in your household, try Marlowe’s Facial Cleanser for Men No. 121. This cleanser gets deep into the skin to remove the gunk that builds up during a hard day’s work. This product is made in the United States. It’s free of parabens and phthalates, and they don’t test on animals.

Natural ingredients and extracts make up this facial cleanser. Green tea extract battles acne by destroying harmful bacteria and drying out excess oil. Calendula extract cuts through grime and dirt without removing healthy oils needed for your skin’s barrier. Willow bark extract is a natural exfoliant that removes excess oil while smoothing wrinkles and age spots.

Glycerin relieves dry skin and hydrates the top layer of skin to promote the skin barrier. Other highly effective extracts in the formula include Camellia sinensis leaf extract, Saccharina longicruris extract and passionflower fruit extract.

Reviewers who used this product experienced powerful results. They say it leaves the skin feeling clean, hydrated and smooth, with a unique scent of vanilla pine.

Harry’s employs a team of 600 engineers, designers, craftspeople and chemists to make the best skin-care and hair-care products available on the market. The company, which was started by two friends, Jeff and Andy, first made affordable razors that actually worked. Then they started producing stellar hair and skin products as well.

For one of the best natural face washes for men in 2024, try Harry’s Exfoliating Face Wash. This product is a cleanser and exfoliator, scrubbing away dead skin cells and grime so that your face feels clean and refreshed.

The active products that go into this cleanser are from natural sources. Eucalyptus oil boosts circulation in the skin and fights acne. Peppermint oil soothes and cools, and helps your skin produce the right amount of oil so that it doesn’t clog pores. Willow bark extract works as a natural exfoliant, buffing away dead skin so that fresh, young skin remains on top.

There is a physical exfoliant in this formula as well. But instead of using plastic beads that harm the environment, Harry’s uses tiny volcanic rock particles, like many other natural skin-care brands, including our No. 1 choice, Blu Atlas.

For the best results, apply a dime-sized amount to a wet face. Gently rub it across the skin and fully wash the product off before applying a moisturizer. Use this wash at least once a day, and pair it with Harry’s Freshening Face Toner and Targeted Blemish Treatment (if you have acne).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Do Men Need a Different Face Wash Than Women?

Some skin-care solutions are gender-neutral, but there are slight differences between the makeup of men’s skin and women’s skin. Men have significantly more facial hair than women, so they’re more likely to get ingrown hairs.

Because men tend to shave more often, they shed dead skin cells that way. This means they need a robust face wash that washes away dead skin and soothes any irritation caused by the razor. Men tend to have thicker, oily skin, so they may need an exfoliating wash that might dry out a woman’s skin.

Men also produce more collagen and sebum than women. This means that fine lines and wrinkles may not be noticeable in men as early as it is in women. For that reason, they don’t need face washes with anti-aging products as early as women do.

What Else Should Men Do in Their Skincare Routine?

Men should wash their faces as the first part of their skin-care routine. Wash your face in the morning and evening, and any time after you exercise. Follow up your face wash with a moisturizer that targets skin issues. If you suffer from dry, sensitive skin, be sure your moisturizer is made for sensitive skin.

Many women use a toner, but not all men need one. Use a toner after you wash your face and before you moisturize if you have large pores or struggle with acne and ingrown hairs.

If you spend time outside, you need to use sunscreen. Pick one that’s at least SPF 30. Sunscreen is one of the best additions to your skin-care routine, as it moisturizes your skin and helps prevent cancer.

Why Do You Need a Natural Face Wash?

You need a natural face wash because many companies use harmful ingredients that have been proven to impact skin negatively. As scientific research advances, certain chemicals that were once thought to be beneficial have been found to have a negative impact on your overall health.

Natural face washes to ensure that you’re using healthy ingredients from natural sources that won’t harm you in the long term. These face washes are mostly comprised of premium ingredients from sources such as plants, fruits and minerals.

You should always read the ingredients, even if a product claims to be a natural face wash, because there isn’t much regulation on what the word “natural” means in the United States. To prove it’s natural, look for extracts of flowers and plants in your products.

Some well-known chemicals to avoid in a face wash include parabens, phthalates, triclosan, synthetic dyes, sulfates and formaldehyde. Check the ingredient list to make sure.

Great natural ingredients that work just as well as synthetic ones include volcanic ash particles, tea tree extract, witch hazel, aloe vera, jojoba oil, coconut oil and other natural oils. If you see an ingredient you’re unfamiliar with, do a web search to see if it’s harmful or not.