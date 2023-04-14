Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A balanced diet, a healthy lifestyle, and appropriate hair care products are necessary to maintain healthy hair. For added benefit, consider switching to natural shampoos, which have several advantages over their synthetic counterparts.

Natural shampoos are formulated with plant-based ingredients and do not contain damaging chemicals. Sebum, the scalp’s natural oil, is essential for moisturizing and protecting hair. Synthetic shampoos may strip hair of natural oils, leaving it dry, brittle, and susceptible to breakage. These shampoos are gentle cleansers that remove dirt and grime while preserving the hair’s natural oils.

They are free of sulfates, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. Sulfates can cause dryness, itching, and hair and scalp irritation. Parabens can mimic estrogen in the body and cause hormonal imbalances. In addition to causing skin irritation and allergic reactions, synthetic fragrances can aggravate sensitive skin.

Natural shampoos also contain hair-friendly ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil, and tea tree oil, which have incredible moisturizing, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. While gentle on the hair and skin, these natural ingredients can soothe the scalp, reduce dandruff, and improve hair strength and shine.

In addition to being gentle and nourishing for the hair and scalp, natural shampoos are also kinder to the environment. While traditional shampoos typically contain toxins that pollute water and harm aquatic life, natural shampoos are biodegradable and frequently come in eco-friendly packaging.

If you’re looking for the healthiest and most environmentally friendly shampoos, check out our list of the 13 best natural shampoos in 2023. There truly is something for everyone on our list.

Blu Atlas is a respected men’s skincare brand with numerous accolades for its innovative and effective products. The brand takes pride in using only premium, vegan, cruelty-free ingredients to create high-quality products that cater to men’s unique skin and hair needs.

Sitting atop our list of the best natural shampoos in 2023 is the Blu Atlas Shampoo, one of Blu Atlas’ most popular hair-care products, designed to cleanse and strengthen the hair. This shampoo is formulated without sulfates or synthetic fragrances, using only the finest scalp- and hair-friendly natural ingredients.

The shampoo contains jojoba oil, aloe leaf, saw palmetto, and vegan biotin – which nourish, hydrate, and protect the hair. Jojoba oil has a high concentration of antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamins A, D, and E. It nourishes and fortifies the hair, leaving it feeling healthy and revitalized.

Aloe leaf is an essential ingredient that hydrates and nourishes the hair due to its vitamin and antioxidant content. In addition to providing volumizing proteins and scalp hydration, anti-inflammatory saw palmetto is known for its ability to combat DHT, a hormone that can contribute to hair loss. Lastly, vegan biotin seals hair follicles and replenishes moisture to promote healthy hair growth and prevent breakage.

Blu Atlas Shampoo is a clean, paraben- and preservative-free alternative to many over-the-counter brands. It comes in two fragrances – classic and coconut apricot.

Consider pairing the shampoo with the Blu Atlas Conditioner for additional nourishment and defense. This lightweight formula contains argan oil, white tea extract, barley protein, and avocado oil to restore and moisturize hair, soothe dry scalp, repair damage, and restore shine.

The Avalon Organics Natural Clarifying Lemon Shampoo is a gentle yet effective solution for cleansing and revitalizing your hair while removing excess oils and build-up that can make your hair appear dull and lifeless. The shampoo’s certified organic formula uses plant-based botanicals and essential oils, which work together to nourish and condition your hair, leaving it looking and feeling healthy and vibrant.

This shampoo is free from harmful chemicals such as GMOs, parabens, harsh preservatives, synthetic colors, fragrances, or phthalates. It is also cruelty-free and recognized by the Leaping Bunny Program. Avalon Organics is committed to respecting the earth and all living beings, and its products are vegan and never tested on animals.

The Clarifying Lemon Shampoo is enriched with a carefully balanced blend of lemon essential oil, quinoa protein, aloe, and vitamin E, which gently condition and seal the hair cuticles. This restores natural highlights and shines to your hair, giving it a smooth and bright appearance.

Avalon Organics is passionate about combining modern science with the botanical world to create formulas that nourish the body, mind, and soul. Their products are deep-rooted in a profound respect for the earth and are curated from nature’s pure resources. The company is also constantly striving to perfect each formula, evolve expertise, and deliver innovation – searching for the beautifying benefits hidden within each plant.

Suppose you’re looking for a natural and effective shampoo that will help restore your hair’s health and vitality while being kind to the earth and all living beings. In that case, Avalon Organics Natural Clarifying Lemon Shampoo is the perfect choice for you.

In addition to cleansing curly hair, Carol’s Daughter’s Goddess Strength Fortifying Shampoo also deeply moisturizes it. Your hair’s strength and resilience can be felt after just one wash, making it less prone to breakage and giving it a healthy appearance. According to the bottle, this anti-breakage shampoo supports the strength of your hair as it grows, making it 15 times stronger and decreasing breakage by up to 94% after just one use.

Castor oil, which is well-known for its hydrating qualities and ability to repair dry, damaged curly hair, is one of the main components of this shampoo. This shampoo also includes ginger and black cumin seed, known to fortify and nourish hair. These components can work together to produce a potent mixture that can enhance the condition of your hair and scalp while promoting hair growth and reducing hair loss.

Castor oil is made from the seeds of the castor plant. It has been used medicinally for centuries, including for its capacity to increase hair growth and lessen hair loss. Ricinoleic acid, a fatty acid shown to support hair growth, is abundant in castor oil. Additionally, it has antimicrobial qualities that may lessen scalp infections like dandruff. Castor oil is frequently used in shampoos to hydrate and fortify hair.

Since ancient times, black cumin seed, also called Nigella sativa, has been used as a medicine. It contains several substances with antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Black cumin seed oil is thought to help those with skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis by reducing inflammation and irritation on the scalp when used in shampoos. By nourishing hair follicles and reducing hair loss, it may also aid in promoting hair growth.

Ginger contains substances with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, such as gingerol and school. Ginger extract is frequently used in shampoos to help calm and soothe an irritated scalp. Additionally, it might aid in enhancing blood flow to the scalp, which could encourage hair growth and lessen hair loss.

In 1993, Lisa Price, the company’s founder, launched Carol’s Daughter in her Brooklyn kitchen with the support and love of her mother. Today, the brand caters to all waves, curls, and coils by providing a full line of textured hair care products for both men and women.

More Moisture Shampoo by Alba Botanica is ideal for dry hair that needs hydration and nourishment. The innovative formula contains two key ingredients known for their ability to lock in moisture and promote healthy hair: coconut milk and aloe vera.

Coconut milk is an excellent natural moisturizer that’s rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. It can penetrate the hair shaft and provide deep conditioning, leaving the hair soft, silky, and hydrated when used in hair care products. Furthermore, coconut milk contains antimicrobial properties that can aid in preventing scalp conditions such as dandruff. It is gentle on the scalp, making it ideal for sensitive skin.

Another key ingredient in this shampoo that helps to nourish and hydrate the hair is aloe vera. It contains vitamins and minerals, which can penetrate the hair shaft and lock in moisture, leaving the hair looking and feeling healthy. Aloe vera also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to relieve scalp irritation and dandruff.

It also contains enzymes that promote hair growth, repair damaged hair, and prevent breakage. Aloe vera’s amino acids can strengthen and smooth the hair cuticle, giving it a natural shine.

Alba Botanica’s commitment to using only natural, plant-based ingredients in its products distinguishes them from other hair care brands. Their products are free of harsh chemicals like parabens, phthalates, and artificial fragrances. You can rest assured that your hair is being nourished and hydrated with only the best natural ingredients by using Alba Botanica’s More Moisture Shampoo.

The Jason Fragrance-Free Shampoo is a high-quality hair care product that provides a gentle and nourishing cleanse without stripping away your hair’s essential moisture. This luxurious shampoo is carefully crafted with a wholesome blend of botanicals inspired by nature’s best ingredients, such as chamomile and sage leaf extract. The Jason brand takes pride in producing body-loving products that are safe, gentle, and effective – and this shampoo is no exception.

Jason believes in the power of natural ingredients to improve daily wellness. The brand meticulously creates products free of harmful chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, and harsh sulfates, making them safer for you, your family, and the environment.

The Jason Fragrance-Free Shampoo exemplifies the brand’s dedication to using only safe and gentle ingredients. Chamomile and pro-vitamin B5 hydrates hair, and sage leaf extract adds shine and manageability. These ingredients make it one of the best natural shampoos of the year and leave your hair silky soft and lustrous with no synthetic fragrances that can irritate your skin.

Finally, the Jason Fragrance-Free Shampoo is a must-have for anyone seeking a gentle and nourishing hair care product. With its wholesome botanical blend and commitment to using only safe and sustainable ingredients, this shampoo exemplifies Jason’s commitment to improving everyday wellness.

The Design Essentials Almond and Avocado Sulfate Free Shampoo is an excellent choice for people of all ages and hair types. This shampoo, enriched with moisturizing almond and avocado oils, gently cleanses the hair and scalp, removing dirt and buildup while preserving natural oils. This makes it an excellent shampoo for people with standard to dry, wavy, curly, coiled, kinky, color-treated, and chemically relaxed hair.

Almond oil contains vitamins E and D, essential fatty acids, and minerals like magnesium and calcium. These nutrients nourish and strengthen hair strands while promoting hair growth and soothing an itchy, flaky scalp. Almond oil is also light and easily absorbed by the hair, making it an excellent choice for people with fine or thin hair.

With its high levels of monounsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins E, A, and D, avocado oil is another excellent choice for hair care. These nutrients combine to moisturize and nourish the hair and scalp, protect the hair from damage, and promote growth. Avocado oil is also a natural detangler, making combing and styling hair easier.

One of the most significant advantages of this shampoo is that it can reduce detangling time by up to 30 minutes. This sulfate-free formula can help you achieve manageable and soft hair that is easy to detangle, whether long, short, curly, kinky, straight, or natural. Furthermore, strengthening weak or brittle curls promotes noticeable body and softness.

This shampoo’s gentle, sulfate-free formula is also free of parabens, paraffin, petrolatum, and mineral oils. These features promote healthy hair growth while also keeping the hair nourished and moisturized. The shampoo is also compatible with hair extensions, making it an excellent choice for those who use them.

Maybe you’re looking for a daily hair care solution that’s both effective and refreshing. Like your morning coffee, it should be a staple in your grooming routine, and this unique formula is perfect for everyday use on standard or oily hair and scalps. The refreshing scent of fresh mint and grapefruit will awaken your senses, leaving you feeling refreshed and energized to tackle your day.

Woody’s understands that men’s hair care requires special attention, so the company uses nourishing and safe ingredients for all hair types. The Woody’s Daily Shampoo for Men is enriched with ProVit B5, aloe vera, ginger, vitamin E, proteins, and amino acids. This natural combination of ingredients keeps your hair healthy and strong by providing essential nutrients to nourish and strengthen each strand.

ProVitamin B5, or panthenol, is a moisturizing ingredient that strengthens hair and prevents damage. Ginger stimulates circulation in the scalp, promoting healthy hair growth. Anti-inflammatory properties reduce scalp irritation.

Vitamin E is an antioxidant that protects hair from damage caused by free radicals, moisturizes and strengthens hair, and soothes the scalp. Proteins and amino acids are essential building blocks for hair, maintaining and repairing damaged hair, and they add shine and improve the hair’s overall texture.

Use Woody’s Daily Shampoo in combination with Woody’s Daily Conditioner for optimal results. This powerful shampoo and conditioner combination will leave your hair soft yet firm – perfect for the hard-working, good-looking man.

Woody’s takes pride in its commitment to creating high-quality products without compromise. The brand uses only the finest ingredients to cleanse, nourish, and protect your hair. Its products are designed for the man who wants a simple, comfortable daily regimen that offers no-frills products that smell good and get the job done. So if you’re going to look and feel your best every day, make Woody’s Daily Shampoo for Men a part of your grooming routine.

The Tea Tree Special Shampoo is a popular hair care product that has gained a significant following among people looking for a practical and refreshing cleansing experience. Infused with tea tree oil, this shampoo tingles the scalp, invigorates the senses, and leaves locks looking healthy and full of luster.

Tea tree oil, also known as melaleuca oil, is extracted from the leaves of the Australian-native tea tree. It is known for its antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a popular ingredient in many personal care products. In the Tea Tree Special Shampoo, tea tree oil helps remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities from the scalp while soothing and hydrating it.

Crafted with the highest-quality ingredients, this shampoo is free of parabens. It is entirely vegan, making it an excellent choice for anyone using natural and eco-friendly hair care products. Additionally, it is color-safe, ensuring that your hair color remains vibrant and healthy-looking even after multiple washes.

Simply lather the shampoo into damp hair, gently massaging it onto the scalp and hair. Rinse thoroughly with warm water. For best results, follow up with Tea Tree Special Conditioner to leave your hair looking and feeling silky-smooth.

Ethique Calming Solid Shampoo Bar is a long-lasting, eco-friendly hair care product designed to soothe and calm your hair and scalp. This shampoo bar is vegan, cruelty-free, and free of harmful chemicals and synthetic fragrances because it is made from natural ingredients. It is appropriate for all hair types, particularly those with dry or sensitive scalps.

Neem, Karanja, and lime oils are the main ingredients in the Ethique Calming Solid Shampoo Bar. Because of its anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties, neem oil is an excellent ingredient for treating dandruff, dry scalp, and other conditions. It also nourishes the hair and encourages healthy hair growth.

Karanja oil contains fatty acids and antioxidants that nourish and strengthen the hair. It also has antibacterial and antifungal properties, which aid in the prevention of scalp infections and dandruff. Because of its cleansing properties, lime oil is frequently used in shampoos. It aids in the removal of excess oil and buildup from the scalp and hair, leaving them clean and refreshed. Lime oil is also high in vitamin C, which promotes healthy hair growth and prevents hair loss.

Brianne West, CEO and Founder of Ethique developed the Calming Solid Shampoo Bar after experimenting with solid shampoo bars in her kitchen in 2012. Ethique has since expanded to provide over 100 conscious and concentrated products, including haircare, skincare, body care, and more.

Ethique believes in making it easier for people to move away from single-use plastic bottles, which is why all its products are vegan and free of plastic, cruelty, and palm oil.

The Volume and Bounty Sulfate-Free Shampoo by Love Beauty and Planet is specifically designed to meet the needs of those with fine hair. Say goodbye to your never-ending search for a volumizing shampoo – this hair-thickening formula is ideal for adding body and fullness to your locks.

This lightweight shampoo moisturizes your hair while also working to thicken and volumize each strand with a gentle yet effective formula. Natural ingredients like coconut water and mimosa flowers balance hydration and strength, leaving your hair soft, smooth, and bouncy.

Coconut water is high in minerals like potassium, magnesium, calcium, and B and C vitamins. These nutrients can aid in nourishing and strengthening hair, making it healthier and more resistant to damage. Coconut water has hydrating properties that can help moisturize the hair and scalp, reducing the risk of dryness and breakage.

The Mimosa flower, or silk tree, contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds. These properties can help protect the hair and scalp from environmental stressors while encouraging healthy growth. Mimosa flowers are also known for their ability to soothe and calm the scalp, reducing itching and irritation.

We believe in creating high-quality products that reflect your values at Love Beauty and Planet. The Volume and Bounty Sulfate-Free Shampoo from the brand are vegan and cruelty-free, making it a safe and ethical way to add volume and thickness to your hair.

Furthermore, the shampoo is free of potentially harmful chemicals like parabens, silicone, and dye, making it a gentle choice for daily use on all hair types, including colored hair.

You can achieve the voluminous, fuller-looking hair you’ve always wanted while caring for your hair and the environment with Love Beauty and Planet’s Volume and Bounty Sulfate-Free Shampoo.

People with fine to medium hair should opt for Aveeno’s Fresh Greens Blend Sulfate-Free Shampoo when looking for a clarifying, thickening, and moisturizing shampoo. This farm-fresh-inspired shampoo is made with natural ingredients like oats, rosemary, peppermint, and cucumber to accentuate your hair’s natural beauty.

Oats contain saponins, natural cleansing agents that help remove dirt and oil from the hair and scalp. They also have beta-glucans, which can help soothe and moisturize the scalp while reducing irritation and inflammation.

Rosemary has antimicrobial properties that can help control dandruff and other scalp issues. It can also help stimulate hair growth and improve the overall health of the hair.

Peppermint’s cooling effect on the scalp can help soothe irritation and reduce inflammation. It also has antifungal and antibacterial properties to help control dandruff and other scalp issues.

Cucumber is rich in vitamins and minerals that can help nourish the hair and scalp. It also has a high water content, which can help hydrate and soothe the scalp.

This shampoo provides a cooling and refreshing sensation that energizes the scalp and revitalizes your hair thanks to its unique blend of rosemary, peppermint, and cucumber. It is also safe to use on hair with color treatment because it is free of sulfates, dyes, and parabens.

To support healthy hair and scalp, Aveeno offers a variety of hair care items, including shampoo, conditioner, hair masks, leave-in milk, mists, and oils. The company has been a well-known household name since 1945 and is best known for its skin and hair care products.

A powerful remedy for reviving and repairing dry and damaged hair. It is enhanced with a unique combination of vitamins, antioxidants, and UV and thermal protectants to deeply nourish and revitalize hair – leaving it with a natural shine when repairing hair that daily styling products, harsh chemicals, and environmental stressors have damaged.

Because of its exceptional moisturizing and nourishing qualities, professional stylists highly recommend this shampoo whether you have fine or thick, curly or wavy, and frizzy or normal hair. Regardless of your hair type, you can anticipate receiving the most significant benefits.

The shampoo’s sophisticated formula is ideal for people who have had keratin treatments or have colored hair because it is sulfate-free, paraben-free, sodium chloride-free, gluten-free, and phthalate-free.

The Kitsch Strengthening Solid Shampoo is the ultimate solution for clean, healthy, and silky locks. Unlike dry shampoo, this bar thoroughly cleanses your hair while providing all the nourishing benefits of rice water protein, pure essential oils, and natural ingredients. This carefully formulated shampoo bar helps balance the pH of your hair, leaving it looking and feeling healthy.

Dry and color-treated hair requires extra care, which is precisely what this paraben- and sulfate-free shampoo bar provide. The Kitsch Strengthening Solid Shampoo helps prevent excessive splitting or breakage from occurring, ensuring your hair stays strong and healthy. Say goodbye to harsh chemicals and hello to a more natural, eco-friendly alternative.

